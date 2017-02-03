How dominant can the Mets starting staff be if all five are healthy? With the opening of training camp a week away, Jacob deGrom is looking forward to the possibility.

"I think it could be a lot of fun,'' deGrom told the New York Post's Kevin Kernan in Port St. Lucie last week. "I'm definitely looking forward to what it could be, and I think everybody else on the staff is, too.''

DeGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler have yet to be in the rotation at the same time.

DeGrom, who threw off a mound to Travis d'Arnaud last week, said competition between the five will make all of them better. "You definitely want to go out there and be the best,'' he told Kernan.

"We are healthy and we are ready to go. I'm looking forward to it.''

DeGrom said he hasn't had any pain in his right arm after having surgery in September to reposition a nerve.

D'Arnaud is equally optimistic.

"Jake was effortless," he said. "We're all really excited this year. It seems like they all came back strong.''