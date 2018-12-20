A.J. Pollock may still be in the Mets' offseason plans, but the free-agent center fielder's current asking price is reportedly still too high for GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, Pollock remains a Mets target, but the two sides are apart on the dollar amount.

Van Wagenen expressed interest in the 31-year-old righty when speaking at the Winter Meetings earlier this month.

"A.J. fits us really well," he said. "He's a guy that we have been in touch with his agent. ... I will continue to have dialogue."

But according to MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, the Mets quickly learned that Pollock is holding firm for a six- or seven-year contract worth nine figure, thus the holdup in negotiations.

An anonymous MLB executive told Heyman that he could see Pollock settling for a four-year deal. Pollock has also drawn interest from the Reds, per Heyman.

Pollock, who played 113 games in his seventh season with the Diamondbacks in 2018, would come with injury concerns. He played a full season with 157 games in 2015, but has been hampered by injuries every season since 2013. He played 75 games in 2014, 12 in 2016 and 112 in 2017.

Pollock hit .257 last season with a career high-21 home runs while adding 65 RBI. He has shown consistency when healthy, putting up a .281/.388/.467 career slash line with 74 homers and 264 RBI.

He made the NL All-Star team in 2015, when he batted .315 with 20 homers and 76 RBI.