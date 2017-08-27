WR Odell Beckham was not on the sideline during the Giants' preseason game against the Jets because the team wanted him to stay off his feet as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, coach Ben McAdoo said.

"We thought it was best for Odell to get treatment and not be standing out there," McAdoo said after the game, according to NJ.com.

Beckham suffered a sprained ankle in the team's preseason game against the Browns on Monday. He reportedly was slated to undergo Phoenix Thera-Lase Treatment, according to the NFL Network's Gil Brandt, but McAdoo was not aware of it. "I don't know what cell treatment is and I don't know where you go to get it," McAdoo said. "Other than that, better look somewhere else for that answer."

A team source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano earlier in the week that there is concern that Beckham will miss the season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 10, but it depends on how the star receiver's ankle responds to treatment over the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old hauled in 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and helped the Giants reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season.