In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR champions the effort to vote Mets OF Michael Conforto into the All-Star Game

The Mets do not have a single player in contention to be voted in as their league's starting position player during this summer's MLB All-Star Game.

According to current results published by MLB.com, Yoenis Cespedes is the closest to starting among Mets players, but he trails five players and would need 120,000 votes...

Michael Conforto did not make the ballot because he started the season as a bench player in what -- at the time -- was viewed as a crowded outfield with Cespedes, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce and Juan Lagares competing for playing time.

However, the Mets recently started a campaign to motivate fans to add him to the ballot as a write-in candidate. In the event he isn't voted in as a starting outfielder, he can be selected as a reserve by Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who will be tasked with picking the game's final roster.

Adam Rubin (Twitter | Facebook | About Me)

The last time a player was voted to start the All-Star Game despite not appearing on the ballot came in 1974, when Steve Garvey of the Dodgers won a write-in campaign and appeared for the National League at first base. In fact, only one other time in major league history did a write-in candidate win the balloting: outfielder Rico Carty of the Braves in 1970. So the odds are stacked against Conforto being voted to start for the National League in Miami on July 11, when the 88th All-Star Game comes to Marlins Park >> Read more.
The Mets (22-27) play Game 2 of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

The Mets won, 4-2, on Memorial Day thanks to a strong performance on the mound by Robert Gsellman. He allowed two runs, one earned on three hits in seven innings. Gsellman also led the Mets in RBI with two, one on a sac-fly in the fifth inning and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Tyler Pill (Triple-A: 1.96 ERA/4.25 FIP, 1.17 WHIP) will make his first major league start Tuesday. He made his big league debut against the Pirates on Saturday as he threw 0.2 innings in the bottom of the tenth inning. He took the loss after allowing a hit, walk and hit-by-pitch that would eventually leave to the Pirates ending it on a walk-off.

In Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Pill led the Pacific Coast League with a 1.96 ERA while striking out 23 and walking 14 in seven starts. 
Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

After a week of vagueness regarding injuries and estimated timetables for player returns, general manager Sandy Alderson was quite direct Monday in outlining the Mets' short-term plans regarding their pitching.

Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, both of whom made rehab starts on Sunday, will make one more appearance apiece in the minors before being activated from the disabled list and getting slotted into the rotation. And that leaves Robert Gsellman the odd-man out and headed to the bullpen...
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes throws in a catch during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes took live batting practice in Florida on Tuesday and is "making strides," manager Terry Collins said.

Cespedes dealt with a quad issue over the weekend after playing his first rehab game since injuring his hamstring. He could return from the disabled list in time for the Mets' series in Texas against the Rangers that begins next Tuesday, GM Sandy Alderson said Monday.

Cespedes went on the disabled list last month due to the hamstring injury and reported soreness in his right quad while running the bases in a rehab game with High-A St. Lucie on Friday. 

Alderson said the team will be conservative with Cespedes since he went on the disabled list last year with a quadriceps injury.
May 3, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) is shown in the dugout before their game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Getz)

The Mets are trying to hold things together. The goal during May and June has not necessarily been to make up all the ground lost in April. Instead, the goal is to simply keep the season alive and not drop so far behind that coaches start getting fired, players get traded, fans become angry and the season ends before it ever really started.

Despite a recent seven-game losing streak, the Mets have somehow kept it together the last 30 days and are seemingly in position to at least do the same in June...
(Brad Penner)

The Mets will select SS Logan Warmoth from the University of North Carolina with the 20th overall pick in the MLB Amateur Draft on June 12, predicts Keith Law of ESPN in his Mock Draft.

In his writeup (insider subscription needed), Law says it would be a "steal" if Warmoth fell to the Mets at No. 20.

Law, who says the Mets have been linked to college bats, notes that Warmoth has a "tremendous swing" and "some chance" to stay at shortstop long-term.
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says to give Terry Collins a break, and give him more time to turn the Mets around.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday that he is happy with the job being done by manager Terry Collins this season, despite reports last week stating otherwise.

"I'm happy with the job Terry has done under the circumstances, nobody is happy with the won-loss record that we have," Alderson told reporters, according to the NY Post.  "I think there are reasons for the record that we have that have nothing to do with Terry. I would hope in the future that when people write about my views of Terry that they'll actually ask me about my views.''

Collins acknowledges that negative reports and criticism of how he uses his bullpen is something comes with the job as a manager in New York City.
May 29, 2017; Gsellman (65) hits a sacrifice fly at Citi Field. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday that rookie RHP Robert Gsellman will move to the bullpen, hour before Gsellman had what his manager described as his best start of the season Monday afternoon.

"This kid's going to be a quality starter, in my opinion," Collins said, after Gsellman limited the Brewers to one earned run on three hits in seven innings.

According to Alderson, Gsellman will add a much-needed extra arm to the bullpen, while saving innings on his arm and creating space in the rotation for Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, both of whom are expected to return from the disabled list later this week.
Collins and Gsellman after win 00:06:21
Mets manager Terry Collins and starting pitcher Robert Gsellman break down Gsellman's strong performance against the Brewers on Monday.

Tyler Pill (0-1, 13.50 ERA) will makes his first MLB start Tuesday night when the Mets (22-27) face Zach Davies (5-3, 5.33 ERA) and the Brewers (27-24) at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field...
New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets infielder Wilmer Flores continued his solid hitting against right-handed pitching by going 3-for-4 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

Flores singled in each of his three at-bats against Brewers RHP Matt Garza, scoring on Robert Gsellman's fifth-inning sac fly that gave New York a 2-1 lead.

Since starting the season 1-for-22 against right-handed pitchers, Flores is hitting .380 with one home run and 11 RBIs against right-handers in May. It's a stark contrast from 2016, when he had a .232/.289/.353 batting line against right-handers and a .340/.383/.710 line against left-handed pitchers.

But manager Terry Collins has noticed that Flores is seeing the ball better and hitting the ball to all parts of the field. He singled to right-center field in the second inning, left field in the fifth inning and right field in the sixth inning.
New York Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Hours after GM Sandy Alderson said RHP Robert Gsellman would move back to the bullpen once the Mets activate two pitchers off the disabled list, Gsellman threw seven strong innings to lead New York to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Citi Field.

Gsellman (3-3) gave up two runs (one earned) and three hits, and also recorded two RBIs on a sac fly and a bases-loaded walk as the Mets won for the third time in their last four games.

"That's the guy we saw last year," manager Terry Collins said. "That's the guy we know he can be. He threw the ball very well."
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/29 00:02:55
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Robert Gsellman allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings to pick up his fourth win of the year. He also drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk.

2) Rene Rivera and Michael Conforto had RBI doubles during a three-run fifth. Wilmer Flores was the only Met with a multi-hit game after going 3-for-4.

3) Paul Sewald struck out two in a perfect eighth and Addison Reed escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth to record his seventh save in nine opportunities.
Veteran of the Game 00:01:03
United States Army Sgt. George Parsons is the Veteran of the Game on Memorial Day at Citi Field.

The Mets proudly honored SGT George Parsons during the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia said he hopes he can return to the mound this season after undergoing surgery to remove an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder earlier this month.

Familia underwent surgery on May 13 to repair a blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral arteryand is expected to miss three to four months, however the 27-year-old pitcher still thinks he can pitch again this season.

"If everything goes well, I'll be back this year," Familia said, according to the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "I think I'll be back this year. I'm not sure August or September, but I feel good right now."
The Mets (21-27) open a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) at Citi Field on Monday at 4:10 p.m.

The Mets won two of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, while the Brewers snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and Sunday. When the Mets and Brewers faced each other from May 12 to May 14 in Milwaukee, the Brewers swept the series, outscoring New York 29-17.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Robert Gsellman (2-3, 6.45 ERA) makes his second start since May 13. Over his past four outings, which include two relief appearances, Gsellman is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. He allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits in four innings when he faced the Brewers on May 13. 
Alderson with injury updates 00:00:56
Mets GM Sandy Alderson says the impending returns of Seth Lugo and Steven Matz means Robert Gsellman will likely head to the bullpen.

Mets pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will both make one more rehab start this week before they return to the majors, GM Sandy Alderson said on Monday.

While both pitchers had relatively strong performances at the Triple-A and Double-A levels, respectively, on Sunday, Alderson said both are not yet ready to return to New York.

Instead, both pitchers will throw around 90 pitches in another rehab start before a return is considered, Alderson said. When they do return to the majors that it would be in the rotation, with Robert Gsellman likely moving to the bullpen.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce hits a two-run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson both went 3-for-5 and extended their hitting streaks to six and five games, respectively, in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Bruce is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs since May 21 to raise his batting average by 13 points and his OPS by 38 points.

His two-run double highlighted the Mets' three-run fifth inning that gave the Mets a 5-1 lead. Bruce also doubled in the first inning, singled in the fourth and made a sliding catch to his right to rob Jordy Mercer of a potential extra-base hit to end the sixth inning.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, SiriusXM's Rob Brender and I try our best to be upbeat and positive in our assessment of the Mets, while talking about...

  • The awesomeness of Michael Conforto...
  • How this season is feeling like every Batman movie...
  • Who goes to the bench when Yoenis Cespedes returns...
  • The impact of missing Seth Lugo...
  • The more surprising Rivera, T.J. or Rene...
  • Terry Collins and running a beleaguered bullpen...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets RHP Matt Harvey recorded his first quality start since April 21 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

"I'm very encouraged," manager Terry Collins said. "He doesn't have to throw 97 [mph] to get people out, I think he showed that. ... This has got to be a huge boost to his confidence."

Harvey (4-3) struck out four batters and gave up one run and six hits in six innings of work, pitching into and out of trouble in the middle innings. In fact, three of his strikeouts ended two Pirates' threats.
New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Seth Lugo struck out seven batters in six innings with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday in his second rehab start from a partially torn UCL.

Lugo gave up three runs, eight hits and two walks, throwing 55 of 79 pitches for strikes in a game against Hartford. In his first rehab outing on May 18, Lugo threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings for High-A St. Lucie.

The 27-year-old pitcher has been looking to avoid Tommy John surgery by rehabbing an injury he sustained while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in April and began his rehab in extended spring training.

In 17 appearances (eight starts) with the Mets last year, Lugo went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA, striking out 45 batters in 64 innings.
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

The Mets (20-27) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series against the Pirates (23-27) on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Mets lost to the Pirates in extra innings on Saturday night, 5-4.
Aug 14, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Steven Matz (flexor strain) pitched five perfect innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Matz struck out eight batters and did not walk anyone. 

Matz's latest start comes after he allowed five runs on five hits in four innings for Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday.

Matz, who turns 26 on Monday, went 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four outings during spring training. In 22 starts for the Mets last season, Matz went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA. 
Mets legend and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver doesn't follow the team closely anymore, but was irritated when told of Noah Syndergaard's desire to throw harder.

When Bill Madden of the NY Daily News told Seaver that Syndergaard's lat injury might have been caused by working out too much in an effort to increase his velocity, Seaver rolled his eyes.

"What's with these guys and this obsession today with velocity?" he asked Madden. "How about just pitch! Learn how to pitch! Because eventually that velocity will be harder and harder to maintain on a consistent basis."

Seaver then noted that the most important pitch for a pitcher is "strike one."
May 27, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Zack Wheeler limited the Pirates to three runs on seven hits in six innings on Saturday night, but was unable to pitch the seventh due to a blister, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.

Wheeler (3.83 ERA) struck out five batters and walked two, throwing 94 pitches on the night. He was dealt a no-decision after the the Mets lost, 5-4, in extra innings.
May 27, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) looks on from the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

The Mets (20-27) will wrap up their series with the Pirates (23-27) at 8:08 p.m. on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Matt Harvey (3-3, 5.36 ERA) will face off against 23-year-old Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 6.69 ERA).
Collins, Wheeler, Reed on loss 00:06:21
Mets manager Terry Collins, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and closer Addison Reed react to the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) John Jaso tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and came through with the game-winning single in the 10th. Addison Reed blew his second save of the season and Josh Edgin couldn't get out of a bases-loaded jam that rookie Tyler Pill created in the 10th.

2) Zack Wheeler allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings. He was removed after developing a blister on his pitching hand.
(Bill Streicher)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) will be shut down until at least Tuesday after experiencing soreness in his right quad while running the bases during a rehab game with St. Lucie on Friday night, the team announced.

The Mets will keep Cespedes in St. Lucie until he is cleared to play again. He was not in the lineup for Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday after going 0-for-2 in his first rehab outing on Friday night.
Mets RHP Tyler Pill pitches during a spring training game in 2017 (Credit: USA Today Images)

Mets RHP Tyler Pill will start Tuesday at Citi Field against the Brewers barring a rainout over the next couple of days, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old was called up on Friday as the Mets sent the struggling Rafael Montero down to Triple-A Las Vegas. 
The Mets (20-26) will play game two of their three-game set against the Pirates (22-27) on Saturday evening (7:15 p.m. ET) at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Mets won on Friday evening against Pittsburgh, as Jacob deGrom pitched 8.1 innings and Neil Walker drove in four.

The Mets are 4-6 in their last 10 games and they snapped their six-game losing streak on Friday night. ... They are tied for second in the majors with 132 runs scored this month. ... The Mets are 9-11 on the road so far this season.
(Jason Getz)

Memorial Day typically is the first valid measuring stick for the direction of an MLB team's season. And let's just say the Mets will not be receiving rave reviews come Monday.

Even with an 8-1 win on Friday in Pittsburgh behind a two-homer, four-RBI game from Neil Walker and Jacob deGrom becoming the first starting pitcher with the Mets to exceed seven innings this season, the team possesses an unsightly 20-26 record and has spotted the Nationals a 7½-game lead in the NL East.

If you want the glass-half-full prognosis, Yoenis Cespedes began a rehab assignment on Friday with Class A St. Lucie, going 0-for-2 with a walk and playing six innings in left field, and Steven Matz and Seth Lugo make what may be their final rehab starts on Sunday for Las Vegas and Binghamton, respectively. So impact reinforcements may be on the way.

Yet while the returns of Matz and Lugo should alleviate the need for more than one start from newly promoted Tyler Pill, and should even supply an extra arm to the bullpen, the fact remains that Noah Syndergaard and Jeurys Familia will be sidelined for months and Matt Harvey has yet to resolve his woes. So the reality is the Mets face a serious uphill battle to resurrect their season...
Jacob deGrom throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP)

Jacob deGrom guided the Mets to a 8-2 victory over the Pirates on Friday night, as he recorded 10 strikeouts and gave up just one run on six hits in 8.1 innings of work. 

DeGrom's outing marked the longest by a Mets pitcher so far this season.
May 20, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets (20-26) will play game two of their three-game set against the Pirates (22-27) on Saturday evening (7:15 p.m. ET) at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. 

Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets after giving up two runs on four hits (five walks/five strikeouts) in his last outing against the Angels on May 20. 

Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.36 ERA) is looking to rebound from a disastrous outing versus the Braves, as he gave up five runs on 10 hits on May 22.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:13
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Neil Walker homered twice and collected three hits and a season-high four RBIs to pace the Mets' 12-hit attack. Lucas Duda had two hits and drove in two runs for the second straight game. Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce drove in the other runs for New York.

2) Jacob deGrom became the first Mets hurler to pitch into the ninth inning since he tossed a complete game July 16 against the Phillies. DeGrom tossed a season-high 118 pitches over 8 1/3 innings, and allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out 10.
Terry Collins (10) in the dugout during game against the Padres at Citi Field. Credit Noah K. Murray-USA Today

Terry Collins has the support of Fred Wilpon and the rest of the Mets ownership group and remains "entrenched" as the manager of the team, according to a report from Newsday

Collins' on-field decisions have frustrated some members of the team's front office, but with Wilpon's support, Collins is not on the hot seat at this point. 

The manager is in the final year of his contract.
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Steven Matz (flexor strain) and Seth Lugo (elbow) will continue their minor league rehab assignments on Sunday with AAA and AA respectively. 

Matz (flexor strain) pitched four innings and allowed five runs and five hits in a rehab start Tuesday night with Triple-A Las Vegas. It is possible he is activated from the disabled list early next week if all goes well over the weekend.

In High-A St. Lucie, Lugo (elbow) allowed seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in three innings during his second rehab start earlier this week.
The Mets (19-26) open a three-game series against the Pirates (22-26) on Friday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Mets lost two of three games to the Padres earlier this week at Citi Field.

The Mets are 3-7 over their last 10 games. ... They are fifth in the majors with 124 runs scored in May. ... The Mets are second in the majors with 43 runs scored in the first inning this season. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (3.56 ERA/3.23 FIP, 1.31 WHIP), who had his start on Thursday skipped due to the threat of inclement weather, will be on the hill on Friday.

deGrom tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, walking three, and striking out nine last Friday against the Angels.
Mets RHP Tyler Pill pitches during a spring training game in 2017 (Credit: USA Today Images)

The Mets have promoted RHP Tyler Pill to the big-league roster and sent RHP Rafael Montero back to Triple-A to Las Vegas, the team announced prior to Friday's game.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Pill, who wear No. 56 and be available for Friday's game, RHP Seth Lugo was moved to the 60-Day Disabled List.

Pill, who turns 27 on Monday, was 4-1 with a 1.60 ERA in nine combined starts between Triple-A and Double-A this season. He allowed 51 hits, issued 15 walks and struck out 26 batters.
Conforto's All-Star bid 00:04:24
Steve Gelbs and Anthony DiComo discuss Michael Conforto's success so far this year and why he should be a National League All-Star.

The last time a player was voted to start the All-Star Game despite not appearing on the ballot came in 1974, when Steve Garvey of the Dodgers won a write-in campaign and appeared for the National League at first base. In fact, only one other time in major league history did a write-in candidate win the balloting: outfielder Rico Carty of the Braves in 1970.

So the odds are stacked against Michael Conforto being voted to start for the National League in Miami on July 11, when the 88th All-Star Game comes to Marlins Park.
Paul Sewald (51) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Adam Hunger-USA Today

Mets rookie RHP Paul Sewald continued his stellar pitching Thursday night, throwing three scoreless innings.

Sewald, who turns 27 today, entered in the top of the fourth inning after starting pitcher Rafael Montero was pulled from the game. Sewald allowed just one hit and one walk, while racking up four strikeouts in three innings. 
Alderson on frustrating season 00:03:36
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson discusses how he is coping with the team's current struggles with health and consistency.

The way Terry Collins has been handling the bullpen is frustrating some people in the team's front office, sources recently told NY Post reporter Joel Sherman.

Sherman's colleague, Mike Puma, was told by team sources that Sandy Alderson has specifically been irked by...
Nelson Figueroa on Montero nod 00:01:05
SNY Mets analyst Nelson Figueroa discusses Terry Collins' decision to start Rafael Montero in place of Jacob deGrom on Thursday night.

After being notified three and a half hours before the game that he would be starting, Rafael Montero struggled mightily against the Padres, picking up his fourth loss of the season.

Montero threw 87 pitches in only three innings, allowing three runs and five hits.

The 26-year old walked three batters, all in the first inning, which helped lead to San Diego jumping out to an early 2-0 lead.
Terry Collins (10) in the dugout during game against the Padres at Citi Field. Credit Noah K. Murray-USA Today

The Mets were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position Thursday night and managed to score only three runs against the last-place Padres and Dinelson Lamet, who was making his big-league debut.

Lamet allowed just one run and three hits in five innings, while racking up eight strikeouts in his debut, including three against Michael Conforto.

"It's definitely frustrating," Conforto said after the game about the team's production.
Collins, Conforto on Mets' loss 00:05:11
Mets manager Terry Collins and outfielder Michael Conforto share their thoughts on the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Padres in the series finale.

The Mets (19-26) travel to Pittsburgh and begin a three-game series Friday night with the Pirates (22-26) at PNC Park at 7:10 p.m.

Jacob deGrom (3-1, 4.56) will be pitching with an extra day of rest after the Mets bumped his start a day to avoid a possible rain-shortened outing on Thursday. In his last start, he allowed no runs on four hits in seven innings against the Angels...
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/25 00:03:43
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Padres.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Rafael Montero labored his way through 87 pitches in three innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked four batters, including three in the first inning. Paul Sewald and Josh Edgin combined to pitch five scoreless innings in relief, but Addison Reed allowed the Padres to score an insurance run in the ninth inning.

2) Lucas Duda hit a solo home run in the second inning to put the Mets on the board, then drove in the team's second run with an RBI single in the eighth. Michael Conforto tied his career-high with four strikeouts, but came through on a base hit in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to ten games.
The Mets (19-25) will finish their three-game series against the Padres (17-31) on Thursday night at Citi Field. The series is split as the Padres won last night, 6-5, thanks to a go-ahead homer in the eighth by Hunter Renfroe. 

Michael Conforto has reached base safely in eight of his 10 plate appearance this series which includes two home runs. This month, he leads the NL in slugging percentage (.750), extra-base hits (15), and is tied for most runs scored (24). 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Rafael Montero, (8.10 ERA/5.38 FIP, 2.52 WHIP), who is filling in for Jacob deGrom. With the threat of inclement weather, the Mets pushed deGrom's start back to Friday.
The Mets are pushing back Jacob deGrom's start to Friday due to anticipated inclement weather and will have Rafael Montero start on Thursday night against the Padres at Citi Field, manager Terry Collins said.

It has been raining in New York City for the majority of Thursday, and the forecast calls for rain on and off during the game, which is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)

 

The Mets activated SS Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) from the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's game and optioned C Kevin Plawecki to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Cabrera went 2-for-5 in a rehab game Wednesday night for Double-A Binghamton.
