To date, most reports have indicated the Mets planned to only offer one-year and minor-league deals to free-agent relief pitchers, in their effort to improve their bullpen.

However, MLB insiders say the Mets are finally talking with this group about two-year deals. And based on Tuesday night's report in the NY Post, they may be aiming to back-load the contract, which would help keep them under budget and have money available to improve the team at the trade deadline.

Earlier this week I explained that Alderson's plan for the bullpen -- as I see it -- is to eventually 1) sign one free-agent, left-handed reliever, preferably Jerry Blevins or Boone Logan (depending on who will take the shortest deal), 2) trade mid- to upper-level prospects for an arbitration-eligible reliever with experience pitching in high-leverage situations, and then 3) welcome anyone (lefty or righty) who will pitch in relief and is willing to accept a minor-league deal.

They way I understand it, Blevins is looking for a two-year deal worth $12 million, but the Mets are offering less money. So, putting this together with the NY Post's reporting on Blevins, I assume Sandy Alderson is offering something like $3-4 million in 2017 and $5-6 million in 2018, whereas Jerry probably wants at least $6 million each season.

Jul 15, 2016; Blevins (39) pulls a hair out of the helmet of catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets won 5-3. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

However, because the Mets are pinching pennies, my hunch is Alderson will first want to sign the free-agent for as little 2017 money as possible, because how much he has to pay that person will dictate what he can take on in trade.

I also assume they want to wait on trading for a right-handed reliever because -- if Blevins and Logan blow them off and sign elsewhere -- it might make more sense to sign a free-agent right-handed reliever, like Sergio Romo or Joe Smith, and trade for the lefty.

If this is accurate, time is of the essence, especially since pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in less than two weeks. In other words, I'm certain Alderson would like to have a new free-agent reliever on the books before the end of this week, so there's time to pursue a follow-up trade.

The thing is, because there are so many pitchers still available, including some on the trade market and dozens willing to take minor-league deals, it's going to be difficult to rush anyone's answer.

The point is, the Mets have a few balls in the air, the bullpen will be improved (if not a lot, then a little), and things should start coming together sooner than later... because, at this late date in the offseason, they have no choice...