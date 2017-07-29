To call Jacob deGrom's last six weeks "dominant" would be an understatement. Over his last eight starts, he has faced 230 batters and allowed just 13 of them to cross the plate. He has failed to finish the seventh inning only once (coming just one out shy) and completed the eighth inning five times.

In decisions, he is approaching rarified territory for the Mets. His active streak of eight is tied for the 10th most consecutive wins among Mets starters, and most of his peers in this regard date back to an era when pitchers were allowed to go deeper into games, increasing the chance of a win.

Of starters over the past 10 years, deGrom's eight wins are third, behind an 11-win streak for R.A. Dickey in 2012 and a 10-win streak for Johan Santana between 2008 and 2009.

In all of MLB this year, only three starters have longer winning streaks -- Dallas Keuchel, backed up by an unstoppable Astros offense, and Alex Wood and Clayton Kershaw, playing for a team on pace for 112 wins. For deGrom to achieve a streak like this for such a poorly performing team overall is truly unusual and a testament to his endurance and skill (and a little bit of luck)...