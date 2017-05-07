Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who exited Saturday's game due to a jammed left thumb, felt good Monday after hitting in the batting cage, manager Terry Collins said.

The Mets had summoned INF Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas in case they decided to place Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list.

Collins said Cabrera -- who hasn't taken ground balls since the injury -- would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games.

"Swelling is way down," Collins said about Cabrera's thumb. "Yesterday he couldn't bend it, today it does everything"

Collins added that the Mets might keep Cabrera out of the lineup for a few more games in order to let his legs heal up.