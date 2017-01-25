The Rockies and free agent reliever Greg Holland have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with incentives and a $14 million option for 2018, according to reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

The Mets, Nationals, Yankees and Phillies were among roughly 18 teams that reportedly had scouts on hand in Arizona during Holland's showcase last November.

"I'm 90 percent certain Holland met with the Mets during the Baseball Winter Meetings, but he was adamant on getting a chance to be the team's full-time closer and not a set-up man for Jeurys Familia," MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone wrote in early December.

ESPN's Jim Bowden reported in early January that Nationals had interest in Holland, but couldn't pursue him because they went over budget on their spring training complex, which resulted in Bryce Harper taking a jab at his team's spending on Twitter.

This winter, the Nationals reportedly tried to sign Holland, Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon, all of who signed with different organizations. In the case of Jansen and Melancon, they reportedly accepted less money than what was offered by Washington.

Free-agent RH reliever Greg Holland pitching for the Royals in 2015 (Credit: John Rieger - USA Today Sports).

Holland, 31, had Tommy John surgery in October 2015. He was non-tendered by the Royals and became a free agent last winter.

In 294 relief appearances between 2011 and 2015, before his surgery, Holland was 18-11 with a 2.15 ERA, 145 saves and 407 strikeouts in 310 innings, while making the American League All-Star team twice as Kansas City's closer.