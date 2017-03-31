In a post to MetsBlog yesterday, Matthew Cerrone detailed five ways for the Mets to handle their Jose Reyes situation, which included exploring trading for a third baseman later this summer.

"The two guys that makes the most sense are White Sox 3B Todd Frazier and Royals 3B Mike Moustakas, both of whom have strong track records and are set to be free agents at the end of this season," Cerrone explained.

According to Toronto Star reporter Richard Griffin, if the Blue Jays can't improve on their disappointing 3-11 start to the season, All Star 3B Josh Donaldson could soon be on the trading block as well.

Donaldson, 31, is hitting .310 with two home runs during his first nine games played this season. He is a career .278 hitter, while averaging 38 home runs, 7.6 WAR and 158 games played during his last two seasons.

Mar 31, 2017; Pirates infielder Jordy Mercer (10) avoids the tag of Jays infielder Josh Donaldson (20) at third base during the third inning at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Donaldson is due $17 million this season, after which he can be a free agent.

In addition, Griffin speculates that Toronto might also consider moving SS Troy Tulowitzki, C Russell Martin and free-agents-to-be Marco Estrada and Francisco Liriano.

"It's incredibly rare to see meaningful deals get done in April involving significant talent," Cerrone concluded. Nevertheless, he continued, "I'd get on the phone with the Royals and White Sox and re-stoke that fire, so -- when David Wright is away again and Reyes has a random injury -- maybe the Mets can swing a deal for the stretch run and acquire an impact bat on the infield."