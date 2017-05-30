The Mets do not have a single player in contention to be voted in as their league's starting position player during this summer's MLB All-Star Game.

According to current results published by MLB.com, Yoenis Cespedes is the closest to starting among Mets players, but he trails five players and would need 120,000 votes...

Michael Conforto did not make the ballot because he started the season as a bench player in what -- at the time -- was viewed as a crowded outfield with Cespedes, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce and Juan Lagares competing for playing time.

However, the Mets recently started a campaign to motivate fans to add him to the ballot as a write-in candidate. In the event he isn't voted in as a starting outfielder, he can be selected as a reserve by Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who will be tasked with picking the game's final roster.

Adam Rubin (Twitter | Facebook | About Me) :

The last time a player was voted to start the All-Star Game despite not appearing on the ballot came in 1974, when Steve Garvey of the Dodgers won a write-in campaign and appeared for the National League at first base. In fact, only one other time in major league history did a write-in candidate win the balloting: outfielder Rico Carty of the Braves in 1970. So the odds are stacked against Conforto being voted to start for the National League in Miami on July 11, when the 88th All-Star Game comes to Marlins Park >> Read more.