Former Mets OF Carlos Beltran became emotional Wednesday night after winning his first World Series title as the Astros beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Beltran hit .231/.283/.383 with 14 HR in 129 games during the regular season for the Astros, and had three hits in 20 postseason at-bats.

Beltran hit .280/.369/.500 with 149 HR, 208 doubles, 559 RBI, and 100 stolen bases with the Mets from 2005 to 2011.

In the 2006 postseason, Beltran struggled in the NLDS against the Dodgers before hitting .296/.387/.667 with three HR in the NLCS as the Mets lost to the Cardinals in seven games.

Michelle Ioannou

When the roster announcements were made for the World Series, I tweeted out #GetBeltranARing. I wanted the Astros to win, and I wanted Carlos Beltran to finally get his ring. And now, he has one.

Of course I wish Beltran had gotten this ring with the Mets. But I'm happy for the guy, and you should be too. Yes, I know, this is the point in the conversation when everyone brings up 2006 (as if we need to relive that again). And yes, I know, many still blame Beltran. Striking out looking isn't good. But you cannot deny the fact that they guy has had a fantastic, Hall of Fame-worthy career -- including being tremendous while with the Mets. All that was missing was a ring, and now he has it.

Was it possible for any Mets fan to watch the video of him crying tears of joy, and not get emotional themselves? It wasn't possible for me at least. The video hit me right in the feels.

Congratulations, Beltran. You deserve this ring. And when you're inducted into the Hall of Fame, go in as a Met.