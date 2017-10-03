RHP Bartolo Colon plans to play "just one" more season, he said in the Twins' locker room after their Wild Card game loss on Tuesday night, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Colon, 44, had a 3.90 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with the Mets from 2014 to 2016 before struggling in 2017 with the Braves and Twins.

"I think if we were able to find a Bartolo Colon type, who fits in the three-four spot and semi-guarantees 180-200 innings, that would probably be something that would stabilize our rotation," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said last month. "So, I think it's something we'd look at, yes."

The Mets were without Noah Syndergaard for most of the 2017 season, while Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, and Seth Lugo all missed significant time.

In addition, Robert Gsellman regressed after a stellar rookie campaign in 2016.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

Do I want Bartolo Colon back on the Mets? Of course I do. Yes, he ended 2017 with a 6.48 ERA (posting an 8.14 ERA with the Braves). But it's important to note the vast improvement Colon made moving from Atlanta to Minnesota, where he had a 5.18 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 80 innings.

There's no denying his age and weight were taking a toll on him this past season, but maybe returning to the Mets could reinvigorate him. In his three seasons with the Mets, Colon's ERA was 4.16 at its highest. And his final season with the Mets was his best one, with his ERA coming in at 3.43 in 2016.

His poor 2017 will make him a cheap option for 2018. And let's be real, we can't bank on our starting rotation staying healthy -- we all saw what happened in 2016 and 2017. Thinking that the entire rotation is going to be back and dominant without any injury in 2018 is almost an impossible thought -- at least for me.

Colon was a source of stability for the Mets, and he could be again next season as well, with minimal risk.