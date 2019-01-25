Jun 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Camporeale)
The Mets are still looking to add depth to their starting rotation, but prefer to ink a veteran to a minor-league deal, according to New York sources.

For instance, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen had interest in free agent Martin Perez before the Twins signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman. And New York also had interest in Derek Holland, who earlier this month secured a one-year, $7 million deal to remain with the Giants.

Should the Mets still be in the hunt for a starting pitcher of this magnitude, here is a short list of five remaining free agents that should interest Van Wagenen and may be willing to accept a minor-league deal.

RHP Josh Tomlin

I've been hearing since December that Van Wagenen and his staff have been eyeing Tomlin, who struggled with a 6.14 ERA in 32 games (nine starts) last season with the Indians.

It's understandable that Tomlin, 34, would be a prime target given he can start, as well as pitch in relief. He has also said on record that he enjoyed his time in Cleveland working with Mickey Callaway. In 2017, Callaway's last season as pitching coach for the Indians, Tomlin made 26 starts and had a 4.11 xFIP.

RHP Francisco Liriano

Liriano, 35, has pitched 13 seasons for seven organizations, though none in the NL East. Like Tomlin, he has been mostly a starting pitcher during his career, while making 50 career relief appearances. 

In 27 games (26 starts) for the Tigers last season, he was a depressing 5-12 with 5.11 FIP and 1.49 WHIP.

RHP Clay Buchholz

The Rangers, according to Heyman, have showed the most interest in him this winter. Buchholz, 34, lives in Texas, which is probably why it is assumed the two sides will eventually reach a deal.

In 16 starts last season, he had a sensational 2.01 ERA before ending his season early with a flexor strain. He did not need surgery, but for a pitcher that has often been injured during his career, it has clearly been a cause for concern considering he missed all of 2017 and additional time in 2015 with a tear of the same muscle.

RHP Edwin Jackson

Jackson spent the 2018 season with the A's, going 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts. His 1.6 WAR was his best since 2012 as well.

Jackson, 35, signed a minor-league deal with Oakland last season, tying an MLB record for teams played with in a career (13). He would break a tie with Octavio Dotel if he was to sign with the Mets.

RHP Yovani Gallardo

Gallardo, 32, is three years removed from his last good season, when he was 14-11 with a 3.42 ERA for the Rangers. Since, he has bounced between multiple teams, made trips to Triple-A and back, and struggled to find any sort of consistent performance. 

According to reports, he would prefer to re-sign with the Rangers or a team that plays on the west coast.

What would I do?

Granted, none of the above are top-of-the-line options. But it's understandable why Van Wagenen wouldn't want to lock in to a pitcher like Gio Gonzalez, who I can understand not wanting to sign with the Mets. The reality is that Callaway's staff is pretty loaded, and the Mets need to give Jason Vargas a fair shot at remaining their fifth starter given he has one year remaining on his current deal that will pay him $8 million.

I.e., because Van Wagenen can't guarantee starts to a pitcher like Gonzalez -- because he isn't guaranteed starts -- Gonzalez shouldn't want to join the Mets.

This is why Van Wagenen is rumored to be wanting a pitcher willing to take a minor-league deal; this way, he can can at least temporarily stash him in Triple-A before needing to make a decision about the pitcher's status.

The way I see it, Liriano probably has the most upside. If Callaway and pitching coach Davie Eiland can get him to rely less on his sinker and throw more four-seam fastballs, change-ups and sliders, there is a chance he could be an effective pitch-to-contact guy and a reasonable option for the back of the rotation.

Tomlin's only saving grace is his history with Callaway. Last season, pretty much everything Tomlin threw was flat, over the plate and hit out of the ball park. His mix of pitches is fine; it's the lack of movement that is a concern. But if Callaway is confident he can get Tomlin back to where he was in 2017, he's well worth the inexpensive deal.

Matthew Cerrone (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Contact) is lead writer of MetsBlog.com, which he created in 2003.
Michael Conforto is expecting a huge 2019 after shaking off the rust in 2018 while getting back to form following shoulder surgery. 

After having surgery, Conforto was initially expected to return to the Mets in May of 2018 at the earliest. Instead, he returned on April 5 -- having played just two Spring Training games and a handful of simulated games.

Conforto doesn't regret returning that early, but said he might have been overly ambitious.
The New York Mets have a solid top three starters but the back of the rotation is a mystery, will Steven Matz be able to solidify it?

Jacob deGrom is coming off a Cy Young season. Noah Syndergaard returned from an injury-plagued 2017 with a strong 2018.

But can Steven Matz show the Mets what he's capable of?
Lefty reliever Justin Wilson said he had other offers on the table before signing with the Mets, explaining that he wanted to play for a contender.

"Clearly, the Mets are gonna be a contender," Wilson said Monday during a conference call with reporters.

Asked specifically what he thinks will make the Mets contenders, Wilson cited the back-end of the bullpen and a starting rotation he would "put up against any starting rotation in the league.
To make room on the roster for newly-signed Justin Wilson, the Mets DFA'd infielder Gavin Cecchini -- the team's first round pick (12th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old Cecchini, who missed most of the 2018 season due to a foot injury, hit .217/.270/.301 in 36 games for the Mets (four in 2016, 32 in 2017).

In seven minor league seasons with the Mets, Cecchini hit .284/.348/.399 with 17 homers and 135 doubles in 602 games. 
J.D. Davis
J.D. Davis

In early January, the Mets traded with the Astros for J.D. Davis, who has the potential to be a very intriguing, possibly impactful player on the team's roster this coming season.

"J.D. is a versatile offensive talent," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in an e-mail after acquiring Davis "He's young, had success against lefties and he'll provide depth at the corner positions."

However, according to multiple organizational sources, in addition to having him play a variety of positions in the field, the Mets plan to get a closer look at Davis on the pitcher's mound, even if it means he can simply be used in a mop-up role...

 
Peter Alonso joined Mets Hot Stove to talk about his Opening Day goals and how his offseason has been going.

The Mets had two players named to the new Baseball Prospectus Top 101 Prospects list, and the same players were their only two representatives on MLB Pipeline's new Top 100 Prospects list.

1B Peter Alonso (No. 51) and INF Andres Gimenez (No. 58) made the cut for the Mets. Gimenez was No. 38 on the Baseball Prospectus list, while Alonso was No. 40.

Alonso is the No. 1 first base prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline's list. 
Sandy Alderson is cancer-free. 

The former Mets GM declared he has been cancer-free for four months and counting while speaking at the BBWAA awards dinner in New York on Saturday night. 

Alderson, 71, stepped down as Mets GM back in June when he cited a recurrence of his cancer. 
The New York Mets have made a lot of moves this offseason to help strengthen their bullpen, is this how it will look in 2019?

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | Before we throw too many compliments around, let's see how this revamped Mets' bullpen performs in the cauldron of the regular season for Brodie Van Wagenen's "Come get us" Mets. 
 
Relief pitchers are, after all, a famously combustible lot that can experience dips and surges in performance from year to year.
 
But the Mets' relief corps is, on paper, at least, much deeper this winter and the addition Friday of lefty Justin Wilson only bulks up a unit that mostly betrayed the club last year, even as Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo emerged as bullpen assets. 
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the regrets the Mets should have about re-signing Yoenis Cespedes.

Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back in studio and on the mics, but still wondering what will happen with Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, and why the Mets don't seem to be in on the party. 

They also talk about Jeff McNeil being in the Mets outfield, and A.J. Pollock not being in the Mets outfield.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to follow through on his pledge to spread the Mets' resources around the roster, rather than burn them on one or two players.

By signing lefty reliever Justin Wilson to a two-year, $10 million deal, according to a major league source, Van Wagenen has further deepened a revamped bullpen that includes All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, and setup man Jeurys Familia.
New York Mets legend David Wright took some time to surprise the baseball and softball teams of NYIT and give them some big league advice

David Wright likes what he sees when it comes to the Mets' new-and-improved roster. 

The former third baseman, who is now a special assistant to GM Brodie Van Wagenen, does not believe the lineup will struggle to score runs as it did last season. 

"Our lineup is certainly stronger and deeper than it was last year," he said on Friday. 
New York Mets legend David Wright spoke about his new role with the Mets front office acting as an advisor to Brodie Van Wagenen.

David Wright sees some of himself in Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen

The former Mets third baseman, who is now a special assistant to the GM and COO Jeff Wilpon, compared Van Wagenen's engine to that of his as a player. 

"I always wanted to outwork the competition and I feel like Brodie is similar in that aspect," Wright told SNY's Chris Williamson on Friday during a surprise visit to speak with the NYIT baseball and softball teams. 
I am not (nor consider myself) a baseball scout. I do not regularly watch the team's top minor leaguers, so I have never bothered to create a top 10 prospect list. To me, that wouldn't be fair to the talent.

However, I talk to lots of people in and around baseball. I listen to people within the Mets organization. I read every list published online, and I talk to a variety of minor-league reporters, experts and scouts. As a result, I end every offseason with a notebook full of names that are mention most when I ask about the team's farm system.

Based on that notebook and comments by professionals, here is my list of the 10 most popular prospects in Brodie Van Wagenen's farm system.
For weeks, the Mets faced the possibility that Manny Machado might end up in Philadelphia, while Bryce Harper returns to the Nationals. 

But those aren't the only N.L. East rivals who have checked in on at least one of those star free agents. According to major league sources, the Atlanta Braves have also been in contact with Machado's camp. 
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets are "making a commitment" to develop Jeff McNeil as an outfielder, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday, noting that the team is sending quality control coach Luis Rojas to work with McNeil on his defense before Spring Training. 

And parsing through what Van Wagenen said earlier this week, it seems the team is planning for McNeil to be something close to an everyday player in the outfield, which will be his "primary" position.

So, can the Mets rely on McNeil to be an everyday outfielder? 
The Mets hired former Marlins assistant GM Mike Wickham as an advance scout and replay coordinator, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Wickham had previously spent time as assistant director and director of minor league operations with the San Diego Padres, and director of baseball operations with the Marlins.

Wickham's hire is the latest in what has been a busy offseason in the Mets' front office.
Mets COO Jeff Wilpon explained Thursday why the team was unlikely to pursue free agents Bryce Harper or Manny Machado

"We have two pretty good lefty outfielders and we're pretty full on the infield," Wilpon told reporters -- including Tim Britton of The Athletic -- during a luncheon for the team's beat writers which was also attended by GM Brodie Van Wagenen. "And then the price from a value point of view, I don't think they've come to me and said, 'We should really do this because it's come down to a point where the cost has value.' We do have a $29 million outfielder on the roster that we hope to come back sometime this year and be productive."

Wilpon was alluding to the idea of adding Machado or Harper to a roster that already includes Yoenis Cespedes, who is due $29 million this coming season and $29.5 million in 2020...
Peter Alonso joined Mets Hot Stove to talk about his Opening Day goals and how his offseason has been going.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has made it clear that top prospect 1B Peter Alonso will have a good shot to win the Opening Day job out of Spring Training this year. And that's the only goal he has in mind at the moment.

Alonso joined "Mets Hot Stove" on Thursday to discuss what his mindset is like as his trip to Port St. Lucie is right around the corner.

"I want to go into Spring Training and I want to have the mindset that I'm going to win the job," Alonso said. "I'm going to work hard and do the best to my ability to perform while on the field and show that I'm ready. I want to be the guy."
Free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, whose market the Mets had been monitoring, has agreed to sign with the Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for four years and roughly $50 million, but also contains escalator clauses and opt-outs, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale

SNY's Andy Martino reported last week that the Mets could be in play for Pollock if he became open to a "pillow contract" or an opt-out after the first year of a potential deal.
Major League Baseball is proposing new rule changes. 

According to Ronald Blum of The Associated Press, the league wants to return to a 15-day disabled list and increase the time optioned players must spend in the minor leagues. 

The purpose of these changes would be to reduce the use of relief pitchers and revive offense. 
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | In the interest of equal time, if you will, I thought it only fair to bring the Mets into this week's Hall of Fame discussion, if not the actual proceedings. 

Because, let's face it, in a feel-good week for the Yankees, the only good news to come out of the voting for Mets' fans was the lack of a significant increase for Roger Clemens. The Rocket may be paying the big price for his steroids taint but in Queens he remains forever branded as a villain for once famously throwing that broken bat in Mike Piazza's direction.
To date, there have been no published reports indicating the Mets have interest in or will eventually sign Bryce Harper. However, if things break the right way, I see a way Brodie Van Wagenen can step in and steal him.

Again, based on talks with industry sources, as well as multiple rival executives, here's what I believe to be true as I type this right now...
Andy Martino and Mike Vaccaro debate whether the Baseball Hall of Fame is worth all the negativity when it comes time to vote.

Before the new Hall of Fame class was announced on Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino argued that due in part to the vitriol caused by the debates about who belongs in and who belongs out, the Hall as we know it should cease to exist.

Andy presented some alternatives, and his overall point was met with harsh words from some in the industry -- including Mike Vaccaro of The New York Post.

On Wednesday, Vaccaro called in to Baseball Night in New York to discuss the matter with Andy. 
Based on talks this past week with people at player agencies, as well as rival front offices, including team executives, people in player development, etc., here's what insiders are saying with roughly six weeks until spring training reporting dates...

1) Mets still want a starting pitcher

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Mets had interest in free agent pitcher Martin Perez before he signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Twins.
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen took the Jeff McNeil-to-the-outfield conversation further than ever a few days ago, saying outfield will be McNeil's "primary role."

"I think with (Juan) Lagares and (Keon) Broxton, and now Jeff McNeil moving to the outfield in a primary role, I think we've got five great outfielders that can give us a lot of length to our lineup," Van Wagenen told Bruce Beck of NBC on Sunday night on Sports Final. 

The "primary role" statement is a bit further than Van Wagenen had gone.
The Mets' farm system has taken a bit of a hit this winter with the trades of Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and others, and that hit was reflected on the new Baseball Prospectus Top 101 prospects list.

INF Andres Gimenez (No. 38) and 1B Peter Alonso (No. 40) are the only Mets on the list, while Kelenic -- who was dealt to Seattle along with Dunn and others in the deal that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York -- came in at No. 63.

As far as the rest of the NL East, the Braves led all MLB teams with eight players in the Top 100, while the representation from the Phillies (two), Nationals (three), and Marlins (two) fell more in line with where the Mets currently find themselves.
The Mets have had a busy offseason this winter and Mets manager Mickey Callaway is expecting things to be different in his second season in Queens.

Callaway, in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday, says they have "significantly upgraded" the team and credits GM Brodie Van Wagenen's tireless efforts to improve the club. 

What particularly stands out to Callaway, though, is how different the lineup will be in 2019. 
The Mets are still very much engaged in trade talks with other teams, according to rival sources. 

Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters this past week that, while he intends to keep his eye on all markets, he's more likely to sign a player to add depth than sign a major free agent.

Interestingly, according to multiple reports, the Dodgers continue to shop speedy centerfielder Joc Pederson, and the Cubs may now be talking with teams about super-utility player Ben Zobrist...
The Mets have had a busy offseason, with GM Brodie Wagenen recently making a "come get us" declaration to the rest of the NL East.

So, how many games should they expect to win in 2019?

BetOnline.Ag's odds have the Mets' over/under at 84.5, tied for the fifth-best in the National League with the Brewers and Phillies.
Andy Martino and Mike Vaccaro debate whether the Baseball Hall of Fame is worth all the negativity when it comes time to vote.

With any luck, this will be the only Hall of Fame column I'll ever write, because my one opinion on the place is that it should not exist.

That probably sounds unduly harsh, so let me back up and explain. This year marks my 10th in the Baseball Writers Association of America, which makes me eligible to vote for the first time. When Hall officials reached out late last year to see if I would be registering, it pained me to say no.

What kid who grew up with baseball mania wouldn't want a say in who gets into Cooperstown? The building itself is a magical place, a must-visit for all fans that captures the power and romance of the game.
It's official: Wilmer Flores is no longer a Met.

Flores signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday that includes a team option for 2020. He will earn $3.75 million in 2019, and the deal has a $6 million team option with a $500,000 buyout for 2020, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Flores took to Instagram to thank the Mets and their fans, as they were the only franchise he had been with since turning pro as a 16-year-old in 2008.
Earlier this week Brodie Van Wagenen said he and his staff addressed all of their primary needs and now have roster capable of making a run at the National League East title.

The Mets are better than on the last day of last season, no doubt.

However, what happens -- if reports are accurate -- and the Phillies sign a combination of Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Craig Kimbrell and Dallas Kuechel? If they choose Machado, what happens if the Nationals bring back Harper? And once Harper and Machado are off the board, what happens if the Braves finally make their long-rumored splash and sign A.J. Pollock, who reportedly once interested the Mets?
After a season where he was one of the most valuable outfielders in baseball, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been recognized among the elite.

Nimmo checked in at No. 6 on MLB Network's top right fielders in baseball rankings, behind only Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich, Mitch Haniger, and Bryce Harper.

The 25-year-old Nimmo had a breakout campaign in 2018, hitting .263/.404/.483 with 17 homers, 28 doubles, and eight triples in 140 games while getting time in right field (62 games), center (44), and left (32).
Is the bullpen good enough? 00:01:50
Doug Williams and Andy Martino take the Shea Anything podcast to the Queens Baseball Convention, for a live taping surrounded by Mets fans!

Doug Williams and Andy Martino take the Shea Anything podcast on the road to the Queens Baseball Convention, for a live taping surrounded by Mets fans! They dive into the Jed Lowrie signing, the strange free agency and availability of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, what still may happen before spring training, and questions from the live audience!

Click below to listen...
Manny Machado's dad is adding some more intrigue to his son's free agency. 

We know Machado has at least been offered a seven or eight-year deal by the White Sox, but the elder Machado told Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital on Friday that the Phillies, Yankees and even Dodgers have all made offers to his son. 

And while the White Sox appear to be the strongest suitor, Manuel hinted his son could still sign elsewhere. 
New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow was invited to spring training, the panelists on DNL break down Tebow's chances of making the show.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has stated prospect OF Tim Tebow has the chance to make it to the bigs this season. He is expected to start in Triple-A, but if his production is worthy of a call-up, it could very well happen. 

But what would that say about the state of the Mets' season? The Daily News Live crew doesn't think it would spell anything good, and here's why...
The hype surrounding Mets prospect Peter Alonso continues to build. 

The 24-year-old was recently ranked as the top first base prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and was rated with two others as having the best power and is the candidate of the group to most likely win Rookie of the Year. 

Alonso hit 36 home runs in the minors last season and six more during the Arizona Fall League.
New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil has been a fan favorite since being called up in July 2018. SNY got an inside look into Jeff's life.

Mets INF Jeff McNeil took an unconventional road to the Major Leagues. 

When he was young, he was walking around swinging a club -- not a bat. Golf was the first sport that he was introduced to, as baseball came after. He would go on to play in tournaments across the country, including the US Junior Amateur.

But McNeil was forced to make a choice once he reached high school: It was either golf or baseball. The 26-year-old admitted golf became his sport, mainly because his team was filled with his friends.
SNY baseball insider Andy Martino talks with newest New York Mets player Jed Lowrie to discuss analytics, the upcoming season and his role.

Veteran utility man Jed Lowrie chose to sign a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason, and following his introductory press conference, he showed his excited about the team's direction in an exclusive interview with SNY's Andy Martino.

Asked about how Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is constructing the team in his first offseason as in this role, Lowrie sees all the makings of a championship contender. He explains how all the pieces on the Mets right now add up to a winning formula...
The Mets officially announced 13 additional players that were invited to Spring Training this season. 

Headlining the group is 1B Peter Alonso, who GM Brodie Van Wagenen has already noted could break camp as the Opening Day starter. Since that comment, though, he has brought in multiple infielders like Jed Lowrie and J.D. Davis who provide more competition for Alonso. 

During Lowrie's introductory press conference on Wednesday, Van Wagenen said he hopes that added competition gives Alonso some more motivation this spring. 
The signing of left-handed reliever Luis Avilan went mostly unnoticed as it occurred the same day the Mets signed veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to a two-year deal.

However, I'm told by team sources that the organization firmly believes Avilan can successfully replace Jerry Blevins as the team's primary left-handed reliever.

"It's a smart pickup by the Mets, and whoever led the charge on him," an American League scout told me. "He has pitched exceptionally well since finding command of his change up."
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | Curious as to why the Mets hired a hitting coach, Chili Davis, who lasted all of one year with the Cubs? Here are a couple of reasons to believe it was more of a well-reasoned decision than you might think.

First, there is not a more perilous job in baseball these days than that of hitting coach, thanks partly to the launch-angle revolution, which has way too many hitters trying to be J.D. Martinez, and partly to the rise of personal hitting coaches that convince way too many hitters in the offseason they can be J.D. Martinez.

That also explains why, by long-time hitting coach Dave Magadan's count, no fewer than 17 teams this offseason had openings for that very position.
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says the that the Mets intend to compete for a championship, and it starts with winning the division.

Since taking over as Mets GM, Brodie Van Wagenen's words have been just as aggressive as his offseason approach. And that continued at Jed Lowrie's introductory press conference on Wednesday.

In his last introductory press conference, this one for C Wilson Ramos, Van Wagenen said "internally, we can argue we're the favorites in the division right now." Well, he didn't stray away from that mindset as he said he is anxious to show teams, especially in the NL East, what the Mets are capable of this season.

"I look forward to showing people that we're a team to be reckoned with," Van Wagenen told reporters. "Let's not be shy on wanting to be the best and I fully expect us to be competitive, to be a winning team. Our goal is to win a championship and it starts with the division. So come get us."
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen shares his thoughts on Peter Alonso, the chances for more offseason deals, and Jacob deGrom's contract status.

After introducing Jed Lowrie on Wednesday at Citi Field, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen stopped short of saying the team is done making big moves this offseason. But he said an outfield upgrade is not a 'top priority' at the moment.

"If other opportunities present themselves down the road, we'll be open to them," Van Wagenen said during the press conference introducing Lowrie. But he went into greater detail during his scrum with reporters after.

"Let's be candid. The outfield is probably not our top priority at this point because with (Jeff) McNeil going out to the outfield, he gives us another really good weapon to be in the lineup on a potentially everyday basis," Van Wagenen said. "By adding Keon Broxton in a trade a couple of weeks ago, he now gives us even more coverage, protection, and competition for (Juan) Lagares out there."
Mets top prospect 1B Peter Alonso has repeatedly said he wants to be on the team's Opening Day roster when camp breaks in March. But, as the team introduced veteran super-utility man Jed Lowrie at Citi Field on Wednesday, we're reminded of how much competition Alonso will have to reach that goal.

In what looked like a clear path to start at first in the beginning of the offseason, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has brought in Lowrie and J.D. Davis to create a jam for Alonso. Even Todd Frazier could make the shift to first with Jeff McNeil virtually kicked out of second base after the Robinson Cano trade. 

So what do all these moves mean for the 24-year-old, who absolutely raked in the minors last season? Van Wagenen says the added pressure should provide even more motivation for Alonso.
Jed Lowrie talked with Andy Martino after he was introduced by the Mets on Wednesday. Lowrie is excited for the opportunity to play in NY.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday that Jed Lowrie will be playing "virtually every day," noting that he'll see time at shortstop in addition to second base and third base. 

Van Wagenen also said the team signed Lowrie with the intent of keeping Todd Frazier. If true, it will mean some serious work for Mickey Callaway to figure out how to distribute playing time. 

"We want Mickey and the coaching staff to be collaborating with players," Van Wagenen said at Citi Field after introducing Lowrie, adding that he also wants the front office to collaborate with Callaway. 
The one where Wilmer Flores finds a new home.

The former Mets infielder has agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for 2020 with the Arizona Diamondbacks according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical.
Mets sources have been saying since December's Winter Meetings that Jeff McNeil will get time this spring playing second base, third base, outfield and possibly some first base.

These statements were hinted at before Jed Lowrie was inked to a two-year deal, so they are probably even more true today than eight weeks ago.

McNeil was awesome last season, albeit in a small sample size. The thing is, the guy has always hit regardless of the level of competition. And, since being forced to change his swing after suffering an injury two years ago, he's developed extra base pop that no longer can be viewed as a fluke...
The Mets officially announced the signing of INF Jed Lowrie on Tuesday, and they will have a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Citi Field to introduce him to the New York media. 

SNY will be airing the press conference on our Twitter and Facebook pages, and immediately following the introduction SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino will have an exclusive interview with Lowrie and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Lowrie signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets, and he will be an "everyday-quality player who will serve in a super-utility role," as Martino put it. 
