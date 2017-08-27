Aug 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) tackles New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after a catch during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Galvin)
WR Odell Beckham was not on the sideline during the Giants' preseason game against the Jets because the team wanted him to stay off his feet as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, coach Ben McAdoo said.

"We thought it was best for Odell to get treatment and not be standing out there," McAdoo said after the game, according to NJ.com.

Beckham suffered a sprained ankle in the team's preseason game against the Browns on Monday. He reportedly was slated to undergo Phoenix Thera-Lase Treatment, according to the NFL Network's Gil Brandt, but McAdoo was not aware of it. "I don't know what cell treatment is and I don't know where you go to get it," McAdoo said. "Other than that, better look somewhere else for that answer."

A team source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano earlier in the week that there is concern that Beckham will miss the season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 10, but it depends on how the star receiver's ankle responds to treatment over the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old hauled in 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and helped the Giants reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Jul 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Wilmer Flores (4) reacts after hitting a two out walk off home run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
The Mets (56-72) play the third game of a four-game set against the Nationals (77-50) in Washington, D.C. on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. on SNY.

Mets Nationals
Brandon Nimmo, RF Howie Kendrick, 2B
Juan Lagares, CF Wilmer Difo, SS
Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B Anthony Rendon, 3B
Wilmer Flores, 3B Ryan Zimmerman, 3B
Dominic Smith, 1B Matt Wieters, C
Travis d'Arnaud, C Michael Taylor, CF
Amed Rosario, SS Alejandro De Aza, LF
Matt Reynolds, LF Rafael Bautista, RF
Tommy Milone, LHP Erick Fedde, RHP

Who is starting today for the Mets

LHP Tommy Milone (8.12 ERA/6.66 FIP, 1.67 WHIP), who has lost his last three starts. His latest came against the Diamondbacks where he allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking one in 4 2/3 innings. 
The Mets are 8-15 since the start of August. They are 21.5 games back of the Nationals in the NL East standings, and 13.5 games back of the National League Wild Card.

What's Next

The Mets (56-72) play the third game of a four-game series against the Nationals (76-50) at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. on SNY. Tommy Milone (1-3, 8.12 ERA) will face off against Erick Fedde (0-1, 10.61 ERA)

 
Jun 14, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jun 14, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Mets starter RHP Matt Harvey allowed three earned runs on five hits four in four and 2/3 innings for Double-A Binghamton on Saturday in his lastest rehab start.

Harvey, who threw 72 pitches, walked one, struck out two, and hit a batter. 

Harvey last threw for Binghamton on Monday and he allowed two runs on four hits -- one of them a home run -- while striking out three and walking one in three innings. 

The 28-year-old has been on the DL since June 15 with a stress injury in his right scapula. 
Aug 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo (67) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
Aug 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo (67) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

Mets RHP Robert Gsellman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and RHP Seth Lugo has been activated, according to multiple reports.

RHP Kevin McGowan, who has allowed one run in one and 1/3 innings for the Mets this season, will be the team's 26th man on Sunday, 

Gsellman was optioned after allowing six runs in just four innings in the Mets' loss to the Nationals. He allowed nine hits, walked two batters, and struck out one. Gsellman fell to 5-6 with a 5.60 ERA this season for the Mets.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
(Anthony Gruppuso)

Mets 3B David Wright played five innings at third base and went 0-for-3 on Saturday in his latest rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie.

Wright's game came one day after he went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts on Friday. Saturday marked the second consecutive day Wright played in the field. He recorded two assists on Saturday.

Wright played in his first game since late May 2016 on Tuesday where he reached base on an error and struck out twice while serving as DH. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Robert Gsellman allowed four runs in the first aided by his own error and an ill-advised throw home by Amed Rosario. All told, the right-hander was charged with six runs -- two earned -- on nine hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings.

2) Wilmer Flores went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and fell a triple shy of completing the cycle. Juan Lagares had an RBI single while Jose Reyes and Kevin Plawecki collected two hits apiece.
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Rob Brender, Steve Hofstetter, and Matt Cerrone try not to get hurt while recording Episode 22 of Meet the MetsCast. They wander down a sad road covering Michael Conforto and David Wright, they take stock in the young pitching staff, and counter their disappointment in 2017 with some fun stuff about Jerry Blevins and Wilmer Flores.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Aug 18, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 18, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets (56-71) play the second game of a four-game set against the Nationals (76-50) in Washington, D.C. on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.49 ERA/3.61 FIP, 1.18 WHIP), who allowed five runs on 10 hits while walking none and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings this past Sunday against the Marlins.

DeGrom also allowed five runs during his prior start, against the Yankees on Aug. 15. He had allowed nine runs over his previous six starts (40 1/3 innings).
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Mets starter RHP Matt Harvey will start in a rehab game tonight for Double-A Binghamton at Portland Saturday night.

Harvey last threw for Binghamton on Monday where he allowed two runs on four hits -- one of them a home run -- while striking out three and walking one in three innings. 

The Dark Knight has been on the DL since June 15 with a stress injury in his right scapula. 

(Charles LeClaire)
(Charles LeClaire)

Though he has been in and out of the major leagues since his 2015 debut, Kevin Plawecki has yet to prove himself capable of hitting at the major league level. But the departure of Rene Rivera has given him another opportunity to show he can adjust and provide value to the Mets.

Plawecki is now 26 years old and would be considered well past the development phase of his career at any other position. But catchers do peak late and it's possible that Plawecki will earn a spot in the majors long-term.

Contrary to scouting reports early in his professional career, Plawecki has excellent defensive tools as a catcher. He has a moderately good arm and blocks well, but he excels most in pitch-framing -- the catching skill with the biggest impact on run-prevention. He consistently ranks highly among major league catchers in runs saved via pitch-framing despite having relatively few innings...
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

The Mets have announced they activated SS Jose Reyes from the DL while promoting OF Travis Taijeron and optioning RHP Kevin McGowan.

Manager Terry Collins said that Reyes was going to be an emergency outfielder for the team after Michael Conforto went on the DL. Now with Cespedes making a trip to the DL, Reyes may have to fill the void. 

"Yeah, I think it's important that he does, just to protect us," Collins said about Reyes taking fly balls. "Again, we're tyring to maximize the versatility of all our players. In case things happen in a game, and I have to move guys around, we'll make sure Jose takes some fly balls." 
(Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)
(Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv: 

The season-ending ulnar nerve surgery Steven Matz had on his pitching elbow is the same type of surgery Jacob deGrom underwent last Sept. 20.

During the surgery, Matz' ulnar nerve was moved in order to relieve discomfort. He had been pitching through significant pain at times season, reported Marc Carig of Newsday, who said Matz insisted on pitching through it even though his elbow was swelling up and he had to shorten bullpen sessions and skip others entirely.
The Amazin' Life: Keith & Hadji
In the latest episode of The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola, Keith Hernandez goes on a mission to make his cat as famous as he is.

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
Alderson on Cespedes' injury
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson talks about the Mets' plans for Yoenis Cespedes after the slugging outfielder strained his hamstring.

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes was placed on the 10-day DL after suffering a right hamstring strain in Friday's contest against the Nationals.

While rounding third on what turned out to be a dead ball, Cespedes pulled up in pain. He limped off the field as he couldn't put pressure on his right leg. 

GM Sandy Alderon said the strain is similar to Cespedes' left hamstring strain back in late April, and he will definitely be heading to the DL. Alderson went on to say that he will be examined Monday in New York.
The Mets are 8-14 since the start of August, during which they have the second-worst record in the National League. They are 20.5 games back of the Nationals in the NL East standings, and 12.5 games back of the National League Wild Card.

What's Next

The Mets (56-71) play the second game of a four-game series against the Nationals (75-50) at Nationals Park Saturday night at 4 p.m. on SNY. Robert Gsellman (5-5, 5.65 ERA) will face off against Gio Gonzalez (12-5, 2.39 ERA)

 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 8/25
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) One day after Michael Conforto was lost for the season, Yoenis Cespedes departed the game in the top of the first with a strained right hamstring while rounding third base.

2) Jacob deGrom took three-hit shutout into the eighth and was ultimately charged with a run on five hits over 7 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out 10 and matched his career high with 14 wins.
(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets (55-71) open a four-game series against the Nationals (76-49) in Washington, D.C. on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.49 ERA/3.61 FIP, 1.18 WHIP), who allowed five runs on 10 hits while walking none and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings this past Sunday against the Marlins.

DeGrom also allowed five runs during his prior start, against the Yankees on Aug. 15. He had allowed nine runs over his previous six starts (40 1/3 innings).
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

There's a youth movement afoot in Queens. The mass exodus of pending free agent veterans has left holes all over the field, and young players are jumping at the chance -- for some perhaps their last -- to prove their worth to a team in transition. While none have the pedigree of Amed Rosario or Dominic Smith, some former early-round draft picks are going to become familiar faces over the next 5 weeks.

Selected in the first round of the 2011 Draft as a raw center fielder with a good eye at the plate, Brandon Nimmo had the misfortune of being yet another lefty outfielder on a team overflowing with them. The departures of Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson have left the door wide open, though, and he should get a long look as a potential fourth outfielder for 2018.

While Nimmo has shown little power in his professional career, his 13.6 percent walk rate in the minors shows he has the potential to get on base at an elite rate. Early indicators suggest this approach is translating at the major league level, though the hit tool needs to continue to develop in order to justify the lack of power and vulnerability to strikeouts...
The Mets and the rest of MLB will have nicknames on the backs of special jerseys during the league's Players Weekend from Aug. 25-27, during which the Mets face the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Established in conjunction between MLB and the MLB Players Association, all 30 clubs will wear non-traditional alternate uniforms, while each player is allowed to wear his nickname of choice on the back of the jersey. The uniform will also display patch on the sleeve paying tribute to a person or persons who helped the player during his career.
More and more Mets injuries
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR can't believe the number of injuries to the New York Mets.

Mets OF Michael Conforto dislocated and tore the posterior capsule in his left shoulder while swinging during his at-bat in the fifth inning on Thursday at Citi Field.

All treatment options are on the table, including season-ending surgery. 

Conforto was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Friday, ending his season, and he and the team will now decide how to proceed.
First Data's Veteran of the Game
First Data and the Mets salute our armed service veterans, today's Veteran of the Game is SSG Victor Altamirano of the USMC.

First Data and the Mets salute our armed service veterans. Thursday's Veteran of the Game was SSG Victor Altamirano of the USMC.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Familia on rehab appearance
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia discusses his rehab appearance in Brooklyn and his hopes to rejoin the Mets in the near future.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia was activated from the disabled list before Friday's game against the Nationals, with OF Michael Conforto (shoulder) placed on the 60-day disabled list -- ending his season.

Familia, who had surgery in May to clear up a blood clot, pitched in relief with the Brooklyn Cyclones for the second time in two days Wednesday night. He was also suspended 15 games at the beginning of the season for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

He said Thursday morning that he feels great, is 100 percent, and that the doctors told him everything is clear injury-wise.
Harvey makes third rehab start
Matt Harvey makes his first start with the Mets AA affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, as he attempts to rejoin the Mets.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey's next rehab start, which was supposed to be for High-A St. Lucie on Saturday, will instead be with Binghamton on Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather in Florida.

The Mets are projecting an early-September return for Harvey, manager Terry Collins said on Tuesday, adding that the team wants him to throw 80-to-85 pitches during his next rehab start.

Harvey (scapula) allowed two runs on four hits in three innings for Double-A Binghamton on Monday in his third rehab start.
Mets injury update
Doug Williams and Nelson Figueroa discuss some of the Mets pitchers that are currently on the DL but making progress in rehab assignments.

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler will not pitch again this season, the team said Thursday.

He had only been doing light throwing at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie as he continued his rehab from a stress reaction in his pitching arm, Terry Collins said last week.

According to Collins, Wheeler had yet to be instructed to ramp up his throwing program.
Conforto dislocates shoulder
The Mets' injury bug bites again as Michael Conforto went down with a dislocated left shoulder.

Michael Conforto left Thursday's game in the fifth inning after dislocating his left shoulder swinging during an at bat against the D-backs at Citi Field.

Conforto had an MRI after the game that revealed a tear in the posterior capsule in his shoulder. The Mets have said all treatment options are on the table, including season-ending surgery.

The 24-year-old Conforto, who will be placed on the disabled list Friday, suffered a similar shoulder injury before in his Mets career started, manager Terry Collins said after the game.
Collins, pitchers on loss
Manager Terry Collins, reliever Jeurys Familia and starter Zack Wheeler discuss what went wrong in the Mets' 3-2 loss to the D-backs.

The Mets are 7-14 since the start of August, during which they have the second-worst record in the National League. They remain on pace to lose 92 games, their most in a season since 2009, after which Jerry Manuel and Omar Minaya were fired and replaced with Sandy Alderson and Terry Collins.

What's Next

The Mets (55-71) begin a 10-game road trip in Washington against the Nationals (75-49) at Nationals Park Friday night at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (13-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) opens the series looking to snap a stretch of three losses in four starts. The right-hander allowed five runs for the second consecutive outing in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday. DeGrom is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season.

The Nationals have not announced a starter for Friday's game.
This season, thanks to Citi, each time the home run apple goes up at Citi Field, another step is taken in the fight against childhood hunger.

For each Mets home run at Citi Field this season, Citi has pledged to donate $2,000 to No Kid Hungry. Every dollar donated provides 10 healthy meals, meaning each Citi donation provides up to 20,000 meals to kids in need in NYC and throughout the U.S. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.
New York Mets manager Terry Collins jokes with players during batting practice before facing the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
New York Mets manager Terry Collins jokes with players during batting practice before facing the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Mets manager Terry Collins is unsure if he'll return to the Mets following the 2017 season, according to Newsday.

"No,'' Collins said when asked if he knows what his future holds, "nor do I worry about it. I got enough things going on a daily basis. At the end of the year things will take care of themselves. So whether they want me back, whether I feel I should come back, you worry about it at that time.''
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 8/24
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder swinging at a 2-0 pitch in the fifth inning and immediately left the game.

2) Rafael Montero (2-9) surrendered two baserunners over the first four innings, but he allowed six hits and a walk to the next nine batters he faced which resulted in three runs. The right-hander was charged with three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Yoenis Cespedes (52), Jose Reyes (7) and Asdrubal Cabrera (13) celebrate a win at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Yoenis Cespedes (52), Jose Reyes (7) and Asdrubal Cabrera (13) celebrate a win at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mets veterans Jose Reyes, Yoenis Céspedes, and Asdrubal Cabrera led a hitters-only meeting prior to Wednesday night's win against the D-backs at Citi Field, Cespedes told Newsday.

The goal, Cespedes said, was to remind their teammates that every game, every at-bat counts, even if they're unlikely to make the postseason.

"We understand what the team's situation is, and how it's not necessarily our year," Cespedes said. "But these games are very important, because we're here to play, to try to win, and the fans spend their money to see us."
(Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
(Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets intend to pick up LHP Jerry Blevins' $7 million option for 2018 rather than buy him out for $1 million, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The move is an obvious one, as the Mets chose to keep Blevins as they purged their roster of pending free agents by trading Lucas Duda, Addison Reed, Jay Bruce, Neil Walker, and Curtis Granderson in recent weeks. 

Blevins was claimed and blocked on waivers earlier this month, Heyman reported.

The 31-year-old Blevins, who reportedly drew some interest prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, has a 2.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 56 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings (60 appearances) this season...
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (lat) is heading to Port St. Lucie to continue his throwing program, which will include live batting practice, the team announced Thursday.

Syndergaard was supposed to throw live batting practice on Wednesday at Citi Field, but that was pushed back, manager Terry Collins said.

The move was a precaution, added Collins, who said Syndergaard was expected to throw in the next day or two.
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws a pitch to a Washington Nationals batter in the second inning at Nationals Park. (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws a pitch to a Washington Nationals batter in the second inning at Nationals Park. (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets announced pitcher Seth Lugo (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session this Friday and, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Lugo could pitch Sunday night against the Nationals.

RHP prospcect Marcos Molina, currently with Double-A Binghamton, is among the candidates who could start on Sunday night if Lugo is unable to, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Lugo was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 15 -- retroactive to Aug. 12 -- with a right shoulder impingement. Despite a Newsday report saying Lugo might be on the DL due to an elbow injury, GM Sandy Alderson reiterated last week that the right-hander is not pitching due to the injured shoulder. 
Smith's solo blast
Dominic Smith hits a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 4-2 against the D-backs.

Mets rookie 1B Dominic Smith hit a solo home run as the Mets defeated the D-backs, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

"I want to see him, once in a while, jump somebody early and get the bat out front," Terry Collins later explained. "If he learns how to do that, he's got a chance to hit the ball over the fence."

Smith has hit three home runs in his last 28 at-bats, continuing a power trend that started for him during the middle of last season in Double-A.

"It doesn't surprise me at all," Smith said of hitting home runs in the big leagues. "I knew it was in there. People who were with me on an everyday basis knew it was in there."
This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
Mets talk 4-2 win over Arizona
Terry Collins, Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith and Chris Flexen break down the Mets' 4-2 win over the D-backs on Wednesday night.

The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday as Terry Collins won his 536th game as Mets manager, tying Bobby Valentine for the second-most wins in franchise history.

What's Next

Today at 12:10 pm, Rafael Montero (2-8, 5.47 ERA) will try to maintain his recent success when he faces Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.11 ERA) in the final game of a four-game series with the D-backs at Citi Field...
Collins on Matz's injury
Steve Gelbs sits down with Terry Collins to discuss Steven Matz's anticipated trip to the DL and Amed Rosario's performance recently.

Mets LHP Steven Matz had successful surgery on Wednesday to move the ulnar nerve in his left (pitching) elbow, the team said.

MRI and CT scans on Monday led to a diagnosis of irritation of the ulnar nerve, and surgery repositioned the nerve to address the irritation, the team said.

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom had the same surgery last September and returned for spring training.

Matz pitched through pain this season, Newsday reported earlier this week, citing sources. He reportedly had been altering and/or skipping bullpen sessions to prevent the issue from worsening. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-2 win over the D-backs at Citi Field on Wednesday.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Michael Conforto had a pair of RBI singles and Dominic Smith slugged a solo homer, his third of the season. Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Brandon Nimmo doubled, walked three times and scored twice.

2) Chris Flexen allowed two runs over a career-high six innings to win for the third time in four starts. The 23-year-old surrendered six hits, four walks and struck out five.
New York Mets third baseman David Wright (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets third baseman David Wright (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets third baseman David Wright was slated to continue his rehab assignment with St. Lucie on Wednesday night, but the game was rained out.

He was scheduled to bat third and serve as the DH.

Wright reached base on an error and struck out twice while serving as the DH for St. Lucie on Tuesday night in his first game appearance since May 2016.
Aug 16, 2017; Alderson (left) talks to Collins (10) at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2017; Alderson (left) talks to Collins (10) at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2017 is without question the most disappointing season that I've experienced during my 32 years rooting for the Mets. I have seen previous teams lose more games playing worse baseball, and I've seen them bungle bigger individual moments.

I was demoralized watching a season fall apart during the final weeks of 2007, followed by similar pain in 2008, which coincided with the fall of Shea Stadium. However, in terms of the distance between expectations in spring and the reality on field in August, 2017 is the worst...

It was a grind watching the Mets in the early 90s, early 00s, and during the first five years under Sandy Alderson. But, I entered those seasons expecting them to play poorly and lose more games than they won. So, finishing under .500 during 14 of the last 25 seasons was not necessarily a disappointment. Instead, it just sucked...
(Joe Nicholson)
(Joe Nicholson)

Mets OF Michael Conforto is back in the lineup Wednesday night after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to a thumb issue. 

He said on Tuesday that the thumb was a little sore and that he alerted the team Monday night and treated it with ice.

Conforto's thumb was examined by a doctor on Tuesday, with the doctor noting that everything looked okay with the thumb and saying it was an issue of overuse that resulted in inflammation, Conforto said.
(Tom Szczerbowski-US PRESSWIRE)
(Tom Szczerbowski-US PRESSWIRE)

Michael Conforto is on pace to have one of the best single-season offensive performances in Mets history, entering Wednesday hitting .278 with a .385 OBP and .559 SLG to go along with 27 HR in 107 games. The 24-year-old Conforto, who made his first All-Star Game appearance this season, is on pace to finish the year with 35 HR.

As Conforto comes into his own as a star, let's look back at the five best offensive seasons in team history...

Darryl Strawberry, 1987

Strawberry won the Rookie of the Year award in 1984 and was second in the MVP voting in 1988, but the 1987 campaign was arguably his best. As a 25-year-old, Strawberry hit .284/.398/.583 with 39 HR (tied for the most in his career, with 1988), 104 RBI, 32 doubles, 108 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases.

Jose Reyes, 2006

At just 23 years old, 2006 was the season Reyes put it all together as the Mets won their first N.L. East title since 1988. Reyes slashed .300/.354/.487 (the second-highest slugging percentage of his career) with 64 stolen bases, 17 triples, 19 HR, 122 runs scored, and 81 RBI. Reyes' 2007, 2008, and 2011 seasons were also incredible...
Right-hander Corey Oswalt may have pitched himself onto the Mets' 40-man roster this November thanks to a stellar 2017 season.

Oswalt, a seventh-round pick in 2012 out of high school in San Diego, is 10-5 with a 2.41 ERA in 22 starts for Double-A Binghamton this season. He has struck out 102, and has a 1.20 WHIP and .242 opponent batting average in 123 1/3 innings in 2017.

Oswalt would need to be protected this winter, or he again would be exposed to the Rule 5 draft after going untaken last November.
First Data's Veteran of the Game
First Data and the Mets salute our armed service veterans, tonight's Veteran of the Game is LCPL John Newsome of the USMC.

First Data and the Mets salute our armed service veterans. Monday night's Veteran of the Game was LCPL John Newsome of the USMC.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Wright on return to the field
David Wright discusses his return to the field as he began a rehab assignment as the designated hitter for St. Lucie on Tuesday.

David Wright, who last played for the Mets on May 27, 2016, officially started a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie, batting third as the designated hitter Tuesday night.

This is great news for Wright. However, regardless of what happens the next six weeks, if Sandy Alderson has any doubt about Wright's ability to play at a high level in 2018, he has to proceed this winter as if Wright will not be on the roster next year. If Wright is healthy next spring, and Alderson has too many infielders, so bet it. He can cross that bridge when he gets to it. Because, sadly, the fact is, that bridge may never come in to view...
Rosario's solo blast to left
Rookie shortstop Amed Rosario puts the Mets on the board with a solo home run down the left field line in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Mets SS Amed Rosario launched his third homer of the season Tuesday night during the team's 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks at Citi Field.

Rosario broke D-backs starting pitcher Patrick Corbin's 20 1/3 inning scoreless streak as he sent a hanging breaking ball into the left field seats during the bottom of the fifth inning. He also hit his third triple of the year, which drove in Dominic Smith. 

Rosario, 21, who finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBI, is hitting .326 during his last 43 at-bats.
