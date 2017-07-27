To fill the latest hole in the rapidly dwindling Mets rotation, the Mets made an unexpected call in promoting right-hander Chris Flexen from Double-A Binghamton.

This came as a surprise for a team that has rigorously stuck with a patient approach with its prospects, giving them extended exposure to Triple-A to further develop them.

The last Mets prospect to skip Triple-A entirely was Michael Conforto in July 2015. The last pitcher to do so was fringe reliever Akeel Morris, who arrived from High-A, got shelled, and is now with the Braves organization. Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, and Seth Lugo all spent most of a full season in Las Vegas, if not more, regardless of results.

A big reason for this deviation is that the Mets simply lack pitchers at the higher levels with anything approaching MLB-quality stuff. Half of the Vegas rotation is already here, with Tyler Pill the most recent arrival. The other half is bad, old, or both, and, perhaps more importantly, not on the increasingly crowded 40-man roster.

While there is plenty of time to critique what the team could have or should have done in the offseason to address this thinness, the fact remains that the options came down to Flexen and Marcos Molina -- a well-regarded but oft-injured starter who is slightly behind Flexen in his development at this point.

So who is Chris Flexen? The 23-year-old was drafted in the 14th round out of high school in 2012 and has had an up-and-down go of it as he's worked through the Mets system. He lost a year to Tommy John surgery between 2014 and 2015, but thrived upon his return, adding velocity and refining a potentially-plus curveball.

Flexen hit a rough patch in 2016, when he struggled with walks and saw his strikeout rate drop precipitously, but he has been flat-out dominant in 2017, posting a 1.76 ERA across two levels and striking out more than a batter per inning, while also showing much improved command.

Looking ahead to his major league expectations, scouting reports tend to pin Flexen as a likely 4th or 5th starter. This designation has turned out a few Jacob deGroms, but also some Rafael Monteros, so there's a wide range of potential outcomes. The key for Flexen will be keeping the walks to a minimum and continuing to show progress in his developing curveball, which will ideally become his best weapon.

"He's got a very good arm," Mets manager Terry Collins said earlier this week. "I never saw Robert Gsellman until he came up last year, and I'm hearing the same things on Flexen. He's got good movement on his fastball, keeps the ball down. I'm anxious to see him."

Mets GM Sandy Alderson has often said that his goal in prospect promotions is to wait for the right time such that once they're up, they never get sent back down. That may be a lot to ask of the young Flexen, but with a rotation in near-constant upheaval and a barrage of question marks for 2018, he has an opportunity to establish himself as a name to watch.

Maggie Wiggin (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Archive Posts) has been a Mets fan since birth and a MetsBlog contributor since 2013. She loves throwing hard and hitting hard and hates the DH. When baseball is out of season, she fills her days with data analysis and evaluation and patiently waits for Spring