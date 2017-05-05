On a night Rafael Montero stepped into the rotation for Noah Syndergaard and again flopped, it certainly did not go unnoticed that Gabriel Ynoa made his Orioles debut and tossed six scoreless innings against the White Sox at Camden Yards.

The Mets sold Ynoa to Baltimore in February, just as they had done with Logan Verrett in November.

The knee-jerk reaction would be to mock the Mets for those sales, making it sound like cheapness prompted them to peddle assets that now would be useful given the decimation to their rotation.

In reality, the Mets needed to clear 40-man roster spots at those points for the re-signings of Fernando Salas and Yoenis Cespedes, and Ynoa and Verrett arguably were the weakest links. Had Ynoa and Verrett not been handed to the Orioles for cash, they would have been placed on waivers anyway and claimed, presumably for a lesser fee.

If the Flushing faithful are even remotely nostalgic for Ynoa and Verrett, it nonetheless underscores just how thin the once-pitching-rich Mets have become with Syndergaard (lat muscle tear) joining Steven Matz and Seth Lugo on the disabled list.

May 5, 2017; Montero (50) reacts as he leaves the game at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports

In his umpteenth shot at proving he is a major leaguer, Montero was charged with five runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in 3 2/3 innings on Friday against the Marlins. He threw 24 pitches in the first inning and had reached 90 pitches by the time Terry Collins retrieved him in the fourth.

Collins said after the game that he wondered if Montero is telegraphing his pitches. The manager plans to ask pitching coach Dan Warthen on Saturday to review video to see if he can detect anything.

"When the ball is close to the strike zone, they don't swing at it," Collins said. "I'm just wondering if he's maybe tipping his pitches or something, because they're just laying off some balls that, from the side, look like pretty good pitches."

Yes, the Mets came all the way back from the 7-1 hole that Montero and Josh Smoker dug. They tied the score on T.J. Rivera's two-run double and took the lead on a bases-loaded walk to Wilmer Flores in a five-run seventh inning. They ultimately prevailed 8-7 against Miami in the homestand opener.

But the lingering question from Friday's game is what do the Mets do the next Syndergaard's spot comes up in the rotation, which is scheduled to be Wednesday against the Giants?

Can the Mets really continue to use Montero, who now owns a career 5.81 ERA and 1.84 WHIP?

It sure sounds like that's the intention. But, what other choice do they have?

Sean Gilmartin would be the primary alternative, but he needs to remain in the minors for 10 days after being demoted Wednesday to clear a spot for Flores.

Vegas journeyman Wilfredo Boscan is dealing with a cranky knee, leaving Collins to recently inquire about fellow Triple-A rotation members Tyler Pill and Adam Wilk.

Mets pitchers Adam Wilk and Tyler Pill during a Grapefruit League game in 2017 (USA Today Images)

On the surface, the soon-to-be 27-year-old Pill sounds enticing. Pill is the brother of ex-Giant Brett Pill and the only homegrown arm in the current Triple-A rotation. He would be on proper rest, too, since he started Friday night for Las Vegas.

In that outing, Pill continued his streak of not allowing an earned run between Double-A Binghamton and the 51s to begin the season to 34 1/3 innings before finally being scored upon in the sixth inning. Pill and Wilk both appear to be smoke-and-mirror-type pitchers, though, with stuff that would not translate to the majors.

Secondarily, the Mets would need to free a 40-man roster spot to add either pitcher, which is the same type of issue that led to losing Verrett and Ynoa during the offseason.

Would the Mets really place Syndergaard on the 60-day DL now and commit to losing him for two months? Who else otherwise would they drop?

So, again, it looks like Montero will be the team's starting pitcher on Wednesday.

"If it's not him, I don't know who it'll be," Collins said. "Absolutely, I have no idea."