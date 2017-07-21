The Cardinals may look to deal an outfielder for an impact bat, such as Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, according to a combination of reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

In a report for Baseball America, Kyle Glaser looks in to the likelihood of St. Louis trading away Dexter Fowler, Tommy Pham, Randal Grichuk,and Jose Martinez.

Grichuk and Martinez are light-hitting corner outfielders, so they'll be of little interest to the Mets.

Pham had a breakout season and will again earn the league minimum this season, despite being 29 years old. I'd gladly take him, but I bet he's dangled by St. Louis as a legit chip in a deal to get Stanton.

In other words, if the Mets are going to call the Cardinals about an outfielder, Fowler is the only player that is a realistic acquisition, especially if they're willing to eat some of the money left on his deal...

Despite missing time on the DL last season, Fowler still performed to the level of his salary. If St. Louis is willing to pay a portion of his deal, which I've heard they are -- because they want to free up space and money to add a power bat -- Alderson should absolutely contact St. Louis.

I actually pushed for the Mets to sign Fowler last winter, because I felt it was important to have a steady, everyday, established center fielder behind what was supposed to be a powerhouse pitching staff. However, there was no evidence the Mets ever had interest in Fowler, let alone talked to him about a contract.

Fowler eventually signed a deal that will pay him $16.5 million each of the next four seasons. It stands to reason that if Alderson had no interest in paying this level money to Fowler last winter, he probably doesn't have interest in paying it today. However, expectations and reality changes. And if Alderson is convinced he can't find a new right fielder, he could instead acquire an everyday center fielder, such as Fowler, and keep Michael Conforto's bat in right.

Jul 21, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto (30) hugs left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) after hitting his second two run home run of the game against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler is not as good in the field as he used to be. Also, he's going to miss at least a month each year due to injuries. However, between him (against righties) and Juan Lagares (against lefties), the Mets can certainly cobble together legit coverage and production in center field, especially if Yoenis Cespedes and Conforto are healthy, hitting, and playing every day in the corners.

In the end, for a team in New York that wants to win a World Series, spending $55 million for four outfielders capable of combining for roughly 8.0 WAR, according to FanGraphs.com, is pretty good value. And it becomes a legit bargain if the Cardinals are willing to bring down Fowler's salary a bit...