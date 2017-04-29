The Mets' long list of injuries was the main topic as Sandy Alderson spoke to the media before Saturday's game in Washington.

"We are all disappointed where we're at," Alderson said. "The lineup needs to produce and the bullpen needs to be sorted out, it's disheveled with (Jeurys) Familia," who didn't join the team until last week because of a suspension. "It has to settle in. We are (9-13) and that sums it up."

Alderson wasn't concerned Yoenis Cespedes, who went on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, will have an extended absence. Alderson defended how the Mets' staff handled Cepedes, who sat out three games before Wednesday, addressing criticism that Cespedes returned too early.

"We don't think it's severe, the ultrasound didn't reveal significant damage," Alderson said. "(I have) no concern how it was handled. I'm disappointed because it's similar to last year ... We told ourselves it wouldn't happen again. It's nature of injuries.

"There's a lot of things we keep an eye on. We do a variety of things (with) training, stretching, hydration. He may just be suspectible to injury ... We don't think it's that serious."



Among other players dealing with injuries and other health issues, Alderson said Wilmer Flores, who is recovering from a knee infection, is expected to play in a game today or Sunday in St Lucie.

Noah Syndergaard, who skipped last Thursday's start with a tired arm, will start Sunday's series finale against the Nationals. "He could have pitched other day (against the Braves in Citi Field)," Alderson said. We didn't have him pitch because we wanted to be careful."