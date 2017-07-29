Jul 8, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (44) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Sergio Estrada)
The Mets have designated Josh Edgin for assignment to make room for RHP AJ Ramos, who was acquired in a trade with the Marlins on Friday.

Ramos has a 3.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 20 saves in 39 2/3 innings (40 games) this season. He spent his entire six-year career up to this point with the Marlins, posting a 2.78 ERA in 327 1/3 innings overall.

Edgin, 30, has spent five seasons with the Mets. He appeared in 46 games this season, posting a 3.65 ERA.

The Mets (48-54) will wrap up their series with the Mariners (52-53) on Sunday at Safeco Field at 4:10 p.m. on WPIX.

 
Terry Collins during a game. (AP)
Manager Terry Collins acknowledged in an interview with Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that injuries to the team's pitchers have had an impact on the Mets' 48-54 record thus far.

"God, the only thing I wished I could have done was watch those kids pitch 30 games apiece," he said. "Because I would have taken my chances, no matter what else happened, I would have taken my chances.'
Jul 7, 2017; Reed (43) celebrates with d'Arnaud (18) after a win at Busch Stadium. Credit: Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Mets reliever Addison Reed has drawn interest from the Boston Red Sox and about nine other teams, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

A trade is not imminent, according to Rosenthal, but Reed is nonetheless a "focus" for Boston. Feinsand notes that the discussions could last until Monday.

A scout for one interested team recently expressed concern that Mets manager Terry Collins has overused Reed, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.
Seth Lugo in action against the San Francisco Giants during his start on Aug. 19, 2016. (AP)
The Mets (48-54) have lost three of their last four games and are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip. The Mets are now 13.5 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 10 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card spot in the National League.
(AP)
Mets OF Curtis Granderson is close to trading the @WeFollowLucasDuda Instagram account to the Rays, Granderson posted on Sunday morning.

Duda was traded to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for RHP Drew Smith.

Granderson jokingly said the deal would include the Mets acquiring a sting ray, but added that the deal will include the donation of Rays tickets to a community group of Duda's choosing.

Click below for Granderson's Instagram post
Jul 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Jacob deGrom limited the Mariners to two earned runs on Saturday but was charged with a loss for the first time in more than a month as the Mets fell, 3-2, at Safeco Field in Seattle.

DeGrom allowed the two earned runs in the second inning before the Mariners took advantage of Neil Walker's throwing error in the third to jump out to a 3-0 lead. During the Mariners' two-run second inning, deGrom hit Mitch Haniger in the face, which he says rattled him thereafter.

"You never want to hit anybody in the face, it's not easy to pitch after you do that," deGrom said. "I was trying to go inside there and it just sailed on me. It was not easy to stay out there and re-concentrate."
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mets prospect OF Tim Tebow hit a three-run home run with High-A St. Lucie on Saturday, marking the fifth time he's homered since being promoted from low-A Columbia.

 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender discuss true things about the 2017 Mets that can't possibly be true, but are true, as well as

  • The idea outcome for this year's non-waiver trade deadline...
  • Returns for Reed, Bruce, Duda, Granderson and Cabrera...
  • Our favorite hyped prospects in Mets history...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/29
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jacob deGrom's streak of wins in eight straight starts came to an end after he allowed three runs -- two earned -- over six innings. It was the first time in nine starts he did not record at least one out in the seventh inning. DeGrom surrendered five hits -- none after the third -- walked one and struck out 10. 

2) Yoenis CespedesWilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud had six of the Mets' eight hits, and Curtis Granderson walked three times. Flores' base-loaded walk plated the Mets' first run in the sixth and Michael Conforto singled him home in the ninth after he led off the inning with a double.

3) Jarrod Dyson opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second and Nelson Cruz extended Seattle's lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third, which was set up by Neil Walker's errant throw. Conforto's catch was noteworthy as he made a tremendous diving grab in left-center to rob Cruz of extra-bases and another RBI. He also threw out a runner at the plate to end the eighth for his career-high fourth assist of the season.
The Amazin' Life: Keith vs. Ron
In the Season 2 premiere of The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling launch a not-so-friendly competition

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
The Mets (48-53) continue their three-game series against the Mariners (51-53) on Saturday at Safeco Field at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.30 ERA/3.69 FIP, 1.16 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out eight in 8.0 innings against the Padres on Monday.

DeGrom has posted a 1.61 ERA while winning his last eight starts. He has seven double-digit strikeout games this season. The last Mets pitcher to have eight double-digit strikeout games in a season was David Cone in 1992...
Jul 4, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) hits at Nationals Park. Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
The Indians remain interested in trading for Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrerareports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, who says nothing is "deep in the works" with the Mets.

The Mets, who hold a team option on Cabrera for 2018, are expected to trade him before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, though a rival executive told Chris Cotillo of SB Nation that Cabrera could be a legitimate third base option for the Mets next season.

The Red Sox reportedly had interest in trading for Cabrera. However, they instead acquired 3B Eduardo Nunez from the Giants in exchange for RH pitching prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos on Tuesday.
To call Jacob deGrom's last six weeks "dominant" would be an understatement. Over his last eight starts, he has faced 230 batters and allowed just 13 of them to cross the plate. He has failed to finish the seventh inning only once (coming just one out shy) and completed the eighth inning five times.

In decisions, he is approaching rarified territory for the Mets. His active streak of eight is tied for the 10th most consecutive wins among Mets starters, and most of his peers in this regard date back to an era when pitchers were allowed to go deeper into games, increasing the chance of a win. 

Of starters over the past 10 years, deGrom's eight wins are third, behind an 11-win streak for R.A. Dickey in 2012 and a 10-win streak for Johan Santana between 2008 and 2009.

In all of MLB this year, only three starters have longer winning streaks -- Dallas Keuchel, backed up by an unstoppable Astros offense, and Alex Wood and Clayton Kershaw, playing for a team on pace for 112 wins. For deGrom to achieve a streak like this for such a poorly performing team overall is truly unusual and a testament to his endurance and skill (and a little bit of luck)...
(Sergio Estrada)
Playing out the string while largely out of contention is not proving to be dull for the Mets.

On a whirlwind Friday, the Mets placed T.J. Rivera on the DL with a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow that ideally will calm without the need for Tommy John surgery, activated Neil Walker and Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list, defeated the Mariners 7-5 behind two homers from Michael Conforto in his return to his native Seattle, and acquired reliever A.J. Ramos from the Marlins with an eye toward reconstructing their bullpen for 2018.

And, soon, top prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith should be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Mets Post Game Live: AJ Ramos
Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa react to the Mets making a surprise move in acquiring AJ Ramos from the Marlins for two prospects

The Mets have acquired closer AJ Ramos from the Marlins in exchange for RHP Merandy Gonazlez and OF Ricardo Cespedes, the team announced Friday night.

Ramos, 30, has a 3.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 20 saves in 39 2/3 innings (40 games) this season.

He is earning $6.55 million this season, eligible for arbitration after the year, and eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-5 win over the Mariners in Seattle

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Michael Conforto's second solo homer of the game tied the score in the eighth and New York tacked on two more on RBI singles by Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson to give the Mets a come-from-behind win after blowing an early 4-0 lead.

2) Jay Bruce's two-run homer in the first, Conforto's first solo shot in the third and Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly later in the inning gave the Mets a 4-0 lead. Asdrubal Cabrera singled three times and scored three runs, including the go-ahead tally in the eighth.
(Andy Marlin)
The non-waiver trade deadline is on July 31, with the Mets expected to make a flurry of moves between now and then.

Addison ReedJay BruceLucas DudaAsdrubal Cabrera, and Curtis Granderson, among others, could be on the move this year. 

As we await the Mets' potential moves, here are the five biggest trade deadline deals in team history...
The Mets (47-53) begin a three-game series with the Mariners (44-57) tonight at Safeco Field.

First pitch is 10 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage starting on SNY at 9 PM.

To watch the game online, click here! To track the boxscore, click here!
(Noah K. Murray)
Mets INF T.J. Rivera has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, the Mets announced Friday.

Rivera has received a platelet-rich plasma injection for the injury.

The Mets activated INF Neil Walker from the disabled list to replace Rivera on the roster.
The Mets activated OF Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list on Friday and optioned RHP Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced.

Nimmo, who is hitting .350 with a .458 OBP and .400 SLG in 15 games for the Mets this season, has been on the DL since July 8 due to a collapsed lung.

Pill, who was called up earlier this week, has a 5.32 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 22.0 innings (three starts, four relief appearances) for the Mets this season, during what is his rookie campaign.
John Harper discusses Mets deals
John Harper on the Mets' plan to continue making moves as the trade deadline draws near.
(Brad Penner)
The Mets began selling Thursday, with Lucas Duda shipped to Tampa Bay for reliever Drew Smith

Duda had been poised to be a free agent this winter, and the Mets would not have entertained re-signing him because of prospect Dominic Smith's readiness for the majors.

With contracts also expiring for Addison Reed ($7.75M), Fernando Salas ($3M), Curtis Granderson ($15M), Jay Bruce ($13M), Neil Walker ($17.2M), Jose Reyes ($535K), and Rene Rivera ($1.75M), and with the Mets holding team options for Asdrubal Cabrera and Jerry Blevins for next season, they should have plenty of financial flexibility this winter to retool.
Jul 27, 2017; Bruce (19) is congratulated by Granderson (3) at Petco Park. Credit: Roth-USA TODAY
Jay Bruce, who is 30 years old, is tied for fourth in the National League with 26 home runs. He's owed roughly $5 million, due to be a free agent after the season, and is not drawing any significant interest in the trade market, a source recently told Newsday's Marc Carig.

Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson, who will also be a free agent this winter, is six years older than Bruce, has 13 fewer home runs and is due more money, yet teams have started showing interest in trading for him, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

According to one team executive I talked with earlier this week, part of the issue with Bruce is that teams are putting less value on power because most teams already have it. This season, home runs are up across the entire league and for nearly every team. So, trading for a guy that is known for being only able to hit home runs is not something worth overpaying to get...
(David Kohl)
RH reliever Drew Smith, who the Mets acquired from the Rays on Thursday night in exchange for Lucas Duda, has setup man potential, according to a scouting report from MLB.com.

Smith was assigned to Double-A Binghamton but could be in line for a callup later this season.

"Smith is largely a fastball/breaking ball short reliever," MLB.com's scouting report says. "His heater will sit comfortably in the 92-95 mph range, and he can reach back for more, all from a clean and easy delivery. He'll show an above-average curveball at times with really good snap to it, but not consistently."
Mets OF prospect Desmond Lindsay - 2015 - MLB.com
Mets OF prospect Desmond Lindsay underwent Ulnar Nerve Transposition surgery on Friday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery, the team announced.

Lindsay will miss the remainder of the season but is expected to be ready for Spring Training next February.

The 20-year-old Lindsay, the Mets' second round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, hit .220 with a .327 OBP and .388 SLG with eight HR and 30 RBI in 65 games for Low-A Columbia.
Smith on playing in Las Vegas
Dominic Smith talks about the experience of playing for the Las Vegas 51's and about his hopes of joining the Major League club.

In the wake of the Mets trading first baseman Lucas Duda, the team will not promote their No. 2 prospect, Dominic Smith, on Friday night when the team opens a weekend series against the Mariners in Seattle, SNY contributor Adam Rubin said on Twitter.

Smith, who is hitting .337/.390/.524 with 15 home runs and 68 RBI in 102 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, is considered the organization's No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, and the second-best first base prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com...
(AP)
INF Neil Walker and OF Brandon Nimmo, but not Triple-A Las Vegas 1B Dominic Smith, are expected to join the Mets on Friday for the start of their series against the Mariners in Seattle, according to SNY contributor Adam Rubin.

The Mets traded 1B Lucas Duda to the Rays on Thursday night for reliever Drew Smith, with Jay Bruce getting the start at first base against the Padres.

Dominic Smith, 22, is hitting .337 with a .390 OBP and .524 SLG with 15 HR, 30 doubles, and 68 RBI in 102 games this season for Las Vegas.

The Mets likely want to showcase Bruce and OF Curtis Granderson between now and the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, meaning a callup of Dominic Smith will likely have to wait.
JRSportBrief: Lucas Duda traded
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR looks at which Met could be the next to go after the Lucas Duda trade.

The Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays for pitching prospect Drew Smith, the team announced prior to Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Smith, a projected late-game reliever, is 1-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 31 appearances this season between Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He has spent most of the season pitching for Single-A Charlotte.

He will report to Double-A Binghamton, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
(Steve Mitchell)
Mets RHP Robert Gsellman, who has been out since June 28 due to a hamstring injury, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out one in 2/3 of an inning.

Gsellman left his start on June 27 against the Marlins in the fourth inning after suffering a left hamstring strain while running to first base.

The 24-year-old Gsellman has a 6.16 ERA and 1.62 WHIP and has allowed 97 hits while sgtriking out 57 and walking 26 in 76.0 innings (14 starts, three relief appearances) this season.

He had a 2.42 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings (seven starts, one relief appearance) in 2016, during what was his rookie season.
Mets First Pitch: Duda to Rays
Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa react to Lucas Duda being traded to the Rays on Thursday for minor league pitching prospect Drew Smith

The Mets, who lost last night to the Padres and traded Lucas Duda to the Rays, have dropped three of their last five games to dip back to six games below .500. With three days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they trail the Rockies by eight losses for the final Wild Card spot...
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
The Brewers are interested in acquiring Curtis Granderson, according to FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal.

Earlier in the day, FanRag.com's Jon Heyman said on Twitter that teams have started showing interest in Granderson, who has 13 home runs and is still owed roughly $7 million. He will be a free agent after this season.

As of July 25, Jay Bruce was still not drawing significant interest from teams looking to trade for an outfielder, a source told Newsday's Marc Carig.
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Chris Flexen allowed a homer to the first batter he faced and was charged with four runs on five hits, four walks and a hit-by-pitch while fanning two in three innings in his Major League debut.

2) Jay Bruce hit his team-leading 26th homer -- a two-run blast to pull New York within 7-5 in the ninth -- and drove in three runs. Yoenis Cespedes had an RBI double while Michael ConfortoAsdrubal Cabrera and Mark Reynolds had two hits apiece.

3) Reliever Tyler Pill allowed a three-run home run to Dusty Coleman -- the first of his career -- to put the Mets in a 7-1 hole.
Chris Flexen will make his first Major League start against the Padres on Thursday night. (MILB )
The Mets (47-52) will wrap up their series with the San Diego Padres (44-57) tonight at 9:10 p.m. at Petco Park on SNY.

Mets Padres
Michael Conforto, CF Manuel Margot, CF
Asdrubal Cabrera, SS  Carlos Asuaje, 2B
Yoenis Cespedes, LF Wil Myers, 1B
Jay Bruce, 1B Hunter Renfroe, RF
Wilmer Flores, 2B Cory Spangenberg, 3B
Curtis Granderson, RF Jabari Blash, LF
Travis d'Arnaud, C Dusty Coleman, SS
Matt Reynolds, 3B Luis Torrens, C
Chris Flexen, P Luis Perdomo, P

 
Collins on Walker, the shift
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses when Neil Walker could return and how the infield shift has led to baserunners' increased awareness.

Mets second baseman Neil Walker started at third base Wednesday during a rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas, according to MLB.com.

Walker, who has only played second base for the Mets, has played just 15 games at third base during his nine-year career. His last appearance at third was in 2010 for the Pirates.

"We just want to protect ourselves," manager Terry Collins said when asked about the potential position switch. "We want to make sure we cover all the bases. We talked to Neil about it and he was fine with it."
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) rounds second on an RBI triple during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Cespedes would score on the play after a throwing error from San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers (4) to third. (Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)
After dealing with nagging leg injuries this season, Yoenis Cespedes wants to change his workout regimen in a way that focuses on him being a more athletic player, he told the New York Post. 

Cespedes, who has spent time on the disabled list with hamstring and quad injuries, wants to focus less on the weight training he put an emphasis on this offseason.

"I want to become more flexible, more athletic, have less bulk [in my legs]," Cespedes told the Post. "I want to do less weight lifting. I'm going to do some different things, I want to do yoga, more stretching. I want to be lighter. I want to come back around 210, lose about 15 pounds.''
Collins, Matz on loss to Padres
Manager Terry Collins and pitcher Steven Matz discuss the ongoing pitching struggles that led to the Mets' 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Mets LHP Steven Matz struggled again on Wednesday night as he allowed six runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out four in 3.0 innings against the Padres.

Matz has allowed 21 runs on 34 hits in 13 1/3 innings over his last four starts as his ERA has risen from 2.12 to 5.51.

"I feel like every time I miss my spot by a few inches, they're just killing it," Matz said after Wednesday night's game. "They're getting the barrel on it and they're crushing it. It does catch me by surprise, because I've missed my pitches before. But I think there's just a sharpness that I'm lacking a little bit right now, and I've got to get back to it."
Mets at the trade deadline
Steve Gelbs and James Wagner discuss the Mets' assets as the trade deadline approaches.

The Mets, who lost last night to the Padres, are 16-11 since late June, but remain five games under .500. 

With four days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they are 13 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and seven losses back of the Rockies for the final Wild Card spot. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/26
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz allowed six runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts in three innings to lose for the third time in four starts. The 26-year-old surrendered a two-run homer to Manny Margot in the first and a yielded four more runs in the third -- three on Luis Torrens' triple.

2) Jose Reyes drove in two runs on a single and a bases loaded walk. Wilmer Flores launched a solo homer in the eighth, his 11th of the year and third in four games. Rene Rivera was robbed of at least one RBI with a diving stop by Padres shortstop Allen Cordoba with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth.

3) Erik GoeddelTyler Pill and Hansel Robles combined to strike out seven over five one-hit innings of relief.
The Mets (47-51) play the third game of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres (43-57) on Wednesday at Petco Park at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

Click here to stream the game
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Flexen, who will start in place on the injured Zack Wheeler on Thursday against the Padres, said he's excited to make his first Major League start. 

"I don't think it will be too difficult," Flexen told reporters Wednesday. "The hardest thing is to manage the emotions. Everything is going to be heightened at the moment.

"Like he said whatever got me here, stick with it. That's been being confident, attacking guys and that's what I am going to go out and do. Just stick to the game plan."
Mets infield prospects Amed Rosario, Dom Smith (USA Today) and David Peterson (GoDucks.com)
Mets prospects Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith and David Peterson top the organization's mid-season prospect list, according to a recent report published by Baseball America...
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Sixth-round pick Marcel Renteria's family has a history of high-level baseball play. One uncle, Gil Heredia, pitched for 10 seasons in the majors, primarily with Montreal and Oakland. Another uncle, Dave Oropeza, pitched for two seasons in the minors with the Expos before his career was sidetracked by Tommy John surgery.

Renteria, a 5-foot-11 right-hander, so far has made three relief appearances with the Brooklyn Cyclones since being drafted by the Mets in June.

He went a combined 12-7 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings in two seasons at New Mexico State while primarily working as a starter.
(Jasen Vinlove)
The Cubs are among several teams that have expressed interest in trading for RHP Seth Lugo, but the Mets are not motivated to trade him, sources recently told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.

According to Crasnick, the Cubs love Lugo's spin rate and believe he has "breakout potential."

Lugo, 27, missed the first two months of this season due to a torn UCL in his pitching elbow that he rehabbed and is pitching through in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Mets back-up catcher Rene Rivera, who is the subject of a trade rumor (Charles LeClaire, USA Today)
The Cubs have interest in acquiring Mets C Rene Rivera, the NY Post's Mike Puma tweeted July 25.

In addition to the Cubs, the Rockies are also looking to upgrade at catcher, according to MLB.com.

The Rockies have started asking about Jonathan Lucroy (Rangers), Kurt Suzuki (Braves) and Alex Avila (Tigers), all of whom are reportedly available in trade.
Cespedes collects a triple
Yoenis Cespedes gets a Little League home run on a check-swing, two-RBI triple as the Padres make an error on the throw to third base.

Yoenis Cespedes was removed before the eighth inning Tuesday after legging out a triple, and sprinting home, on what he later described a 'Little League home run.'

Prior to leaving the game, Cespedes hit a triple, double and a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs, as Mets defeated the Padres, 6-5, in San Diego.

"I'm not too worried," Cespedes later said of his sore legs. "I don't think it's going to be an impediment for playing tomorrow."
Mets on their win vs. Padres
Terry Collins, Curtis Granderson, Seth Lugo and Yoenis Cespedes discuss their second straight win over the San Diego Padres.

The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games, and six of their last seven, including a 6-5 win against the Padres last night in San Diego.

However, with five days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they remain under .500, 12 back of the Nationals and seven losses back of the Rockies for the last Wild Card spot.
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia will soon throw off a mound, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Familia started a throwing program in Port. St. Lucie earlier this month and Mets manager Terry Collins said he will return this season.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. He went 1-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA before he was placed on the 60-day disabled list.

Familia also missed 15 games to start the season after he was suspended for violating the league's domestic violence policy.
New York Mets' Seth Lugo delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Mets' Seth Lugo delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Mets (46-51) play the second game of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres (43-56) on Tuesday at Petco Park at 10:10 p.m. on SNY

Mets Padres
Curtis Granderson, CF Jose Pirela, LF
Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B Carlos Asuaje, 2B
Yoenis Cespedes, CF Wilm Myers, 1B
Jay Bruce, RF Hector Sanchez, C
TJ Rivera, 2B Hunter Renfroe, RF
Lucas Duda, 1B Cory Spangenberg, 3B
Jose Reyes, SS Manuel Margot, CF
Travis d'Arnaud, C Allen Cordoba, SS
Seth Lugo, P Kyle Lloyd, P

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Seth Lugo (4.05 ERA/3.87 FIP, 1.35 WHIP ) who earned a no-decision in his last outing against the Cardinals. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five and walking one in 6.2 innings. 

Lugo owns a 4.73 ERA while on the road compared to a 3.15 home ERA. He has had a good start to the second half of the season, posting a 2.70 ERA and .220 opponent batting average in 13.1 innings. 

 
mets Archives