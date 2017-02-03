New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up at the score board during game against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
How dominant can the Mets starting staff be if all five are healthy? With the opening of training camp a week away, Jacob deGrom is looking forward to the possibility.

"I think it could be a lot of fun,'' deGrom told the New York Post's Kevin Kernan in Port St. Lucie last week. "I'm definitely looking forward to what it could be, and I think everybody else on the staff is, too.''

DeGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler have yet to be in the rotation at the same time. 

DeGrom, who threw off a mound to Travis d'Arnaud last week, said competition between the five will make all of them better. "You definitely want to go out there and be the best,'' he told Kernan.

"We are healthy and we are ready to go. I'm looking forward to it.'' 

DeGrom said he hasn't had any pain in his right arm after having surgery in September to reposition a nerve.

D'Arnaud is equally optimistic.

"Jake was effortless," he said. "We're all really excited this year. It seems like they all came back strong.''
Aug 28, 2016; Flores (4) singles against the Phillies at Citi Field. Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Mets super-utility infielder Wilmer Flores won his arbitration case against the Mets and he will be paid $2.2 million for the 2017 season, more than the $1.8 million the Mets offered, according to FanRag's Jon Heyman.

He was the first Mets player since Oliver Perez in 2008 to go to arbitration.
Should Mets trade Lagares? 00:02:58
Jon Hein and Marc Malusis debate if the Mets should trade Juan Lagares.

Teams are interested in trading for Mets OF Juan Lagaresaccording to Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Lagares, 27, will make $4.5 million this season and is owed an additional $25 million through 2020, after which he can be a free agent.

He hit .239 with a .301 OBP and .380 SLG in 79 games last season while missing time due to a thumb injury that required surgery.

Lagares also suffered a mild right shoulder sprain diving for a ball in the Dominican Republic Winter League, the team confirmed to multiple reporters in November. Team doctors later examined him in New York and found no reason for concern. He is expected to be fully healed for the start of spring training, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.
Apr 13, 2015; Terry Collins (10) high-fives his team before opening day game 2016. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
So, after four months of rumors, writing, tracking, arguing and researching, the Mets are essentially bringing back the same team they had in 2016, minus Bartolo Colon. And, I'm OK with this...

Yesterday, they reportedly reached agreements with relievers Jerry Blevins and Fernando Salas, while also signing Tom Gorzelanny to a minor-league deal.

First off, Sandy Alderson and his staff deserve credit for being patient with the market for relief pitching. They had offers to trade prospects for a right-handed reliever, they could have dumped Jay Bruce for a bag of balls and overpaid Blevins, who was pressing for a multiyear deal, but instead they held firm and ended up getting two pitches (a lefty and righty, who know the city, team and expectations) for what teams had been paying for one guy earlier in the winter.

In regards to the roster, there is something to be said for continuity. I realize it's not exciting and Alderson's offseason will not make anyone's Hot Stove winners or losers list. But, the goal isn't to get complimented in January. The goal is to win a World Series.
GEICO SportsNite: Jerry Blevins 00:02:14
John Harper discusses the Mets re-signing Jerry Blevins, Fernando Salas and what this means for the team's bullpen in 2017.

Left-handed relief pitcher Jerry Blevins has agreed to return to the Mets, according to FanRag's MLB reporter Jon Heyman.
Oct 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo (54) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning \V| at AT&T Park the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3 to 0. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)
Latest Update

Feb. 3 | 8:20 PM

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a deal with the Dodgers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
(David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent RH reliever Fernando Salasreports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

The deal is worth $3 million, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, and is pending a physical.

Salas, 31, was acquired by the Mets from the Angels last season and had a 2.08 ERA (3.20 FIP) and 0.63 WHIP in 17 1/3 innings (17 appearances) while striking out 19.
(Mark J. Rebilas)
Mets minor league OF Tim Tebow has turned to former-Met Daniel Murphy of the Nationals as his mentor, reports Brian Costello in the NY Post.

Tebow has been training with Murphy in Florida during the offseason.

"It's not that we talk that much about the Mets organization, although they have been great to both of us," Tebow told The Post. "It's just about the pursuit of baseball, the ins and outs. He is a total analyst of the game and works like crazy. For us, it's been going over the little things over and over and over again. Talking pitches, out of the hand, how we're picking stuff up. That's what Daniel does that's such a different level."

Tebow, who signed a $100,000 contract to join the Mets this past summer, was not among the non-roster invites to major league Spring Training. He hit .194 with a .296 OBP, no home runs, three doubles and 20 strikeouts in 19 games during October's Arizona Fall League.
Mar 30, 2016; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) connects for a double in the first inning during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Tradition Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes told NY Post reporter Kevin Kernan that he was in a lot of pain last season while playing through the leg injury that eventually sent him to the disabled list.

However, he's 100 percent healthy, happy, and ready for 2017.

"I am the only one who knew how much pain I was in,'' Cespedes admitted to Kernan. "I was trying to mask it, trying to play through it and do as much as I could to help the team. After the games, I was icing to try to be on the field as much as I could.''

In addition to playing less golf this winter, Cespedes has already been doing personalized workouts with the team's senior advisor of strength and conditioning, Mike Barwis, in Port St. Lucie.
Jul 3, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Tom Gorzelanny (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won 17-1. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets have signed free-agent left-handed relief pitcher Tom Gorzelanny to a minor-league deal, according to FanRag's MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

Gorzelanny, 34, struggled in just seven appearances with the Orioles last season, during which he was charged with seven runs in just three innings of work.

However, he entered 2016 with a combined 3.64 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 204 strikeouts in 210 innings during his previous three seasons.

 
Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch at Tradition Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3 | 12:00PM

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler is 100 percent healthy for the first time in years, he told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio on Thursday.

"I want to be a starting pitcher, but this season I may have to throw out of the pen to keep my innings down," he explained. "I know they're looking out for me."
Familia (27) reacts after the final out at Citi Field. (Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)
Feb 3 | 11:15AM

The investigation into Jeurys Familia 's domestic violence incident is ongoing, and MLB expects to make a decision regarding a potential suspension before Opening Day, commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday, according to Dave Lennon of Newsday.

Familia and his wife have been and will continue to be completely cooperative with MLB's investigation in to his domestic violence arrest, Familia's agent, Seth Levinson, told Buster Olney of ESPN on Wednesday.
Asdrubal Cabrera follows through on an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP)
Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera feels great, especially after playing several games games in January for Venezuela's winter ball team, he told the Daily News.

Cabrera missed time and frequently played through pain last season, dealing with a strained patellar tendon in his left knee.

Instead of having surgery this winter, he planned to rest for two weeks before beginning his regular offseason training regimen, Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert wrote in November.

"I did rest for two and half months and started working out in late December," said Cabrera, who is already in St. Lucie working out at the team's facility in Tradition Field. "My knee feels really good."
Mets Hot Stove: Josh Edgin 00:05:16
Steve Gelbs talks with reliever Josh Edgin about his performance last season coming off of Tommy John surgery on Mets Hot Stove.

Mets left-handed reliever Josh Edgin's elbow is healthy and he looks forward to helping the big-league bullpen in 2017, he told SNY's Mets Hot Stove on Thursday night.

Edgin missed all of 2015 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in 16 games toward the end of last season, during which he was 5.23 ERA (4.02 FIP) and struck out 11 batters in 10.2 innings.

"I had a pretty decent year when I was the team in 2014 and I'd like to pick back up where I left off," he added. "I can get lefties out and that's what I plan on doing."
May 6, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Craig Breslow (17) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Marlins Park. The Marlins won 6-4. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
Latest Update

Feb. 3 | 5:50AM

Free-agent LHP Craig Breslow has been in contact with the Mets, he told MMO's Logan Barer.
GEICO SportsNite: Steven Matz 00:03:16
GEICO SportsNite discusses what the expectations are surrounding lefty Steven Matz for the 2017 season.

LHP Steven Matz is doing what he can to avoid a year full of injuries like he experienced in 2016.

"I think it's the difference between working hard and working smart," Matz told Newsday's David Lennon. "I've got to just know that what works for me and what doesn't. Even if something may be beneficial to get me stronger, it could possibly throw off something else."

"When I try to muscle up or do any of that, I kind of fight myself," he continues. "I'm definitely going to try to stay within myself when I'm feeling healthy."

Matz had surgery in late-September to remove a large bone spur from his pitching elbow. He ended his season early due to a rotator cuff impingement, which Sandy Alderson said in November did not require surgery. Instead, Matz received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left shoulder.
Mets C Travis d'Arnaud and free-agent C Matt Wieters (Credit: USA Today Images)
According to MLB.com's StatCast expert Mike Petriello, Travis d'Arnaud projects to be as good or better than free-agent C Matt Wieters in 2017.

"Ultimately, it's going to come down to health for d'Arnaud, as it always does, because the Mets are betting on upside," he explains. "With Wieters, you could spend millions and be reasonably sure you'd have a competent veteran catcher, but with little chance of a breakout, as his performance has not kept up with his name value or his salary demands."

"With d'Arnaud," he continues, "there's still the chance he'll have that big season we've seen flashes of. It might not be the popular choice, but it's an easily defensible one."
This Day in Mets History 00:00:37
On this date in Mets history, the Mets completed a trade for starting pitcher Johan Santana and signed him to a six-year extension.

This date in 2008, the Mets acquired Johan Santana from the Twins for OF prospect Carlos Gomez and pitching prospects Philip Humber, Kevin Mulvey and Deolis Guerra.

In order to get Santana to waive his no-trade clause, the Mets had to offer him a six-year, $137.5 million contract, which he eventually accepted.
GEICO SportsNite: Cespedes 00:01:05
Yoenis Cespedes arrives at Port St.Lucie for an early start to Spring Training.

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is already working out with teammates at the organization's training facility at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets and Cespedes agreed to a four-year, $110 million deal earlier this offseason.

He told SNY on Wednesday that he's happy to finally have a multi-year deal, and he's looking forward to playing hard and no longer worrying about his future.
New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) in the dugout during game against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. The Colorado Rockies defeated the New York Mets 2-1. (Noah K. Murray)
Jose Reyes is preparing to play the outfield and is excited for the opportunity to learn a new position, he told NJ.com's Matt Ehalt. 

Reyes, who will also get work at third base, second base and shortstop during spring training, will also devote some time to the outfield, he and the team have said this winter.
d'Arnaud ready for spring 00:00:54
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks about what he needs to improve upon in 2017 as he prepares for Spring Training.

According to the NY Post and Newsday, Mets C Travis d'Arnaud has already put in work with the team's new catching instructor, Glenn Sherlock, who was hired by the organization in December.

In addition to analyzing video, Sherlock and d'Arnaud specifically worked on catching mechanics behind the plate and throwing, as well as the psychology of catching, according to both reports.

"It showed me exactly what I needed to see," d'Arnaud said, according to Newsday. "Stuff I needed to work on. Stuff I succeeded at. Stuff I didn't do well. So it's nice to get feedback like that."

The two met on multiple occasions in Scottsdale, AZ, and Los Angeles, CA, in late December and early January.
Latest on Blevins and bullpen 00:07:11
The Baseball Night in New York crew discusses the latest on the Mets pursuit of Jerry Blevins and bullpen help for the 2017 season.

To date, most reports have indicated the Mets planned to only offer one-year and minor-league deals to free-agent relief pitchers, in their effort to improve their bullpen.

However, MLB insiders say the Mets are finally talking with this group about two-year deals. And based on Tuesday night's report in the NY Post, they may be aiming to back-load the contract, which would help keep them under budget and have money available to improve the team at the trade deadline.
SNY today announced that they will begin streaming live Mets baseball during the 2017 MLB regular season. The service, available to authenticated SNY subscribers at no additional cost, will deliver baseball's most-watched local broadcast and award-winning pre- and post-game programs streamed at SNY.tv and on the NBC Sports App.

"As we prepare for another season of Mets baseball, it was very important to us at SNY that we have a streaming component ready for our fans in time for Opening Day," Steve Raab, President of SNY, said.

"With this service now in place, we are excited to expand SNY's scope and to deliver exclusive Mets coverage to our dedicated fans both at home and on the go."
Oct 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins celebrates in the clubhouse after clinching a wild-card playoff berth after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Derik Hamilton)
Mets manager Terry Collins believes in his current roster and expects that he and his players will get to their third-consecutive postseason in 2017, he told NY Post reporter Kevin Kernan.

"Last year we showed so much character," Collins told Kernan at Tradition Field. "Two years ago everything went our way. Last year we had to make it go our way. We've got some big pieces. You've got to say we're a playoff team again. I want us to grasp those expectations that are in front of us, and run with them."

"I think this could be our most exciting year," he concluded.
Feb 22, 2016; Port St. Lucie, FL; Duda (21) takes infield practice at Tradition Field. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Mets 1B Lucas Duda missed roughly four months in 2016 due to a stress fracture in his spine.

He was batting .231 with seven HR in 39 games prior to his injury. He returned in in mid-September, played in eight games, started six at first base and hit .217 with no home runs, two doubles and seven strikeouts in 27 plate appearances.

Duda, 30, is already in Port St. Lucie tracking pitches at Tradition Field, according to pictures posted by the team's Instagram account...
Cespedes and his Lamborghini 00:01:08
Yoenis Cespedes rolls into Mets camp Wednesday in a customized Lamborghini Aventador.

Last spring training, Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes put on a personal, custom car show in the team's parking lot, which quickly became the talk of camp, as well as throughout the baseball world.

Cespedes drove seven different modes of transportation, including a horse, to Tradition Field from his home in Vero Beach. The parade also included a Ford F-250, two custom Polaris Slingshots, a Lamborghini Aventador, Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and a Jeep Wrangler, all customized by Alex Vega, owner of The Auto Firm in Doral, Florida.

Earlier this week, Vega posted the following to Twitter and Instagram, teasing what he and Cespedes might have in the works this year when players arrive in to camp next month...
Hot Stove on Mets in 2017 00:02:03
FanGraphs projects the Mets to win 83 games and finish in second place in the NL East for the 2017 season.

As currently constituted, FanGraphs.com projects the Mets to win just 83 games, lose the NL East by seven games and miss the Wild Card by one game...
Too early to pick Syndergaard? 00:03:53
The Daily News Live panel weighs in on reports of the Mets' early decision of naming Noah Syndergaard as their Opening Day starter.

Terry Collins indicated he will likely name Noah Syndergaard his Opening Day starting pitcher, the manager told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan, who is reporting this week from Port St. Lucie.

According to Collins, he will make a more official announcement during Spring Training.

The Mets begin their 2017 season on April 3 at Citi Field against the Braves.

"He is one of our big character guys,'' Collins told Kernan. "He says, 'Give me the ball,' and he goes out and does the best he can. ... He's been fun to watch his development in such a short time.''
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes and his brother, Yoelkis (Credit: ElNuevoHerald.com)
Yoelkis Cespedes, the 19-year-old brother of New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, is slated to play for Cuba in the Caribbean Series, which begins Feb. 1 in Mexico.

Yoelkis has played in Cuba for much of his young career, scouts told the New York Post's Dan Martin, and the series is likely the first time he will get international exposure.

The Caribbean series features teams from Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. The championship is on Feb. 7.
Nov 3, 2016; Tebow with the Mets against the Glendale Desert Dogs during an Arizona Fall League game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
ESPN analyst Keith Law watched Mets OF Tim Tebow during this year's Arizona Fall League and left feeling the former NFL quarterback should never play baseball again.

"I think Tim Tebow should stick to announcing," Law said on an ESPN conference call. "He was the worst player I've ever seen in the 10 years I've been going to the Arizona Fall League"

The Mets announced in early January that Tebow would not be among the 13 minor leaguers invited to participate in this year's big league Spring Training.
Mets Hot Stove talks bullpen 00:02:48
Jim Duquette and Nelson Figueroa debate what the Mets options are as they look to add solid relievers in the bullpen.

First off, I was wrong. I recently argued in favor of the Mets signing Sergio Romo, but I've changed my mind. In the last few days, I've been talked out of Romo by friends in San Francisco, a former manager and one scout that has watched him closely the last few years.

"He's not their kind of a guy, and Sandy Alderson has to know that," one person said. "Plus, Terry would burn him out in a week."

I think this is probably right. The Mets have reportedly reached out to Romo, but I now doubt he's Alderson's top target.
Aug 15, 2016; Bruce against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Credit: Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets recently informed Jay Bruce they intend to have him be their everyday right fielder to start the 2017 season, sources told the NY Post's Ken Davidoff.

GM Sandy Alderson had reportedly been shopping Bruce for multiple prospects in an effort to create more playing time for Michael Conforto and free up money to acquire a relief pitcher.

In a recent article for the NY Post, columnist Kevin Kernan argues in favor of keeping Bruce on the roster, despite his late-summer slump and what his presence might do to Conforto's playing time...
Hot Stove talks Conforto in 2017 00:02:26
Mets Hot Stove discusses what outfielder Michael Conforto's role will be this season and if he'll possibly start the year in Triple-A.

Agent Scott Boras, who represents Michael Conforto, says the Mets outfielder deserves the chance to prove his ability in the major leagues next season. 

Despite the Mets reportedly trying to deal right fielder Jay Bruce this offseason, the team has informed Bruce that he will start as the team's right fielder, which could leave Conforto as the odd-man out. 
Mets SS Amed Rosario. Photo Credit: Chris McShane (SBNation)
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario was named the fifth-best prospect in baseball by the MLB Network Saturday on its Top 100 prospects show. Rosario was 79th on the list last season.

Previous reports

Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in baseball, according to a list released by Keith Law of ESPN.
Photo: Chris McShane
Five Mets were named to Keith Law of ESPN's Top 100 Prospects list, which was recently released.

SS Amed Rosario, who ranked 3rd, "has MVP potential as a true shortstop who will be above average defensively and projects to hit .300 with some walks and power." >> Read more about Rosario!

1B Dominic Smith, who ranked 29th, "is an extraordinarily disciplined, calm hitter, striking out in just 13 percent of his plate appearances last year, showing an advanced two-strike approach and willingness to use the whole field." >> Read more about Smith!
Mets SS Amed Rosario. Photo Credit: Chris McShane (SBNation)
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in baseball, according to a list released by Keith Law of ESPN.

"He has MVP potential as a true shortstop who will be above average defensively and projects to hit .300 with some walks and power," says Law. "He'll become a cornerstone at short for the Mets, who have lacked one since Jose Reyes first left in free agency."

Rosario, 21, spent 2016 between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, during which he hit a combined .324 with 42 extra base hits in 120 games. A midseason All-Star with St. Lucie, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Florida State League and Eastern League and named the organization's top prospect by MLB.com in July.

Law notes that "Rosario is still just scratching the surface of his offensive potential; there's so much bat speed and strength here that he should eventually hit 15-20 homers, but right now, it's translating into hard contact to all fields."
April 11, 2011; Collins (right) talks with Alderson at Citi Field. Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE
The Mets are finally in a strong position after rebuilding the in wake of of injuries, collapses, Bernie Madoff and personnel changes, an anonymous, rival executive recently told FanRag's John Perrotto.

"Sandy Alderson is a good, steadying hand as the general manager and Terry Collins has been the perfect manager to not only guide the franchise through the bad times but the good times, too," the executive explained. "The thing is, I'm not sure how much longer Sandy and Terry are going to keep going. The Mets have a capable replacement for Sandy in senior vice president of baseball operations John Ricco, when he retires but it's going to be tougher to fill Terry's shoes."

In early November, Collins told reporters that his future as Mets manager will depend on how the team is doing, and how he's feeling at the end of the season.
Steven Matz talks to Hot Stove 00:05:42
Mets Hot Stove interviews starting pitcher Steven Matz, who discusses his health and outlook for the 2017 season.

Steven Matz had surgery in late September to remove a large bone spur from his pitching elbow. He ended his season early due to a rotator cuff impingement, which Sandy Alderson said in November did not require surgery. Instead, Matz received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left shoulder.

The pain from the bone spur kept him from throwing his slider the way he wanted to in 2016, he explained to SNY's Mets Hot Stove on Thursday. However, now that the pain is gone, he intends to throw the slider (and other pitchers) more than he did last season.

"It was a really effective pitch for me," Matz explained about his slider. "I'm gonna mix it in. I felt I had some success with it, so I'm definitely going to start throwing it right away and hopefully it gets better."
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Alex Colome throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports Images)
The Rays are still getting trade proposals for closer Alex Colome, but they're not eager to deal him, according to FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal.

The Mets contacted the Rays about Colome in December, but were asked to give up OF Michael Conforto or top SS prospect Amed Rosario, according to MLB reporter Peter Gammons.

Colome, 27, had 37 saves and a 1.91 ERA, while striking out 71 batters in 56.2 innings of an All-Star season for the Rays last year.

The Nationals were also among teams that tried to trade for Colome earlier this winter, according to reports posted to MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith hitting during Spring Training in 2016 (Credit: Matay/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets 1B Dominic Smith is the 29th-best prospect in baseball, according to ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Smith is an extraordinarily disciplined, calm hitter, striking out in just 13 percent of his plate appearances last year, showing an advanced two-strike approach and willingness to use the whole field," Law writes.

"There's still untapped power here, but given the progress Smith has already made in games this year, I expect 20-plus homers from him this year or next along with the same high averages and doubles totals he posted in 2015 and 2016."
Call to the Majors: Conforto 00:02:31
In the latest installment of Call to the Majors presented by Citi, Michael Conforto remembers the day he was promoted to the Major Leagues.

In late-November, GM Sandy Alderson told WOR 710 AM radio that he wants Michael Conforto to be an every-day player in 2017, including possibly getting time as a backup first baseman.

Conforto hit .337 with 15 extra base hits and 18 RBI during his first 23 games this past season. He then entered a 20-for-133 (.150) slump that led to him being demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in late-June. He bounced between the Mets and Las Vegas two more times before the end of the season, never hitting better than .240 during either stint with the Mets.

Alderson also said he is not too concerned with how Conforto struggled after May 1, because it coincided with the rest of team struggling, as well.
Who's that Bruce? 00:03:19
The panel on Mets Hot Stove play "Who's that Bruce?" using clues to guess famous people named Bruce.

Instead of trading Jay Bruce for a reliever, I'm hearing from MLB sources that Sandy Alderson's new plan may be to try and trade prospects for another team's low-cost reliever, who has experience pitching in high-leverage situations...
Sep 18, 2015; Holland (56) pitches at Comerica Park (Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)
The Rockies and free agent reliever Greg Holland have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with incentives and a $14 million option for 2018, according to reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

The Mets, Nationals, Yankees, and Phillies were among roughly 18 teams that reportedly had scouts on hand in Arizona during Holland's showcase last November.

"I'm 90 percent certain Holland met with the Mets during the Baseball Winter Meetings, but he was adamant on getting a chance to be the team's full-time closer and not a set-up man for Jeurys Familia," MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone wrote in early December.
Mets C Travis d'Arnaud and free-agent C Matt Wieters (Credit: USA Today Images)
Mets GM Sandy Alderson has repeatedly said this winter that Travis d'Arnaud, Rene Rivera, and Kevin Plawecki will be his catchers in 2017. Meanwhile, it's Jan. 25, pitchers and catchers report in less than three weeks, and free-agent C Matt Wieters is still available on the open market.

In early-January, Mets sources told Daily News reporter John Harper that the team was not interested in spending money on a catcher, including Wieters.

However, in lieu of Tuesday night's news that Jay Bruce may be on the Opening Day roster (despite attempts to trade him all winter for a reliever), I expect fans and media will soon start contemplating signing Wieters, while trading d'Arnaud and prospects for the relief pitcher they hoped to get for Bruce.

Personally, I prefer d'Arnaud. I believe he can realize his potential, which he showed in 60 or so games during 2015. It's still possible -- catchers are notorious for developing late and he's still only 28 years old.
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud, Matthew Cerrone
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith hitting during Spring Training in 2016 (Credit: Matay/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith is MLB's third-best first base prospect, according to a list published Wednesday by MLB.com.

"Smith continues to have a very advanced approach at the plate with outstanding bat-to-ball skills, leading to the consistent batting average, good walk and low strikeout rates," MLB.com wrote in their scouting report of Smith. "Smith continues to show outstanding defensive ability at first, with very good footwork and excellent hands. With his run-producing ability showing up more consistently, he is looking more and more like the everyday first baseman the Mets saw when they drafted him."

Smith hit more home runs last season (14) than he hit during his first two and a half years with the organization (13).
Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario is MLB's third-best shortstop prospect, according to a list published recently by MLB.com.

Rosario, 21, spent 2016 between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, during which he hit a combined .324 with 42 extra base hits in 120 games. A midseason All-Star with St. Lucie, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Florida State League and Eastern League and named the organization's top prospect by MLB.com in July.
Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki pitches against the Staten Island Yankees (BrooklynBaseballBanter.com)
21-year-old Mets RHP Thomas Szapucki is the 60th-best prospect in baseball, according to a list recently published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

"Szapucki came into 2016 as just another guy in the system," Law explains. "Then he delivered a true breakout season, as he moved from the Appy League to the New York-Penn League and dominated at both stops. ... He showed at least mid-rotation potential. ... This will be a big year for him."

The Mets drafted Szapucki out of his school with their fifth-round pick in 2015. He had a 1.99 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 89 strikeouts during 54.1 innings across three minor league levels in 2016.
Robert Gsellman pitches against the Braves last Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)
Mets RHP Robert Gsellman is the 76th-best prospect in baseball, according to a recent list published by ESPN.com's Keith Law.

Gsellman, 23, had a 2.42 ERA (2.63 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP, while striking out 42 batters in 44 2/3 innings, during seven starts and one relief appearance for the Mets in 2016.

Baseball America recently ranked Gsellman as the organization's second-best pitching prospect behind Justin Dunn, who Law ranked No. 84 overall in baseball.
Bruce to start in RF 00:05:47
Andy Martino, John Harper and Doug Williams debate the Mets' plan to start Jay Bruce in right field for the upcoming season.

The Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend on keeping him as their everyday right fielder to start the season, according to Ken Davidoff of the NY Post.

GM Sandy Alderson has reportedly been shopping Bruce around in an effort to free up money and receive a prospect or two in return.

If Bruce returns as the team's everyday right fielder, it is believed that Curtis Granderson will see action in center field and Yoenis Cespedes will remain in his more natural position in left field. Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto would then serve as bench players for Terry Collins to plug into his outfield rotation.
