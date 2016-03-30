David Wright has no intention of retiring. Instead, he told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan, he intends to play, play well, and help the Mets win a World Series...

"Everybody I've talked to has said the same thing to me. You know when you know," Wright said at his foundation's Vegas Night at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. "It's not just to stay healthy, it's to be productive. ... What I know for a fact is I have a passion. I still feel can help get this team to where it needs to go."

Wright's Vegas Night raised more than $1 million dollars for the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Virginia, where he was born and raised.

Mar 30, 2016; Wright (5) signs a bobble head of himself at Tradition Field. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Wright started baseball activity in Virginia in January, and the team hopes to see him ready for spring training, GM Sandy Alderson recently told reporters.

"We won't know until we get down [to Florida] and he shows up and tells us where he's at," manager Terry Collins recently said of Wright, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "David knows himself better than anybody, so if he feels he's ready to play games or, you know, when he's ready to get in the lineup, we're going to get him in there."

Wright, who turned 34 years old in December, was recorded swinging a bat indoors during a Dec. 27 workout at the Hampton Roads Sports Academy in Norfolk, Virginia, which you can watch here.

He had season-ending neck surgery in June after playing just 37 games, prior to which he managing chronic lumbar spinal stenosis, which limited him to just 38 games in 2015.

The two conditions are unrelated, Wright and team doctors have repeatedly said.

In November, Alderson told WOR 710 AM that while he's hopeful that Wright will return, the Mets need to be "realistic" about what to expect from him in 2017.

"I think that we're very hopeful he's gonna be able to come back and be productive," Alderson said. However, "I think we have to be realistic about how many games we can expect him to perform."

Collins told WLIE 540 AM this past weekend that he intends to get Wright multiple days off each week. Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores are expected to play in Wright's absence.

"I don't think you're going to see eight in a row or nine in a row, but I think David will be in that lineup a lot," Collins said, according to DiComo.