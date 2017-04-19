For a full boxscore of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) With the scored tied in the eighth inning, Jay Bruce belted a two-run home run -- his second of the game -- to put the Mets up 5-3. With the Mets trailing in the sixth, Bruce crushed his first of the day, a three-run home run with two outs in the frame.

2) Robert Gsellman improved over his first two starts and pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven. He pitched into the eighth but was removed after a leadoff double from Aaron Altherr. However, Altherr would come around to score with two outs when Jerry Blevins gave up a bloop single to Michael Saunders.

3) Addison Reed pitched for the second straight day and earned the save, although he did allow one run on a Daniel Nava sacrifice fly.

Post-game reaction from Danny Abriano...

In the sixth inning, it seemed like a listless loss was in the offing for the Mets. Inept offense, colored by poor at-bats and weak contact. And then Jay Bruce happened.

After the Phillies tied things in the eighth inning on a soft two-out single to left field, it seemed like another late-inning heartbreaking loss was in the offing. And then Bruce happened -- again.

Bruce's two homers accounted for every Mets run, and it was enough to back Robert Gsellman, who turned in his best performance of the season and one of the best starts by a Met this season.

Order needed to be restored after four straight losses, and it was Bruce who did it -- something many Mets fans wouldn't have even fathomed back in the off season. To follow Danny on Twitter, click here.

Post-game reaction from Michelle Ioannou...

For the record, Yoenis Cespedes should not have been safe as he ran home. He was entirely out. Besides for that right call, he totally ran through Glenn Sherlock's stop signal -- he didn't even look up to check his sign, Cespedes was just running.

Now that I got that out, Robert Gsellman looked good. Yes he gave up three runs and hit two guys, but he looked better than he had in his past two starts.

And then, in the bottom of the sixth, Jay Bruce stepped up to the plate (after I very much questioned Gsellman starting off the inning by hitting for himself) and continued to win over Mets fans by hitting a three run bomb to give the Mets the lead. Shortly after, the Phillies had an LOL moment where Vince Velasquez and Maikel Franco ran into each other trying to catch a pop up. ... Needless to say that worked in favor the of Mets.

But in typical Mets fashion as of lately, the lead didn't last long. And in typical Mets fashion, there were two injuries in the game -- both looking like minor injuries, fingers crossed.

And then -- Bruce did it again! This time winning the hearts of Mets fans by saving us from going into extra innings. He drove in all five Mets runs. Fans were cheering his name. I was grateful I could go to bed at a normal hour.

Glad this horrific four game losing streak has been snapped. Tonight's game was a glimpse of hope. Let's keep this going. To follow Michelle on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Jay Bruce's second homer reclaims Mets' lead

Video: Jay Bruce hits a three-run shot in the sixth

Video: Robert Gsellman's second career hit

News and notes...

Gsellman matched a career high with seven innings. He was charged with three earned runs after allowing seven over his first two outings of the season. The right-hander also recorded his second Major League hit.

Bruce has six RBIs this series against Philadelphia and has a hit nine of his last 10 games. He is tied for the team lead in home runs with six and is atop the RBI category with 14.

Blevins allowed an inherited runner in the eighth inning to score for the second straight night.

The Mets have now beaten the Phillies in four of five games this year.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on Bruce: "One of the things we talked about in Spring Training was last year. He said, 'Hey, that was the worst month I've ever had in my career.' He said 'I'm the player you traded for,' and he is. ... He's hitting where he wants to hit and he certainly deserves to be there. He is the guy we wanted to get, he's a run producer, he's showing it now. We're lucky to have him still here."

Gsellman on the start and the win: "I just stayed relaxed and I've been working with Dan [Warthen] and it's coming along well. ... I've been working on that consistently and today was the best it's [the sinker] has been and hopefully I can repeat it. ... I don't think we've been struggling, we've been playing great games all through the season. We're just going to pick it up and I think we're going to turn it around."

What's next?

The Mets (8-7) will finish up their series with the Phillies (5-9) on Thursday at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.95 ERA) will look to continue his early season success in his fourth start of the season. So far in 2017, he's allowed just two earned runs through three outings. The 24-year-old has pitched well against the Phillies early in his career, going 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA to go along with with 30 strikeouts in four outings.

The Phillies will send out RHP Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.27 ERA) for the third time this year. In his last start, he pitched five innings against the Nationals and allowed one run on six hits in a no-decision. In his one start against the Mets last year, he was charged with six runs in four innings of work in a losing effort.