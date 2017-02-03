Latest Update

Feb. 3 | 8:20 PM

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a deal with the Dodgers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Previous Reports and Backstory

Romo is choosing between the Dodgers and a second unidentified club, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Rosenthal also reported the Dodgers are talking to other relievers, including Joe Blanton, who pitched for Los Angeles last season.

Romo said during an interview Tuesday on MLB Network Radio that the Mets and Nationals are on the list of teams interested in him, and that he's interested in both.

While the team remains interested in Romo, there is no evidence the Mets are actually pursuing the right-hander, and there is little chance he would take a minor league deal for 2017, MetsBlog.com's Matthew Cerrone wrote Jan. 24.

In December, there were as many as seven teams reportedly interested in Romo (MLBTR, Jan. 6).

Romo, 33, was limited to 40 appearances last year, dealing with a right elbow injury early in the season. In those 40 games, Romo had a 2.64 ERA (3.80 FIP) in 30.2 innings, during which he struck out 33 hitters and walked seven. He also had four saves in four chances and 14 holds.