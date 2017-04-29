Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
The Mets' long list of injuries was the main topic as Sandy Alderson spoke to the media before Saturday's game in Washington.

"We are all disappointed where we're at," Alderson said. "The lineup needs to produce and the bullpen needs to be sorted out, it's disheveled with (Jeurys) Familia," who didn't join the team until last week because of a suspension. "It has to settle in. We are (9-13) and that sums it up."

Alderson wasn't concerned Yoenis Cespedes, who went on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, will have an extended absence. Alderson defended how the Mets' staff handled Cepedes, who sat out three games before Wednesday, addressing criticism that Cespedes returned too early.

"We don't think it's severe, the ultrasound didn't reveal significant damage," Alderson said. "(I have) no concern how it was handled. I'm disappointed because it's similar to last year ... We told ourselves it wouldn't happen again. It's nature of injuries.

"There's a lot of things we keep an eye on. We do a variety of things (with) training, stretching, hydration. He may just be suspectible to injury ... We don't think it's that serious."

Among other players dealing with injuries and other health issues, Alderson said Wilmer Flores, who is recovering from a knee infection, is expected to play in a game today or Sunday in St Lucie. 

Noah Syndergaard, who skipped last Thursday's start with a tired arm, will start Sunday's series finale against the Nationals. "He could have pitched other day (against the Braves in Citi Field)," Alderson said. We didn't have him pitch because we wanted to be careful."

 
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard will head back to New York for an MRI after leaving Sunday's game with a 'possible lat strain', according to the team.

He appeared to show discomfort in his second-to-last pitch, then exited after grabbing under his armpit on his final pitch.

Syndergaard gave up five runs on five hits in just one and 1/3 innings before departing. He threw 38 pitches on the day in his first start since April 20. 
Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Mets 1B Lucas Duda is pausing his rehab assignment until Tuesday after experiencing what the Mets are describing as "slight elbow discomfort on full extension," reports Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.
The Mets will try to sweep the Nationals as they wrap up a three-game series at Nationals Park in D.C. today at 1:35 p.m. The Mets have won back-to-back games after a six-game losing streak.

The Mets have not swept the Nationals since September 7-9, 2015, in D.C... the Mets are 11-9 at Nationals Park since 2015 and have hit 21 home runs in their last 14 games there.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

 
Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the third inning at Citi Field. Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets (10-13) will go for the sweep in the final game of a three-game series with the Nationals (16-8) at Nationals Park today at 1:35 p.m. on WPIX. The Mets have won two straight games after a six-game losing streak.

Noah Syndergaard will make his first start since April 20, when he gave up three earned runs on seven hits in seven innings of work. Joe Ross (1-0, 6.17 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals.
Apr 14, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Noah Syndergaard's refusal to undergo an MRI on his arm is "not standard practice" but acknowledged that he does not have much control over that decision.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...

  • As fans, how we're each dealing with the team's losing streak...
  • If it's better for the Mets to be playing on the road right now?
  • Fan sentiment toward Daniel Murphy, who is crushing New York since leaving...
  • The life and times of Oliver Perez, who pitched twice against the Mets this past weekend.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/29 00:03:45
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto homered twice and drove in three runs, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. It was Conforto's first multi-homer game during the regular season. He went deep twice in Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.

2) A combination of poor defense in the fifth inning and a high pitch count conspired against Zack Wheeler, who allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked into and out of trouble all afternoon and surrendered five hits and four walks while striking out four. 
(Brad Mills)

Maybe the decision was not that controversial given Jeurys Familia's struggles since returning from suspension. Still, Terry Collins exposed himself to the potential for serious second-guessing when, clinging to a two-run lead with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning on Friday night, he pulled his closer and inserted Josh Edgin to face Bryce Harper.

Edgin then coaxed a game-ending 1-2-3 double play and the Mets survived for a desperately needed 7-5 win at Washington to snap a six-game losing streak.

"The way things have been going, that's a big weight off our shoulders," Collins acknowledged postgame. "… Once in a while you have to make a decision. Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don't."

Collins indicated that the Mets' skid played big factor in his decision to lift Familia, even though Harper was 1-for-10 in his career against the closer. This is no time to passively manage and let players work out of funks.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-5 win over the Nationals to snap a six-game losing streak.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Josh Edgin got Bryce Harper to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end the game. Jeurys Familia had loaded the bases with nobody out and struck out Trea Turner before Terry Collins took him out of the game.

2) Travis d'Arnaud homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in a career-high five runs. After homering in the second to give the Mets a 2-0 lead, d'Arnaud blasted a three-run shot in the fourth to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.
Mets 1B Lucas Duda finished 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. He played six innings at first as he began his rehab assignment coming back from a hyperextended elbow,

Duda had been placed on the 10-day disabled list last Friday due to the injury.

He suffered the injury on Wednesday, April 19 and did not appear in a game after, meaning he's eligible to return from the DL on April 30.
The Mets (8-13) open a three-game series with the first-place Nationals (16-6) in Washington, D.C. on Friday night at 7:05. The Mets were swept by the Braves in a rain-shortened two game series that concluded Thursday, and have lost six games in a row.

The Mets' six game losing streak is their longest since they lost seven in a row from June 17-24, 2015. ... The last time the Mets were five games under .500 was Setpember 27, 2014. ... The Mets are 2-6 in their last eight series against the Nationals.

The Mets' six game losing streak is their longest since they lost seven in a row from June 17-24, 2015. ... The last time the Mets were five games under .500 was Setpember 27, 2014. ... The Mets are 2-6 in their last eight series against the Nationals.

 
In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, MetsBlog's Maggie Wiggin and I answer fan voicemails about...
Syndergaard on biceps injury 00:01:17
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard discusses skipping his start against the Atlanta Braves due to inflammation in his right biceps.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who was scratched from Thursday afternoon's start against the Braves due to discomfort in his biceps/shoulder, has been cleared to start on Sunday, manager Terry Collins said after Friday night's win over Washington.

Syndergaard had a throwing session on Friday that went well, Collins said earlier Friday.

Syndergaard said he took anti-inflammatory medication earlier this week, played catch Wednesday, and 'felt great,' but then his arm stiffened up again in the cold and wet weather, which restricted him from lifting his arm above his head.

Per doctor's orders, he took additional anti-inflammatory medication and entered Thursday feeling like he could pitch. But, in an effort to be extra careful, the team decided to not let him start...
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Yoenis Cespedes heading to the disabled list with a pulled hamstring will be a crushing blow for the Mets, who posted a 15-21 record with him out of the starting lineup last season. Yet the firewall for the Mets in recent seasons has been the strength and depth of the team's starting rotation. And now that appears seriously breached, as well.

As they enter a weekend series against the Nationals in D.C., during which they will face Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, the Mets are five games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 27, 2014. They are in last place in the NL East and 7½ games behind Washington. Their current six-game losing streak is the team's longest in nearly 23 months.

The scariest part of the current skid? The state of the once-envied rotation...
Cespedes limps off the field 00:02:08
Yoenis Cespedes limps off the field with a left hamstring injury after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Yoenis Cespedes has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to his strained left hamstring and LHP Sean Gilmartin has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, the Mets announced Friday.

Mets manager Terry Collins said the team got better news than expected on Cespedes, but that he would still be out for a while.

Cespedes exited Thursday afternoon's game in the fourth inning due to the hamstring injury after he came up limping while legging out a double to lead off the inning.
New York Mets manager Terry Collins on the dugout phone during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
I have no idea what to write or think about the current state of Mets. Their situation has become such a mess, so fast, so aggressively, I'm left totally bewildered.

Frankly, I feel like we left St. Lucie, started on a happy walk down the street, swaying, whistling beneath the sun, birds chirping, feeling great about ourselves and the potential of a terrific season. Then without warning ... WHACK. Someone cracked us on the back of the head with a sledgehammer, and now we're bleeding, hunched over, seeing stars, dizzy and can't remember our names.

How this happened, I don't know.

But it's too early to give up. 
Jeep Pitchcast: Reed's arm angle 00:00:25
SNY breaks down Addison Reed's arm angle and pitch location with his fastball.

Mets RH reliever Addison Reed, who filled in at closer during Jeurys Familia's absence, has been terrific so far in 2017.

Reed has a 3.09 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with no walks and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings (11 games) this season.

He struck out the side during his inning against the Braves on Thursday afternoon, and SNY's Ron Darling had the following to say about Reed's arm angle:

"He raises that front arm. And when he throws the ball away from right-handers, it's very hard to catch up. ... He steps acrsos his body, then fires it to the other side of the plate -- glove side of the plate."
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) congratulates third baseman Jose Reyes (7) after scoring during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Washington Nationals won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
After the Mets lost their sixth straight game and their 10th in their last 11, third baseman Jose Reyes said New York has lacked energy over the past two weeks.

"No doubt, me myself, I feel like I have no energy at all," Reyes said, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, after Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves dropped the Mets to 8-13 and to the bottom of the NL East. "We don't have energy out there. We feel that way, like we go out there with no energy. It's hard to win a ballgame like that."

New York's six-game losing streak is its longest such streak since losing seven straight in June 2015.

Heading into a stretch in which the Mets play 13 of their next 19 games on the road, including this weekend's three-game series against the division-leading Washington Nationals and a four-game series against the Braves, manager Terry Collins addressed his team following Thursday's loss.
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
The Mets will try to get back on track Friday as they open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals in D.C. at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 2.55 ERA) will face off Max Scherzer (3-1, 1.95 ERA) for the second consecutive outing. DeGrom walked six batters against Washington on Sunday, but also struck out 10 batters. Scherzer gave up three runs on five hits in eight innings against the Mets on Sunday.

The Mets will be without Yoenis Cespedes, who left Thursday's game with a hamstring strain and is scheduled to have an MRI. Manager Terry Collins said he expects Cespedes to land on the disabled list.
New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo connects for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Brandon Nimmo led off and played nine innings in a rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night.

Nimmo went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout as he completed his second rehab game in as many days.

He went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs Wednesday in his first rehab game since straining hamstring during the World Baseball Classic in March.

Nimmo, 24, hit .274 with one home run and six RBIs in 32 games for the Mets last season. 
Mets RHP Matt Harvey allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one in 4 1/3 innings against the Braves on Thursday as his ERA rose to 4.25 for the season.

He said after the game that he had an 'intense' workout on Wednesday, was tight during his start, and that his body didn't respond. 

Harvey tossed a 1-2-3 first inning as his fastball sat in the mid-90s, but struggled with his command each inning after. 
Collins on Cespedes injury 00:07:41
Terry Collins discusses Yoenis Cespedes' left hamstring injury following the Mets' 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Mets manager Terry Collins addressed his team after Thursday afternoon's loss, before speaking to reporters, and told them it's time to begin doing what they did so well last season, which is fight through adversity.

In 2016, the Mets lost several players to injury during the season, including Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Harvey, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom and others, yet still won the top Wild Card.

I told them, 'We can do it again, but it's got to start now,'" Collins said, raising his voice in response to a reporter's question. "OK, so the weather is gonna start changing. That can no longer be the excuse. It's now time to go out and grind it out as we did last year...
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/27 00:03:43
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets? 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field in the fourth inning after injuring the same hamstring that kept him out for three games recently.

2) Matt Harvey looked great in the first inning and looked like a mess thereafter, as his command vanished and his fastball velocity dipped as low as 90 MPH. He limited the damage until the fifth, when he was done in by a three-run homer by Kurt Suzuki that ended his day...
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)
In their 10 games since April 14, the Mets are 1-9, they've made 13 errors, they're batting just .178, and averaging less than three runs a game. Also, they've played 93 innings, during 40 percent of which they sent just three batters to the plate.

This is a classic Sandy Alderson team, though. It's built on power hitting and power pitching. Its goal is to win by hitting home runs and striking guys out. That's it. It's not very nuanced or creative or strategic. It's not about stealing bases, manufacturing runs, pitching to contact or having a top-rated defense. He may be smart, and he might make decisions using statistical evidence, but to Alderson baseball is simple.

In 2013, I asked Alderson on record about his ideal roster...
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY
R.A. Dickey will make his first appearance at Citi Field since being traded by the Mets in late 2012.

In 2012, Dickey, his story and his knuckleball distracted Mets fans from an otherwise disappointing season, during which he led the NL in victories (20) and strikeouts (230) and won the franchise's first Cy Young Award since Dwight Gooden in 1985...
The Mets (8-12) continue their shortened two-game series against the Braves (7-12) at Citi Field at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. The Mets, who were off on Monday and were rained out on Tuesday, lost to Atlanta 8-2 Wednesday night.

Noah Syndergaard was today's scheduled starter, but was scratched Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort in his biceps.

The Mets have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10 to fall to fourth place in the N.L. East -- 6.5 games behind the first place Nationals. ... The Mets are 4-9 at home this season. ... The Mets opened this season by winning 2 of 3 games against the Braves at Citi Field. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (2.84 ERA/4.91 FIP, 0.947 WHIP), who allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two last Friday against the Nationals.
Jose Reyes (7) reacts at third base at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets committed three errors in the first three innings of their series-opening loss Wednesday to the Braves at Citi Field.

It was the team's fifth straight loss, during which they've logged seven errors.
Apr 26, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman gave up five earned runs on 10 hits in four plus innings during Wednesday night's loss to the Braves.

The five earned runs all came in the first inning.

"He fell behind in counts," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "When you fall behind in counts in the big leagues, you're going to get in trouble."

 
Terry Collins and Robert Gsellman comment on the Mets' frustrating 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets will again try to rebound and split a rain-shortened two-game series with the Braves at Citi Field today at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

R.A. Dickey (1-2, 3.86) and Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA) will face each other for the first time since they were involved in the same trade during 2012.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/26 00:03:27
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 8-2 loss to the Braves, their fifth defeat in a row.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Robert Gsellman allowed five runs in the first inning, paving the way for the Mets' fifth straight loss and ninth in 10 games. Gsellman (0-2) was charged with six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two in four-plus innings.

2) The Mets made three errors in the first three innings, giving them 13 during their 1-9 stretch.
The Mets (8-11) open a shortened two-game series against the Braves (6-12) at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday and were rained out on Tuesday, were swept in a three-game series by the Nationals over the weekend.

The Mets have lost four straight games and eight of their last nine to fall to fourth place in the N.L. East -- 5.5 games behind the first place Nationals. ... The Mets are 4-8 at home this season. ... The last time the Mets were three games under .500 was April 12 of last season, when they were 2-5. ... The Mets opened this season by winning 2 of 3 games against the Braves at Citi Field. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (5.09 ERA/3.48 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven last Wednesday against the Phillies...
( Adam Hunger)
Mets LHP Steven Matz and RHP Seth Lugo have both thrown from 120 feet while rehabbing their respective injuries and are expected to soon begin mound work, manager Terry Collins said Wednesday.

Matz, who has been out since the end of Spring Training due to a left arm injury, began a throwing program last Wednesday.

He could theoretically return around the end of May, though an exact timetable has not been set, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said last week.
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Wilmer Flores has been discharged from the hospital and is in Port St. Lucie where he will resume baseball activities at an undertermined date, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Flores was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a left knee infection and reportedly spent the weekend in a New York hospital to receive treatment.

He is eligible to come off the disabled list prior to Sunday's game with the Nationals.

Flores is hitting .171 with two homers and three RBIs in 12 games this season.
(Scott Rovak)
The Mets have recalled Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned Sean Gilmartin to Las Vegas. Reynolds will be in uniform for Wednesday's game against the Braves.

The 26-year-old was hitting .300 with four RBIs and 10 runs scored in 13 games with the 51s, starting games in left field, center and third base. Reynolds made his Major League debut last year with New York and hit .225/.266/.416 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 47 games.

Gilmartin made one appearance for the Mets, recording two outs without allowing a run. The southpaw has a 3.69 ERA in 65 Major League appearances.
(Brad Penner)
The Mets have a rotation of young, fire-balling pitchers, led of course by Noah Syndergaard.

What makes the rotation so special is the fact that all of its members have great secondary pitches. However, the main focus is usually on their fastballs.

Here are the fastest pitches each member of the Mets rotation has thrown so far this season, courtesy of Statcast:

  1. Noah Syndergaard: 100.9 MPH sinking fastball on April 9 against the Marlins.
  2. Jacob deGrom: 97.4 MPH 4-seam fastball on April 22 against the Nationals...
SNY's Steve Gelbs and Wayne Randazzo of WOR were live from the Citi Pavillion today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Oct 1, 2016; Mets celebrate after clinching a wild-card berth. Credit: Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
The old saying goes that you cannot win a pennant in April, but you certainly can lose it. So let's not fully dismiss the uphill battle the Mets have created by getting swept by the Nationals this past weekend, which has spotted Washington a five-game lead over them in the division.

However, let's also resist the easy temptation to declare the sky is falling because the Mets are in the midst of a 1-7 stretch that has dropped them three games under .500 entering Wednesday's game against the Braves at Citi Field...
Dash Winningham playing for the Columbia Fireflies in April. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)
Mets 1B prospect Dash Winningham's second season with the low-A Columbia Fireflies got off to a resounding start. An eighth-round pick in 2014 out of high school in Ocala, Fla., Winningham began this season with consecutive four-RBI games.

The 21-year-old Winningham currently is hitting .246 with one home run and 13 RBIs through 65 at-bats. The RBI total leads the Fireflies and ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League.

 

 
Apr 21, 2017; Terry Collins (10) on the dugout phone at Citi Field. Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Terry Collins is not panicking and he still believes in his team, he told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

Kernan's article is more or less one long quote from the manager, who - among other talking points, cliches and wisdom - says...
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
Robert Gsellman (0-1, 5.09 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) as the Mets begin a shortened series with the Braves tonight at Citi Field.

Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud were in Tuesday's lineup before the game was postponed by rain. The two players are expected to again be in the starting lineup tonight after missing the previous few games due to injury.
The Fountain of Youth 00:02:27
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate if it's time for the Mets to call up some promising young talent including top prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets are not a 'train wreck,' Bob Klapisch, though you make several excellent points about why this season may be a constant struggle. Sandy Alderson's current roster still has World Series upside. The team's potential has not changed in the three weeks since leaving Spring Training.

"It's easy to push the panic button, it's easy to say, 'Oh, sh!t,' but we are too good for that," Jay Bruce said Sunday, according to the NY Post. "We are a legitimate World Series contender, I believe, and I wouldn't just say that. This is a team that is stacked. We just have to be healthy and play well."

I agree. That said, I fear Alderson and Collins are still making decisions like they did a few years when rebuilding, as opposed to reverse engineering every choice based on winning a Championship.
Read More
Apr 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The first game of a three game series between the Mets and Braves at Citi Field has been rained out.

Tuesday night's game has been rescheduled for 4:10 p.m. on September 25 as part of a doubleheader. 

Robert Gsellman, who the Mets had planned to skip, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, will make his scheduled start on Wednesday. Noah Syndergaard will start the series finale on Thursday.

Julio Teheran, who was scheduled to start on Tuesday for Atlanta, will start on Wednesday, according to Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan.
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
LF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and C Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) are back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night.

However, Cespedes may be scratched from the lineup if the game is played in inclement weather, Terry Collins said.

Cespedes has not played since exiting last Thursday's game with the hamstring issue. He was on deck to pinch hit Sunday night when the Mets made the final out of the game against the Nationals.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher)
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes has turned to analytics to help improve his performance at the plate, Ken Rosenthal explains in an article for FoxSports.com.

The Mets have been able to show Cespedes the zones where he tends to chase pitches, resulting in him using that information to generate 11 walks in just 16 games.

"For him to be leading our team in walks is nothing short of a miracle," the team's hitting coach, Kevin, Long told Rosenthal, when asked how statistical analysis has benefited Cespedes.
Apr 5, 2017; Citi Field during the second inning in April. Mandatory Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets begin a three-game series against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Robert Gsellman (0-1, 5.09 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) in the opener.
