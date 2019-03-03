Two-man race heats up for Mets 00:01:17
Both Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith are having good springs, so the question becomes a little bit tougher, who makes the Opening Day roster?

Dominic Smith is the feel-good story in Mets' camp, hitting ropes to all fields and so far making the case the Sandy Alderson regime gave up on him too quickly, sticking him in the outfield mostly so Wilmer Flores could play first base.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso -- not Peter -- is the guy whose at-bats are must-watch moments in Port St. Lucie. He hits the highest, most majestic home runs since Darryl Strawberry was launching moon-scrapers (or hitting the roof in Montreal on occasion) as anticipation builds for the rookie's arrival in New York.

And, just like that, there is unexpected intrigue in the first-base derby for the Mets, with Smith refusing to step aside for the organization's hottest prospect.

Remarkably, there is similar intrigue in Yankee camp surrounding first base, as Luke Voit, last year's postseason darling, tries to prove his hot finish to the season was no fluke, while Greg Bird tries to reclaim the can't-miss label that was attached to him when he landed in the Bronx with a bang, filling in nicely for the injured Mark Teixeira late in the 2015 season.

Like their Mets' counterparts, both Voit and Bird have been impressive early in camp, setting up some position-battle drama to make watching spring training games a little more interesting.

So who wins these battles?

If I had to bet, I'd go with Alonso and Bird, at least partly because each fills a lineup void -- Alonso's right-handed power for the Mets, Bird's lefty pop for the Yankees.

Actually, it's not hard to see both situations turning into something resembling platoon situations.

However, the Mets' focus on youth would leave Todd Frazier as a man without a position, at least in the long run, depending how quickly Jed Lowrie recovers from his knee injury.

And for the Yankees, there is something of an unexpected X-factor, in that Aaron Boone more than once has said he could see newly-acquired D.J. LeMahieu playing some first base as well, as a way of making sure he's in the lineup several times each week.

In that scenario, the righthanded-hitting LeMahieu figures to take more at-bats away from Voit, if Bird continues to hit and manages to avoid more of the injuries that have stunted his career.

In truth, the various injuries, especially to his feet and ankles the last two years, have raised questions about whether Bird will ever be the rising star who hit 11 home runs in 46 games in 2015, and had scouts drooling over what they called "easy power."

He can't be a fluke, right? When Bird was still in the minors Brian Cashman called him "the best hitter in the organization," and the Yankees GM recently said he still has faith the left-handed hitter will "make good" on those early projections.

But at least some major-league scouts seem to wonder.

"His timing was all out of whack after those injuries to his feet," one scout told me in Florida last week. "He was late a lot on the fastball, usually because he wasn't getting his foot down in time as he swung the bat.

"You don't know if something changed because of the injuries, but he didn't look like the same hitter. His timing looks better this spring, and he looks stronger in his legs -- he's put on some weight -- but I need to see more."

Indeed, Bird said he added some 15 pounds in an effort to get stronger, and noted last week he could feel the difference in how he was driving the ball.

"And I'm moving well with the added weight," he said. "As long as I'm doing that, I think it will help me at the plate."

As for Voit, who wowed the Yankees with 14 home runs in 39 games late last season, the aforementioned scout said he would reserve his opinion until he saw whether the young slugger could make adjustments in 2019.

"I think pitchers are going to bust him inside with hard stuff and see if he can handle it," the scout said. "I like his approach, especially at Yankee Stadium, because he looks away, he stays inside the ball and he drives it to the opposite field. But can he do that if pitchers start making him more inside-conscious? I need to see that."

Timing issues aside, the consensus seems to be that Bird is more of a pure hitter where Voit is a self-made slugger who has learned how to use his bench-press muscle to best advantage.

The comparison is similar in Queens, where Smith was selected with the 11th pick of the 2013 draft because he was considered the best pure high school hitter in that draft class. And he hit .300 throughout the minors, but got seduced into trying to hit for more power when he was called up by the late in 2017, and paid a price that carried into last season as well.

"I'm back to trusting my ability and trying to use the whole field," he said in Port St. Lucie last week. "I've felt more like my old self this spring."

He's hitting a smooth .500 ( 10-for-20) after getting two more hits on Monday, but Alonso is keeping pace, hitting .411 (7-for-17) with two doubles and two home runs.

"The power makes (Alonso) the better prospect," a National League scout said recently. "He's a big guy who can launch with anybody when he gets those arms extended. The trick in evaluating him in spring training is that he'll get more pitches to hit down here.

"When the season starts they'll crowd him and see if he can handle the fastball in, and then they'll go away with soft stuff. They tried pitching him that way in the minors, and he had a good approach, waiting for pitches he could handle, but it's harder to do that in the big leagues."

It will be fascinating to watch on both sides of town. The Yankees are hoping Bird can give them the lefty power to complement Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton & Co., and the Mets are hoping Alonso can take their offense to another level with the righthanded pop they desperately need.

So far, so good. Just don't count out the competition quite yet.

Both Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith are having good springs so far, but the question remains difficult:

Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Edwin Diaz (SNY)
Edwin Diaz (SNY)

Edwin Diaz is almost certainly worth more than he will make during the 2019 season. 

The new Mets closer is not yet arbitration eligible, though, meaning he has essentially no leverage during contract negotiations. Players who haven't hit their arbitration years have terms dictated to them by the clubs. 

However, teams usually find a compromise and agree to deals, as the Mets did with 25 of their players Monday, the team announced. But the club technically "renewed" the contract of Diaz, indicating the right-hander wanted more money than what the Mets were willing to give him. The refusal to agree to a deal is largely symbolic. 
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario exited Monday's game against the Red Sox after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, but avoided serious injury.

Rosario's X-rays came back negative, manager Mickey Callaway said after the game.

It was a scary moment when Rosario got hit, and he sat near the home plate dirt before leaving the field and heading to the clubhouse...
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

After delivering one of the more dominant pitching seasons in recent memory, Jacob deGrom almost unanimously captured the 2018 National League Cy Young Award. 

And two solid starts into spring training, deGrom seems primed for another big year in 2019. But BetOnline.ag is has a different candidate as the favorite to win the award this season.

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer is presently listed at 5-2 with the Cy Young, with deGrom right behind him at 7-2. Much like last year, it appears the race will primarily reside within the NL East -- Phillies ace Aaron Nola sports the third-best odds at 9-1. 
Mar 4, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 4, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets lost to the Red Sox, 9-3, on Monday afternoon at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie >> Box score

Five things to know about Monday's game

1. Steven Matz pitched well in the first inning and pitched well in the third inning. The second inning? Not so much. Matz said after the game that he didn't have much of a feel for his curveball but kept going back to it since it's spring training and he wanted to work on it. While working on it, he allowed four runs (all in the second inning) on five hits while walking two and striking out two in 2.2 innings. 
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso (20) connects for a two run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso (20) connects for a two run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The other half of the Mets split-squad on Monday defeated the Astros in a 7-4 victory.  >> Box score

Five things to know about Monday's game

1. Pete Alonso had another superb day at the plate, blasting a solo home run in the sixth inning and ripping an RBI double to left-center in the fourth, finishing 2-for-3 on the day. 

2. In his second Spring Training game, Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-3, including a double as he continues to make his way back from Tommy John surgery. 
Nimmo talks cooking with Gelbs 00:00:50
Brandon Nimmo turned heads when he missed a game due to undercooked chicken, turns out it was a virus. Nimmo spoke about the ordeal today.

Brandon Nimmo was asked before Monday's in-game interview with SNY's Steve Gelbs if he wanted to talk about chicken or baseball. And while Nimmo would rather talk baseball, the chicken story had to come to a fitting end.

"I'd rather talk about baseball," Nimmo said. "But I think I got vindicated on the chicken."

Nimmo, who fell ill after making chicken last week (he was so proud of it that he sent a photo to his wife, Chelsea), was initially thought to have suffered a self-inflicted bout with food poisoning...
Tim Tebow strikes again 00:00:12
Mets outfielder Tim Tebow gets his second hit of the spring and the day with a solid single to left against the Red Sox in Port St. Lucie.

Mets OF Tim Tebow got his first two hits of Spring Training on Monday in Port St. Lucie.

Click below for highlights from Monday's game...
Pete Alonso (SNY)
Pete Alonso (SNY)

In a perfect world, best case scenario, the Mets' ideal lineup produces roughly 20.0 WAR, according to projections made by FanGraphs.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway hasn't announced an official Opening Day lineup. To date, the only clue he has given is that Brandon Nimmo will hit leadoff, Wilson Ramos will hit in the heart of the order and Amed Rosario will bat eighth in front of the pitcher. The rest of the lineup will likely depend on matchups, rest and hot and cold streaks. In either case, we know it will almost always include Michael Conforto, Jed Lowrie, Robinson Cano and -- if healthy -- Todd Frazier. When facing a right-handed starting pitcher, the lineup is also expected to include Jeff McNeil.

The wild card will be center field -- especially when the team faces left-handed starting pitchers. And, given they have four options in camp (Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton, Carlos Gomez and Rajai Davis) and room for only two of these men on the roster, it's hard to say how this one spot will play out during the next few weeks, let alone Opening Day...
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)

The Mets (5-4-1) host the Red Sox (4-5) on Monday at 1:10 p.m. at First Data Field in St. Lucie, which you can watch live on SNY.

Mets Notes...

Brandon Nimmo is back in the lineup (as the DH) after his bout with what was thought to be self-induced food poisoning that turned out to be a virus. ... Fresh off his 3-for-4 game Sunday that included a mammoth three-run homer, Dominic Smith gets the start at first base. ... The other half of the Mets' split squad travels to play the Astros.
Jul 30, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Former Mets catcher and Hall of Fame member Mike Piazza (Left) and former Mets pitcher Al Leiter pose for a photo during the ceremony retiring Piazza's number (31) prior to the game between New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Jul 30, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Former Mets catcher and Hall of Fame member Mike Piazza (Left) and former Mets pitcher Al Leiter pose for a photo during the ceremony retiring Piazza's number (31) prior to the game between New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Former Mets pitcher Al Leiter was named the baseball operations advisor for the club, the team announced on Monday. John Franco is also taking on an expanded role with the team as a baseball operations advisor, too, in addition to his club ambassador role. 

Leiter, who worked as an analyst for the YES Network the last 12 years, will work with pitchers on every level of the Mets organization, focusing on scouting and player development with an emphasis in the mental preparation for pitchers. 

"Al is one of the most memorable pitchers in club history and we are thrilled to welcome him back into the organization," General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.
Feb 26, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) fields a ground ball in the fourth inning of the spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Jonathan Dyer)
Feb 26, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) fields a ground ball in the fourth inning of the spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Jonathan Dyer)

The Mets (5-4-1) travel to face the Astros (4-4) on Monday at 1:05 p.m. at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

Mets Notes...

As the competition continues, Pete Alonso gets the start at first base, while Dominic Smith starts at first base as the other half of the Mets' split squad hosts the Red Sox
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during spring training at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during spring training at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud said he was "emotional" in playing his first game in almost a year in his spring training debut on Sunday.

"I was jittery, nervous," d'Arnaud said. "But once I put my foot in between the foul lines, I was pretty excited and glad to get back out there."

D'Arnaud, who last played in a game on April 8, 2018, went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 10-8 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida.
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler has notoriously struggled each spring training during his career. And he hopes to put that behind him come the regular season.

Wheeler allowed three runs, four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings in Sunday's 10-8 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Combined with his debut, he is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA so far this spring, having allowed five runs (three earned) and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

But the 28-year-old Wheeler, who ended last year on an 8-1 run with a 1.59 ERA over his final 10 starts, believes he isn't far off from matching that pace.
Travis and Zack on Mets win 00:01:08
Travis d'Arnaud comments on his spring training debut while Zack Wheeler talks about his lack of command in today's outing vs. the Cards

The Mets beat the Cardinals, 10-8, on Sunday afternoon in Jupiter >> Box score

Five things to know about Sunday's game

1. Dominic Smith, battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster -- and potentially the starting job at first base -- had a huge game, going 3-for-4 (including a mammoth three-run homer he hit to right field. He is hitting .500 this spring. 

2. Zack Wheeler struggled in what was his second spring start, allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out one in 1.2 innings.
Mar 2, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) is formally introduced as a Philadelphia Phillie with agent, Scott Boras at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Mar 2, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) is formally introduced as a Philadelphia Phillie with agent, Scott Boras at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

During his introdcutory press conference with the Phillies on Sunday, Bryce Harper temporarily forgot what team he had just joined when he talked excitedly about wanting to "bring a title back to D.C." Oops.

Harper's next line was that he wanted to "be on Broad street on a frickin boat or whatver" after winning said title. That was another mistake. Duck boats are a Red Sox thing, Bryce. You're on the Phillies now. 

The "bring a title back to D.C." mistake didn't get past Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who poked fun at Harper on Instagram on Sunday...
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets (4-4-1) travel to face the Cardinals (3-3) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.

Mets Notes...

Travis d'Arnaud will be the DH in what will be his first game action since having Tommy John surgery last season. ... Zack Wheeler takes the hill in what is his second start of Spring Training. 
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud, Zack Wheeler, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Feb 18, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) throws during drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 18, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) throws during drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets are closer to getting one of their infielders back.

Todd Frazier, who had been inactive since Feb. 26 due to a strained left oblique, has started "some movements mimicing a swing" and expects to begin running again this week, reports NorthJersey.com's Matt Ehalt

Frazier received a cortisone shot after the injury was diagnosed, and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said at the time that the MRI that confirmed the injury wasn't "overly alarming."
Every team in competition for the NL East title with the Mets this season -- the Nationals, Braves, and Phillies -- reportedly have varying degrees of interest in signing free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel.

The Nats "maintain interest" in inking Kimbrel and the Braves are "exploring" it, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | While Aroldis Chapman signed a five-year deal worth $86 million before his age-29 season, a deal of that length and value for a reliever is an anomaly. And Chapman was roughly two years younger than Kimbrel is now when he signed it. Translation: It would be stunning if Kimbrel's eventual deal came anywhere close to his initial ask...
Mets fall 8-7 to Astros 00:01:36
The Mets played the Astros with Syndergaard starting. Diaz made his debut while Ramos hit a grand slam. The Mets fell short to Houston, 8-7.

The Mets lost to the Astros, 8-7, on Saturday afternoon at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie >> Box score

Six things to know about Saturday's game

1. Noah Syndergaard was uncharacteristically wild, walking five batters in 2.2 innings (he walked just 39 all of 2018), but he allowed no hits and struck out four while giving up just one unearned run as his fastball sat around 98 MPH and his changeup hit 93 MPH -- yes, 93...
Wilson Ramos hits a grand slam 00:00:12
Wilson Ramos again displayed his ability to hit, as he went deep in the 5th inning for a grand slam against the Astros to take a 6-5 lead.

New Mets catcher Wilson Ramos hit a grand slam Saturday in Port St. Lucie during the fifth inning of the Mets' Spring Training game against the Astros, his first homer as a Met.

Earlier in the first inning, Michael Conforto hit a fsolo shot off Houston's Justin Verlander.
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets will get to unveil one of their new additions to the team on Saturday as closer Edwin Diaz is expected to make his spring debut as the Mets host the Astros at 1:10 p.m. on WPIX. 

Mets notes

Jeff McNeil returns to the lineup and is batting cleanup after being sidelined with a scrape on his elbow/wrist earlier this week. Brandon Nimmo was expected to return to the lineup after a stomach virus but will sit out again. The hot-hitting Dominic Smith will DH and bat fifth. 
Feb 28, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 28, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The last time the Mets had a proven, reputable, everyday catcher was 2007 and 2008, when Paul LoDuca, who hit .297 with 14 HR and 103 RBI in 243 games.

In the subsequent 11 years, the Mets have run through more than 25 catchers, including Brian Schneider, Omir Santos, Rod Barajas, Josh Thole, John Buck, Kevin Plawecki and Devin Mesoraco.

The most recent player to get consistent playing time is Travis d'Arnaud, who entered each of the past five seasons considered the team's starting catcher. However, during that time, despite hype, expectations and sporadic production, he missed roughly half of the team's games due to a variety injuries.
Jacob deGrom on today's outing 00:00:54
Mechanically, everything is in line for New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, who says 'I actually feel smoother then I even did last year.'

In his second spring outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was allowed to go 40 pitches deep as he progresses toward Opening Day. And that is all he needed to get through three solid innings on the bump. 

DeGrom allowed just one hit while striking out four against the Tigers on Friday afternoon, and he walked away more than satisfied with his performance. 

"Felt good. My mechanics feel really good right now and I think that was a big thing I was working on," he told reporters. "Not falling that hard off to first base, and staying true through the baseball. So a lot of four-seamers today, kind of that belt and up area and got some swing and misses and that's what we're trying to work on."
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets broke out for seven runs as Jacob deGrom looked true to form as the Mets topped the Tigers 7-1 on Friday. >> Box Score

Five things to know about Friday's game

1) DeGrom was in mid-season form in his second start of the spring, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters in three innings of work, reaching up to 99 mph on the radar gun. 
Amed Rosario's leadoff HR 00:00:16
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario starts the game off against the Detroit Tigers with a leadoff home run.

The Mets hit the road on Friday to face the Tigers, and Amed Rosario started it off with a bang. Literally.

The shortstop hit a scorcher over the left-center field wall to kick off the game...
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Jacob deGrom will make his second start of Spring Training on Friday while Tim Tebow gets the start in left field when the Mets face the Tigers at 1:05 p.m.

Mets notes

Dominic Smith enters the game 3-for-5 with two walks this spring while Amed Rosario, in the leadoff spot for Friday, enters the game 4-for-9 with two doubles and two RBI this spring.  
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

Carlos Gomez is finally with the Mets again.

Four years after his trade deadline deal infamously fell through, Gomez signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday, SNY.tv's Andy Martino confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Gomez, 33, slashed .208/.298/.336 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
The Pete Alonso question 00:01:25
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the future of Pete Alonso, and when he will make his big league debut.

Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with an all-new episode of Shea Anything, with reports from Port St. Lucie, contract musings surrounding Zack Wheeler, and the rising stardom of Pete Alonso.

And oh yeah, the Phillies signed Bryce Harper in the middle of the podcast taping, so the reaction to that is real!

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)

Brandon Nimmo was right the whole time. 

The Mets outfielder contended on Thursday that the undercooked chicken that gave him food poisoning was fine and on Friday he received justification. 

In an unexpected turn of events, the Mets outfielder's wife revealed on Twitter Friday morning that his test results came in and it was a stomach virus that made him so ill this week.
Jul 31, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) runs home to score on first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) first inning single against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)
Jul 31, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) runs home to score on first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) first inning single against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)

Within an hour of the news the Bryce Harper saga was finally over, a gambling website, BetOnline.ag, sent out an email offering updated odds on the state of the NL East, essentially declaring the Phillies as heavy favorites to win the division.

With Harper on board, signing a 13-year, $330 million contract, the site's odds on the Phillies winning the NL East went from 2-1, a number that already made them co-favorites with the Nationals, to 5-4, or practically an even bet. 

That feels like way too much of an overreaction, especially in a division with four legitimate contenders, including the Mets. 
The length of Bryce Harper's new contract in Philadelphia will be subject to tons of scrutiny. Some chuckles, too -- what's he going to be like in far-off 2031?

That lustrous hair certainly won't be the same. Will that sweet swing? Ha, ha, 13 years is a long, long time.
Bryce Harper wanted no opt-out 00:00:57
The BNNY crew discusses Bryce Harper's new contract with special guest Chris Christie who still isn't sold on the Phillies roster.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined "Baseball Night in New York" on Thursday, and he came with a bold prediction out of the gate. 

With news breaking that Bryce Harper is staying in the NL East with the Phillies, Christie doesn't think he'll be ready for Opening Day. In fact, he doesn't think he'll be in uniform when the Phillies kick off their new season.

"Here's what's going to happen: He's going late to Spring Training and I want to tell every Philadelphia [fan] who's watching now -- hamstring [injury] by the third week of March," Christie said. "This guy will be on the [IL] come Opening Day. Maybe we'll see him in June. It'll be good for him to come back when the weather is warm."
Brodie Van Wagenen (Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
Brodie Van Wagenen (Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)

Bryce Harper is on the Phillies, and if things go well, he'll be there for the next 13 years. And while the Mets' quest to win the NL East just got tougher, Brodie Van Wagenen and Mickey Callaway don't seem concerned.

When asked shortly after the signing by Joel Sherman of the NY Post if anything has changed for the Mets, Van Wagenen's one-word response was "Nope."

When asked a few hours later during a scrum with reporters what his reaction was to the Phillies landing Harper, Van Wagenen was succinct...

 
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Late on Wednesday night, as the Phillies negotiated with Bryce Harper, the sides remained far apart on money, according to major league sources. Harper wanted to top Giancarlo Stanton's record $325 million contract, and the Phils were unsure if they even wanted to exceed $300 million.

On Thursday, the team stepped up and agreed with Harper on a 13-year, $330 million deal. A person with direct knowledge of negotiations said that the Phils were nowhere near that number early in the day.

The record-setting deal has implications for both New York teams. The Yankees, true to what SNY first reported way back in October, never engaged with Harper. Despite years of innuendo connecting Harper to the Bombers, the baseball operations department remained totally uninterested this winter. 
The nightmare scenario of megastars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper both landing with Mets rivals in the NL East didn't happen. But with Bryce Harper heading to the Phillies, the division just got even harder to win. And Bryce has signed up for 13 years in Philly. 

Reports over the last few days indicated the Phillies were becoming pessimistic about their chances of signing Harper, and SNY's Andy Martino reported shortly after the signing that as of Thursday morning, the Phils were "nowhere near" the $330 million they gave Harper.

Nothing matters now, though, except the fact that one of the Mets' main rivals just got a lot better. And what was expected to be a dogfight in the NL East before Harper signed in Philly, will now be that much more difficult.
Mets pitching coach mic'd up 00:02:16
Listen in as Mets pitching pitching coach Dave Eiland wears a mic while he works with Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, and Zack Wheeler.

With Spring Training in full swing and starting pitchers going through their first outings, SNY mic'd up Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland for an inside look at his interactions with the team's star pitchers.

Watch as Eiland chats with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and others.
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso (20) plays the field during a spring training game against the Houston Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso (20) plays the field during a spring training game against the Houston Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets did just enough on offense, while the pitching staff locked down the Cardinals on Thursday in a 3-2 win on the road. >> Box Score

Five things to know about Thursday's game

1) Pete Alonso continues to have a hot bat to start his spring, going 2-for-3 with a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth. Alonso is hitting .417 thus far. 
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper looks out from the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper looks out from the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

The nightmare scenario of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper both landing with Mets rivals in the NL East is not happening. But one of them will be there, with Bryce Harper heading to the Phillies. Here's the latest...

Feb. 28, 2:51 PM:

Harper has agreed to sign with the Phillies, reports Jon Heyman of FanCred. The deal will be worth $330 million for 13 years, will include a no-trade clause, and will not contain any opt-outs, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is the largest in the history of North American sports, eclipsing the 13-year $325 million extension Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins...
J.D. Davis hits a Home Run 00:00:11
J.D. Davis hits a home run to deep left center, as the Mets take on the Marlins on Wednesday in Port St. Lucie.

J.D. Davis had a strong chance of making the Mets' 25-man roster when Spring Training began. Now, he might have a strong chance to be in the Opening Day lineup.

Due to injuries to Todd Frazier and Jed Lowrie -- with both uncertain for Opening Day -- and the status of T.J. Rivera's surgically-repaired elbow, Davis may be thrust into a starting role to start the season -- either at third base or first base.

"J.D. is a versatile offensive talent," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement after acquiring Davis from the Astros earlier this offseason. "He's young, had success against lefties and he'll provide depth at the corner positions."
New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas during spring training at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas during spring training at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis will play the corner infield spots as the Mets face the St. Louis Cardinals in a spring training game on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Mets notes

Alonso is 3-for-9 with a home run and two RBIs this spring, while J.D. Davis is 4-for-12 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. ... Michael Conforto is 2-for-8.
Nimmo on eating bad chicken 00:00:56
Mets Brandon Nimmo talks about cooking his own chicken and getting sick from it. He was so proud that he sent a photo to his wife.

Brandon Nimmo confirmed that he was very much not smiling after getting sick due to chicken he cooked.

And while Nimmo conceded he "might have to think about someone else" handling the cooking for him from now on, he wasn't quite ready to concede the chicken illness was his fault.

"It could have been someone handling the chicken. ... I don't know, I cooked it all the way through -- it was white," Nimmo said Thursday morning after returning to Mets camp. "I don't have a meat thermometer so maybe I should invest in one of those," he added with a laugh. "An unfortunate night last night."
New York Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera doubles to shallow left advancing a man during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera doubles to shallow left advancing a man during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

Infielder T.J. Rivera is the latest Mets infielder to deal with an injury as he said he felt discomfort in his elbow.

"I had a little discomfort," said Rivera, who missed the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery, "so I'm just trying to make sure that I'm almost back to 100 percent before I go out there in a game and speed things up and go out there and compete consistently."

Rivera, 30, said he hadn't had any issues this spring and that the discomfort "just popped up."
The big trend in baseball this week has been teams signing soon-to-be free agents to long-term contract extensions.

The Rockies locked up superstar 3B Nolan Arenado, the Yankees secured Aaron Hicks, the Cardinals just extend pitcher Miles Mikolas and the Phillies recently committed to Aaron Nola. 

Up to kow, the only Mets player to be linked to extension talk is Jacob deGrom, who is a free agent after 2020. However, the Mets may want to start considering whether to make long-term contract offers to four more of their players...
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)

The Mets are planning to put in some extra work with Brandon Nimmo -- in the kitchen, that is. 

The outfielder was scheduled to make his Spring Training debut in the field on Thursday after he was the designated hitter on Tuesday but will not be in the lineup due to a stomach illness. 

Manager Mickey Callaway revealed on Wednesday that Nimmo's stomach illness stemmed from eating undercooked chicken that the outfielder prepared himself. 
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

PORT ST. LUCIE - At his locker, Zack Wheeler is talking about his impending free agency, but don't get the wrong idea. He might be the hungriest guy in the room, having been forced to watch at home in Georgia, recovering from Tommy John surgery, when the Mets made their surprise run to the 2015 World Series.

He wasn't even back for the late-season surge in 2016 that netted a wild-card berth.

"I've never won, so I really want to win," Wheeler was saying. "And I want to do it with these guys. Our pitching has been talked up for so long now, I just want to do it and have some fun. Winning in New York, you can't beat it."
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Davis (28) resounds the bases after his home run in the second inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Davis (28) resounds the bases after his home run in the second inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets took down their division-rival Marlins, 14-6, in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday afternoon. 

Five things to know about Wednesday's game

1) Steven Matz got his first start of the spring, and was solid in his debut. In two innings, he allowed one run on a solo homer. That was his only blip on the day, as he allowed only two other hits while striking out three and walking none. 
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets (1-3-1) host the Marlins (2-2) on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie.

Mets Notes...

Peter Alonso gets a day off after playing the first four days of the Mets' Grapefruit League schedule. ... With Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier both out due to injury and both questionable for Opening Day, Jeff McNeil remains in left field. ... Steven Matz gets the start in what is his Grapefruit League debut...
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil at bat in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil at bat in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Originally in Wednesday's lineup in left field and leading off, the Mets have scratched Jeff McNeil from the lineup -- due to a scrape.

McNeil is dealing with a scrape on his left wrist that he suffered while diving for a ball on Monday against the Astros.

He did not play in either split squad game on Tuesday.
