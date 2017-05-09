Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 due to a strained hamstring, could return in roughly two weeks, manager Terry Collins said after Monday night's win.

Cespedes has been rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, FL, but was in New York on Monday to be evaluated to see if there's an underlying issue behind his recurring leg injuries.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said over the weekend that the team would try and take a "fuller look" at Cespedes and see if there are ways the team can prevent him from suffering further injuries.

After Cespedes underwent the tests on Monday, Collins said he could be cleared to resume baseball activity within a few days.

"He came out of the test fine," Collins said, according to Anthony Rieber of Newsday. "He feels he's getting better. He told me today that the leg's really feeling a lot better. I think everything's on the upswing. He had a big smile on his face. He's glad to be back. I just said, 'Look, when you get started, take it easy in the beginning. See how you feel.'"

Cespedes is hitting .270 with a .373 OBP and .619 SLG with six HR, four doubles, and 10 RBI in 18 games this season.