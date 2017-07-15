Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has a sore left hip stemming from his slide in the outfield on Saturday, but Mets manager Terry Collins said he could play if needed.

Collins said Cespedes will receive treatment to prepare him for Monday night's series opener against the Cardinals.

Cespedes left Saturday night's game in the top of the sixth inning after he felt something in his hip following the slide. Mets manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez went out to check on Cespedes, who then left the game.

Cespedes, who had four hits in Friday's win over the Rockies, said before Saturday's game that he was feeling close to 100 percent, if not already. He noted that the All-Star break allowed him to rest and that he ran without the strap that he wore around his thigh.

Cespedes was 1-for-3 in the game before departing. He is hitting .281 with nine home runs and 20 RBI so far this season for the Mets.