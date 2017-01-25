Sep 18, 2015; Holland (56) pitches at Comerica Park (Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)
The Rockies and free agent reliever Greg Holland have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with incentives and a $14 million option for 2018, according to reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

The Mets, Nationals, Yankees and Phillies were among roughly 18 teams that reportedly had scouts on hand in Arizona during Holland's showcase last November.

"I'm 90 percent certain Holland met with the Mets during the Baseball Winter Meetings, but he was adamant on getting a chance to be the team's full-time closer and not a set-up man for Jeurys Familia," MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone wrote in early December.

ESPN's Jim Bowden reported in early January that Nationals had interest in Holland, but couldn't pursue him because they went over budget on their spring training complex, which resulted in Bryce Harper taking a jab at his team's spending on Twitter.

This winter, the Nationals reportedly tried to sign Holland, Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon, all of who signed with different organizations. In the case of Jansen and Melancon, they reportedly accepted less money than what was offered by Washington. 

Holland, 31, had Tommy John surgery in October 2015. He was non-tendered by the Royals and became a free agent last winter.

In 294 relief appearances between 2011 and 2015, before his surgery, Holland was 18-11 with a 2.15 ERA, 145 saves and 407 strikeouts in 310 innings, while making the American League All-Star team twice as Kansas City's closer.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson has repeatedly said this winter that Travis d'Arnaud, Rene Rivera, and Kevin Plawecki will be his catchers in 2017. Meanwhile, it's Jan. 25, pitchers and catchers report in less than three weeks, and free-agent C Matt Wieters is still available on the open market.

In early-January, Mets sources told Daily News reporter John Harper that the team was not interested in spending money on a catcher, including Wieters.

However, in lieu of Tuesday night's news that Jay Bruce may be on the Opening Day roster (despite attempts to trade him all winter for a reliever), I expect fans and media will soon start contemplating signing Wieters, while trading d'Arnaud and prospects for the relief pitcher they hoped to get for Bruce.

Personally, I prefer d'Arnaud. I believe he can realize his potential, which he showed in 60 or so games during 2015. It's still possible -- catchers are notorious for developing late and he's still only 28 years old.
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is MLB's third-best shortstop prospect, according to a list published recently by MLB.com.

Rosario, 21, spent 2016 between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, during which he hit a combined .324 with 42 extra base hits in 120 games. A midseason All-Star with St. Lucie, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Florida State League and Eastern League and named the organization's top prospect by MLB.com in July.
21-year-old Mets RHP Thomas Szapucki is the 60th-best prospect in baseball, according to a list recently published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Szapucki came into 2016 as just another guy in the system," Law explains. "Then he delivered a true breakout season, as he moved from the Appy League to the New York-Penn League and dominated at both stops. ... He showed at least mid-rotation potential. ... This will be a big year for him."

The Mets drafted Szapucki out of his school with their fifth-round pick in 2015. He had a 1.99 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 89 strikeouts during 54.1 innings across three minor league levels in 2016.
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith is MLB's third-best first base prospect, according to a list published Wednesday by MLB.com.

"Smith continues to have a very advanced approach at the plate with outstanding bat-to-ball skills, leading to the consistent batting average, good walk and low strikeout rates," MLB.com wrote in their scouting report of Smith. "Smith continues to show outstanding defensive ability at first, with very good footwork and excellent hands. With his run-producing ability showing up more consistently, he is looking more and more like the everyday first baseman the Mets saw when they drafted him."

Smith hit more home runs last season (14) than he hit during his first two and a half years with the organization (13).
Mets RHP Robert Gsellman is the 76th-best prospect in baseball, according to a recent list published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

Gsellman, 23, had a 2.42 ERA (2.63 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP, while striking out 42 batters in 44 2/3 innings, during seven starts and one relief appearance for the Mets in 2016.

Baseball America recently ranked Gsellman as the organization's second-best pitching prospect behind Justin Dunn, who Law ranked No. 84 overall in baseball.
The Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend on keeping him as their everyday right fielder to start the season, according to Ken Davidoff of the NY Post.

GM Sandy Alderson has reportedly been shopping Bruce around in an effort to free up money and receive a prospect or two in return.

If Bruce returns as the team's everyday right fielder, it is believed that Curtis Granderson will see action in center field and Yoenis Cespedes will remain in his more natural position in left field. Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto would then serve as bench players for Terry Collins to plug into his outfield rotation.
According to countless reports since December, the Mets have been trying to trade Jay Bruce and his salary so they can free up money to add a relief pitcher.

Bruce is due $13 million next season, after which he can be a free agent.

In the event Bruce is traded, Yoenis Cespedes is expected to start most days in left field, with Michael Conforto, Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares splitting time across center and right field.

That said, it's quite clear the Mets totally misread the market for power hitters and outfielders this winter. Or, this is a risk they were willing to accept. In either case, position players are due to report to St. Lucie in less than three weeks and Bruce is still on the roster, which is why Mets GM Sandy Alderson recently told reporters it's possible he begins spring training with all of his current outfielders, including Bruce.
Mets backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, 25, hit just .197 with a .298 OBP in 48 games with the Mets season. However, he hit .300 with 19 extra-base hits in 48 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
The Mets may stick to signing free-agent relief pitchers to only minor-league deals, Sandy Alderson suggested to reporters at Citi Field in mid-January.

"If you go back and look at our history, we haven't exactly come up cherries on signing free agent relievers and I think that has a lot to do with the volatility they represent,"Alderson explained, according to NJ.com's Matt Ehalt. "The fact is, once you commit to someone that eliminates and detracts from the flexibility we currently have right now and I think we have flexibility with quality."

This is fair. I don't disagree with Sandy's premise, but - given expectations for this season and the importance being put on their pitching - I'd say this is the year to do whatever is necessary to help make the bullpen as good as it can be.
The Mets and Yankees were scheduled to be among the 12-20 teams watching free-agent left-handed reliever Craig Breslow during his showcase on Jan. 23, according to MLB reporter Peter Gammons

According to Gammons, Breslow, who was released by the Marlins last July, has worked on lowering his arm angle and improving his breaking pitch. 
The Mets are among 10-12 teams still looking to add a left-handed reliever, and they're among the 15 or so teams still in the market for a right-handed reliever, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone wrote Jan. 4.

Depite pitchers and catchers reporting in less than a month, the current list of unsigned free-agent relief pitchers still includes Sergio Romo, Greg Holland, Joe Smith, Joe Blanton and Fernando Salas, as well as Jerry Blevins, Boone Logan, J.P. Howell and Travis Wood.

Latest Updates
Mets pitcher Matt Harvey said he feels healthy and has experienced no pain in his arm when throwing this offseason, he told reporters at a team charity event earlier this month.

"The way things are feeling now, it feels great," Harvey said, according to ESPN.com. "Obviously being healthy through spring training and getting to the season and continuing to be healthy through the season is a big plus for me. It's something I look forward to doing."

Harvey, who underwent surgery in July for Thoracic outlet syndrome, recently threw off the slope of a mound at the Storm Sports Academy in West Hempstead...
Noah Syndergaard was ranked ninth on MLB Network's Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now!, which premiered Sunday on the MLB Network >> Read more here!

Later, MLB Network's official Twitter account asked Syndergaard to weigh in on what he believes to be the 10 top best starting pitchers in baseball, after which he had the following response...
Sandy Alderson's top pick from last year's draft, RHP Justin Dunn, is the 84th-best prospect in baseball, according to a list published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Dunn has always had a good arm and is a tremendous athlete, but he didn't throw this hard (upper 90s) or throw many strikes until 2016," Law explains. "Now, Dunn is throwing 93-96 mph with plus life along with a plus changeup that might end up a 70 pitch, and he throws both for strikes."

By '70 pitch,' Law is referring to the 20-80 scouting scale, of which a 70 pitch would be "plus plus."

A Long Island native, Dunn was the 19th overall selection in last year's draft.
Yoenis Cespedes ranked second on MLB Network's Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now!, which premiered Sunday on the MLB Network.

Noah Syndergaard ranked ninth on their Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now!

Cespedes finished one spot ahead of Starling Marte (Pirates) and one spot behind Ryan Braun (Brewers), while Syndergaard finished between Zack Greinke (D-backs) and Johnny Cueto (Giants).
The Mets will wear a new alternate hat at Citi Field this season, according to uniform insider Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com...

The only difference is the elimination of the orange brim, which I actually kind of liked. It's also the same as the standard home cap, but with the white outline added to it, which I don't mind, but is nevertheless a strange 'update.'

It also looks like these might be MLB's new Spring Training warm-up jerseys, which are always kind of odd, especially their love of those underarm vent patches.
In a weekend article for the Daily News, columnist John Harper wonders if -- at this point -- the Mets better off keeping Jay Bruce, as opposed to trading him >> Read the full article here!

According to Harper, while former GMs Dan O'Dowd and Ned Colletti believe the Mets are better off keeping Bruce, former Mets GM Steve Phillips said he would simply give Bruce away because the money saved would allow the them to address the bullpen.
During his lunch with reporters at Citi Field last week, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said it's possible he begins spring training with all of his current outfielders in camp, including Jay Bruce.

"Obviously the market for certain players, certain free agents and therefore trade candidates has been slow at best, nonexistent at worst," Alderson said, according to NJ.com. "What we continue to do is reassess where we are and what our options are going forward, and those options range from doing something soon, which is possible or was possible, is possible, or doing nothing."

Alderson indicated it would be difficult to trade Curtis Granderson, instead of Bruce, because the Mets need Granderson to play center field.

In the event Bruce starts the season in a Mets uniform, he'll presumably remain a midseason trade candidate. However, for at least a couple of the month, Terry Collins may find himself with a jam-packed outfield. How might they juggle four every day players - Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Granderson and Bruce - for three spots? And, do it in a way that maximizes their production?
For the second year in a row, Mets prospect Dominic Smith is the third-best first baseman prospect in baseball, according to a list recently published by MLB.com.

"A potential plus hitter with 15-plus homer potential, the 21-year-old Smith is also a gifted defender at first base who earns high praise for his footwork and glove," MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum explains.

MLB.com will unveil its 2017 Top 100 Prospects list on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a one-hour show on MLB Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Smith hit more home runs last season (14) than he hit during his first two and a half years with the organization (13).
The Mets will have the 20th, 59th and 97th overall pick during the first three rounds of June's MLB amateur draft, according to CBS Sports.

The order is officially set now that all qualifying free agents are signed and off the market.

The Mets selected all college players with their first 10 picks last season.
David Wright has no intention of retiring. Instead, he told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan, he intends to play, play well, and help the Mets win a World Series...

"Everybody I've talked to has said the same thing to me. You know when you know," Wright said at his foundation's Vegas Night at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. "It's not just to stay healthy, it's to be productive. ... What I know for a fact is I have a passion. I still feel can help get this team to where it needs to go."

Wright's Vegas Night raised more than $1 million dollars for the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Virginia, where he was born and raised.

To read more from Wright, who talks with Kernan about his goals for 2017, reflecting on his career and life as a new dad, click here to read the article in the New York Post.
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will play for Italy in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, national writer Jon Morosi reports. 

According to Morosi, outfielder Michael Conforto, who was on Italy's preliminary roster, will not participate in the tournament. 
The Mets have the seventh-best farm system in baseball, and the second-best in the NL East, according to a recent list published by ESPN.com's minor-league guru Keith Law.

"The Mets were not aggressive at the trade deadline in July, and while that may have angered some of their fans, it means we won't see someone they traded win a Rookie of the Year award in 2017," Law explains. "Several years of strong draft results have restocked the system, first with young position players with upside and now with polished starting pitchers, led by Justin Dunn and Thomas Szapucki."
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is the fourth-best pitcher in the National League, MLB talent evaluators recently told ESPN.com's Buster Olney.

Syndergaard, 24, was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA (2.29 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP in 31 appearances (30 starts) last season, during which he made the All-Star team, finished third in ERA and became the first pitcher in MLB history to start his career with 350 strikeouts and less than 80 walks.
In order for the Mets to win 90 games in 2017, they obviously can't get hit with the injury bug like they did last season -- especially not in the starting rotation.

So, health aside, what has to happen for them to win 90?
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, Neil Walker, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Travis d'Arnaud, Yoenis Cespedes, Zack Wheeler
Johan Santana will be among players newly eligible for the baseball Hall of Fame next winter, as will rivals Chipper Jones, Jaime Moyer, Andruw Jones and Scott Rolen.

Earlier this offseason, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation said Santana, who turns 38 years old in March, will attempt a comeback this coming season.

Santana last pitched in the big leagues with the Mets in 2012, after which he had a second anterior capsule shoulder surgery in 2013 and tore his Achilles tendon in 2014.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a player must remain retired for five years.
Jose Reyes is up for the challenge of learning and playing multiple positions, despite entering next season at 33 years old, he told SNY's Mets Hot Stove on Thursday.

"I'm ready to do whatever they ask me to do, that's all I'm focused on right now," he said.

In addition to shortstop, second and third base, the Mets will work Reyes out in the outfield during Spring Training, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday at the MLB Winter Meetings.
The Orioles and free-agent Mark Trumbo have reached agreement on a three-year, roughly $37 million deal, according to multiple reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

Despite acquiring Trumbo and OF Seth Smith, Baltimore would still like to add a left-handed-hitting outfielder, according to MASNsports.com's Roch Kubatko. However, instead of someone like Bruce, they prefer a player better known for his fielding, such as free-agents Michael Bourn and Angel Pagan.

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays re-signed OF Jose Bautista to one-year, $18 million deal and the Phillies and free-agent OF Michael Saunders reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9 million.

CSNPhilly.com's Jim Salisbury said the Phillies had shown interest in trading for Bruce, but were reluctant to deal multiple prospects to get him.
Former big-league catcher Chad Kreuter will take over as manager of the Single-A St. Lucie Mets in 2017, the team announced Thursday.

Kreuter, 52, comes from outside the Mets organization and will be the 17th field manager in St. Lucie history. He played 16 years as a catcher in the major leagues from 1988-2003.

"I'm extremely excited," Kreuter said in the team-issued statement. "It is an honor to be named a manager in professional baseball. The Mets are a great organization. They have shown the ability to produce great homegrown talent. It looks like it will continue that way so to be able to manage one of their young teams is really exciting."
Legendary Mets scout Harry Minor, who spent 44 years in their organization, passed away Wednesday night at his home in California. He was 89 years old.

Minor first joined the Mets as an area scout in 1968.

According to MLB.com's Tracy Ringolsby, as the Mets debated whether to draft Dwight Gooden or Richard Monteleon with their first round during the 1982 MLB draft, it was Minor that helped tip the balance in Gooden's favor.
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is the best left fielder in baseball, anonymous MLB scouts and team executives recently told ESPN.com's Buster Olney.

In late-November, Cespedes and the Mets agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract, which -- so far -- is the only nine-figure deal given to a free agent this offseason.

"They don't have a lot of lineup depth or power, which underscores the importance of Cespedes's production for them," Olney explains. "While his defense has been in clear regression, his ability to throw still makes him a weapon."
ESPN's Jim Bowden reported the Nationals have interest in free agents Matt Wieters and Greg Holland, but are complicating the decision because they are over budget on their spring training complex.

"Wieters/Holland > Team Store! #NatsNatsNatswoooooo," Harper wrote on Twitter, implying that his team is spending money in the wrong place.

Harper's teammate, Adam Eaton, for whom the Nationals traded several top prospects and was also the subject of another Harper tweet earlier in the offseason, seconded Harper's words with his own tweet.
Former Mets closer Billy Wagner received just 10.2 percent of votes and will miss out on being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, it was revealed during Wednesday's announcement.  

Wagner, who received 10.5 percent during his first year on the ballot, again fell well below the 75-percent threshold needed for an induction, but will still remain on the ballot next year, doubling the five percent needed to stay on. 

In 16 seasons, during which he pitched for the Astros, Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, and Braves, Wagner collected 422 saves with a 2.31 ERA and 1,196 strikeouts in 903 innings.
The Mets and C Travis d'Arnaud avoided salary arbitration last week, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $1.8 million contract for this coming season. He is eligible for arbitration in 2018 and 2019, after which he can be a free agent.

D'Arnaud played in just 75 games during 2016, while hitting .247 with four home runs and 15 RBI. He missed time early in the season with a strained rotator cufff and was idle for almost a month.
