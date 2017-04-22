For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) The Mets did not collect a hit until Juan Lagares singled in the sixth inning. Asdrubal Cabrera's RBI single two batters later was their last hit of the game.

2) Prior to the sixth, the Mets biggest threat came in the bottom of the first when Gio Gonzalez walked two of the first four batters. But Neil Walker flied out to center for the final out.

2) Jacob deGrom had the strikeout pitch working, fanning 10 in 5 2/3 innings, but he also walked a career-high six and allowed three runs on eight hits.

Post-game reaction from Michael Avallone...

I could say that that loss of Yoenis Cespedes, Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores, Travis d'Arnaud, etc. hurts...and I'd be right. But I refuse to use that as a crutch. The Mets have more than enough capable players currently in their lineup to win, or at least produce more than they have been. This isn't the June-July days of 2015 when Darrell Ceciliani, Gary Matthews Jr. and Eric Campbell were in the lineup at the same time.

Perhaps my biggest gripe this weekend, and as is seemingly always the case with the Mets, is their insistence on playing shorthanded. New York either has the most day-to-day injuries known to man, or more likely, they refuse to do the prudent thing and disable players when it's needed. With a shorter 10-day option available, they should be using it. No one wants to see Cespedes gone for over a week, but for the second straight game, he said his hamstring was a no-go when he was asked to pinch hit. Last night the Mets had to use two of their starting pitchers off the bench. It's absurd.

It's getting late early still doesn't apply here. Not after 18 games, but the Mets need to wake up and do it quickly, before things do start spiraling out of control. For now, it's just one bad -- albeit very bad -- week out of a season of six months. It's excruciating to watch them play right now and they are wasting opportunities against divisional opponents, but it's just too early to start worrying about the long-term ramifications of things. That being said, their level of play since last Friday is flat-out unacceptable and they need to clean it up. It's pathetic and frustrating as hell to watch. >> To follow Michael on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Curtis Granderson makes a diving catch in right field

Video: deGrom gets Gonzalez swinging for his 10th strikeout

Video: Asdrubal Cabrera collects an RBI single

News and notes...

The Mets have scored more than four runs just once in their last eight games, losing seven in that span. Their 8-10 start is the worst after 18 games since the 2011 club went 5-13.

DeGrom has 23 strikeouts in his last 12 2/3 innings. He leads the National League with 32 punchouts.

The Mets had won deGrom's last four starts against the Nationals. Through his first four starts this year, deGrom has received 10 runs of support, the lowest among the Mets' staff.

Cabrera's RBI single gave him seven hits in eight at-bats (.875) with runners in scoring position. As a team, New York is hitting .287 (27-for-94) with runners in scoring position, but they entered Saturday with the second-fewest such at-bats in the Majors.

Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) missed his second straight game.

Gonzalez improved to 9-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 14 career starts at Citi Field.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on the Mets' struggles: "You can look at today. When you get beat 3-1 and you think you got blown out, that's not good. Our pitching staff has kept us in games and we're just not getting them any help."

Jay Bruce on the team's slump: "It is April, but it's not going to be April soon. We need to start playing well and we will. There's no panic. It's definitely not lack of effort, lack of preparation. ... It's just one of those times. It's not a lot of fun not winning. But there's going to be a lot of winning baseball to be played and we're kind of looking forward to do that."

What's next?

The Mets (8-10) are staring at a sweep and a 5.5-game deficit in the N.L. East as they face the Nationals (12-5) at Citi Field on Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Zack Wheeler (1-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.227 WHIP) continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery in his fourth start of the season. The right-hander has a 5.09 ERA and has won just twice in eight career starts against the Nationals.

Washington closes out the series with Max Scherzer (2-1, 1.37 ERA, 0.864 WHIP), who tossed seven shutout innings against the Braves in his last start. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 5-3 with a 1.83 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Mets, striking out 94 in 69 innings.