Latest Update (Jan. 27)

7:51 a.m.: Jerry Blevins will eventually sign a deal worth at least two-years and $12 million, sources in contact with their agents have said, reports FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal. And, according to SNY analyst Andy Martino, the Mets would be comfortable signing Blevins for two years.

Previous Reports and Backstory

In addition to having interest from the Mets, the Dodgers are also pursuing Blevins, although they're reportedly only willing to offer a one-year contract (Rosenthal). The Blue Jays were in contact with Blevins during January, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet.

Blevins, 33, signed a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Mets in 2016 after pitching just five innings with the club in 2015 before he fractured and re-fractured his left arm.

In 73 appearances with the Mets last season, Blevins was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA (3.05 FIP) in 42 innings pitched, during which he struck out 52 batters and walked 15. In 113 plate appearances, left-handed batters hit .255 against him, which was 73 points higher than right-handed batters.