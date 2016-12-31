Mets LHP Josh Smoker, who made his big league debut this past season, discussed that and more with SNY earlier this week.

Smoker was a first-round pick of the Nationals in the 2007 MLB Draft, but numerous injuries and surgeries -- including ones for a torn rotator cuff and labrum -- led to his much-delayed major league debut.

"After everything that I had been through, just to know that I had finally made it was definitely something that I waited my whole life for," Smoker said.

Smoker, who credited Triple-A Las Vegas pitching coach Frank Viola and former Triple-A manager Wally Backman with helping him reach the majors, wants to improve his numbers against left-handers in 2017.

"Obviously being a lefty i need to have a little bit better numbers than i have in the past against left-handers," Smoker said. "I think in doing that, i need to improve my slider a little bit."

Smoker, 28, had a 4.70 ERA (4.26 FIP) while striking out 25 batters in 15 1/3 innings (20 appearances) in 2016. He faced 29 left-handers, allowing them to hit .360 with a .448 OBP and .600 SLG.