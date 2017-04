Yoenis Cespedes will undergo an MRI on Friday after leaving Thursday night's game at the end of the fifth inning.

Cespedes said he felt a "shock" rather than a hamstring cramp, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Cespedes appeared to injure himself when he was on the bases and limped off the field.

Juan Lagares entered the game to play center field and Michael Conforto moved to left field.

Cespedes went 1-for-2 with a walk before departing.