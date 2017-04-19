In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, host Matthew Cerrone talks with Rich Coutinho about the state of the Mets, as well as his new book, Press Box Revolution, after which Brian Erni joins the discussion to look at the upcoming series against the Phillies and Nationals...
To subscribe to this show, plus get Meet the MetsCast and other SNY interviews and soundbites, click here or search SNY Mets on iTunes and your favorite audio service.
To learn more about Coutinho's book, Press Box Revolution, click here...