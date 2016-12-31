The deadline for teams and unsigned arbitration-eligible players to file salary figures is January 13, after which the final salary will be determined during an arbitration hearing.

This year's remaining, unsigned arbitration-eligible players for the Mets are...

Player Service Time Proj. Salary Lucas Duda 5.1 $6,700,000.00 Addison Reed 5.0 $10,600,000.00 Matt Harvey 4.0 $5,200,000.00 Jeurys Familia 4.0 $8,700,000.00 Zack Wheeler 3.0 $1,000,000.00 Josh Edgin 3.0 $800,000.00 Travis d'Arnaud 3.0 $1,700,000.00 Wilmer Flores 3.0 $1,900,000.00 Jacob deGrom 2.1 $4,500,000.00

Matthew Cerrone: I keep being told that a record-setting number of players will settle before going to arbitration this year, mostly because spring training reporting dates are so early due to the World Baseball Classic. The Mets typically settle anyway, so I bet we start hearing sooner than later about the above players and Sandy Alderson all inking agreements before hearings start...