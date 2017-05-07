Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is day-to-day with a sprained left thumb after an MRI revealed no ligament damage, GM Sandy Alderson said on MLB Network Radio.

Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Marlins in the third inning after injuring his left thumb when he dove to make a play on a ball hit by Miami's Marcell Ozuna. X-rays on Saturday were negative for any fractures.

"The good news is he doesn't have any tear," manager Terry Collins said, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "He's still got a pretty jammed-up thumb. He was pretty sore still today. I don't know what we're going to do just yet, but at least there's no tear, therefore no surgery is going to be needed, which is very, very good."

Cabrera left the game in the third inning and did not play in Sunday's 7-0 loss. He is hitting .260 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games this season.