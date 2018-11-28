Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Noah Syndergaard remains very available, but the Mets are still waiting for an offer that appeals to them. The team is anticipating a lot of action on Syndergaard heading into the winter meetings.

As of today, the Yankees and Reds are definitely not in on Syndergaard, despite their need for starting pitching.

The Rockies and Brewers have shown some interest, but there is skepticism that Colorado would be able to assemble a package strong enough to nab Syndergaard.

As previously reported, the Padres are interested, but said no to trading top infield prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.