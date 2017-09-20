How should Mets handle Harvey? 00:03:07
Sal and Jon debate whether or not the Mets should keep Matt Harvey in light of his recent struggles.

Matt Harvey has dealt with injuries and inconsistency on the mound over the last two seasons, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said the team will probably bring the pitcher back for 2018. 

The right-hander is arbitration-eligilble this offseason, meaning the Mets will have to make a decision whether or not to tender him a contract. He would earn close to $6 million next year.

"It's highly unlikely that we're not going to bring him back next year," Alderson told the New York Post on Wednesday.

Harvey, who allowed seven runs on 12 hits in four innings against the Marlins on Monday night, now has a 13.19 ERA over his last four starts since coming back from a scapula injury. Overall this season, Harvey is 5-6 with a 6.59 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 17 outings. 

"We saw some positive things the other day," Alderson said. "Hopefully we can build on those. The velocity was a little better, he just needs some confidence and we're going to keep running him out there and see what happens toward the end of the season. But let's not assume the worst."
Tags: Matt Harvey

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterOn July 26, 2012 in Arizona, Matt Harvey made his presence felt, striking out 11 Diamondbacks in 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and walking three in his Mets debut.

Harvey, who many scouts projected to be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter, took it up a notch after arriving from Triple-A Buffalo, featuring wipeout sliders that reached the low-90s, fastballs that sat between 95 and 97 MPH and at times ticked higher, a plus changeup, and a plus curve. 

With the Mets In the midst of their fourth-straight losing season, Harvey was not only a legitimate ace, but the first real glimmer of hope for the team as Sandy Alderson's rebuild took shape...
Tags: Matt Harvey, Danny Abriano
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:05
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-2 loss to the Marlins in Miami.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero allowed five runs in four innings to suffer his second straight loss after winning three straight. The right-hander surrendered seven hits, two walks and struck out two. 

2) Erik Goeddel retired one batter in the eighth and allowed three home runs, including Giancarlo Stanton's Major League-leading 56th. Justin Bour went deep for the second straight night off Montero in the third.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Rafael Montero
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Mets have two veteran infielders who are having good second halves -- Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera. With the way the roster is currently constructed, one of them will probably find himself with the team next year, possibly even with a starting role. Which one has the better case?

Asdrubal Cabrera

Cabrera followed up a stellar 2016 campaign as the Mets' starting shortstop with a rough first half of 2017. At the All-Star break, he had just a .736 OPS, and his defense was terrible. Moreover, he had made headlines by asking to be traded after the team asked him to move off shortstop. At the time, it seemed highly unlikely he would remain a Met much longer, despite a team option that would allow him to return in 2018 for just $6.5 million...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
We Ask Mets Fans: Citi Field 00:01:37
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans discuss their favorite thing about Citi Field.

In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans discuss their favorite thing about Citi Field.
Read More

Mets OF Juan Lagares is not in Wednesday's lineup due to a sore left thumb, manager Terry Collins said.

Lagares had surgery on the thumb in mid-June after suffering a fracture, returning from the disabled list on Aug. 10.

The 28-year-old Lagares is hitting .236/.287/.359 with three HR, 14 doubles, and two triples in 85 games. He has been worth 13 DRS (defensive runs saved) in the outfield this season.
Tags: Juan Lagares
Read More
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets SS Amed Rosario's stomach condition has improved, the team said on Wednesday. 

Rosario, who was treated for gastroenteritis Monday night at University of Miami hospital before returning to the team hotel, stayed at the hotel Tuesday night during the game and will travel with them to New York after this afternoon's series finale in Miami.

The 22-year-old Rosario was "violently sick" on Monday and has more than just the flu, Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters on Tuesday.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Gavin Cecchini, Jose Reyes
Read More

Porsche is offering one lucky fan the chance to win tickets to watch the Mets close out this season at home. Enter for the chance to win an experience for 4 to watch the Mets take on the Braves in their last regular season home game on September 27th.

This package includes:

  • 4 premium tickets
  • Access to pre-game batting practice
  • Dining experience at the Porsche Grille

Click Here to Enter
Read More
Sep 19, 2017; Terry Collins removes relief pitcher AJ Ramos at Marlins Park. Credit: Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2017; Terry Collins removes relief pitcher AJ Ramos at Marlins Park. Credit: Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Ramos blew his first save with the Mets, while facing his former team, during last night's 5-4 loss to the Marlins in Miami.

Ramos entered the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead, but allowed three runs on five hits, including back-to-back, two-out RBI singles that tied the game and sent it to extra innings...
Read More
How should Mets handle Harvey? 00:03:07
Sal and Jon debate whether or not the Mets should keep Matt Harvey in light of his recent struggles.

The Mets (65-86) have lost seven of their last nine games, including the first two games in their current series with the Marlins. There are 11 games left to play this season, during which the Mets are on pace to lose 93 games.

What's next

The Mets and Marlins (71-80) conclude their three-game series tonight in Miami at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Rafael Montero, who is 3-1 with a 3.01 ERA during his last four starts, will start for the Mets against Marlins RHP Jose Urena (13-6, 3.62 ERA).
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:06
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) J.T. Realmuto hit a walk-off homer against Paul Sewald in the 10th to rally the Marlins past the Mets. AJ Ramos could not hold a 4-1 ninth-inning lead in his first appearance against his former team. The right-hander allowed a homer to Justin Bour, four other hits and a walk to suffer his first blown save as a Met and third in 30 opportunities. 

2) Travis d'Arnaud's went 2-for-4 and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. Jose Reyes went deep in the first and added an RBI single in the ninth during his first four-hit game since Aug. 30, 2016.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Seth Lugo
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Harvey 00:03:54
The Baseball Night in New York guys break down Matt Harvey's continuing struggles and whether the Mets can expect anything from him in 2018.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey was dejected after giving up seven runs in four-plus innings during Monday's 13-1 loss to the Marlins in Miami.

Harvey is 1-3 with a 13.19 ERA in four starts since returning from a scapula injury.

"Everybody's watching. I don't really know what there is to say except for there is nothing to say," Harvey said. "It's terrible. It's not fun. There's really nothing to say. There's no reason for questions. There's no answers. There really isn't."
Tags: Matt Harvey, Miami Marlins
Read More
Yoenis Cespedes hitting a three-run home run against the Phillies. (AP)
Yoenis Cespedes hitting a three-run home run against the Phillies. (AP)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is rehabbing four days a week and will focus on running this off-season to keep his legs healthy, he said to reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm doing a treatment four days a week and it seems to be going very well," he said. Cespedes added that in the past he entered the season with a focus on strength, but wasn't as dedicated to running and he could tell later in the season that his muscles couldn't keep up.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Syndergaard on simulated game 00:03:12
Noah Syndergaard reviews his 39-pitch simulated game Monday and discusses the plan to possibly return to the Mets before the season's end.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who threw a simulated game on Monday in Miami, will be re-evaluated on Friday, the team said on Tuesday.

Syndergaard said after Monday's simulated game that he doesn't want to rush his return.

"I don't want to try to rush it and jump back out there too early because it is kind of a serious injury," Syndergaard told reporters. "I've also heard a lot of stories of people re-injuring themselves. I want to make sure that doesn't happen. I know the team is taking precautions, pull the reigns back a little bit. I respect that."
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Feb 18, 2014; Terry Collins talks with bench coach Bob Geren at Tradition Field. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2014; Terry Collins talks with bench coach Bob Geren at Tradition Field. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren could find himself the front-runner to replace Terry Collins, whose contract is up at the end of this season, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

"The former A's manager may have a leg up on taking over the managerial job with the Mets if they decide to part ways with Terry Collins, which seems inevitable," Cafardo writes. "GM Sandy Alderson has always had a fondness for Geren, who was the team's bench coach until he headed west for family considerations. But the manager's job would likely lure him back to New York."

According to multiple reports in August, Collins had been telling people he was unsure if he'd return to managing after this season. Similarly, there have not been any reports indicating Collins and the Mets have discussed a contract extension beyond this year.
Read More
Oct 1, 2016; Terry Collins celebrates after clinching a wild-card playoff berth Credit: Hamilton-USA TODAY
Oct 1, 2016; Terry Collins celebrates after clinching a wild-card playoff berth Credit: Hamilton-USA TODAY

This post was originally published Sept. 5, 2017...

Lately, Mets manager Terry Collins has acted so mellow, so indifferent to the losing and injuries, that it seems to me that he's accepted he will not be back next season. And, interstingly, he also seems OK with it.

According to multiple reports, Collins has told people he's unsure if he'll return to managing after this season. There have not been any reports indicating Collins and the Mets have discussed a contract extension.

Basically, it's time. His job here is done.
Read More

This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Read More

As summer fades away, New Yorkers trade in their swimsuits for sweaters and start getting ready to bulk up for winter. And what better way to build up that extra layer of winter warmth than with the delicious food at Citi Field?

In the fall, we can throw caution to the wind and eat whatever we please. French fries? Yes please. Ice cream in the second AND seventh innings? Absolutely. Three steak sandwiches? Just try to stop us.

Pro tip: You can get $3 off a Pat LaFrieda original filet mignon steak sandwich at Citi Field if you use a Citi debit or credit card. So getting three makes good economic sense… right?

Win or lose, fall games with the Mets mean baseball with a side of mouth-watering food -- and it doesn't get much better than that.
Read More
Collins and Harvey on 13-1 loss 00:03:54
Terry Collins and Matt Harvey discuss Matt Harvey's poor performance in the Mets' 13-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Matt Harvey gave up seven runs in four-plus innings as the Mets lost the first game of a three-game series to the Marlins on Monday.

The series continues tonight when Seth Lugo (6-5, 5.21 ERA) faces Odrisamer Despaigne (0-3, 4.35 ERA) at 7:10 p.m.
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 9/18 00:02:57
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 13-1 loss to the Marlins.

Matt Harvey allowed seven runs for the second time this month as the Mets were blown out by the Miami Marlins 13-1 on Monday at Marlins Park. >> Box score

Harvey (5-6) allowed seven runs, 12 hits and two walks in four-plus innings, as he continued to struggle since returning from the disabled list earlier in September.

In four starts this month, Harvey is 1-3 with a 13.19 ERA, as he has not pitched past the fifth inning in any of his four appearances. He threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the third inning that gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead and surrendered a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Miami a 5-1 lead.

Harvey left after surrendering back-to-back singles to begin the fifth, but relievers Tommy Milone and Hansel Robles couldn't stop the bleeding, as they combined to allow five runs and five hits in 2/3 of an inning.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Miami Marlins
Read More
Sep 13, 2017; Harvey (33) leaves the game at Wrigley Field. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 13, 2017; Harvey (33) leaves the game at Wrigley Field. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Mets RHP Matt Harvey is expected to make three more starts this season, the first of which is scheduled for tonight against the Marlins in Miami.

Harvey had been 4-3 with a 5.28 ERA before missing two and a half months with a stress injury in his pitching shoulder, which was the result off offseason surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

In his three starts since returning from injury, he has a 12.19 ERA. 

"It's kind of hard to take any positives out of the last two years," Harvey said after his last start. "It's extremely frustrating. ... That's really all you can say about tonight."
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More

The Mets (65-84) finish up their nine-game road trip with a series against the Miami Marlins (69-80) on Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET on SNY at Marlins Park.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Miami Marlins
Read More
Mets Insider: David Wright 00:06:32
David Wright discusses his difficult journey to get back on the field after numerous injuries.

David Wright discusses the battle he is going through to return to the field after numerous injuries, during the latest episode of Mets Insider on SNY.

Wright's shoulder -- not his back -- and his inability to throw is what derailed his return to the Mets this season, he recently old the NY Post's Kevin Kernan. And now that he's had surgery to correct the issue, he says he's confident he'll be able to play in 2018.

Wright, who underwent rotator cuff surgery two weeks ago, recently said he has not considered retirement and that he remains focused on returning to the Mets.

"I think I still have something to give," he said. "There's still kind of that passion and that fire in me."
Tags: David Wright
Read More
Reyes and Collins on 5-1 win 00:06:23
Jose Reyes discusses passing Darryl Strawberry on the list of total extra-base hits as a Met, and Terry Collins breaks down the 5-1 win.

In his last 22 games, Jose Reyes is hitting .342 with 10 extra base hits, including four home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 1.023 OPS.

"I am going up there looking for my pitch," Reyes said after Sunday's win against the Braves. "The good thing is that I have been taking walks to help me see the ball really good."

His RBI triple in the first inning Sunday moved Reyes past Darryl Strawberry into second place on the franchise's all-time extra-base-hit list with 470.
Tags: Jose Reyes
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Robert Gsellman gave up one unearned run in seven innings during Sunday's 5-1 win against the Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

Gsellman, who entered Sunday with a 5.58 ERA and had allowed three or more runs in seven of his last eight starts, shut down the Braves, retiring 19 of the first 22 batters he faced.

"He's a competitive guy, an outstanding athlete and he's being challenged by something right now," manager Terry Collins said. "He hasn't the kind of year that we anticipated or he anticipated and he's got to show us he can be one of those guys again, and today he showed us he could."
Tags: Atlanta Braves, Robert Gsellman
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

This season is over and has been for months for the Mets. At this late stage, what's the point of Noah Syndergaard returning to a lost season? None. 

Syndergaard -- who threw a simulated game today -- did say that he does not want for "10 months to go by without me competing in a meaningful game." Well, to put it bluntly, there is no game from now until the end of the season that will be meaningful for the Mets.

Yes, I know, Syndergaard essentially meant he wanted to be back playing on the major league stage -- which I'm sure would give him confidence and make him feel good about returning in 2018. But is that worth it? Is it worth putting his health at risk just to return this season?
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets (65-84) won back-to-back games this past weekend after losing five in a row.

They begin a three-game series tonight at 7:10 pm ET against the Marlins.

Matt Harvey (5-5, 6.14 ERA) is scheduled to start against Dan Strally (9-9, 4.24 ERA).
Read More

What's better than the home team winning? One lucky home team fan winning $50K! Starting September 4th, if a Mets player hits a home run off the New York Lottery sign over the bullpen in the bottom of the fourth, you could win $50K!

If it's not hit, don't worry, because you'll still get a $50 gift card. Click Here to fill out the form and hope they knock it out of the park.

 
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 9/17 00:02:22
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Robert Gsellman took a shutout into the seventh inning and finished by allowing an unearned run on three hits and no walks. The right-hander struck out three, didn't walk a batter and fell victim to consecutive errors in the seventh by Amed Rosario which set up the Braves' run.

2) Nori Aoki went 3-for-4 with a triple and a walk and scored the game's opening run on Jose Reyes' first-inning triple. The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the first against Julio Teheran and added a second tally on Rosario's groundout. 
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Robert Gsellman
Read More
The Amazin' Life: Babysitting 00:03:44
In the latest episode of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, Ron Darling needs a babysitter and gets stuck with Keith Hernandez.

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
Read More
Aug 21, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Aug 21, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets (64-84) finish up their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (67-80) on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET on SNY at SunTrust Park.
Tags: Atlanta Braves
Read More
(Adam Hagy)
(Adam Hagy)

The Mets (64-84) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Braves on Saturday.

The Mets will continue their series with the Braves on Sunday when Robert Gsellman (6-7, 5.58 ERA) faces Julio Teheran (11-11, 4.57 ERA). Gsellman will look to get back on track after allowing four runs and five walks in four innings against the Cubs on Tuesday. 
Read More
Sep 16, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) in action on the mound against the Atlanta Braves in the 1st inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hagy)
Sep 16, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) in action on the mound against the Atlanta Braves in the 1st inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hagy)

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom limited the Braves to one run in seven innings on Saturday en route to his career-high 15th win of the season. 

DeGrom struck out seven batters and walked two, throwing 101 pitches on the night. His only run allowed on the night was a sixth-inning home run by Freddie Freeman.

The win was deGrom's first since August 25 as he snapped a three-start losing streak. 
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:50
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-3 win over the Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed a solo homer to Freddie Freeman but nothing else over seven innings to set a career high with 15 wins. The 29-year-old struck out seven and allowed five hits and two walks. Including Freeman's sixth-inning home run, deGrom surrendered four baserunners over his last six frames after working out of a first-and-third, one-out situation in the first inning.

2) Gavin Cecchini went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Dominic Smith singled and doubled in two runs. Nori Aoki (2-for-4, 2B), Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera doubled in succession to give the Mets a 4-0 lead off R.A. Dickey in the third inning. Juan Lagares singled in the first run of the game in the second inning.
Tags: Gavin Cecchini, Jacob deGrom
Read More
Sep 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout after being taken out of the game after giving up six runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout after being taken out of the game after giving up six runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets (63-84) continue their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (67-79) on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET on WPIX at SunTrust Park.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday
Tags: Atlanta Braves, Jacob deGrom
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

RHP Noah Syndergaard had no issues during Thursday's bullpen session in Chicago, but after being reassessed on Saturday, the pitcher won't pitch against Atlanta this weekend.

Terry Collins said that the Mets are considering having Syndergaard face live batters before returning. Collins also mentioned that he suggested that Syndergaard be used as a starter, not a reliever, to close out the season.

He played catch on Tuesday and Wednesday. Syndergaard was supposed to throw roughly 50 pitches in a simulated game on Sunday but did not pitch because of general soreness.

He made his second rehab start for the Brooklyn Cyclones last Thursday, when he allowed three runs on three hits in two innings. He walked two and struck out two, throwing 36 pitches.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Tampa Bay Rays players warm up at Citi Field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Tampa Bay Rays players warm up at Citi Field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

 Gary Dunaier, a 54-year-old native of Queens and a Mets season ticker holder, received a lot of notoriety this week after flashing a thumbs down gesture following a Todd Frazier three-run home run in a Yankees game against the Rays at Citi Field this past week. 

"So just (in the) spur of the moment I came up with (the) idea of just standing up and making the thumbs-down gesture," Dunaier, a court office assistant at Manhattan Criminal Court, said to the Daily News.

"A simple little thumbs down and all of a sudden it's become so popular," he said. "It's like a meme."
Read More
Aug 10, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Aug 10, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

The Mets (63-84) have officially been eliminated from all playoff contention.

They play the second game of a three-game set with the Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Jacob deGrom (14-9, 3.63 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, R.A. Dickey (9-9, 4.28 ERA) will start for the Braves...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:31
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Rafael Montero could not escape the fifth inning after allowing two runs and was replaced with the bases loaded and two outs. The 26-year-old was charged with three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six during his 108-pitch effort.

2) Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Dominic Smith gave the Mets a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the third, but he flied out with two runners on in the eighth. Jose Reyes drove in New York's other run with a fielder's choice. Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, New York loaded the bases with one out, but Juan Lagares grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Rafael Montero
Read More
(Ken Blaze)
(Ken Blaze)

The Indians lost to the Royals, 4-3, snapping their 22-game win streak. 

Edwin Encarnacion put the Indians on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. However, Alcides Escobar launched a solo homer in the top of the second to tie things up at one apiece.

In the bottom of the third, Jose Ramirez lift a ball over the left field fence for a twon-run homer, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. But the Royals would strike for three unanswered runs.
Read More

The Mets (63-83) open a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves (66-79) on Friday at 7:35 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday
Tags: Atlanta Braves, Rafael Montero
Read More
(Kamil Krzaczynski)
(Kamil Krzaczynski)

Mets SS Amed Rosario and C Travis d'Arnaud are not in Friday's lineup after both left Thursday night's game against the Cubs in Chicago due to injury.

Both are available off the bench, according to the team.

Rosario, who had a hit in his first at-bat on Thursday, left the game early due to a tight hip flexor.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Travis d'Arnaud
Read More
Sep 13, 2017; Harvey (33) leaves the game at Wrigley Field. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 13, 2017; Harvey (33) leaves the game at Wrigley Field. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will tender a contract this winter to Matt Harvey, who is eligible for arbitration a final time before becoming a free agent after next season.

"No way," a team official told Newsday's Marc Carig, when asked if Harvey could be non-tendered.

Harvey was charged with five runs in just 3 1/3 innings during a loss Wednesday to the Cubs, after which he appeared distraught and bewildered by his performance.
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

In his last nine games, Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is batting .500 with six doubles and just one strikeout during 25 plate appearances. He's batting .387 since Aug. 25.

"He's really swinging well right now," Mets manager Terry Collins said after Wednesday night's loss to the Cubs. "He's a good hitter, he's a good baseball player. He's a knowledgeable guy, he's on top of the game. You watch balls in the dirt he seems he gets as good a jump as anybody off the bases."

Prior to his current hot streak, Cabrera hit just .262 during the preceding 51 games, during which he was put at second base for the first time since 2014.

Cabrera reacted to the position switch by telling reporters he would prefer to be traded. However, shortly after, he became open to the switch when realizing it would increase his value to teams interested in possibly acquiring him in trade...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Read More
Photo credit: Kevin McGowan
Photo credit: Kevin McGowan

The entire Mets team wore male rompers on the way from Chicago to Atlanta on Thursday night.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

What do male rompers and this Mets season have in common? Neither one should be a thing.
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender play general manager as they decide who will be the starter in center field in 2018, if Matt Harvey will be on the team next season, who will be relied on in the back half of the bullpen, and who will be the manager...  

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

While listing the Top 25 pending free agents and guessing where they might sign, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports had the Mets connected to just two players -- 3B Todd Frazier, who he ranked 18th, and LHP CC Sabathia, who he ranked 19th.

Part of Heyman's predictions for where the top free agents might end up were sourced, where others appeared to be guesses (informed or otherwise).

Heyman did not have the Mets as potential landing spots for starting pitchers Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, Alex Cobb, or Lance Lynn, or relievers Wade Davis or Greg Holland.
Tags: CC Sabathia, Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey, Neil Walker, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Read More
A general view of Citi Field during a sixth inning rain in a game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
A general view of Citi Field during a sixth inning rain in a game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets will host a hurricane relief drive at Citi Field next Tuesday through Thursday to aid those affected in Texas and Florida from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The team will accept donations of food, toiletries, paper goods, cleaning supplies and diapers, and will then deliver them to the Houston Food Bank in southeast Texas and Mustard Seed, a community outreach group in Florida.

The Mets spent Sept. 1 helping victims from Hurricane Harvey when they were in Houston for a series against the Astros. Instead of playing a game that Friday, the teams instead had a doubleheader on Sept. 2 so they could provide relief efforts in the community.

"We did what we thought was right," catcher Travis d'Arnaud said. "The bigger helpers were the people in that community."
Read More
mets Archives