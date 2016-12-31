Mets 1B Lucas Duda, RHP Matt Harvey, C Travis d'Arnaud and RHP Jacob deGrom (Credit: USA Today Images)
The deadline for teams and unsigned arbitration-eligible players to file salary figures is January 13, after which the final salary will be determined during an arbitration hearing.

This year's remaining, unsigned arbitration-eligible players for the Mets are...

Player Service Time Proj. Salary
Lucas Duda 5.1 $6,700,000.00
Addison Reed 5.0 $10,600,000.00
Matt Harvey 4.0 $5,200,000.00
Jeurys Familia 4.0 $8,700,000.00
Zack Wheeler 3.0 $1,000,000.00
Josh Edgin 3.0 $800,000.00
Travis d'Arnaud 3.0 $1,700,000.00
Wilmer Flores 3.0 $1,900,000.00
Jacob deGrom 2.1 $4,500,000.00

Matthew Cerrone: I keep being told that a record-setting number of players will settle before going to arbitration this year, mostly because spring training reporting dates are so early due to the World Baseball Classic. The Mets typically settle anyway, so I bet we start hearing sooner than later about the above players and Sandy Alderson all inking agreements before hearings start...
Aug 16, 2016; Syndergaard against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is the fourth-best pitcher in the National League, MLB talent evaluators recently told ESPN.com's Buster Olney.

"Of all the guys on your list, he's probably got the best stuff," one evaluator told Olney.

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Max Scherzer (Nationals) and Madison Bumgarner (Giants) are the only NL pitchers to rank higher than Syndergaard, according to Olney.
May 14, 2016; Gee (53) delivers a pitch at Kauffman Stadium. Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Free-agent and former Mets RHP Dillon Gee recently received medical clearance to begin his offseason throwing program, SBNation's Chris Cotillo reported this past weekend.

In October, Gee had the same surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that Matt Harvey had in July.

Gee was drafted in 2007 by the Mets, for whom he eventually appeared in 140 games, went 40-37 and had a 4.03 ERA before leaving as a free agent after 2015.

According to Cotillo, Gee is expected to be ready for spring training and is currently receiving interest from multiple teams.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson and OF Jay Bruce (Photo Credit: USA Today Sports Images)
Jan. 9 | 6:20AM

The Phillies are still looking to add a left-handed hitter, team president Andy MacPhail told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio this past weekend.
Sep 5, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
Jan. 8 | 1:30PM

Pirates GM Neal Huntington has repeatedly said he is unlikely to trade OF Andrew McCutchen before Opening Day, yet interested teams continue to ask about him in trade, a source recently told the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo.
MNoah Syndergaard (34), Jacob deGrom (48) and Matt Harvey (33) walk in from the bullpen at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
SNY analyst Ron Darling expects "a magical year" from the Mets rotation. The former Mets pitcher told the Daily News' John Harper expects the injury-plagued staff to perform at a high level in 2017.
Sep 24, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo (54) pitches during the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
The Mets have been exploring the free-agent market for low-cost relievers since December, as they try to add to their bullpen, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters at the time.

Alderson said he would prefer to acquire a pitcher that can handle "high-leverage situations" amd who has experience closing games, even though the pitcher might not be considered a closer.

"The key is having someone who can handle a tight situation," Alderson explained.

If this is still the goal, the Mets have to eventually sign RHP Santiago Casilla or RHP Sergio Romo, both of whom have the best high-leverage results out of the remaining crop of free-agent relief pitchers.
Seth Lugo discusses his rookie season and what he expects moving forward on Mets Hot Stove.

The Mets were 7-1 last season when Seth Lugo was asked to fill in for the injured Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, and Steven Matz.

Nevertheless, despite his success last season, Lugo told SNY's Mets Hot Stove that he has the same level of confidence entering spring training this season as he did last winter.

"I mean, baseball is a game that can go either way and a lot of luck comes in to play," Lugo explained. "I had some success, which I wouldn't say is a big confidence boost, but it certainly feels good."

Lugo, 27, had a 2.68 ERA while striking out 5.6 batters per nine innings as a starting pitcher last season for the Mets. However, in nine appearances as a relief pitcher, he had a 2.65 ERA and struck out 8.5 per nine innings.
Oct 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Derik Hamilton)
Mets infielder Jose Reyes will play for the Dominican Republic in this spring's World Baseball Classic, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Reyes will join Jeurys Familia as teammates for the Dominican Republic, as several Mets will participate. T.J. Rivera and Seth Lugo will play for Puerto Rico, and Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to play for Venezuela.

The World Baseball Classic begins March 6 and ends with the championship round taking place from March 20 to 22.

Reyes, 33, hit .267 with eight home runs and 24 RBI with the Mets last season.
(Peter Aiken)
The Tigers are still trying to trade OF J.D. Martinez, but they've yet to find the right deal, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported this past weekend.

According to friends in Detroit, the Mets made early calls this winter about Martinez, but backed out when they signed Yoenis Cespedes. However, earlier this week on MLB Network Radio, host Steve Phillips said he heard the Mets may still be interested. I find this hard to believe, since the last thing the Mets need right now is a one-year, home-run hitting rental player in right field. But, maybe they were simply doing follow-up calls, and just checking on what Detroit has in the works.

In either case, as it pertains to the Tigers, I recall hearing in December that they had interest in Steven Matz and Michael Conforto, not just in preliminary talks about Martinez, but also 18 months ago when negotiating for Cespedes.
Mets Hot Stove takes a look at free-agent catcher Matt Wieters as a possible offseason target for the Mets.

Free-agent C Matt Wieters is available on the open market, but the Mets are still not interested, a team source recently told Daily News reporter John Harper.

"We're not spending our money on a catcher,'' the source said, according to Harper.

In early-November, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he planned to enter Spring Training with Travis d'Arnaud, Rene Rivera, and Kevin Plawecki as his group of catchers and he that had no interest in adding someone new from outside the organization.

Alderson repeatedly made the same statement throughout December when asked by reporters about the state of the team's catching situation.
Baseball Night in New York breaks down the possibility of the Mets making a move to acquire White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier.

Teams are still checking in with the White Sox to see if they plan to trade 1B Jose Abreu or 3B Todd Frazier, the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo wrote this past weekend.

According to Cafardo, of the two, Abreu is receiving more attention because he's under contract the next three seasons, while Frazier can be a free agent after 2017.

Frazier, 30, hit a career-high 40 home runs last season, which was his first with the White Sox after being traded to them by the Reds after the 2015 season.
David Wright was video taped swinging a bat indoors during a Dec. 27 workout at the Hampton Roads Sports Academy in Norfolk, Virginia...
Baseball Night in New York discusses Jerry Blevins' impact on the Mets and where he could end up for the 2017 season.

Closer Greg Holland, right-handed relievers Neftali Feliz, Sergio Romo, and Joe Blanton and left-handed relievers Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins are getting the most attention right now on the free-agent market for relievers, according to MLB insiders.

According to the same sources, the Mets are among 10-12 teams looking to add a left-handed reliever, and they're among the 15 or so teams still in the market for a right-handed reliever.

I believe there are more teams interested in Logan than Blevins, with the Mets interested in both. I believe these two men will get guaranteed deals, especially when considering supply and demand. But, as the NY Post's Ken Davidoff pointed out Tuesday, one of the two may want to take a one-year deal so he can be in position for a longer-term deal next winter. In that scenario, Sandy Alderson and the Mets may be that pitcher's best option.
Wilmer Flores (4) takes a curtain call after hitting a three-run homer against Washington last July. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Mets infielder Wilmer Flores, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, and Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and will receive the Thurman Munson award.

The trio will be honored at the 37th annual Munson dinner on Feb. 7 in New York.

The former Yankees captain died in a plane crash in 1979 while practicing takeoffs and landings at an airport close to his home near Canton, Ohio.
(JOHN MUNSON)
The Mets have named Edgardo Alfonzo manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones, their Short-Season A affiliate, the team announced Thursday.

Royce Ring will serve as Alfonzo's pitching coach, while Sean Ratliff will be the hitting coach.

Alfonzo, 43, played for the Mets from 1995 to 2002, hitting .324 with a .425 OBP and .542 SLG with 25 HR and 40 doubles in 2000 as the Mets won the National League title.

He retired after the 2006 season and previously served as a coach for the Cyclones in 2014 and 2015.
Mets infielder Jose Reyes and Cubs super-utility player Ben Zobrist (Credit: USA today Images)
Last season, Cubs super-utility man Ben Zobrist played 20 games at all three outfield positions, he started more than 100 times at second base, hit from seven different spots in the batting order, played first base and shortstop and picked up four at-bats as a pinch hitter.

In total, Zobrist played 147 games for the Cubs in 2016, stepped to the plate 630 times, hit .272 with 18 home runs and ended a 4.0 WAR player, according to FanGraphs.com.

"There have really been only two Ben Zobrists in the past 50 years and one of them is Ben Zobrist," David Schoenfield wrote in a Dec. 28 post for ESPN.com.

According to Schoenfield, Wilmer Flores is the best young candidate on the Mets to be groomed in to their version of Zobrist, i.e., a guy that can play multiple infield and outfield positions, while hitting well-enough to be a full-time player.
Free-agent relievers Fernando Salas, Brad Ziegler, Joaquin Benoit and Joe Smith (Credit: USA Today Images)
The Mets have been reaching out to free-agent relievers with big-league experience, such as Brad Ziegler, Drew Storen, Junichi Tazawa, Boone Logan and others, but are expected to only sign pitchers to minor-league deals, according to multiple reports.

Jan. 3 | 4:20 PM

The Reds and free-agent reliever Drew Storen have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to multiple reports on MLB Trade Rumors.
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) reacts to a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher)
In his second appearance for the Gigantes del Cibao, Jan. 2, Mets closer Jeurys Familia pitched the eighth inning, struck out two batters, walked one and stranded a runner at second base.

In his first appearance, Dec. 30, Familia faced four batters in the seventh inning, let up a hit, walked a batter, tossed a wild pitch and was charged with two runs scored.

Familia was cleared by the Mets to play winter baseball on Dec. 19, a source told Newsday's Marc Carig. He last pitched with Gigantes del Cibao in 2013.
Jun 12, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brad Brach (35) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won 10-9. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
The Orioles are still open to dealing right-handed setup man Brad Brach, assuming it's 'the right deal,' according to Baltimore reporter Roch Kubatko.

The Mets expressed interest in acquiring Brach during the Baseball Winter Meetings in early December, FOXSports.com's Ken Rosenthal reported at the time.
Baseball Night in New York discusses Noah Syndergaard's Instagram comment and how social media can often get athletes into trouble.

Nationals OF Bryce Harper posted a video this past Saturday of himself and his brother, Bryan, singing in excitement for Ohio State football's playoff game against Clemson.

Barstool Sports shared it on their Instagram account, to which Noah Syndergaard responded in the comment section, calling Harper a 'douche.'
Mets OF Jay Bruce and free-agent LH reliever Jerry Blevins (Credit: USA Today Sports)
The MLB hot stove is essentially ice cold, especially within the outfield and bullpen markets, which is where the Mets are most interested in spending their time and money.

"I've never seen it like this," a veteran agent recently told the NY Post's Ken Davidoff regarding the lack of activity across all of baseball, not just the Mets.

In an order to end the "gridlock," Davidoff says team officials need to first return to work from the holidays, which will happen today. Then, as spring training nears, hopefully a handful of owners will see bargains, open their wallets and to start to spend.
Mets Hot Stove debates whether or not Lucas Duda can produce consistently in 2017.

Going into 2016, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Lucas Duda would man first base for the bulk of the season, coming off two straight years of solid production.

A back injury derailed that plan, though, and the Mets found themselves turning to James Loney as a fill-in for the majority of the season, with Wilmer Flores seeing time against left-handed pitching until he too hit the disabled list...
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo joins Steve Gelbs to discuss his rookie season and his approach heading into 2017.

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo discusses his rookie season and approach heading in to 2017...
Mets pitcher Josh Smoker calls into Mets Hot Stove to discuss his journey through the minors and his expectations for the 2017 season.

Mets LHP Josh Smoker, who made his big league debut this past season, discussed that and more with SNY earlier this week.

Smoker was a first-round pick of the Nationals in the 2007 MLB Draft, but numerous injuries and surgeries -- including ones for a torn rotator cuff and labrum -- led to his much-delayed major league debut.

"After everything that I had been through, just to know that I had finally made it was definitely something that I waited my whole life for," Smoker said.

Smoker, who credited Triple-A Las Vegas pitching coach Frank Viola and former Triple-A manager Wally Backman with helping him reach the majors, wants to improve his numbers against left-handers in 2017.
The Mets Hot Stove panel discusses the expectation for Steven Matz next year.

Maggie Wiggin, MetsBlog.com:

Steven Matz battled through bone spurs in his elbow for much of 2016 but had a strong sophmore season that secured his reputation as one of the better young lefties in the game -- if he can stay healthy.

While Matz understandably fell short of his ridiculous 2.27 ERA from his debut year, his 3.40 ERA was solid, backed up by close to a strikeout per inning and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.2 that puts him in the company of ace-level performers like Yu Darvish, Johnny Cueto, and Corey Kluber. 
Aug 16, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mets reliever Jeurys Familia gave up two runs, allowing one hit, one walk and a wild pitch in 2/3 of an inning during his Dominican league debut with Gigantes del Cibao on Friday night.
Nelson Figueroa listens to clues and attempts to name backup Mets catchers from the past 10 years.

In early-November, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he planned to enter Spring Training with Travis d'Arnaud, Rene Rivera, and Kevin Plawecki as his group of catchers and he had no interest in adding someone new from outside the organization.

Alderson made a similar statement a number of times during December.

In late November, the Mets avoided salary arbitration with Rivera, with the two sides agreeing on a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

Noah Syndergaard said in mid-December that he's extremely happy that Rivera is returning in 2017, he told WOR's Pete McCarthy during an interview.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
Dec 30 | 11:25 am
(Seth Wenig/AP)
Mets LHP Steven Matz, whose 2016 season was cut short due to elbow and shoulder injuries, says he's on track for this coming season.

"I feel on track," Matz told Newsday on Thursday during his "Meet the Matz" pitching clinic at his alma mater, Ward Melville High School. "I'm really raring to go. I'm starting to get that itch for spring training coming around and I think a lot of the guys are. That seems to be the trend."

Matz' last start of 2016 came on Aug. 14. He then had surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow. The shoulder injury did not require surgery.

He added that he hopes to find a routine that allows him to stay healthy...
The BNNY crew discuss what Terry Collins' legacy will be after he's done managing the New York Mets.

This is an interesting discussion by the guys on SNY's Baseball Night in NY, and it's something I've also been thinking a lot about. In case you didn't know, I'm writing a book about being a Mets fan that is expected to publish next April. In it, I write several essays on key Mets personalities.

In regards to successful managers, I obviously wrote about Gil Hodges and Davey Johnson. But, I struggled with whether to include Terry, I think mostly because of the topic in the above video, which is his legacy, which - because he's still their active manager - is still playing itself out. I wasn't sure how to frame an essay about him, because I don't know how he'll end up being viewed by Mets fans when all is said and done.
