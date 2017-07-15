Jul 15, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) leans over after trying to catch a fly ball against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Jul 15, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) leans over after trying to catch a fly ball against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has a sore left hip stemming from his slide in the outfield on Saturday, but Mets manager Terry Collins said he could play if needed. 

Collins said Cespedes will receive treatment to prepare him for Monday night's series opener against the Cardinals.

Cespedes left Saturday night's game in the top of the sixth inning after he felt something in his hip following the slide. Mets manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez went out to check on Cespedes, who then left the game. 

Cespedes, who had four hits in Friday's win over the Rockies, said before Saturday's game that he was feeling close to 100 percent, if not already. He noted that the All-Star break allowed him to rest and that he ran without the strap that he wore around his thigh. 

Cespedes was 1-for-3 in the game before departing. He is hitting .281 with nine home runs and 20 RBI so far this season for the Mets.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes

The Mets (41-47) go for the sweep in the series finale against the Rockies (52-41) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Steven Matz (2-2, 3.05 ERA) will try to get back on track after allowing five runs on seven hits against the Cardinals his last time out. He will face the Rockies for the second time in his career. He allowed two runs on 10 hits against the Rockies on July 29, 2016. He has seven wins and a 1.99 ERA in 11 career starts during the day.
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: David Peterson 00:00:42
Mets first-round draft pick David Peterson reacts to officially joining the Brooklyn Cyclones and entering the Mets' farm system.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/15 00:02:57
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jay Bruce put the Mets on the board in the first inning with a three-run homer, the first of three home runs on the night for New York. Seth Lugo hit his first career home run in the third inning and Jose Reyes added a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 9-3. Lucas Duda had a double and two RBIs, Travis d'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and T.J. Rivera added a hit and RBI for the Mets.

2) Lugo allowed three runs on seven hits in six and 2/3 innings to earn his fourth win of the season. He held the Rockies scoreless for the first five innings before allowing a pair of runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. Paul SewaldJerry Blevins, and Addison Reed were perfect in relief.

3) Yoenis Cespedes left the game in the sixth inning after sliding awkwardly on a ball hit to the outfield. 
Tags: Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes, Lucas Duda, Seth Lugo, Travis d'Arnaud, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Jul 6, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Isaiah J. Downing)
Jul 6, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Isaiah J. Downing)

The Mets (40-47) will look to take the second game of a three-game set against the Rockies on Saturday evening (7:10 p.m. ET) at Citi Field.

The Mets trail the Nationals by 12 games for first place in the NL East and trail the Rockies by 9.5 games for the second Wild Card spot. 

The Mets are 9-6 in their last 15 games. ... The Mets have posted winning records in the second half in each of the last three years. ... They have four games this year with 19 or more hits.

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo (partially collapsed lung) has been cleared to take batting practice as he attempts to return from the disabled list. 

Nimmo has not started running yet, but that is the next step in his rehab process. 
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
Read More
Curtis Granderson is congratulated by Lucas Duda after scoring against St. Louis. (AP)
Curtis Granderson is congratulated by Lucas Duda after scoring against St. Louis. (AP)

The Mets' last-ditch effort to resuscitate their season with a strong start to the second half apparently never had a chance.
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Though the red-hot Jacob deGrom  threw yet another gem, the Mets bats ran rampid in their 12-2 win over the Rockies Friday. 

The All-Star break must have had the Mets anxious to hit as they put up 19 hits on the board, including three doubles and two home runs. 

The Mets' only All-Star, Michael Conforto, lead the team in RBIs with four after launching a three-run, opposite field homer for his 15th of the year. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two walks as well.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, Michael Conforto, TJ Rivera, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The All-Star break didn't cool down Mets ace Jacob deGrom as he secured his sixth straight win against the Rockies Friday night. 

deGrom showcased his dominance over the current Wild Card team, fanning 11 while allowing just two runs, one earned in eight innings. 

Not only was it his seventh double-digit strikeout performance this season, deGrom has now made it at least seven innings since the win streak started. He owns a 2.01 ERA with 47 strikeouts and nine strikeouts over that span. 

Though he wouldn't need it, deGrom helped himself out at the plate going 2-for-4 with an RBI. 
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
New York Mets' T.J. Rivera (54) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' T.J. Rivera (54) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Mets (40-47) secured their first win since returning from the All-Star brea. They are 11 losses behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East and 7.0 losses behind the Rockies for the second Wild Card.

What's Next...

The Mets will host the Colorado Rockies (52-39) in the second game of a three-game series tonight at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. 

Seth Lugo (3-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP) will start for the Mets after making a relief appearance in his last outing against the Cardinals. He allowed one run on two hits in three innings. He will oppose Tyler Chatwood (6-10, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) who has lost his last three starts...
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/14 00:03:00
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 14-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed one earned run over eight innings to win a career-high sixth consecutive start. The right-hander allowed four hits and walked one while striking out 11. DeGrom also went 2-for-4 with an RBI to raise his average to .286.

2) Michael Conforto homered and matched his career high with four RBIs. T.J. Rivera also went deep and tied his personal best by plating three runs. Yoenis Cespedes snapped out of a 6-for-46 slump with a double and four hits, and Jose Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double to pace a 19-hit attack. Every Met except Jay Bruce and Travis d'Arnaud had multi-hit efforts.

3) Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three runs while Cespedes, Reyes and d'Arnaud chipped in with RBIs. New York broke the game open with six runs in the third inning.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto
Read More
(Butch Dill)
(Butch Dill)

Mets top prospect SS Amed Rosario posted on Twitter saying he is ready for his Mets debut. 

The post, which has since been deleted, came before Mets GM Sandy Alderson said, "circumstances have to be right" to call up Rosario. He was also referencing 1B Dominic Smith as well. 

Rosario is the best prospect in baseball, according to ESPN's Keith Law. He was also ranked No. 1 by Law on his list at the beginning of the season. 
Tags: Amed Rosario
Read More

The Mets (39-47) return from the All-Star break as they open a three-game series against the Rockies (52-39) at Citi Field on Friday night at 7:10 on SNY.

The Mets trail the Nationals by 11 losses for first place in the N.L. East and trail the Rockies by 8.0 losses for the second Wild Card.

The Mets have posted winning records in the second half each of the last three seasons. ... The Mets have lost five of their last six games. ... The Rockies won the first six games against the Mets in 2016 before the Mets won the season finale.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said it's unlikely the team will trade RHP Jacob deGrom and other players under control beyond this season.

"This is not teardown situation," Alderson said on Friday. "We're not looking to rebuild."

The Astros have called the Mets to inquire about the availability of deGrom, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
(Geoff Burke)
(Geoff Burke)

Mets RHPs Noah Syndergaard (torn lat) and Matt Harvey (scapula) are close to beginning throwing programs, GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday.

Syndergaard has been out since April 30 due to a torn lat and had has been pain-free since last month. However, he said at the time that he wanted to be extra cautious due to the nature of his injury.

The 24-year-old Syndergaard, who is on the 60-day disabled list, has a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with two walks and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings (five starts) this season.
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey, Neil Walker, Noah Syndergaard, Danny Abriano
Read More

Old Dominion Freight Line is awarding a pair of tickets to one game of each of the next three World Series to the individual who comes closest to guessing their experts opinion on the number of baseballs it would take to fill the customized baseball trailer parked at Citi Field this weekend.

The baseball trailer will be parked in Mets Plaza next to the subway entrance throughout the entire Mets/Rockies series. Fans can enter the sweepstakes online at odfl.com/tickets. To learn more about "OD's Seats to the World Series," follow #HomePlateFreight and Old Dominion on Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday that he would be willing to make a trade with the Yankees.

The Mets and Yankees haven't made a player-for-player trade since 2004, when Mike Stanton was traded for Felix Heredia. RH reliever Gonzalez Germen was traded from the Mets to the Yankees in 2014 in exchange for cash considerations.

The Yankees have interest in LH reliever Jerry Blevinsaccording to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, and are reportedly interested in acquring additional late-inning relief help and a first baseman -- even though they just dealt for Brewers minor league 1B Garrett Cooper.
Tags: Addison Reed, Asdrubal Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, Danny Abriano
Read More
(Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
(Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

"Circumstances have to be right" for the Mets to call up SS prospect Amed Rosario and 1B prospect Dominic Smith, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday.

"Right now, we think the best thing for the both of them is to continue to play in Las Vegas" until the Mets' situation (regarding being in or out of the postseason race) "clarifies itself," Alderson said.

When asked whether Rosario would improve the team, Alderson referred to Jose Reyes, whose recent play the GM praised.
Tags: Amed Rosario
Read More
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday that he cannot foresee OF prospect Tim Tebow getting a September call-up.

Tebow hit a solo walk-off home run for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night in the team's 1-0 win over Daytona.

The home run came in the seventh and final inning in the second game of a doubleheader. With the home run, Tebow extended his hitting streak to 11 games. 
Tags: Tim Tebow
Read More

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith undoubtedly will make their major league debuts during the second half of this season with the Mets -- even if the opportunity may be limited to a September call-up in Smith's case, assuming Lucas Duda remains healthy and is not traded.

Which other Mets farmhands may debut during the second half? You're going to be disappointed with the answer.

With Triple-A Las Vegas filled with journeymen as well as farmhands who already have had some experience in the majors (Kevin PlaweckiGavin CecchiniMatt ReynoldsTyler Pill), don't look for a wave of new faces in Flushing the remainder of 2017 -- that is, unless trades later this month bring back near-MLB-ready prospects.
Read More
(The Star-Ledger-US PRESSWIRE)
(The Star-Ledger-US PRESSWIRE)

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine was asked on Friday about the potential of managing the team next season.

"I don't think so. I think that's a fantasy idea," Valentine said when asked by Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts during an appearance on WFAN.

"It's a young man's game," Valentine continued. "The players want a younger guy. The GMs want a guy that isn't going to say, 'No,' because he has his own ideas. And that's not me."
Read More

As the Mets embark on the second half of the season, you can win access to some of the best seats in Citi field, along with free food and beverage - and all it takes are the keys to your Honda.

Tonight and Tomorrow at Citi Field, a few lucky fans will have their seats upgraded to the Honda Clubhouse, located in right field at field level. They will enjoy an unparalleled view of the game from their own corner of Citi Field and unlimited food and beverage.

So how do you enter? It's simple.
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

RHP Bartolo Colon, who signed a minor league deal with the Twins last week after being released by the Braves, said he was surprised no Mets players reached out to him while he was a free agent.

"I [was] surprised," Colon said through an interpreter on Thursday, according to the NY Post. "I have a lot of friends with the Mets, and none of the players called me to see if I could come back with the Mets."

"The only reason that I [chose] the Twins was because of (Ervin) Santana," Colon said. "He's a close friend, best I have on the team. He talked to [me], and convinced me to go to the Twins."
Tags: Bartolo Colon
Read More
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets (39-47) will return from the All-Star break 11 losses behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East and 8.0 losses behind the Rockies for the second Wild Card.

What's Next...

The Mets will host the Colorado Rockies (52-39) in the first game of a three-game series tonight at 7:10 p.m. at CitiField. 

Jacob deGrom (3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP) will aim for his sixth straight win tonight. He allowed four runs in seven innings against the Cardinals on Friday. He will oppose Jon Gray (2-0, 3.75 ERA), who allowed two earned runs in five and 2/3 innings his last time out...
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

In the middle of a Mets bullpen in constant disarray stands the stalwart Jerry Blevins. The lefty specialist has put up solid numbers in his three years in New York and is an interesting trade candidate for a team looking towards 2018.

Overall, Blevins is having a decent season, though not quite up to last year's exceptional standards. He has a 3.54 ERA, and while his strikeout rate is excellent, his walk rate has jumped to nearly 5.0 per 9 innings.

The caveat is that while it feels as though he has pitched every day (and he does in fact lead baseball with 44 appearances), his 28 innings pitched is still a small sample. And there's every chance his wildness evens out as the season wears on.

As has been the norm throughout his career, Blevins has been absolute murder on lefties. They are managing just a .401 OPS against him this season. Righties, on the other hand, are putting up a whopping 1.175 OPS against, though sample size is a major issue here as well. His career splits are .570/.741 OPS against lefties and righties respectively, which is along the lines of what to expect going forward -- and still quite good for a specialist...
Tags: Jerry Blevins, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia has started a throwing program as he rehabs from surgery to remove a blood clot from his right shoulder, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Familia underwent surgery in May and it was reported at the time that he was in danger of missing the remainder of the season.

Before suffering the injury, Familia had a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and eight walks in 9 1/3 innings (11 appearances). 

He missed the first 15 games of the season while serving a suspension stemming from the alleged domestic violence incident he was involved in during the offseason.
Tags: Addison Reed, Jeurys Familia
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender check in during the All-Star break for a first half wrap, featuring:

  • A quick look at Michael Conforto at the All-Star Game in Miami
  • The best, worst, funniest, saddest, and strangest moments of the first half
  • A few trade deadline ideas
  • And the question…is this the last stand for Terry Collins?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More

The Marlins and Phillies have thrown around a trade idea involving outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. 

The deal would have the Phillies taking on the deals of both Stanton and Yelich that are a total $339.5 million (Stanton is owed $295 million from 2018-2027, Yelich owed $44.5 million from 2018-2021). The Phillies only have OF Odubel Herrera as a commitment for next season at a mere 3.35 million, meaning they could pick up higher priced assets.

Though he doesn't believe the deal would come to fruition, Rosenthal says the Phillies have discussed the "concept internally." 

The Phillies have not expressed interest in Stanton, but are "vocal" about Yelich. Stanton has had numerous injuries in the past, and would have to waive his no-trade clause in his contract for the deal to pass. Yelich, on the other hand, signed a below-market deal, and the Phillies could get a good bargain considering his recent dip in offensive production.
Read More
Wright's future in baseball 00:05:22
Jon and Moose discuss the future of Terry Collins as Mets' manager and the possibility of David Wright being a candidate for the job.

A worn-down Terry Collins candidly disclosed at the end of the last season that 2017 might be his final year managing if he felt health-wise at the end of this season like he did at that time. And given Collins is in the final year of his contract and the Mets are 39-47 at the All-Star break, it's hardly a leap to suggest the Mets will be changing managers during the offseason, while portraying it as Collins' decision.

Assuming that materializes, who are the logical candidates for Sandy Alderson to turn to as manager? 

Bob Geren, Dodgers bench coach

A former manager of the Athletics, Geren was well-regarded by the Mets front office while serving as bench coach in Queens. He opted to take the same role with the Dodgers after the 2015 season in order to be closer to his aging parents and in-laws. Another chance to manage presumably would entice Geren back to the East Coast. "I'm calling it's Bob Geren," one NL executive said when asked which name comes to mind as the next manager for the Mets, assuming Collins steps aside.

Chip Hale, Athletics acting bench coach

Hale returned to Oakland this season after managing the Diamondbacks for two years. He shifted from third base to bench coach with the Athletics last month, when Mark Kotsay took an indefinite leave of absence. Hale, a popular former third base coach for the Mets, was one of four finalists for the Mets job the last time it was vacant. The other finalists at the time: Collins, current Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, and Wally Backman (we think it's pretty safe to suggest Backman won't get an interview this time).
Read More
Let Rosario shine like Judge! 00:01:22
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario told Hardball Scoop that he is ready to compete at the major league level in a big market.

"I don't really pay attention to what else is going," Rosario said through a translator. "I just keep focusing on my work and come every day to the field and keep working hard. That's all I can control so that's what I really focus on. Playing in New York though, that's going to be a lot of pressure because of it being a big city, but I'm ready for it."

Rosario, ranked as baseball's third-best prospect by MLB.com, is hitting .327 with a .365 OBP and .474 SLG with seven HR, 16 doubles, seven triples, 16 stolen bases, 55 runs scored, and 52 RBI in 83 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Tags: Amed Rosario
Read More

This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
Read More
What comes next for the Mets? 00:02:07
With the second half about to begin, SNY looks at what to expect from the Mets and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

With the second half about to begin, SNY looks at what to expect from the Mets and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

The Mets, who are 39-47, trail the Nationals by 11 losses for first place in the N.L. East, and trail the Rockies by 8.0 losses for the second Wild Card.

Jacob deGrom gets the ball as the Mets open the second half of the season on Friday night at Citi Field against the Rockies.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets OF Michael Conforto says he's seen improvement from minor league OF Tim Tebow, currently playing with High-A St. Lucie.

"I actually was down in high-A for a rehab assignment, and I played with him. One thing I'll say about him is he always takes good at-bats," Conforto said, according to Brett Bodner of the NY Daily News. "He's got a good eye, he doesn't chase, and I think really that's half the battle in the game of baseball as far as being a good hitter."

"He's still got a long way to go, but I think I've seen a lot of improvement out of him. From spring to the one day I got to see him when I went down on Thursday (July 6), he looks like a much better player already," Conforto said. "If he just keeps getting better, who knows?"
Tags: Michael Conforto, Tim Tebow
Read More
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Quinn Brodey led the Stanford baseball team in batting average (.314), home runs (11) and RBI (51) this past college season. Now, after getting selected in the third round by the Mets last month, Brodey is off to a solid start with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Through 13 games in the New York-Penn League, Brodey is hitting .283 with three doubles and eight RBI. He has struck out 15 times in 46 at-bats, but also has walked seven times, giving him a .370 on-base percentage.

The 21-year-old outfielder has plenty of familiar faces to make him comfortable during the transition to professional baseball. Three other former Stanford players also are with the Cyclones -- first baseman Matt Winaker, right-hander Chris Viall and hitting coach Sean Ratliff. Stanford had 10 players selected in this year's MLB draft -- one shy of Michigan and Texas for the most of any college program.
Read More
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

While most of the attention this season has been paid to top prospect Amed Rosario, there's another Mets infielder waiting in the wings -- first baseman Dominic Smith.

With Lucas Duda's tenure with the team likely about to come to an end, either via trade or free agency, Smith is presumed to be lined up for a starting role in 2018.

Smith was the Mets' first round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft and he has an unusual profile for the position. Unlike Duda, he is not a power hitter at all. His 14 home runs in Double-A last year were a career high and he has only 36 over 514 professional games.
Read More
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Both All-Star teams used nine pitchers and limited the opposing team to just one run through nine innings, but Robinson Cano hit the game's decisive home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday night to lead the AL to their fifth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game. >> Box Score
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:54
The Mets' Michael Conforto talks about the amazing experience he had playing in his first All-Star Game.

Michael Conforto went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout in his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Conforto replaced Marcell Ozuna in left field in the sixth inning, and an inning later he caught Avisail Garcia's line drive. In the bottom of the seventh, he lifted a bloop single into center field to pick up his first hit as an All-Star.

In his next at-bat, with the game tied in the ninth, Conforto struck out with two runners in scoring position to send the game into extra innings.
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
Michael Conforto speaks from ASG 00:06:06
Michael Conforto joins the show to discuss his Midsummer classic experience in Miami as the Mets' lone All-Star in 2017.

Michael Conforto joins the show to discuss his Midsummer classic experience in Miami as the Mets' lone All-Star in 2017.
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
(John Minchillo/AP)
(John Minchillo/AP)

The All-Star Game takes place tonight at Marlins Park in Miami, with Michael Conforto representing the Mets in his first All-Star appearance.

There have been plenty of memorable Mets moments at the All-Star Game since Richie Ashburn was the team's first representative in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy threw out the first pitch before the game in Washington, D.C.

Here are the top five...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Danny Abriano
Read More
Conforto on career so far 00:02:36
As he makes his first All-Star appearance, Michael Conforto looks back on his early struggles and success with the New York Mets.

As he makes his first All-Star appearance, Michael Conforto looks back on his early struggles and success with the Mets.

The 24-year-old Conforto, who spent much of last season in the minors after a strong debut in 2015, is hitting .284 with a .403 OBP and .542 SLG with 14 HR, 14 doubles, and 41 RBI in 70 games this season.

Conforto expects to enter Tuesday night's game in the sixth inning and receive one or two at-bats, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
Let Rosario shine like Judge! 00:01:22
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

The 21-year-old Rosario is hitting .327 with a .365 OBP and .474 SLG with seven HR, 16 doubles, seven triples, and 16 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

He played in the Futures Game on Sunday during All-Star Weekend and said he's 100 percent ready for the majors.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Aaron Judge
Read More

The Mets are home run machines this year -- on both sides of the ball. Mets batters are on pace for a whopping 243 bombs in 2017, which would shatter the prior record of 218, set all the way back in…2016. Not to be outdone, their pitchers are on pace for 230 home runs allowed, which would dwarf the record held by the infamously hapless 1962 Mets.

The Mets are far from alone in seeing this spike in home runs. Teams across MLB are watching home run totals skyrocket and the league is on pace to surpass the single-season home run record -- set in 2000 during the peak of the steroid era -- by a wide margin. Home run rates have increased across the league every year since 2014 and there's no indication that's going to slow down anytime soon.

And it's affecting unexpected names as well. Jacob deGrom has allowed 18 home runs this season, the same number allowed by Clayton Kershaw (already his career high). Johnny CuetoJulio Teheran, and Gerrit Cole have allowed even more and are all looking at new personal records...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Mets' moves 00:02:45
Jim Duquette gives his take on whether the Mets should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Mets OF Jay Bruce disagreed with manager Terry Collins, who said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals that the team hasn't been playing with much energy.

"We've got to get some energy back," Collins said, according to Newsday. "We're not playing with much energy now, and I'm hoping that the rest will help out."

"We're not hitting, we're not pitching," Collins added. "When you don't pitch, the games are ugly. When you don't hit, they look even worse."
Tags: Jay Bruce
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:58
Mets All-Star Michael Conforto is savoring every minute of his experience in Miami.

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said he is feeling healthy and enjoying his first All-Star experience as the team's only player to be named an All-Star this year.

"I'm definitely enjoying it," Conforto said, according to ESPN's Peter Lawrence-Riddell. "It's all brand new to me. Being around these guys is pretty awesome. It's a dream come true. To be amongst these guys is pretty special to me."

The 24-year-old Conforto is hitting .284 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs through 70 games this season. While he is the only Met to be in Miami, he said he hoped Jacob deGrom, who is 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 17 starts this season, and Jay Bruce, who has a .266/.334/.538 batting line with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, would be All-Stars this season.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto
Read More
Where is Amed Rosario? 00:02:22
Jon Hein and Dan Graca wonder why the Mets have yet to call up top prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets have the worst infield defense in baseball, as measured by Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), tweeted Mark Simon of ESPN.

The Mets' -32 DRS are far worse than the second-worst team on the list (the Padres), who have -22 DRS.

Using the Defensive Runs Saved metric, the Cubs -- with 46 DRS -- have the best infield defense in baseball.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, Wilmer Flores
Read More

This season, thanks to Citi, each time the home run apple goes up at Citi Field, another step is taken in the fight against childhood hunger.

For each Mets home run at Citi Field this season, Citi has pledged to donate $2,000 to No Kid Hungry. Every dollar donated provides 10 healthy meals, meaning each Citi donation provides up to 20,000 meals to kids in need in NYC and throughout the U.S. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.
Read More

This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, on the 60-day disabled list due to a torn lat, could potentially return quicker if the Mets start out by using him in the bullpen, pitching coach Dan Warthen suggested to Newsday.

"If we decide we want to go get Syndergaard back earlier but use him as a one-inning guy, we'll all talk about that," Warthen said on Sunday.

Syndergaard, who is expected to begin a throwing program within the next two weeks, last pitched out of the bullpen in 2016, when he made one relief appearance.

He didn't make any relief appearances during the regular season in 2015, but came out of the bullpen during Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, striking out two batters and walking one in a scoreless inning.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
(Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
(Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario went 0-for-2 while catcher Tomas Nido drove in two runs for the World team in Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Rosario, Baseball America's No. 4 prospect in its midseason top 100 list, struck out in both of his at-bats as the World lost to the U.S., 7-5. The 21-year-old shortstop has a .327/.365/.474 batting line with seven home runs, 52 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 83 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Read More
Can the Mets go on a run? 00:03:48
Mets Insider takes a look at how the team can make a run in the second half of the season

The Mets will open the second half by starting Jacob deGrom on Friday, Seth Lugo on Saturday and Steven Matz on Sunday when they face the Colorado Rockies next weekend.

DeGrom, who is 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA, has won each of hs last five starts, recording a 1.62 ERA and striking out 36 batters in 39 innings.

Lugo is 3-2 with a 4.59 ERA in six appearances (five starts) since he made his season debut in mid-June. 
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz
Read More
mets Archives