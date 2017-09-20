Matt Harvey has dealt with injuries and inconsistency on the mound over the last two seasons, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said the team will probably bring the pitcher back for 2018.

The right-hander is arbitration-eligilble this offseason, meaning the Mets will have to make a decision whether or not to tender him a contract. He would earn close to $6 million next year.

"It's highly unlikely that we're not going to bring him back next year," Alderson told the New York Post on Wednesday.

Harvey, who allowed seven runs on 12 hits in four innings against the Marlins on Monday night, now has a 13.19 ERA over his last four starts since coming back from a scapula injury. Overall this season, Harvey is 5-6 with a 6.59 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 17 outings.

"We saw some positive things the other day," Alderson said. "Hopefully we can build on those. The velocity was a little better, he just needs some confidence and we're going to keep running him out there and see what happens toward the end of the season. But let's not assume the worst."