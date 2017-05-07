The Mets are sending OF Yoenis Cespedes to New York on Monday to evaluate him and try to determine why he has had recurring injuries, general manager Sandy Alderson said on Saturday.

Alderson said Cespedes, who landed on the 10-day disabled list last month with a strained left hamstring, is progressing well so far as he works his way back from the injury.

The Mets will try and take a "fuller look" at Cespedes and see if there are ways the team can prevent him from suffering further injuries.

Alderson said last month that he was disappointed because the injury was similar to the one Cespedes suffered last season, noting that "we told ourselves it wouldn't happen again."

In 18 games so far this season, Cespedes is hitting .270 with six home runs and 10 RBI. He has not played since April 27.