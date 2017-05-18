The Knicks have been in contact with the representatives for N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. regarding a workout ahead of the draft, sources confirmed to ESPN's Ian Begley.

Smith Jr., 19, played just one year at N.C. State before deciding to forego the final three years of his eligibility.

No workout has been scheduled, but the Knicks reportedly see Smith Jr. as a possible first-round draft choice, according to Begley. The Knicks are also reportedly interested in French point goard Frank Ntilikina, Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk.

The Knicks, who fiinshed their 2016-17 campaign with a 31-51 record, have the eighth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.