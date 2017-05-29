Mets outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson both went 3-for-5 and extended their hitting streaks to six and five games, respectively, in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Bruce is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs since May 21 to raise his batting average by 13 points and his OPS by 38 points.

His two-run double highlighted the Mets' three-run fifth inning that gave the Mets a 5-1 lead. Bruce also doubled in the first inning, singled in the fourth and made a sliding catch to his right to rob Jordy Mercer of a potential extra-base hit to end the sixth inning.

Granderson, meanwhile, doubled in the fifth inning, hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning and added another base hit in the eighth inning. In his five-game hitting streak, Granderson is 7-for-17 with three RBIs to raise his batting average from .168 to .191.

"He's just seeing the ball better," manager Terry Collins said of Granderson. "He's worked hard at it, he's doing the drills that he always does. You've gotta be patient with some of those veteran guys. They just work themselves, they just work their way out of it. They know what they've got to do and they go about it the right way."