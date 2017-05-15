Knicks president Phil Jackson's comments about Carmelo Anthony are hurting Anthony's trade value, several league executives told Fred Kerber of the NY Post.

Jackson criticized Anthony's style of play during the season, said last month he would be "better off elsewhere," and reiterated last week that the team wants to move on from Anthony.

"Phil made a statement basically that Carmelo's a losing type of player," an Eastern Conference executive told the Post. "Well, if he's a loser for the Knicks, he's going to be a winner someplace else? That obviously didn't help."

Another executive said Anthony's trade value has been impacted "tremendously," since Jackson has made it known that the team wants to get rid of him.

One of the executives said the potential return for Anthony via trade could be a protected first round pick, noting that teams wouldn't give up any core players for him.

The 32-year-old Anthony, who has a full no-trade clause, will earn $26.2 million next season and is due to earn $27.9 million in 2018-19, after which he is eligible for free agency.

He averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 74 games for the Knicks last season.

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

Michele Roberts previously asserted that Jackson was trying to shame Anthony out of New York. As can be seen here, Jackson's sometimes harsh criticisms of the star forward (not necessarily just most recently, but all season long) are coming back to bite him.

Jackson's latest critique of Anthony not being a winner should certainly turn potential trade partners off. At this point, Jackson should be singing Anthony's praises in hopes of reeling back the highest possible trade value in return. He might have been looking to play some sort of mind game with Anthony, but in turn has probably put his team in a tricky spot with regard to finding the best suitor.

Jackson's inability to see this situation through (and not knowing when to scale back on the criticism) is another crucial error on his behalf as an executive. He's made it clear Anthony and the Knicks would be better off parting ways. There's no turning back. Now that Jackson has seemingly hurt Anthony's trade value, that could put his team in a hole as they go forward into the offseason. A fresh start may be difficult to spearhead without a strong Anthony deal.