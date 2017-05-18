Feb 25, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) handles the ball in font of Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (11) during the first half at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports (Rob Kinnan)
The Knicks have been in contact with the representatives for N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. regarding a workout ahead of the draft, sources confirmed to ESPN's Ian Begley.

Smith Jr., 19, played just one year at N.C. State before deciding to forego the final three years of his eligibility.

No workout has been scheduled, but the Knicks reportedly see Smith Jr. as a possible first-round draft choice, according to Begley. The Knicks are also reportedly interested in French point goard Frank Ntilikina, Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk.

The Knicks, who fiinshed their 2016-17 campaign with a 31-51 record, have the eighth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. 
(Reinhold Matay)
The Knicks are interested in hiring recently-retired Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach, according to Sportando.

Prigioni might also be an option as head coach for Baskonia, which plays in the Euro League in Spain, notes Sportando.

The 40-year-old Prigioni played with the Knicks from 2012 to 2015 before finishing his career with the Rockets and Clippers.
Phil Jackson and the media 00:03:08
Jonas Schwartz, Marc Malusis, John Harper and Peter Botte debate Phil Jackson's media tactics and whether he has turned over a new leaf.
(Kirby Lee)
The Knicks will play in the Orlando Summer League in July, the team announced Thursday.

The Magic, Pacers, Heat, and Thunder are also participating...
JR Sport Brief: Knicks? issues 00:01:47
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR enumerates all of the issues the Knicks are facing.

In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR runs down the list of issues revolving around the Knicks.
Jackson, Frazier preview draft 00:01:01
Phil Jackson and Walt Frazier talk about the Knicks' plans after the team fell to the eighth slot in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

Now that the ping pong balls have dropped, there's no question anymore: the Knicks will select eighth in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

Walt "Clyde" Frazier's regal suit didn't bring the team any good fortune, as New York actually slipped one spot from their most likely place. As unfortunate as that may be, the end to all the speculation should come as a relief to the organization. Now that they know where they'll be selecting, they can forge ahead with a more realistic plan. Out the door along with the possibility of a top-three pick are the pipedreams of Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball.

The team has the luxury of two formidable building blocks in Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez. As it currently stands, Carmelo Anthony is still in town and his no-trade clause will make him difficult to move, if Phil Jackson's continued critiques of his star haven't turned teams off already. The frontcourt represents some assurance for New York. Unfortunately, the backcourt doesn't boast the same amount of stability...
GEICO SportsNite: Knicks lottery 00:01:37
Michelle Yu and Frank Isola discuss what the New York Knicks will do with their eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Mar 1, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green (34) defends against New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Former Knick and team broadcaster Walt Frazier says he doesn't want to see forward Carmelo Anthony leave the Knicks organization, according to ESPN

Frazier says the problem with the Knicks is their defense and not Anthony's play. 

Since the end of the 2016-17 season, team president Phil Jackson has been open about wanting to move Anthony via trade. The veteran has a no-trade clause that will limit New York's options, but Jackson has spoken numerous times about how Anthony would be better off with another organization. 
The Knicks were awarded with the number eight overall pick after the announcement of the NBA Draft order at the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday evening.

"Our opportunity could have been 7, could have been 10, so eight we'll live with," Knicks president Phil Jackson said. "I think we're good with what we do."

Jackson and company could be in the mix for a point guard with Derrick Rose headed for free agency. This year's crop of point guards consists of Lonzo BallMarkelle Fultz, De'Aaron FoxDennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina
Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley, left, attends the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. (Ken Blaze)
Former Knick Charles Oakley told the USA Today For The Win podcast that James Dolan should have been suspended for his actions in a February incident that resulted in the former forward being ejected from Madison Square Garden. 

Oakley still faces charges of harassment, trespassing and assault after allegedly yelling insults at Knicks owner Dolan. He was banned from MSG for a short stint before Dolan and Oakley both met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. 

"The meeting we went to before the All-Star break, everybody was like, 'OK, we're going to put the helping hand in,'" Oakley said. "They put the hand in, but they didn't do anything about the issue, what's going on. I'm still fighting it - three charges. I like my team, I like myself, and I know I didn't do anything wrong. We're going to fight it.
(Kevin Jairaj)
The Knicks have a 5.3 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick during tonight's NBA Draft Lottery and an 18.3 percent chance of moving in to the Top 3.

They're currently in the seventh slot and could drop as low as 10th -- though there's only a 0.3 percent chance of that happening.

Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier will be representing the team on the dais, and he's hoping for the same scenario that played out in 1985, when the Knicks won the top pick and eventually selected Patrick Ewing.
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
Knicks president Phil Jackson's comments about Carmelo Anthony are hurting Anthony's trade value, several league executives told Fred Kerber of the NY Post.

Jackson criticized Anthony's style of play during the season, said last month he would be "better off elsewhere," and reiterated last week that the team wants to move on from Anthony.

"Phil made a statement basically that Carmelo's a losing type of player," an Eastern Conference executive told the Post. "Well, if he's a loser for the Knicks, he's going to be a winner someplace else? That obviously didn't help."
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis holds the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis holds the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

Ex-Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox met with Knicks president Phil Jackson on Wednesday before the start of the NBA Combine, and the topic of the triangle offense and New York's star Kristaps Porzingis emerged. 

"I've seen it," Fox said to The Post. "I don't know too much about the triangle. Everyone says it's hard to learn. But if I have to go in there and have to play in it, I'll learn quickly. And Porzingis, he's amazing. Watching him, what he did this year - I really paid attention to the NBA this year because I'm about to go into this business - man, he's great. If I'm able to play with him, I feel we can do something special."
Apr 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward carmelo anthony (7) dribbles the ball while being defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Anderson (23) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Phil Jackson once again stated his desire to trade Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason by commenting on the veteran at the NBA Combine on Friday evening. 

"He has a no trade contract," Jackson said to ESPN reporter Nick Friedell. "I think I expressed what I felt. I can't express it any better. I thought it was well-said, even though a lot of you didn't feel quite that way. 

"But we'd like him to have success, the opportunity is narrowing. We'd just like him to have success somewhere. We're not going to be there. Hopefully we'll be maybe a playoff team next year. It would be tough to consider us a possible champion."
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) leaves the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) leaves the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said on Thursday that there is no doubt in his mind that Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis will remain with the team, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

Earlier this week Porzingis' brother, Janis, told ESPN that the Knicks star wants to stay but also wants the team to focus on winning and player development.

According to ESPN, Porzingis missed exit meetings following the season and was reportedly frustrated over dysfunction on the Knicks, who ended this past season with a 31-51 mark. 
(Thomas Shea)
Former Knicks head coach Mike D'Antoni said an ultimatum from Carmelo Anthony led to his resignation from the Knicks.

After the ultimatum was made, D'Antoni said he "just went in and quit."

"So now it's like, what are we going to do? We could see how to go and I didn't know how to get there and with losing again and you're trying to prod them and you're trying to tell 'em to play harder and all the coach's speak and communication just like deteriorated," D'Antoni recalled of the end of his tenure with the Knicks.
Mar 26, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drives against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) and forward Theo Pinson (1) in the first half during the finals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Nelson Chenault)
The Knicks met with former Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox in Chicago on Wednesday, according to ESPN's sources.

Fox averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists per game for Kentucky in 2016-17, which was his only season in college basketball. He declared for the NBA draft following the season and could be drafted within the first few overall picks.
Markelle Fultz (Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports)
The Knicks will hold a meeting with top NBA draft prospect Markelle Fultz in Chicago during the NBA Draft Combine, league sources told ESPN.

Fultz, 18, played just one season with the Washington Huskies and averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 2016-17. He was a McDoonald's All-American ahead of his college debut in 2016 and went on to become a Third-team All-American in 2017.
General view during pre game introductions before a game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
The Knicks continue to be impressed with French guard Frank Ntilikina as well as a pair of Kentucky guards, De'Aaron Fox and Malik MonkESPN.com's Ian Begley reports.

Knicks general manager Steve Mills flew to France earlier this month to watch the Ntilikina play in the French League.

The French native is a reserve on Strasbourg, playing only 15 minutes per game. However the point guard has looked impressive in those limited minutes, shooting 57 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from the three-point line while averaging 5.2 points.
JR Sport Brief: Porzingis 00:02:14
In the debut of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR dishes on Kristaps Porzingis' tweet, Melo's issues and the one guy who could help the Knicks.

Porzingis emoji game 00:03:10
Jon Hein and Sal Licata play an emoji game to discuss Kristaps Porzingis, as well as Phil Jackson and Knicks fans.

A tweet was released from Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis' twitter account on Saturday night that referenced the Los Angeles Clippers. The post said "LA Clippers" with three smiley faces and it was deleted shortly thereafter hitting the web.

According to the New York Post, Porzingis doesn't always post his tweets personally, leaving open the possibility that he was hacked.

A rep for Porzingis told ESPN's Ian Begley that Porzingis was sleeping when the tweet was published and his account was hacked...
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) leaves the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
The Knicks received possible trade calls from teams around the NBA days after forward Kristaps Porzingis skipped his post-season exit meeting with President Phil Jackson and General Manager Steve Mills, according to a report from Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

Porzingis has been frustrated with the direction the franchise is headed in and according to ESPN, is not pleased with the drama and dysfunction surrounding the organization. 
(Adam Hunger)
Latest Update (May 5)

According to league sources, a trade between the Clippers and Knicks that would send Carmelo Anthony to Los Angeles would only make sense if the Knicks received shooting guard J.J. Redick in a sign-and-trade, along with combo guard Austin Rivers, wing man Wesley Johnson, and perhaps one of New York's two second round picks in next month's NBA Draft, per a report from Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"It's really the only thing that makes sense,'' said one front-office type.

Redick, who is reportedly seeking $16 million per year, would have to agree to join the Knicks in order for this deal to work.
Phil Jackson on Carmelo Anthony 00:04:08
Knicks president Phil Jackson talks about his relationship with Carmelo Anthony, and explains why it might be best to trade him.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts believes that Knicks president Phil Jackson's comments on Carmelo Anthony last month were made to "shame" the 10-time All-Star, she told The Vertical.

"I think Phil was deliberately trying to shame 'Melo out of the city," Roberts said. "I have players who are unhappy that this hasn't been responded to by the league,"

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive
Mar 1, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green (34) defends against New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Charles Oakley believes it's time for Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks to part ways. 

Speaking to TMZ at a charity event, Oakley said the 10-time All-Star "just needs to get out of New York."

"This city is just you know, so much going on with management," the ex-Knick said. "You know, you deserve better but you have to speak up for yourself."

 
General view during pre game introductions before a game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
The Knicks are enamored with French point guard Frank Ntilikina, and could select him in next month's NBA Draft if they stay in the seventh slot, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Knicks general manager Steve Mills flew to France to see the 18-year old point guard play Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-5 Ntilikina is considered by many to be the top international prospect in the draft.
UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball drives to the basket past Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox in the second half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. (Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports)
Frank Ntilikina of Strasbourg and former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball are among the NBA prospects who were invited to the NBA combine but will not attend, according to DraftExpress.

There are 66 players who are attending the combine, including Malik Monk and Markelle Fultz, who is widely considered the draft's top prospect.

Ntilikina, a 6-foot-5 point guard, is 18 years old and has averaged 5.2 points, 1.2 assists and 17.5 minutes in 27 games for Strasbourg International.
(Jeffrey Becker)
The Knicks, coming off their fourth-straight season without a postseason appearance, have lots of work to do between now and the 2017-18 season.

Team president Phil Jackson said Carmelo Anthony would be better off elsewhere. So the expectation is that he'll be traded, with the team continuing the rebuilding phase that began during the second half of this past season.

With that in mind, there are a number of players the Knicks can target after the first round of the draft and/or as undrafted free agents, who can help the process along.
(AP)
The Knicks will enter the offseason with upwards of $20 million in cap space to pursue free agents, and with the likely departure of Carmelo Anthony, New York will certainly have some holes to fill.

One potential target is Washington's Otto Porter, who averaged 13.4 points on 51.6 percent shooting to go with 6.4 rebounds, all career-highs, and 1.5 assists in 80 games this season. Porter also showed his ability to shoot from long range by going 43.4 percent from the three-point line, another career-best.

Many believe Porter, who is a restricted free agent, will sign a max contract this summer, which could be worth up to $128.2 million over five years.

Another potential Knicks' targert is Chicago's Michael Carter-Williams, who will also be a restricted free agent.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Latest Update (April 27)

9:20AM: Joakim Noah had shoulder surgery on Wednesday to repair his right rotator cuff, the Knicks announced Thursday morning.

The surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Jeff Hornacek told Ian Begley of ESPN that Noah's recovery time is approximately five months.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis holds the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis announced he will play for the Latvian national team during this summer's European championships, but did not clear it with the New York organization beforehand, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

"Kristaps is in a position to decide for himself on playing for the national side," Porzingis' older brother and agent, Janis, said in Latvian, according to a transcript, when the 21-year-old Knicks forward was asked about New York's role in determining his status for the European championships.

Porzingis, who skipped his exit meeting with president Phil Jackson due to his reported displeasure with the team's handling of Carmelo Anthony, has not spoken with the team since. However, he expressed his will to be a Knick both in the short- and long-term future.

"My next focus is national team,'' Porzingis said, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman. "My third season is still far away. The main thing is to put in a lot of work during the summer to be ready, first for national team, then for next season. The European championships ends before the official NBA camp starts, so I have enough time to turn back to New York. I'll be there on time."
Porzingis to play in FIBA 00:01:18
The guys on DNL discuss Kristaps Porzingis' decision to play for Latvia in this summer's FIBA tournament.

While he loves New York, Kristaps Porzingis made it clear that being in a situation that gives him a chance to win will be the most important factor for the Latvian star when deciding whether or not to re-sign with the Knicks in two years.

"Absolutely, I want to stay here all my career,'' Porzingis said about re-signing in New York, according to the English translation provided by Sporta Avize, a Latvian sports magazine. "But the thing I want most of all is winning. When the time comes, I will seriously start to think about it. Right now I just try to do my best."

Sources say Porzingis is unhappy with Phil Jackson's treatment of Carmelo Anthony. When asked about Anthony's situation with the team, the 21-year old said the media helped exaggerate the tension between Jackson and the veteran forward.
On the final episode of TheKnicksBlog Podcast, Anthony Donahue and Moke Hamilton run the gamut on everything going down with the Knicks. The guys discuss Phil Jackson's struggles running the organization, Carmelo Anthony's future, Kristaps Porzingis' refusal to meet with the front office, the NBA Draft, and free agency.

Click below to listen...
(Gary A. Vasquez)
The odds of Carmelo Anthony getting traded to the Celtics could be increasing, surmises Marc Berman in the NY Post.

The Celtics' coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony before the deadline, writes Berman, but GM Danny Ainge had "too many reservations" -- one of them being that acquiring Anthony would've given the Celtics little to no cap space this offseason.

Berman suggests if the Celtics lose their first-round playoff series to the Bulls (with Boston, the No. 1 seed, trailing two games to none), Ainge's position could change.
Melo's Very Bad Year 00:01:19
SNY.tv takes a look at the worst moments of Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony's season.

(Adam Hunger)
Kristaps Porzingis says he loves New York and still wants to be a member of the Knicks, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Porzingis will leave for Latvia on Thursday without meeting with Phil Jackson, but said blowing off his exit interview is not a sign that he doesn't want to play at Madison Square Garden next year.

"Of course," Porzingis said when asked if he wants to be a Knick next season. "I love New York. I love New York."

According to Berman, New York was not given an explanation behind the 21-year old Latvian's decision to skip the scheduled meeting with Jackson on Friday. But sources say that Porzingis is upset with the way the franchise has been run, with Jackson's poor handling of Carmelo Anthony and going all-in on the triangle offense.
( Adam Hunger)
The Knicks will have the seventh slot in the upcoming NBA Draft after losing a drawing to the Timberwolves, who they finished with the same record as.

New York and Minnesota both have a 5.3 percent chance of picking first overall, and the Knicks can't pick lower than 10th.

The Draft order will be determined during the Lottery, which takes place on May 16, with the Draft taking place on June 22.
New York Knicks interim head coach Kurt Rambis reacts against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Madison Square Garden. (Adam Hunger)
Knicks assistant coach Kurt Rambis is "beyond unpopular" with Knicks players, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

"...Kurt Rambis, who is beyond unpopular with the players, league sources said. When players want coaching and teaching, they get yelling, sources said. Most wonder about Rambis' allegiances, because after all, he's Jackson's guy, not Hornacek's," Wojnarowski reports.

Phil Jackson pushed for Rambis, who finished last season as the team's interim coach, to get the permanent title of head coach last offseason. Jackson ended up hiring Jeff Hornacek as the team's head coach, but Rambis was kept as an assistant coach on Hornacek's staff.
(Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
Carmelo Anthony has separated from his wife, La La, according to TMZ, who is reporting that Anthony impregnated another woman prior to the separation.

The other woman, a dancer at a gentlemen's club in New York City, has said she's 6 and a half months pregnant.

La La has reportedly moved out of the family home and is living on her own in New York, though neither side has filed divorce papers.
Knicks drama continues 00:05:47
The Loud Mouths talk Knicks drama, Kristaps Porzingis skipping his exit meeting with the team brass and Carmelo's break up

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

On Friday, Phil Jackson dismissed the notion that his treatment of and the drama surrounding the Carmelo Anthony situation would impact his reputation or hurt the Knicks' chances with forthcoming free agents.

Prior to that happening, though, Kristaps Porzingis had reportedly skipped out on his exit meeting. Following Jackson's comments, Michelle Roberts of the NBPA released a statement calling Jackson's remarks about Anthony "inappropriate."

At 21 years old, Porzingis may have jumped the gun by being insubordinate. There are other ways to express a feeling or send a message. Nevertheless, what the young gun did was bold. In a way, his actions were an opportunity to stand up for Anthony...
Stefan Bondy on Carmelo 00:04:24
Stefan Bondy joins the Daily News Live panel to discuss Carmelo Anthony's future (or lack thereof) and legacy with the Knicks.

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

The Knicks' failures over the last three seasons should be as much of a reflection on Phil Jackson as anyone else. He's failed to put the right pieces in place and his constant retooling has prevented New York from developing any real chemistry. With no reasonable fix in sight, there's little reason to believe he'll be able to turn things around.

Of course, Carmelo Anthony has been at the center of it all, too. One could have expected such a star talent to be the key to the Knicks becoming a competitive franchise again, but that simply hasn't happened. A team needs depth, but it also needs a leader to guide them. However, the front office failed to motivate its leader by showing him they were committed to a winning culture.

With the power of his no trade clause at his hands, Anthony knows he needs to make a decision that will be best for himself and the team...
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) and small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrate a basket by Porzingis against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
Keith Schlosser, SNY.tv: Kristaps Porzingis reportedly skipped out on his exit meeting with Knicks' brass, which isn't something one would expect the leader of a team to do. The man otherwise known as the "unicorn" may already be considered the forthcoming savior by some, but Phil Jackson doesn't believe he's ready to carry the Knicks just yet.

"No I don't. He's 21 years old. That's a big load for anyone to take on," the executive said when asked if Porzingis was ready to be New York's number one option.

Such a question was posed after Jackson revealed he will look to trade Carmelo Anthony and that the forward would be "better off somewhere else."

Frustration is mounting surrounding the disarray this team is in, which would appear to explain Porzingis' absence. With Jackson ready to continue exploring deals for Anthony, it would make sense for the Knicks to go back to basics and begin building from scratch, save for say, Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, and a few complementary role players. During this transition and Anthony's expected departure, Porzingis could be embraced and groomed as the starring attraction New York needs.
Mar 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers won 105-102. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Kristaps Porzingis declined to attend team exit meetings at the conclusion of the New York Knicks season, Ian Begley of ESPN reported on Friday night. 

Citing team sources, Begley says that the two-year veteran and former first round selection is frustrated with the team's lack of direction. The Knicks failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season and only notched a 30-51 record.
Daily News Live: Phil-Carmelo 00:05:36
The DNL panel sorts through Phil Jackson's wide ranging, end of season press conference where he hinted it was time to move on from Carmelo.
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Pending free agent Derrick Rose wants to return to the Knicks next season and have a "chance to redeem himself," Phil Jackson said on Friday.

Rose was acquired from the Bulls last June along with Justin Holiday and a 2017 second round pick, with Robin LopezJose Calderon, and Jerian Grant going to Chicago.

The 28-year-old Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games with the Knicks this season.

He briefly went AWOL in January in order to address a family matter -- something Jackson said was distracting to the team...
(Brad Penner)
Knicks rookie C Willy Hernangomez has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April, it was announced Friday.

He averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in six April games, matching his career-high of 24 points on April 9 against the Raptors.

With Joakim Noah out, Hernangomez saw his playing time increase dramatically during the second half of the season.
End of an era for the Knicks? 00:04:07
The Daily News Live team debates Carmelo Anthony's chances of returning to New York next season.
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Latest Update (April 13)

9:00AM: The Knicks and Phil Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of Jackson's five-year contract this spring, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.

Both sides had the option to walk away from each other at the end of this season, and while there was speculation that either Jackson or the Knicks might exercise that opt-out clause, sources told Begley that the final two years on Jackson's contract were picked up "a while ago."
Noah's deal in retrospect 00:02:54
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein ask if Joakim Noah's deal with the Knicks is the worst contract in NBA history.

GEICO SportsNite: Knicks win 00:01:28
Jeane Coakley breaks down the Knicks' win in their season finale, which could be Carmelo Anthony's last game with the team.

Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points after deciding to play in what could be his final game with the Knicks, and New York beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-113 on Wednesday night.

Anthony had missed the previous two games with a sore left knee and wasn't expected to play Wednesday, but told Jeff Hornacek he wanted to go. He played 23 minutes, sitting out the final quarter while a couple of "We want Melo! We want Melo!" chants broke out.
