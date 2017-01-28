Apr 13, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Latest Update (Jan. 27) 

7:51 a.m.: Jerry Blevins will eventually sign a deal worth at least two-years and $12 million, sources in contact with their agents have said, reports FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal. And, according to SNY analyst Andy Martino, the Mets would be comfortable signing Blevins for two years.

Previous Reports and Backstory

In addition to having interest from the Mets, the Dodgers are also pursuing Blevins, although they're reportedly only willing to offer a one-year contract (Rosenthal). The Blue Jays were in contact with Blevins during January, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet.

Blevins, 33, signed a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Mets in 2016 after pitching just five innings with the club in 2015 before he fractured and re-fractured his left arm. 

In 73 appearances with the Mets last season, Blevins was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA (3.05 FIP) in 42 innings pitched, during which he struck out 52 batters and walked 15. In 113 plate appearances, left-handed batters hit .255 against him, which was 73 points higher than right-handed batters. 
Mets SS Amed Rosario. Photo Credit: Chris McShane (SBNation)
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario was named the fifth-best prospect in baseball by the MLB Network Saturday on its Top 100 prospects show. Rosario was 79th on the list last season.

Previous reports

Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in baseball, according to a list released by Keith Law of ESPN.
May 6, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Craig Breslow (17) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Marlins Park. The Marlins won 6-4. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
Latest Update (Jan. 28)

3:14 p.m.: The Mets are one of the teams still interested in signing left-handed reliever Craig Breslow, reports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports

According to Rosenthal, four other teams (Blue Jays, Indians, Twins and Dodgers) are also in on Breslow and he will likely sign after lefties Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan ink deals. 
Hot Stove talks Conforto in 2017 00:02:26
Mets Hot Stove discusses what outfielder Michael Conforto's role will be this season and if he'll possibly start the year in Triple-A.

Agent Scott Boras, who represents Michael Conforto, says the Mets outfielder deserves the chance to prove his ability in the major leagues next season. 

Despite the Mets reportedly trying to deal right fielder Jay Bruce this offseason, the team has informed Bruce that he will start as the team's right fielder, which could leave Conforto as the odd-man out. 
(Anthony Gruppuso)
The Mets reportedly recently told OF Jay Bruce they expect him to be their everyday right fielder this coming season.

With Yoenis Cespedes and Curtis Granderson expected to play regularly, what does that mean for Michael Conforto?

Mets Hot Stove discusses whether Conforto could possibly start the year in Triple-A Las Vegas if Bruce remains with the team...
Photo: Chris McShane
Five Mets were named to Keith Law of ESPN's Top 100 Prospects list, which was recently released.

SS Amed Rosario, who ranked 3rd, "has MVP potential as a true shortstop who will be above average defensively and projects to hit .300 with some walks and power." >> Read more about Rosario!

1B Dominic Smith, who ranked 29th, "is an extraordinarily disciplined, calm hitter, striking out in just 13 percent of his plate appearances last year, showing an advanced two-strike approach and willingness to use the whole field." >> Read more about Smith!
Mets SS Amed Rosario. Photo Credit: Chris McShane (SBNation)
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in baseball, according to a list released by Keith Law of ESPN.

"He has MVP potential as a true shortstop who will be above average defensively and projects to hit .300 with some walks and power," says Law. "He'll become a cornerstone at short for the Mets, who have lacked one since Jose Reyes first left in free agency."

Rosario, 21, spent 2016 between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, during which he hit a combined .324 with 42 extra base hits in 120 games. A midseason All-Star with St. Lucie, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Florida State League and Eastern League and named the organization's top prospect by MLB.com in July.

Law notes that "Rosario is still just scratching the surface of his offensive potential; there's so much bat speed and strength here that he should eventually hit 15-20 homers, but right now, it's translating into hard contact to all fields."
April 11, 2011; Collins (right) talks with Alderson at Citi Field. Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE
The Mets are finally in a strong position after rebuilding the in wake of of injuries, collapses, Bernie Madoff and personnel changes, an anonymous, rival executive recently told FanRag's John Perrotto.

"Sandy Alderson is a good, steadying hand as the general manager and Terry Collins has been the perfect manager to not only guide the franchise through the bad times but the good times, too," the executive explained. "The thing is, I'm not sure how much longer Sandy and Terry are going to keep going. The Mets have a capable replacement for Sandy in senior vice president of baseball operations John Ricco, when he retires but it's going to be tougher to fill Terry's shoes."

In early November, Collins told reporters that his future as Mets manager will depend on how the team is doing, and how he's feeling at the end of the season.
Steven Matz talks to Hot Stove 00:05:42
Mets Hot Stove interviews starting pitcher Steven Matz, who discusses his health and outlook for the 2017 season.

Steven Matz had surgery in late September to remove a large bone spur from his pitching elbow. He ended his season early due to a rotator cuff impingement, which Sandy Alderson said in November did not require surgery. Instead, Matz received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left shoulder.

The pain from the bone spur kept him from throwing his slider the way he wanted to in 2016, he explained to SNY's Mets Hot Stove on Thursday. However, now that the pain is gone, he intends to throw the slider (and other pitchers) more than he did last season.

"It was a really effective pitch for me," Matz explained about his slider. "I'm gonna mix it in. I felt I had some success with it, so I'm definitely going to start throwing it right away and hopefully it gets better."
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Alex Colome throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports Images)
The Rays are still getting trade proposals for closer Alex Colome, but they're not eager to deal him, according to FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal.

The Mets contacted the Rays about Colome in December, but were asked to give up OF Michael Conforto or top SS prospect Amed Rosario, according to MLB reporter Peter Gammons.

Colome, 27, had 37 saves and a 1.91 ERA, while striking out 71 batters in 56.2 innings of an All-Star season for the Rays last year.

The Nationals were also among teams that tried to trade for Colome earlier this winter, according to reports posted to MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch at Tradition Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports
Mets RHP Zack Wheeler is willing to do what is asked of him, but he would prefer to be a starting pitcher when he returns to the mound this season, he told NJ.com's Matt Ehalt.

"I am a starter," Wheeler said by phone. "I don't think I'm a bullpen guy."

Wheeler, who had Tommy John surgery in March of 2015, was shut down in early-September after being examined by Dr. James Andrews and diagnosed with a mild flexor strain in his pitching arm.
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith hitting during Spring Training in 2016 (Credit: Matay/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets 1B Dominic Smith is the 29th-best prospect in baseball, according to ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Smith is an extraordinarily disciplined, calm hitter, striking out in just 13 percent of his plate appearances last year, showing an advanced two-strike approach and willingness to use the whole field," Law writes.

"There's still untapped power here, but given the progress Smith has already made in games this year, I expect 20-plus homers from him this year or next along with the same high averages and doubles totals he posted in 2015 and 2016."
Call to the Majors: Conforto 00:02:31
In the latest installment of Call to the Majors presented by Citi, Michael Conforto remembers the day he was promoted to the Major Leagues.

In late-November, GM Sandy Alderson told WOR 710 AM radio that he wants Michael Conforto to be an every-day player in 2017, including possibly getting time as a backup first baseman.

Conforto hit .337 with 15 extra base hits and 18 RBI during his first 23 games this past season. He then entered a 20-for-133 (.150) slump that led to him being demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in late-June. He bounced between the Mets and Las Vegas two more times before the end of the season, never hitting better than .240 during either stint with the Mets.

Alderson also said he is not too concerned with how Conforto struggled after May 1, because it coincided with the rest of team struggling, as well.
Who's that Bruce? 00:03:19
The panel on Mets Hot Stove play "Who's that Bruce?" using clues to guess famous people named Bruce.

Instead of trading Jay Bruce for a reliever, I'm hearing from MLB sources that Sandy Alderson's new plan may be to try and trade prospects for another team's low-cost reliever, who has experience pitching in high-leverage situations...
Sep 18, 2015; Holland (56) pitches at Comerica Park (Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)
The Rockies and free agent reliever Greg Holland have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with incentives and a $14 million option for 2018, according to reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

The Mets, Nationals, Yankees, and Phillies were among roughly 18 teams that reportedly had scouts on hand in Arizona during Holland's showcase last November.

"I'm 90 percent certain Holland met with the Mets during the Baseball Winter Meetings, but he was adamant on getting a chance to be the team's full-time closer and not a set-up man for Jeurys Familia," MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone wrote in early December.
Mets C Travis d'Arnaud and free-agent C Matt Wieters (Credit: USA Today Images)
Mets GM Sandy Alderson has repeatedly said this winter that Travis d'Arnaud, Rene Rivera, and Kevin Plawecki will be his catchers in 2017. Meanwhile, it's Jan. 25, pitchers and catchers report in less than three weeks, and free-agent C Matt Wieters is still available on the open market.

In early-January, Mets sources told Daily News reporter John Harper that the team was not interested in spending money on a catcher, including Wieters.

However, in lieu of Tuesday night's news that Jay Bruce may be on the Opening Day roster (despite attempts to trade him all winter for a reliever), I expect fans and media will soon start contemplating signing Wieters, while trading d'Arnaud and prospects for the relief pitcher they hoped to get for Bruce.

Personally, I prefer d'Arnaud. I believe he can realize his potential, which he showed in 60 or so games during 2015. It's still possible -- catchers are notorious for developing late and he's still only 28 years old.
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud, Matthew Cerrone
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith hitting during Spring Training in 2016 (Credit: Matay/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith is MLB's third-best first base prospect, according to a list published Wednesday by MLB.com.

"Smith continues to have a very advanced approach at the plate with outstanding bat-to-ball skills, leading to the consistent batting average, good walk and low strikeout rates," MLB.com wrote in their scouting report of Smith. "Smith continues to show outstanding defensive ability at first, with very good footwork and excellent hands. With his run-producing ability showing up more consistently, he is looking more and more like the everyday first baseman the Mets saw when they drafted him."

Smith hit more home runs last season (14) than he hit during his first two and a half years with the organization (13).
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is MLB's third-best shortstop prospect, according to a list published recently by MLB.com.

Rosario, 21, spent 2016 between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, during which he hit a combined .324 with 42 extra base hits in 120 games. A midseason All-Star with St. Lucie, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Florida State League and Eastern League and named the organization's top prospect by MLB.com in July.
Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki pitches against the Staten Island Yankees (BrooklynBaseballBanter.com)
21-year-old Mets RHP Thomas Szapucki is the 60th-best prospect in baseball, according to a list recently published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Szapucki came into 2016 as just another guy in the system," Law explains. "Then he delivered a true breakout season, as he moved from the Appy League to the New York-Penn League and dominated at both stops. ... He showed at least mid-rotation potential. ... This will be a big year for him."

The Mets drafted Szapucki out of his school with their fifth-round pick in 2015. He had a 1.99 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 89 strikeouts during 54.1 innings across three minor league levels in 2016.
Robert Gsellman pitches against the Braves last Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)
Mets RHP Robert Gsellman is the 76th-best prospect in baseball, according to a recent list published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

Gsellman, 23, had a 2.42 ERA (2.63 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP, while striking out 42 batters in 44 2/3 innings, during seven starts and one relief appearance for the Mets in 2016.

Baseball America recently ranked Gsellman as the organization's second-best pitching prospect behind Justin Dunn, who Law ranked No. 84 overall in baseball.
Bruce to start in RF 00:05:47
Andy Martino, John Harper and Doug Williams debate the Mets' plan to start Jay Bruce in right field for the upcoming season.

The Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend on keeping him as their everyday right fielder to start the season, according to Ken Davidoff of the NY Post.

GM Sandy Alderson has reportedly been shopping Bruce around in an effort to free up money and receive a prospect or two in return.

If Bruce returns as the team's everyday right fielder, it is believed that Curtis Granderson will see action in center field and Yoenis Cespedes will remain in his more natural position in left field. Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto would then serve as bench players for Terry Collins to plug into his outfield rotation.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson and OF Jay Bruce (Photo Credit: USA Today Sports Images)
According to countless reports since December, the Mets have been trying to trade Jay Bruce and his salary so they can free up money to add a relief pitcher.

Bruce is due $13 million next season, after which he can be a free agent.

In the event Bruce is traded, Yoenis Cespedes is expected to start most days in left field, with Michael Conforto, Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares splitting time across center and right field.

That said, it's quite clear the Mets totally misread the market for power hitters and outfielders this winter. Or, this is a risk they were willing to accept. In either case, position players are due to report to St. Lucie in less than three weeks and Bruce is still on the roster, which is why Mets GM Sandy Alderson recently told reporters it's possible he begins spring training with all of his current outfielders, including Bruce.
Call to the Majors: Plawecki 00:01:44
In the latest installment of Call to the Majors presented by Citi, Kevin Plawecki recalls the day he was promoted to the Major Leagues.

Mets backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, 25, hit just .197 with a .298 OBP in 48 games with the Mets season. However, he hit .300 with 19 extra-base hits in 48 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Collins (10) takes the ball from a starting pitcher before going to his bullpen at Citi Field. (USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets may stick to signing free-agent relief pitchers to only minor-league deals, Sandy Alderson suggested to reporters at Citi Field in mid-January.

"If you go back and look at our history, we haven't exactly come up cherries on signing free agent relievers and I think that has a lot to do with the volatility they represent,"Alderson explained, according to NJ.com's Matt Ehalt. "The fact is, once you commit to someone that eliminates and detracts from the flexibility we currently have right now and I think we have flexibility with quality."

This is fair. I don't disagree with Sandy's premise, but - given expectations for this season and the importance being put on their pitching - I'd say this is the year to do whatever is necessary to help make the bullpen as good as it can be.
Expectations for Harvey in 2017 00:02:49
The Daily News Live panel debates what Mets fans should expect from Matt Harvey and if he will to being the team's ace this season.

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey said he feels healthy and has experienced no pain in his arm when throwing this offseason, he told reporters at a team charity event earlier this month.

"The way things are feeling now, it feels great," Harvey said, according to ESPN.com. "Obviously being healthy through spring training and getting to the season and continuing to be healthy through the season is a big plus for me. It's something I look forward to doing."

Harvey, who underwent surgery in July for Thoracic outlet syndrome, recently threw off the slope of a mound at the Storm Sports Academy in West Hempstead...
Mets fans dressed as Thor wield their hammers as Syndergaard warms at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Noah Syndergaard was ranked ninth on MLB Network's Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now!, which premiered Sunday on the MLB Network >> Read more here!

Later, MLB Network's official Twitter account asked Syndergaard to weigh in on what he believes to be the 10 top best starting pitchers in baseball, after which he had the following response...
Hot Stove on Mets prospects 00:04:05
Mets Hot Stove qualifies New York's farm system and the likelihood of seeing certain prospects make it to Flushing this season.

Sandy Alderson's top pick from last year's draft, RHP Justin Dunn, is the 84th-best prospect in baseball, according to a list published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Dunn has always had a good arm and is a tremendous athlete, but he didn't throw this hard (upper 90s) or throw many strikes until 2016," Law explains. "Now, Dunn is throwing 93-96 mph with plus life along with a plus changeup that might end up a 70 pitch, and he throws both for strikes."

By '70 pitch,' Law is referring to the 20-80 scouting scale, of which a 70 pitch would be "plus plus."

A Long Island native, Dunn was the 19th overall selection in last year's draft.
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard and OF Yoenis Cespedes during Spring Training 2016 (Credit: USA Today Images)
Yoenis Cespedes ranked second on MLB Network's Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now!, which premiered Sunday on the MLB Network.

Noah Syndergaard ranked ninth on their Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now!

Cespedes finished one spot ahead of Starling Marte (Pirates) and one spot behind Ryan Braun (Brewers), while Syndergaard finished between Zack Greinke (D-backs) and Johnny Cueto (Giants).
The Mets will wear a new alternate hat at Citi Field this season, according to uniform insider Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com...

The only difference is the elimination of the orange brim, which I actually kind of liked. It's also the same as the standard home cap, but with the white outline added to it, which I don't mind, but is nevertheless a strange 'update.'

It also looks like these might be MLB's new Spring Training warm-up jerseys, which are always kind of odd, especially their love of those underarm vent patches.
Jay Bruce (19) has dominated the Mets news cycle during the Winter Meetings (USA TODAY Sports)
In a weekend article for the Daily News, columnist John Harper wonders if -- at this point -- the Mets better off keeping Jay Bruce, as opposed to trading him >> Read the full article here!

According to Harper, while former GMs Dan O'Dowd and Ned Colletti believe the Mets are better off keeping Bruce, former Mets GM Steve Phillips said he would simply give Bruce away because the money saved would allow the them to address the bullpen.
Mets left-handed hitting outfielders Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto (Credit: USA Today Sports)
During his lunch with reporters at Citi Field last week, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said it's possible he begins spring training with all of his current outfielders in camp, including Jay Bruce.

"Obviously the market for certain players, certain free agents and therefore trade candidates has been slow at best, nonexistent at worst," Alderson said, according to NJ.com. "What we continue to do is reassess where we are and what our options are going forward, and those options range from doing something soon, which is possible or was possible, is possible, or doing nothing."

Alderson indicated it would be difficult to trade Curtis Granderson, instead of Bruce, because the Mets need Granderson to play center field.

In the event Bruce starts the season in a Mets uniform, he'll presumably remain a midseason trade candidate. However, for at least a couple of the month, Terry Collins may find himself with a jam-packed outfield. How might they juggle four every day players - Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Granderson and Bruce - for three spots? And, do it in a way that maximizes their production?
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith hitting during Spring Training in 2016 (Credit: Matay/USA Today Sports Images)
For the second year in a row, Mets prospect Dominic Smith is the third-best first baseman prospect in baseball, according to a list recently published by MLB.com.

"A potential plus hitter with 15-plus homer potential, the 21-year-old Smith is also a gifted defender at first base who earns high praise for his footwork and glove," MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum explains.

MLB.com will unveil its 2017 Top 100 Prospects list on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a one-hour show on MLB Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Smith hit more home runs last season (14) than he hit during his first two and a half years with the organization (13).
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at MLB's 2016 first-year player in draft (Credit: Associated Press)
The Mets will have the 20th, 59th and 97th overall pick during the first three rounds of June's MLB amateur draft, according to CBS Sports.

The order is officially set now that all qualifying free agents are signed and off the market.

The Mets selected all college players with their first 10 picks last season.
Hot Stove on Wright's outlook 00:06:12
Mets Hot Stove discusses what to expect from David Wright, who is coming off neck surgery, in 2017.

David Wright has no intention of retiring. Instead, he told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan, he intends to play, play well, and help the Mets win a World Series...

"Everybody I've talked to has said the same thing to me. You know when you know," Wright said at his foundation's Vegas Night at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. "It's not just to stay healthy, it's to be productive. ... What I know for a fact is I have a passion. I still feel can help get this team to where it needs to go."

Wright's Vegas Night raised more than $1 million dollars for the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Virginia, where he was born and raised.

To read more from Wright, who talks with Kernan about his goals for 2017, reflecting on his career and life as a new dad, click here to read the article in the New York Post.
