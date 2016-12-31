Josh Smoker on his journey 00:06:21
Mets pitcher Josh Smoker calls into Mets Hot Stove to discuss his journey through the minors and his expectations for the 2017 season.

Mets LHP Josh Smoker, who made his big league debut this past season, discussed that and more with SNY earlier this week.

Smoker was a first-round pick of the Nationals in the 2007 MLB Draft, but numerous injuries and surgeries -- including ones for a torn rotator cuff and labrum -- led to his much-delayed major league debut.

"After everything that I had been through, just to know that I had finally made it was definitely something that I waited my whole life for," Smoker said.

Smoker, who credited Triple-A Las Vegas pitching coach Frank Viola and former Triple-A manager Wally Backman with helping him reach the majors, wants to improve his numbers against left-handers in 2017.

"Obviously being a lefty i need to have a little bit better numbers than i have in the past against left-handers," Smoker said. "I think in doing that, i need to improve my slider a little bit."

Smoker, 28, had a 4.70 ERA (4.26 FIP) while striking out 25 batters in 15 1/3 innings (20 appearances) in 2016. He faced 29 left-handers, allowing them to hit .360 with a .448 OBP and .600 SLG.
Steven Matz expectations 00:03:48
The Mets Hot Stove panel discusses the expectation for Steven Matz next year.

Maggie Wiggin, MetsBlog.com:

Steven Matz battled through bone spurs in his elbow for much of 2016 but had a strong sophmore season that secured his reputation as one of the better young lefties in the game -- if he can stay healthy.

While Matz understandably fell short of his ridiculous 2.27 ERA from his debut year, his 3.40 ERA was solid, backed up by close to a strikeout per inning and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.2 that puts him in the company of ace-level performers like Yu Darvish, Johnny Cueto, and Corey Kluber. 
Aug 16, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mets reliever Jeurys Familia gave up two runs, allowing one hit, one walk and a wild pitch in 2/3 of an inning during his Dominican league debut with Gigantes del Cibao on Friday night.
Name That Mets Backup Catcher 00:03:54
Nelson Figueroa listens to clues and attempts to name backup Mets catchers from the past 10 years.

In early-November, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he planned to enter Spring Training with Travis d'Arnaud, Rene Rivera, and Kevin Plawecki as his group of catchers and he had no interest in adding someone new from outside the organization.

Alderson made a similar statement a number of times during December.

In late November, the Mets avoided salary arbitration with Rivera, with the two sides agreeing on a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

Noah Syndergaard said in mid-December that he's extremely happy that Rivera is returning in 2017, he told WOR's Pete McCarthy during an interview.
Sep 18, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) pitches during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Sep 18, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) pitches during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

 

Latest Update

Dec 30 | 11:25 am
Sep 25, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Sep 25, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

 

Latest Updates

Dec 30 | 10:05 am
(Seth Wenig/AP)
(Seth Wenig/AP)

Mets LHP Steven Matz, whose 2016 season was cut short due to elbow and shoulder injuries, says he's on track for this coming season.

"I feel on track," Matz told Newsday on Thursday during his "Meet the Matz" pitching clinic at his alma mater, Ward Melville High School. "I'm really raring to go. I'm starting to get that itch for spring training coming around and I think a lot of the guys are. That seems to be the trend."

Matz' last start of 2016 came on Aug. 14. He then had surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow. The shoulder injury did not require surgery.

He added that he hopes to find a routine that allows him to stay healthy...
Jun 2, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) and shortstop Wilmer Flores (4) and third baseman David Wright (5) stand together and talk on the infield during a break in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Jun 2, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) and shortstop Wilmer Flores (4) and third baseman David Wright (5) stand together and talk on the infield during a break in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Going into 2016, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Lucas Duda would man first base for the bulk of the season, coming off two straight years of solid production.

A back injury derailed that plan, though, and the Mets found themselves turning to James Loney as a fill-in for the majority of the season, with Wilmer Flores seeing time against left-handed pitching until he too hit the disabled list...
Terry Collins' legacy as manager 00:05:47
The BNNY crew discuss what Terry Collins' legacy will be after he's done managing the New York Mets.

This is an interesting discussion by the guys on SNY's Baseball Night in NY, and it's something I've also been thinking a lot about. In case you didn't know, I'm writing a book about being a Mets fan that is expected to publish next April. In it, I write several essays on key Mets personalities.

In regards to successful managers, I obviously wrote about Gil Hodges and Davey Johnson. But, I struggled with whether to include Terry, I think mostly because of the topic in the above video, which is his legacy, which - because he's still their active manager - is still playing itself out. I wasn't sure how to frame an essay about him, because I don't know how he'll end up being viewed by Mets fans when all is said and done.
Sep 18, 2015; Holland (56) pitches at Comerica Park (Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)
Sep 18, 2015; Holland (56) pitches at Comerica Park (Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Latest Update...

Dec 29 | 6:30 AM

The Rockies have made a multi-year offer to Holland, a team source told BSN Denver.
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard posted the following on Twitter on Wednesday...

Video: The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola
New York Mets second baseman T.J. Rivera (54) in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Derik Hamilton)
New York Mets second baseman T.J. Rivera (54) in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Derik Hamilton)

Mets 2B T.J. Rivera has committed to play for Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, reports Jon Morosi of Fox Sports.

RHP Seth Lugo has also committed to play for Puerto Rico during the WBC, Morosi reported Tuesday.

It is not known whether the Mets have given Rivera or Lugo clearance to participate.
New York Mets RHP Addison Reed (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets RHP Addison Reed (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports Images)

I expect Jeurys Familia will be suspended to start the season. If that's the case, Addison Reed will be the New York Mets' temporary closer. How the bullpen shakes out after that is still a bit of a mystery.

Will Jerry Blevins be back?

Blevins is reportedly seeking a three-year deal, probably worth $15-20 million. The Mets would love to have him back, and I'm sure he'd like to return, but there's no evidence that Sandy Alderson is interested in making this type of commitment to a relief pitcher, even Blevins.
New York Mets' Jose Reyes (7) reacts after hitting a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)
New York Mets' Jose Reyes (7) reacts after hitting a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)

Mets SS Jose Reyes told SNY that he's healthy, ready for spring training and looking forward to finally taking the field with his old friend David Wright.

"I look forward to playing with my big brother, D-Wright," he said. "It's been a while, and never thought that when I signed in Miami that I'd be in this situation one more time. Hopefully, he's going to be healthy and doing a lot for this ball club."

The Mets signed Reyes as a free agent last summer, after he was released by the Rockies. He will earn the league minimum in 2017, after which he's eligible to again be a free agent.
Read More

 

The Mets signed submarine-throwing RHP Ben Rowen to a minor league deal in Decmeber.

Rowen has never pitched well enough to stick in the big leagues. However, with fewer than 12 innings under his belt, it's difficult to use that background to draw conclusions about his underlying talent or what to expect.
Oct 7, 2012; Arredondo (33) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Credit: Kelley L Cox-US PRESSWIRE
Oct 7, 2012; Arredondo (33) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Credit: Kelley L Cox-US PRESSWIRE

The Mets are among teams scouting free-agent RHP Jose Arredondo, who is currently pitching for Bravos de Margarita in the Venezuela winter league.

Arredondo, 32, last pitched in the MLB four years ago.

He was 22-11 with a 3.27 ERA during 214 relief appearances for the Angels and Reds before needing multiple Tommy John surgeries.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

The Mets will not be talking contract extensions with any of their current starting pitchers before spring training, Sandy Alderson said Dec. 24, according to Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert.

"We're not thinking about it now, it really hasn't been our focus," Alderson told Ackert. "It's probably not something that is going to happen before we head to spring training."
BNNY talks pace of play 00:04:12
The Baseball Night in New York panel discusses the current pace of place rules and what MLB can do to boost action in games.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called himself a "Sandy Alderson fan," and he's been impressed with the job he and the Mets have done rebuilding the franhcise during the past couple of years.

"I think the Mets have made amazing strides," Manfred told Daily News reporter John Harper. "I really enjoyed working with him when we were here together and I think he's done a phenomenal job putting together a great young nucleus for the Mets."

According to Manfred, MLB is happy when both New York teams are playing well...

"The ideal situation from our perspective is we have two really strong New York franchises," Manfred said. "It makes for a lot excitement in this town."
Recapping deGrom in 2016 00:02:09
The Hot Stove panel discusses Jacob deGrom's injury-plagued 2016 season with the Mets.

Jacob deGrom was well on his way to a third consecutive ace-level season in 2016 before an injury to the ulnar nerve in his elbow derailed it. 

His condition, which occurs most commonly among those who have undergone Tommy John surgery, resulted from irritation to the scar tissue at the site of the incision, which swelled and compressed a nerve in the region. He underwent surgery on September 24, which moved the nerve to relieve the compression (the standard treatment)

DeGrom's final line for the season was strong -- a 3.04 ERA (135 ERA+) with close to a strikeout per inning and an average of just over six innings per start -- but they were all career-lows, coming after two years of quietly being one of the best pitchers in baseball. 
TJ Rivera: Bronx to Flushing 00:07:54
SNY profiles Mets infielder TJ Rivera, whose long road to the Majors finally ended in 2016.

TJ Rivera, who played 26 games at second base for the Mets down the stretch last season, hit .333 with a .345 OBP and .476 SLG, helping the Mets reach the National League Wild Card Game. 

However, he could be the odd man out on the infield since Neil Walker accepting the Mets' qualifying offer.

"I've thought about it a little bit, but I haven't really gotten down to thinking about what's going to happen in the future," Rivera said last month. "I'm kind of enjoying the moment right now."
Free-agent sluggers Mark Trumbo, Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista (Credit: USA Today Sports)
Free-agent sluggers Mark Trumbo, Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista (Credit: USA Today Sports)

The Indians will sign free-agent 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year, $60 million deal, according to multiple reports, meaning the Orioles, Rangers and Blue Jays are likely still searching of a power-hitting corner outfielder.

There are multiple teams with at least some interest in trading for Mets OF Jay Bruce -- such as the Mariners, Cardinals and Giants. However, when all is said done, MLB insiders continue to tell me that Texas, Baltimore and Toronto will be Sandy Alderson's best trade target.

The return in a deal for Bruce is not going to be exciting, they say. Instead, I'm told to still expect a low-cost, low-ceiling reliever or one or two minor leaguers, with the acquiring team picking up the bulk of Bruce's $13 million salary.
Mets manager Terry Collins and Nationals manager Busty Baker (Credit: USA Today Sports)
Mets manager Terry Collins and Nationals manager Busty Baker (Credit: USA Today Sports)

The Nationals are a better team than the Mets, ESPN baseball analyst and self-proclaimed nerd of the people Dan Szymborski told the Good Fundies podcast earlier this week.

"There's too much uncertainty with the Mets pitching," he added. "Adam Eaton does help the Nationals considerably, and Daniel Murphy's regression towards the mean, which should be inevitable, should be counteracted by Bryce Harper having a better season."
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario will be featured on next month's of Baseball America, senior editor Matt Eddy announced Wednesday on Twitter.

MLB.com, Baseball America, and Baseball Prospectus all consider Rosario the team's top prospect.

Rosario, who spent 2016 between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, hit a combined .324 with 42 extra base hits in 120 games.
Call to the Majors: Steven Matz 00:01:22
In the latest installment of Call to the Majors presented by Citi, Steven Matz recalls the day he was promoted to the Major Leagues.
Tags: Steven Matz
Aug 4, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Rick Osentoski)
Aug 4, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Rick Osentoski)

To get reliever David Robertson from the White Sox, the Mets would have to include Michael Conforto in the deal, team sources told Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert.

According to Ackert, though the they haven't ruled out adding Robertson to their bullpen, a source with the White Sox told her the Mets have not made a serious attempt to acquire him this offseason.

Newsday's Marc Carig reported something similar two weeks ago, also citing a team source.
Aug 29, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) watches his walk off solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 29, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) watches his walk off solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets will appear on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball three times during the first half of the season, the network announced Wednesday.

Terry Collins and company will make their first prime-time national appearance against the Marlins on April 9 at Citi Field.

Their second appearance will be against the Nationals at Citi Field on April 23, while their last scheduled Sunday Night Baseball broadcast will be May 28 against the Pirates.

ESPN does not schedule Sunday Night Baseball after July 23. Instead, they announce the matchup two weeks in advance of the August-September broadcast.
Jul 24, 2016; Bruce hits a three-run home run at Great American Ball Park (Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)
Jul 24, 2016; Bruce hits a three-run home run at Great American Ball Park (Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)

In the last few days, I've seen several unsourced rumors by non-traditional reporters and outlets indicating the Mets have been including Jay Bruce in potential trades for a center fielder.

For instance, FanSided's Blog Red Machine believes Bruce has been offered back to the Reds in a deal that would send Billy Hamilton to the Mets, which has created quite a stir in Cincinnati because the story was picked up and published on FoxSports.com.

For the record, I haven't heard any such chatter from people I know in baseball. That said, I wanted to post this because the idea has popped up in enough places that it seemed worth mentioning, and it also makes a certain amount of sense for both teams.
Sep 28, 2016; Blackmon (19) singles to right field at AT&T Park (Guard-USA TODAY Sports)
Sep 28, 2016; Blackmon (19) singles to right field at AT&T Park (Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

I've had more than one MLB insider tell me this week that -- after brainstorming with the Mets, White Sox and Rockies -- they see the chance for a three-way deal that has probably not been discussed.

In their view, the Rockies and Mets should figure out how to send a collection of big-league players and prospects to Chicago, after which Jose Quintana and Steven Matz end up in Colorado and Charlie Blackmon lands in Queens.

Again, there's no evidence anything like this has been discussed, but it's interesting to think about and I do see the potential fit, especially if the Mets could figure out how to include David Robertson.
Former 1986 Mets manager Davey Johnson and outfielder Lenny Dysktra with the team's World Series trophy during a celebration at Citi Field (Credit: USA Today Images)
Former 1986 Mets manager Davey Johnson and outfielder Lenny Dysktra with the team's World Series trophy during a celebration at Citi Field (Credit: USA Today Images)

Former Mets manager Davey Johnson said he has no hard feelings toward Lenny Dykstra, who recently wrote that Johnson was only 'lucky,' and drank so much alcohol that it affected his job.

"He was drunk every night and frequently hung over just enough the next day to not know what was going on," Dykstra wrote in his book, 'House of Nails,' which was published earlier this year.

Johnson recently told WLIE 's Mark Rosenman that he knows Dykstra is simply trying to sell books.
Andrew McCutchen trade rumors 00:05:24
The Baseball Night In New York crew discusses the possibility of Andrew McCutchen playing in Flushing in 2017.

Earlier this week, FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Mets have had trade talks to acquire a center fielder, including Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen, but prices are high and Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson would need to be traded first, making a deal unlikely.

In the last two days, Mets beat reporters have characterized a potential deal with the Pirates as 'unlikely,' while citing a variety of team and industry sources.

For instance, negotiations between the Mets and Pirates about McCutchen have been "minor," a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, who later said a trade is highly unlikely to materialize.

Instead, according to DiComo, the Mets expect to enter Spring Training with Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares platooning in center field, with Michael Conforto also getting work at the position.
Call to the Majors: Addison Reed 00:02:22
In the latest installment of Call to the Majors, presented by Citi, Addison Reed talks about the day he was promoted to the Major Leagues.
Mets looking for CF help? 00:06:04
Baseball Night in New York examines the Mets' center field situation and whether or not the team should make a trade.

The Mets have had trade talks to acquire a center fielder, but prices are high and Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson need to be traded first, FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal wrote Dec. 19.

Sandy Alderson has repeatedly said on record that he doesn't see himself trading both outfielders this winter. However, last month, a Mets official told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan that it's possible...
Aug 4, 2016; Bruce (19) celebrates a three run home run with Granderson (3) (Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Aug 4, 2016; Bruce (19) celebrates a three run home run with Granderson (3) (Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Dec. 20 | 8:22AM

The Blue Jays remain in talks with the Mets about a possible deal involving Jay Bruce or Curtis Grandersonaccording to FoxSports.com's Jon Morosi.

The day the Mets announced the Yoenis Cespedes signing, a Mets official told Kevin Kernan of the NY Post that trading both Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson was possible.
Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen and Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon (Credit: USA Today Images)
Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen and Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon (Credit: USA Today Images)

The Mets have been semi-engaged in trade talks to acquire a new center fielder, major-league sources recently told FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal.

According to Rosenthal, though the Mets have talked with the Pirates about Andrew McCutchen, there has been no momentum in making a deal. At the same time, the Mets are not looking to acquire a one-year rental player, such as Royals outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Jarrod Dyson.

The day the Mets announced the Yoenis Cespedes signing, a Mets official told Kevin Kernan of the NY Post that trading both Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson was possible. Both players would likely need to be dealt in order to make room for McCutchen.
Asdrubal Cabrera follows through on an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP)
Asdrubal Cabrera follows through on an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP)

 

Asdrubal Cabrera received permission from the Mets last week to begin playing winter league baseball for his native Venezuela, which he began last Thursday, a source recently told Newsday.

Cabrera has so far played in four games, serving as the DH and playing second base.
