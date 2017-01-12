The Mets and Yankees are among 12-20 teams that will watch lefty reliever Craig Breslow throw a showcase on Jan. 23, reports Peter Gammons.

According to Gammons, Breslow, who was released by the Marlins last July, has worked on lowering his arm angle and improving his breaking pitch.

The 36-year-old threw 15 relief appearances for Miami last year, compiling a 4.50 ERA and 1.79 WHIP before his release. For his career, Breslow has a 3.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 419 strikeouts in 535.1 innings pitched.

Currently, the Mets have three left-handed relievers on their roster with Josh Smoker, Josh Edgin and Sean Gilmartin.

On Jan. 12, the team signed lefty reliever Adam Wilk to a minor league deal that includes an invite to major league spring training, Adam Rubin of ESPN reported.

LH reliever Jerry Blevins, who had a 2.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 73 appearances (42 innings) for the Mets last season, is still a free agent.