Should Brodie Van Wagenen pursue A.J. Pollock or should he try and trade for a left-handed pitcher? Jim Duquette breaks it down.

A.J. Pollock may still be in the Mets' offseason plans, but the free-agent center fielder's current asking price is reportedly still too high for GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, Pollock remains a Mets target, but the two sides are apart on the dollar amount. 

Van Wagenen expressed interest in the 31-year-old righty when speaking at the Winter Meetings earlier this month.  

"A.J. fits us really well," he said. "He's a guy that we have been in touch with his agent. ... I will continue to have dialogue."

But according to MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, the Mets quickly learned that Pollock is holding firm for a six- or seven-year contract worth nine figure, thus the holdup in negotiations.

An anonymous MLB executive told Heyman that he could see Pollock settling for a four-year deal. Pollock has also drawn interest from the Reds, per Heyman.

Pollock, who played 113 games in his seventh season with the Diamondbacks in 2018, would come with injury concerns. He played a full season with 157 games in 2015, but has been hampered by injuries every season since 2013. He played 75 games in 2014, 12 in 2016 and 112 in 2017.  

Pollock hit .257 last season with a career high-21 home runs while adding 65 RBI. He has shown consistency when healthy, putting up a .281/.388/.467 career slash line with 74 homers and 264 RBI.

He made the NL All-Star team in 2015, when he batted .315 with 20 homers and 76 RBI.

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets and C Travis d'Arnaud have avoided arbitration, as New York settled with a one-year, $3.515 million deal for 2019, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

SNY's Andy Martino noted the Mets planned to stick with d'Arnaud, who they tendered, after signing free-agent C Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal. They view Kevin Plawecki as expendable, and they are moving forward with trying to trade him. 

D'Arnaud only played four games last season, as he was shut down following Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. He was projected to receive $3.7 million through arbitration this season. 
Sep 27, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Jay Biggerstaff)
The Yankees and Mets are both in the market to beef up their respective bullpens, but neither felt strongly enough to make an offer to left-hander Andrew Miller, according to SNY's Andy Martino. 

Miller, 33, signed with the Cardinals on Friday to a two-year, $25 million deal with a vesting option for 2021. 

The Yankees and Mets both had initial interest in Miller but his durability concerns steered them away from the two-time All-Star. 
Sep 9, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Gregor Blanco (1) hits a sacrifice RBI during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
The Mets continue to add depth to their outfield, as they have reportedly signed Gregor Blanco to a minor-league deal, per Fancred Sports Jon Heyman.

This is the second outfielder the Mets have signed to a minor-league deal, with Rajai Davis coming aboard as well.

Blanco, 34, has spent 10 seasons in the MLB, with the Giants being his most recent team in 2018. Over 68 games last season, he hit .217/.262/.317 with two homers and 12 RBI. 
With the holiday season upon us, SNY would like to give a GIF for a few of the NY sports teams during the season of giving.

As we're in the middle of the holiday season, the Mets are looking to see if their Christmas list will be fulfilled with the MLB offseason in full swing. But we have the perfect gift for you: GIFs!

You can use these from Spring Training all the way through the 2019 season.

Check them out below!
Tags: David Wright, Noah Syndergaard, Wilmer Flores
Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) runs out an rbi single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the 8th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
The Mets are "getting a lot of hits" from other teams on their catchers since signing Wilson Ramos, and are moving ahead with trade talks regarding Kevin Plawecki in particular, according to major league sources.

In pursuit of a lefty reliever or general bullpen depth, the Mets have made clear that Plawecki is more available than Travis d'Arnaud, who might see time at multiple positions in 2018.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)
The Cardinals and LHP Andrew Miller -- a Mets free agent target -- agreed to a two-year deal for next season.

According to The Athletic, Miller's deal is worth $25 million over the next two years with a vesting option for $12 million in 2021 or a $2.5 million buyout. He also has $500,000 in incentives per season.

Miller was on the Mets' wish list for numerous reasons. First, New York lacks a dominant lefty reliever with Jerry Blevins still in free agency, and he isn't at Miller's level. Also, manager Mickey Callaway had Miller on his staff in Cleveland when he was the team's pitching coach, so that connection was there as well.
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

There were not many minor-leaguers better than Mets prospects Peter Alonso and Jeff McNeil last season. 

MiLB.com compiled a position-by-position list of the players who had the best seasons in all of Minor League Baseball for its 2018 All-MiLB Team and both Alonso and McNeil were both named to the team. 

Alonso, 24, was not just one of the best offensive first basemen, but one of the best offensive players last season, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. 
Mike Minor (36) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
The market for free-agent lefthanded relievers began to narrow Thursday night with Andrew Miller reportedly closing in on a deal with the Cardinals.

The Mets are still looking for help in that department, and along with the Phillies are showing heavy interest in trading for Rangers lefty Mike Minor, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

But there's an obstacle to the Mets getting a deal done. Rosenthal reports that unlike the Phillies, the Mets are on Minor's 10-team no-trade list, meaning he would have to first sign off on any deal involving him going to Queens.
Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
The Mets got tired of the Marlins' absurd asking price for catcher J.T. Realmuto via trade and moved on by signing Wilson Ramos instead.

It seems the Marlins haven't made much progress since the Mets bolted, but there's still a possibility Realmuto will be traded within the National League East, says Craig Mish of SiriusXM.

Mish currently views the Braves as the favorites to land Realmuto before Opening Day 2019, followed by the Yankees and Rays.
If he accepts the qualifying offer, Daniel Murphy will make $15.8 million next sesaon. (AP)
Former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy has agreed with the Rockies to a two-year deal worth $24 million, sources told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

The 33-year-old Murphy became a free agent after finishing the 2018 season with the Cubs, who acquired him in a trade with the Nationals in August.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has reported that Murphy would get a fair amount of playing time at first base for Colorado, which currently has Ian Desmond at the top of its depth chart at that position. DJ LeMahieu, the Rockies' second baseman last season, is also a free agent.
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has said on multiple occasions this winter that upgrading and stablizing center field is a priority for him when building next year's roster. 

The Giants, Mariners, Rockies, Rangers and White Sox have all reportedly been looking for a new center fielder as well. 

The overall market for everyday outfielders, especially up the middle, has been weak. 
Bryce Harper
Even after adding Wilson Ramos and Robinson Cano, Mets GM Brodie VanWagenen said Tuesday that he'd like to add another infielder or outfielder (or two) to the roster.

"We're not as concerned about left-handed or right-handed now, we just want to have complementary pieces," he added.

Like most Mets fans, I hear, "Add," and I think free agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, A.J. Pollack and Mike Moustakas. However, as SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday night, the above more likely means spending on multiple in-between players to add depth and round out to the roster. Unlike during previous offseasons, there has been very little reporting on the team's winter budget and their expected payroll for 2019. The number has so far been a mystery, which is furthered by Van Wagenen being a first time GM...
(Gregory Fisher)
Former Mets C Mike Piazza didn't take the traditional route following his retirement and introduction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Instead, he jumped on the venture of buying a third-tier Italian soccer club in A.C. Reggiana 1919. 

But what looked to be the perfect situation for Piazza and his wife, Alicia, turned into a horribly failed investment as the club had gone bankrupt. So when The Athletic asked to interview the Piazzas about the experience, Mike knew what he had to do to get through it.

"This interview's going to be wet," Mike told author Robert Andrew Powell. "I hope that's okay with you."
In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look back on the Wilson Ramos press conference, and Brodie Van Wagenen's thoughts on the Mets standing in the N.L. East.

They also chat about what may happen next in the offseason, list their Christmas wish list for the Mets, and Doug gets Andy to share one cool behind-the-scenes story from the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

(SNY Illustration)
When the news broke on Tuesday that Matt Harvey is signing with the Angels, my first thought was, well, at least Anaheim is closer to Los Angeles than San Diego. 

It was only last April, remember, when Harvey, already relegated to Mickey Callaway's bullpen by then, had such a craving to party in LA that he hopped a ride from San Diego, where the Mets were playing a weekend series. 

To which Sandy Alderson essentially threw up his hands and said enough is enough. 
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Noah Syndergaard took to Instagram after the Mets announced this season's Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobblehead.

Syndergaard, who has been the subject of trade rumors that have died down recently, wrote "Can't trade me now... ha... ha.... haha" below the Mets' post.

Click below to see
(SNY)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is clearly working to set an example of confidence and determination for his team, which he was hired to run just seven weeks ago.

He's setting a tone for his employees...

"Ultimately, I am going to surround myself with people who are best in class," he said at his introductory press conference when asked about building his staff.

He's setting a tone for the team's fans...
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
Winter hasn't officially started yet, but if you squint closely enough you can see Mets Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Port St. Lucie on Feb. 12, the team announced Wednesday.

Physicals for pitchers and catchers will occur on Feb. 13, with their first workout on Feb. 14...
After the Mets signed Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos, what's next? Will they go after a utility player or someone like A.J. Pollock?

The Mets have been extremely active this offseason, and GM Brodie Van Wagenen isn't done. At yet another introductory press conference -- this time for C Wilson Ramos -- Van Wagenen said "we still have some real money to spend."

And where could that money go? Another bullpen piece to go along with Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz in the back end would be ideal. But the Mets are also looking in the outfield market, and A.J. Pollock has remained a name connected to the blue and orange.

But speaking on "Baseball Night in New York" Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino let everyone know the Mets are not looking Pollock's way at the moment. In fact, they are straying away from other intriguing options as well.
Jun 15, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports (Ben Queen)
Matt Harvey is headed to La La land. 

The former Mets pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. 

The contract is worth $11 million guaranteed with $3 million in incentives, per Jon Heyman of Fancred. 
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discloses that he and his team believe they are the favorites to win the NL East. Are they?

Right after saying the Mets aren't done with their offseason additions, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said something a bit more attention-grabbing.

"Internally, we can argue that we're the favorites in the division right now," Van Wagenen told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

Saying he's "not gonna stop" and that the team still has "some real money to spend," Van Wagenen elaborated on why he feels the Mets can be considered the favorites...
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
It's been a busy start to Brodie Van Wagenen's tenure as Mets GM, one that continued Tuesday morning when he introduced his newest acquisiton, All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, in a press conference.

But Van Wagenen said he isn't done adding pieces to the puzzle. 

"We still have a lot of time to play and get creative and still have some real money to spend to potentially add on to it," he told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

"I'm not gonna stop," added Van Wagenen.
(SNY)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said after swinging the blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz that as he continued to build the team, he wanted to eliminate as many "ifs" as possible from the roster

"One of the things that I think this club suffered from the last couple years was putting a lot of weight into 'ifs,'" Van Wagenen said on Dec. 4. "If player X is healthy, if player X rebounds to have another year, if we have a breakout season from a young player. My goal is that we try to eliminate as many 'ifs' as possible."

With the above in mind, SNY's Steve Gelbs asked Van Wagenen on Tuesday why new catcher Wilson Ramos -- who has missed significant time due to injury most seasons of his career -- doesn't qualify as an "if."
The New York Mets officially welcome in their new catcher Wilson Ramos to the team, and he's ready to battle for the NL East crown.

While introducing new catcher Wilson Ramos on Tuesday at Citi Field, GM Brodie Van Wagenen explained why the Mets went in this direction.

"In short, Wilson was the perfect fit for us," Van Wagenen said, adding that while the team had a variety of options on the trade and free agent markets, the Mets chose their path "rather than allowing others to choose our path for us."

Van Wagenen noted that Ramos "commanded the room" when they met with him and cited his "poise" and "confidence" as traits that stuck out...
New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran scores a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
Carlos Beltran is reportedly joining the Yankees' big-name lineup of special advisers.

The Yankees are expected to hire the former Bomber and Met outfielder as an adviser to GM Brian Cashman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

And Cashman has reason to put his newest employee right to work. According to Feinsand, Beltran was previously represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, who also reps free agent superstar Manny Machado
Apr 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Zach Lee (57) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Chris Humphreys)
The Mets on Tuesday signed RHP Zach Lee to a minor league contract, according to Michael Mayer

The 27-year-old Lee last pitched in the majors for the Padres in 2017, recording a 5.63 ERA (6.28 FIP) with six strikeouts in eight innings.

Lee, the Dodgers' first-round draft pick in 2010, played in the Rays' farm system this past season.

In 145.2 innings between Tampa Bay's Double-A and Triple-A clubs, Lee went 12-6 as a starter with a 3.65 ERA, a 1.325 WHIP and 107 strikeouts.
Aug 16, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) prepares to bat during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
New York Mets' Jordany Valdespin warms up in the dugout before facing the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of the Mets' 3-2 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, June 27, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Here comes Jordany Valdespin!

The former Mets second baseman has won the Dominican Winter League's Most Valuable Player award after hitting .352 with 14 steals in 45 games for Toros del Este.

Valdespin played mostly in right field for the team while hitting two home runs with 20 RBI.
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
The Mets signed outfielder Rajai Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, the club announced on Monday. 

Davis hit .224 with an OPS of .690, 33 runs, six doubles, one triple, a home run and six RBIs across 101 games for the Indians last season. The 38-year-old stole 21 bases for Cleveland in 2018. Davis' speed and added outfield depth will serve as an advantage for the Mets, a club that is thin in both departments. 
The Mets' new second baseman Robinson Cano's defensive numbers are impressive over his career. He should upgrade the Mets' infield.

Robinson Cano makes playing second base look easy, but the Mets know first-hand it's anything but simple. 

If we take a deep dive into Cano's defensive numbers compared to the Mets' previous second basemen, we'll find that no New York player in that position has come close to Cano's Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in over a decade.

DRS works to quantify a player's entire defensive performance by measuring how many runs he saved or cost the team on defense. It takes into account errors, range, arm and double-play ability to value positioning and first step.
The first responsibility of a talent agent is to establish options in the marketplace, which allows him or her to create leverage against the client's top target. Then, and only then, is it time to strike a deal. In case you forgot, Brodie Van Wagenen was a prominent player agent prior to being hired as GM of the Mets in October.

As GM, I 100 percent believe he hoped to acquire Marlins C J.T. Realmuto. However, I also believe he learned early on that Miami's ask for Realmuto would be significantly more than Van Wagenen was willing to pay. So, instead of turning his back on the Marlins, he continued to engage them, while signaling to reporters and other teams that he was laser focused on trading for what many consider to be the top catcher in baseball.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, he met with free agents Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos, after which rumors about the Mets and Marlins and Realmuto reached a fever pitch...
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

It was weeks ago now, long before any of us noticed, that Brian Cashman and Brodie Van Wagenen began talking. The reason seemed simple enough -- Cashman needed pitching, and Van Wagenen had it.

But, as anyone who follows New York baseball knows, this was no small thing at all, and was in fact the beginning of a major change. For years, the Yankees and Mets simply did not believe that a significant deal between them was possible. Now, somehow, they were talking about Noah Syndergaard and others.

Syndergaard did not ultimately become a Yankee, of course. But it got closer than anyone would have thought possible, and that very fact brings major, positive ramifications for years to come. We can no longer dismiss the chance of a major blockbuster transpiring between the teams.
Apr 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
Jeurys Familia said Monday that he preferred to return to the Mets to be a setup man over going to a different team to close.

"It means a lot for me, it (is) where I grew up, it's like a home for me," Familia said during a conference call. "That's why I am here today. It doesn't matter what inning I am going to pitch. I come back here to win and get a championship."

Familia added that one of his goals was to return to the Mets, and that he told his agent that if there was any possibility, to make it happen...
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets remain in the market for an everyday center fielder and possibly one or two more additions to the bullpen, particularly a left-handed reliever. Here are the latest rumors from each of the above markets, followed by my take...

The everyday catcher

The Mets and free-agent C Wilson Ramos agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract on Sunday. The contract also includes a $10 million club option or a $1.5 million buyout for 2021, according to James Wagner of the NY Times.
Before signing free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, the Mets didn't want to do a one-for-one trade with the Marlins of Noah Syndergaard for J.T. Realmuto, a source told SNY's Andy Martino.

With Ramos on board, the Mets are now out on Realmuto, according to Martino, who said the team deemed the Marlins' asking price to be too high. In other talks with the Marlins about Realmuto, Miami expressed interest in Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, and Amed Rosario, reportedly asking for two of the three at one point. 

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterThis is to take nothing away from the value of Realmuto, who is a special talent in his prime, but the Marlins need to get their demands in check before they lose every potential suitor for him...
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | With their signing of free agent catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal with a third-year option, the Mets are now out on a potential trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

That of course also means they're out on free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, who they were considering along with Ramos. 

The above is a good thing for the Mets. Yes, it would have been exciting to add Realmuto. But in the end, the Mets made the smarter move. And the smarter move is also the better move. Here's why...
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is seen during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)
After the Mets agreed to a deal with catcher Wilson Ramos and took themselves out of the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes, the Mets plan to stick with Travis d'Arnaud and explore a trade of Kevin Plawecki, a source told SNY.tv's Andy Martino.

The Mets are still looking for a center fielder and a left-handed reliever, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman, and with Ramos and d'Arnaud, Plawecki is expendable.

Plawecki, 27, hit .210/.315/.370 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games for the Mets last year, however Ramos is a significant upgrade to the lineup.
Andy Martino explains the thinking behind the Wilson Ramos deal for the Mets. Short version: it's a very good deal.

The Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

The deal is for two years and is pending a physical, adds Martino, who reports that with the signing of Ramos, the Mets are out on a potential trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto

The Mets, who also had a meeting with representatives for free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, had been weighing both before deciding they liked Ramos more, a source told Martino...

 
The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who the Marlins are expected to deal. Here's the latest...

Dec. 16, 5:01 PM:

With the Mets signing free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, pending a physical, they are out on a potential trade for Realmuto, notes SNY's Andy Martino...
Sep 8, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard has seen his name come up in trade rumors all offseason, recently tweeting at MLB Network that he doesn't believe them. On Saturday, Syndergaard updated his Twitter bio, adding a line that said "SNY is trying to trade me."

Early Sunday, Syndergaard took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself on the mound in his Mets uniform, using the caption 'My Team, Our Colors, New York's Future.'

Click below to see...
April 29, 2007; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets pitcher (13) Billy Wagner pitches against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at RFK stadium in Washington, DC. The New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 1-0. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright &#194;&#169; James Lang (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)
Former Mets closer Billy Wagner received just 11 percent of 422 possible votes one year ago when he again missed out on being elected to the Hall of Fame, and he's not trending in the right direction during this year's voting.

Sadly, Wagner has consistently fallen short of the 75-percent threshold needed for an induction. He received just 10.5 percent during 2016 -- his first year on the ballot.

In 16 seasons, Wagner pitched for the Astros, Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, and Braves, for whom he collected 422 saves with a 2.31 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 1,196 strikeouts in 903 innings. The opposition hit just .187 against him, while striking out 33 percent of the time, both of which are the most all-time among pitchers who have thrown at least 800 innings during their careers. So why does he keep getting overlooked for the Hall?
Aug 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) tips his helmet after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports (Jim Young)
Mets captain David Wright may no longer be around, but that does not mean the team is void of leadership.

Enter Todd Frazier

The veteran third baseman, whom Mickey Callaway has already declared the starter over Jeff McNeil, plans to take rookie first baseman Peter Alonso under his wing and has requested that the 24-year-old's locker be placed next to his this spring training, he told Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. 
Aug 20, 2015; Nick Castellanos (9) hits a sacrifice fly at Comerica Park. Credit: Osentoski-USA TODAY
The Mets appear to be looking into the trade market for an outfielder, too. 

The Mets and Tigers have had talks regarding rightfielder Nick Castellanos, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free-Press, although the asking price is high. 

Castellanos, 26, hit .298/.354/.500 with 23 home runs and 89 RBI last season with the Tigers and can also play third base.
Oct 15, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning in game three of the 2018 NLCS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)
Could the Mets be close to finding their coveted catcher?

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets' catching situation is moving closer to a resolution. And that doesn't mean a deal or trade is imminent, but Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and his team are working hard to get it done.

While the Mets were said to be "very aggressive" to trade for Marlins C J.T. Realmuto, Martino is hearing from multiple people that the team is very serious about free-agent C Yasmani Grandal.
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Aside from a few nifty quips by Bryce Harper's agent, there was little real action on baseball's two biggest free agents at this week's Winter Meetings. Harper and Scott Boras sat down with a few clubs and Manny Machado has meet-and-greets scheduled in the coming days, but neither player seems close to a resolution. 

Instead, the best intel to come out of Las Vegas might have been about the developing bullpen market. Or further confirmation that shopping for a top-end catcher, by trade or free agency, will be pricey. 

That affects both the Yankees and Mets, who are searching for upgrades. Here's a look at the market following the week in Vegas. 
Jul 11, 2018; Trenton, NJ, USA; Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) warms up for batting practice prior to the game at ARM &amp; HAMMER Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
Tim Tebow is ready for his comeback. 

The Mets minor-league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner released a video via his charity, the Tim Tebow Foundation, where he expressed optimism that he will be able to bounce back from his season-ending surgery of his broken hamate bone in his right hand. 

"In every setback, there's a comeback," he said.
Apr 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
And just like that, RHP Jeurys Familia is back.

The Mets and Familia agreed to a three-year deal, worth $30 million to bring the former closer back to their bullpen, the team officially announced on Friday.

"We are excited to bring Jeurys back to Flushing," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in an official statement. "Jeurys is a familiar face and an accomplished, elite reliever with experience that will fit well in our clubhouse."
This past Monday, I wrote that I expected Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen to do the following five things by end of the week's MLB Winter Meetings, which concluded Thursday.

So, what did he do, what didn't he do, and how will he approach the rest of the offseason?

1. Sign a high-end free-agent reliever
