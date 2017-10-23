Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he is happy for Dodgers INF Justin Turner, who was non-tendered by the Mets after the 2013 season, noting that turner was let go for baseball reasons.

The 32-year-old Turner, who helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series, which opens Tuesday night in Los Angeles, said last week that the Mets wanted him to work out with Mike Barwis shortly before he was non-tendered -- which he refused to do.

"They wanted me to pay for workouts," Turner told Marc Carig of Newsday. "I wanted to hit with my guy."

Roughly a week later, Turner was non-tendered. He eventually signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers, and told Carig he's still not sure what the reason for his release was.

"First I've heard that explanation," Alderson said about the workout issue. "There was never a Turner issue with Barwis. ... Justin simply didn't have a position with us...simple as that."

"Even L.A. didn't offer him a major league contract," Alderson added. "But he has done exceedingly well and I am happy for him. Despite what you may think, we don't sit around hoping all former Mets do poorly when they move on. There are good guys and bad guys. He was a good guy."

Turner has hit .368/.481/.632 with five HR in 26 postseason games (six series) from 2014 to 2017.

Since leaving the Mets, he's hitting .303 with a .378 OBP, .502 SLG, and 79 HR in four seasons (516 games) with the Dodgers.

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me) : Alderson's biggest mistakes since taking over as GM continue to be watching Daniel Murphy sign with the Nationals and non-tendering Turner. Murphy's situation was complicated. However, in the case of Turner, his being non-tendered was always confusing because it never appeared that he was lazy on the field.

In fact, I mostly recall him being the opposite. Instead, it became clear that Turner's release had more to do with his happy-go-lucky, party-guy lifestyle and him seeming content to always be just a bench player. I think that approach to the game, more than his hustle, rubbed people the wrong way >> Read more on how Turner has remade himself since joining the Dodgers