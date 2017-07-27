(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

To fill the latest hole in the rapidly dwindling Mets rotation, the Mets made an unexpected call in promoting right-hander Chris Flexen from Double-A Binghamton.

This came as a surprise for a team that has rigorously stuck with a patient approach with its prospects, giving them extended exposure to Triple-A to further develop them.

The last Mets prospect to skip Triple-A entirely was Michael Conforto in July 2015. The last pitcher to do so was fringe reliever Akeel Morris, who arrived from High-A, got shelled, and is now with the Braves organization. Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, and Seth Lugo all spent most of a full season in Las Vegas, if not more, regardless of results.

A big reason for this deviation is that the Mets simply lack pitchers at the higher levels with anything approaching MLB-quality stuff. Half of the Vegas rotation is already here, with Tyler Pill the most recent arrival. The other half is bad, old, or both, and, perhaps more importantly, not on the increasingly crowded 40-man roster.

While there is plenty of time to critique what the team could have or should have done in the offseason to address this thinness, the fact remains that the options came down to Flexen and Marcos Molina -- a well-regarded but oft-injured starter who is slightly behind Flexen in his development at this point.

So who is Chris Flexen? The 23-year-old was drafted in the 14th round out of high school in 2012 and has had an up-and-down go of it as he's worked through the Mets system. He lost a year to Tommy John surgery between 2014 and 2015, but thrived upon his return, adding velocity and refining a potentially-plus curveball.

Flexen hit a rough patch in 2016, when he struggled with walks and saw his strikeout rate drop precipitously, but he has been flat-out dominant in 2017, posting a 1.76 ERA across two levels and striking out more than a batter per inning, while also showing much improved command.

Looking ahead to his major league expectations, scouting reports tend to pin Flexen as a likely 4th or 5th starter. This designation has turned out a few Jacob deGroms, but also some Rafael Monteros, so there's a wide range of potential outcomes. The key for Flexen will be keeping the walks to a minimum and continuing to show progress in his developing curveball, which will ideally become his best weapon.

"He's got a very good arm," Mets manager Terry Collins said earlier this week. "I never saw Robert Gsellman until he came up last year, and I'm hearing the same things on Flexen. He's got good movement on his fastball, keeps the ball down. I'm anxious to see him." 

Mets GM Sandy Alderson has often said that his goal in prospect promotions is to wait for the right time such that once they're up, they never get sent back down. That may be a lot to ask of the young Flexen, but with a rotation in near-constant upheaval and a barrage of question marks for 2018, he has an opportunity to establish himself as a name to watch.

Maggie Wiggin (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Archive Posts) has been a Mets fan since birth and a MetsBlog contributor since 2013. She loves throwing hard and hitting hard and hates the DH. When baseball is out of season, she fills her days with data analysis and evaluation and patiently waits for Spring 
Collins on Walker, the shift
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses when Neil Walker could return and how the infield shift has led to baserunners' increased awareness.

Mets second baseman Neil Walker started at third base Wednesday during a rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas, according to MLB.com.

Walker, who has only played second base for the Mets, has played just 15 games at third base during his nine-year career. His last appearance at third was in 2010 for the Pirates.

"We just want to protect ourselves," manager Terry Collins said when asked about the potential position switch. "We want to make sure we cover all the bases. We talked to Neil about it and he was fine with it."
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) rounds second on an RBI triple during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Cespedes would score on the play after a throwing error from San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers (4) to third. (Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)
After dealing with nagging leg injuries this season, Yoenis Cespedes wants to change his workout regimen in a way that focuses on him being a more athletic player, he told the New York Post. 

Cespedes, who has spent time on the disabled list with hamstring and quad injuries, wants to focus less on the weight training he put an emphasis on this offseason.

"I want to become more flexible, more athletic, have less bulk [in my legs]," Cespedes told the Post. "I want to do less weight lifting. I'm going to do some different things, I want to do yoga, more stretching. I want to be lighter. I want to come back around 210, lose about 15 pounds.''
The Amazin' Life: Keith vs. Ron
In the Season 2 premiere of The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling launch a not-so-friendly competition

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
Collins, Matz on loss to Padres
Manager Terry Collins and pitcher Steven Matz discuss the ongoing pitching struggles that led to the Mets' 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Mets LHP Steven Matz struggled again on Wednesday night as he allowed six runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out four in 3.0 innings against the Padres.

Matz has allowed 21 runs on 34 hits in 13 1/3 innings over his last four starts as his ERA has risen from 2.12 to 5.51.

"I feel like every time I miss my spot by a few inches, they're just killing it," Matz said after Wednesday night's game. "They're getting the barrel on it and they're crushing it. It does catch me by surprise, because I've missed my pitches before. But I think there's just a sharpness that I'm lacking a little bit right now, and I've got to get back to it."
Mets at the trade deadline
Steve Gelbs and James Wagner discuss the Mets' assets as the trade deadline approaches.

The Mets, who lost last night to the Padres, are 16-11 since late June, but remain five games under .500. 

With four days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they are 13 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and seven losses back of the Rockies for the final Wild Card spot. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/26
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz allowed six runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts in three innings to lose for the third time in four starts. The 26-year-old surrendered a two-run homer to Manny Margot in the first and a yielded four more runs in the third -- three on Luis Torrens' triple.

2) Jose Reyes drove in two runs on a single and a bases loaded walk. Wilmer Flores launched a solo homer in the eighth, his 11th of the year and third in four games. Rene Rivera was robbed of at least one RBI with a diving stop by Padres shortstop Allen Cordoba with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth.

3) Erik GoeddelTyler Pill and Hansel Robles combined to strike out seven over five one-hit innings of relief.
The Mets (47-51) play the third game of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres (43-57) on Wednesday at Petco Park at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

Click here to stream the game
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Flexen, who will start in place on the injured Zack Wheeler on Thursday against the Padres, said he's excited to make his first Major League start. 

"I don't think it will be too difficult," Flexen told reporters Wednesday. "The hardest thing is to manage the emotions. Everything is going to be heightened at the moment.

"Like he said whatever got me here, stick with it. That's been being confident, attacking guys and that's what I am going to go out and do. Just stick to the game plan."
Mets infield prospects Amed Rosario, Dom Smith (USA Today) and David Peterson (GoDucks.com)
Mets prospects Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith and David Peterson top the organization's mid-season prospect list, according to a recent report published by Baseball America...
Jul 7, 2017; Reed (43) celebrates with d'Arnaud (18) after a win at Busch Stadium. Credit: Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets have discussed the idea of packaging Addison Reed with another big league player in order to improve a potential return, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

Aside from Reed, the Mets are open to trading Asdrubal Cabrera, Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, and Curtis Granderson, among others.

The Rays are one of the teams interested in Reed, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. As of July 21, there were at least six teams interested in trading Reed, according to Carig.
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Sixth-round pick Marcel Renteria's family has a history of high-level baseball play. One uncle, Gil Heredia, pitched for 10 seasons in the majors, primarily with Montreal and Oakland. Another uncle, Dave Oropeza, pitched for two seasons in the minors with the Expos before his career was sidetracked by Tommy John surgery.

Renteria, a 5-foot-11 right-hander, so far has made three relief appearances with the Brooklyn Cyclones since being drafted by the Mets in June.

He went a combined 12-7 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings in two seasons at New Mexico State while primarily working as a starter.
(Jasen Vinlove)
The Cubs are among several teams that have expressed interest in trading for RHP Seth Lugo, but the Mets are not motivated to trade him, sources recently told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.

According to Crasnick, the Cubs love Lugo's spin rate and believe he has "breakout potential."

Lugo, 27, missed the first two months of this season due to a torn UCL in his pitching elbow that he rehabbed and is pitching through in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Mets back-up catcher Rene Rivera, who is the subject of a trade rumor (Charles LeClaire, USA Today)
The Cubs have interest in acquiring Mets C Rene Rivera, the NY Post's Mike Puma tweeted July 25.

In addition to the Cubs, the Rockies are also looking to upgrade at catcher, according to MLB.com.

The Rockies have started asking about Jonathan Lucroy (Rangers), Kurt Suzuki (Braves) and Alex Avila (Tigers), all of whom are reportedly available in trade.
(Steve Mitchell)
Mets RHP Robert Gsellman, who has been out since June 28 due to a hamstring injury, will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday.

Gsellman left his start on June 27 against the Marlins in the fourth inning after suffering a left hamstring strain while running to first base.

The 24-year-old Gsellman has a 6.16 ERA and 1.62 WHIP and has allowed 97 hits while sgtriking out 57 and walking 26 in 76.0 innings (14 starts, three relief appearances) this season.

He had a 2.42 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings (seven starts, one relief appearance) in 2016, during what was his rookie season.
Duda (21) doubles against the Pirates at Citi Field. Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
The Rays have interest in Lucas Duda and Addison Reed, the NY Post's Mike Puma tweeted July 25.

Duda, Yonder Alonso (A's), and Justin Bour (Marlins) are considered the top first basemen available on the trade market, according to a recent post on MLB Trade Rumors.

Despite acquiring Todd Frazier, the Yankees are still interested in all three, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported last week. However, local reports indicate Bour will soon head to the disabled list after straining an oblique muscle during Monday night's game. It would be his second DL stint this season.
Jul 4, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) hits at Nationals Park. Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
The Red Sox reportedly had interest in trading for Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera.

However, they instead acquired 3B Eduardo Nunez from the Giants in exchange for RH pitching prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos, the two teams announced Tuesday.

Nevertheless, by twice playing third base this week, "a solid market has developed for Cabrera, leading to optimism that the Mets may find a trade partner before the deadline," sources told Newsday's Marc Carig.

The Mariners and Indians remain among multiple teams interested in Cabrera, a major league source said July 25, according to NY Post reporter Mike Puma.
Cespedes collects a triple
Yoenis Cespedes gets a Little League home run on a check-swing, two-RBI triple as the Padres make an error on the throw to third base.

Yoenis Cespedes was removed before the eighth inning Tuesday after legging out a triple, and sprinting home, on what he later described a 'Little League home run.'

Prior to leaving the game, Cespedes hit a triple, double and a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs, as Mets defeated the Padres, 6-5, in San Diego.

"I'm not too worried," Cespedes later said of his sore legs. "I don't think it's going to be an impediment for playing tomorrow."
Mets on their win vs. Padres
Terry Collins, Curtis Granderson, Seth Lugo and Yoenis Cespedes discuss their second straight win over the San Diego Padres.

The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games, and six of their last seven, including a 6-5 win against the Padres last night in San Diego.

However, with five days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they remain under .500, 12 back of the Nationals and seven losses back of the Rockies for the last Wild Card spot.
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)
Mets closer Jeurys Familia will soon throw off a mound, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Familia started a throwing program in Port. St. Lucie earlier this month and Mets manager Terry Collins said he will return this season.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. He went 1-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA before he was placed on the 60-day disabled list.

Familia also missed 15 games to start the season after he was suspended for violating the league's domestic violence policy.
New York Mets' Seth Lugo delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
The Mets (46-51) play the second game of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres (43-56) on Tuesday at Petco Park at 10:10 p.m. on SNY

Mets Padres
Curtis Granderson, CF Jose Pirela, LF
Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B Carlos Asuaje, 2B
Yoenis Cespedes, CF Wilm Myers, 1B
Jay Bruce, RF Hector Sanchez, C
TJ Rivera, 2B Hunter Renfroe, RF
Lucas Duda, 1B Cory Spangenberg, 3B
Jose Reyes, SS Manuel Margot, CF
Travis d'Arnaud, C Allen Cordoba, SS
Seth Lugo, P Kyle Lloyd, P

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Seth Lugo (4.05 ERA/3.87 FIP, 1.35 WHIP ) who earned a no-decision in his last outing against the Cardinals. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five and walking one in 6.2 innings. 

Lugo owns a 4.73 ERA while on the road compared to a 3.15 home ERA. He has had a good start to the second half of the season, posting a 2.70 ERA and .220 opponent batting average in 13.1 innings. 

 
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes hit a tie-breaking triple and scored on a throwing error by Padres first baseman Wil Myers during the same sequence in the seventh. The Mets' outfielder also delivered an RBI double and slugged a solo homer in the opening frame, his first long ball in 87 at-bats dating back to June 23. Cespedes left the game as a precaution following the top of the seventh after feeling tightness in his quad.

2) New York fell behind 3-1 but rallied to tie the game on RBI doubles by Cespedes in the fourth and Asdrubal Cabrera in the fifth. Travis d'Arnaud's run-scoring single plated Cabrera to give the Mets a brief 4-3 lead. Curtis Granderson reached base three times on a single, double and a walk.
Mar 6, 2017; Rosario (61) forced out Destin Hood (68) at second base during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Mets prospect Amed Rosario could be called up to the major leagues within the next week or just after the trade deadline, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Rosario went 1-for-4 on Monday in his first game since July 17 after recovering from gastroenteritis and dehydration. The 21-year-old is hitting .329 with seven home runs, 55 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 88 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season.
Jose Reyes steals his 500th
Jose Reyes steals his 500th base in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday night.

Mets SS Jose Reyes recorded the 500th stolen bases of his career when he swiped second during the eighth inning Monday night against the Padres in San Diego.

Immediately after the game, as the team congratulated itself for defeating the Padres, Reyes unlocked second base and kept it as a souvenir.
JRSportBrief: Wheeler down
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR demands that the Mets make changes after news of Zack Wheeler's arm injury.

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress reaction in his right arm, the team announced Monday.

"I sort of expected bumps in the road coming back this year," Wheeler, who missed the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, told reporters on Monday. "It's just unfortunate because everything else feels awesome -- elbow, shoulder, everything feels great. And that's why it's so frustrating for me. The surgery repair feels great. This is something stupid and small that I can't help. I just want to go out there and pitch, but this is holding me back for a bit."

Wheeler said only the bone was irritated as opposed to a fracture. The team has not yet given a timetable for when Wheeler would return, however Wheeler told reporters he would take matters slowly.
Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda, Addison Reed and Neil Walker, all of whom are eligible to free agents after the 2017 season (Credit: USA Today Sports)
The July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is six days away. And given the Mets still trail by double digits in the division and wild-card races, it's unquestionable they will be sellers.

Who exactly will go? Here's a list of nine contenders, from most to least likely...
Bruce prevailed and leads Mets
SNY.tv takes a look at the excellent season from outfielder Jay Bruce after struggling for parts of 2016.

With less than a week until the trade deadline, Jay Bruce is still not drawing significant interest from teams looking to acquire an outfielder, a source recently told Newsday's Marc Carig.

Bruce, 30, is tied for fourth in the National League with 25 home runs putting him on pace to hit 42 this season, which would be the most of his career.

He is due roughly $5 million through the rest of this season, after which he will be a free agent.
Breaking down Conforto's year
Nelson Figueroa breaks down Michael Conforto's resurgence at the plate which led to his first All-Star Game nod earlier in the year.

The Mets are now five games below .500 after winning seven of their last 11 games.

With six days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they are eight losses back of the Rockies for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed two runs on five hits over eight innings to win his eighth consecutive start. The right-hander walked two and struck out eight, including the first four batters of the game.

2) Jay Bruce drove in two runs and Wilmer Flores homered for the second time in three games. Yoenis Cespedes had an RBI triple and Travis d'Arnaud delivered a run-scoring single. Asdrubal Cabrera (3-for-4, BB), Lucas Duda (2-for-4, 2B) and Bruce (2-for-4) paced New York's 12-hit effort.
(Andy Marlin)
The non-waiver trade deadline is on July 31, with the Mets expected to make a flurry of moves between now and then.

Addison ReedJay BruceLucas DudaAsdrubal Cabrera, and Curtis Granderson, among others, could be on the move this year. 

As we await the Mets' potential moves, here are the five biggest trade deadline deals in team history...
Feb 17, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view of the catchers gear of New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera (not pictured) on the field during spring training workouts at Tradition Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mets LHP David Peterson, the team's first-round pick in the 2017 draft, was ranked New York's No. 3 prospect in Baseball America's midseason top 10 and in MLB.com's midseason prospect rankings.

Shortstop Amed Rosario, who was ranked MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect and Baseball America's No. 4 overall prospect, was ranked the organization's top prospect by both outlets.

First baseman Dominic Smith was ranked the No. 2 prospect by both outlets, the No. 41 overall by MLB.com and No. 49 overall by Baseball America. RHP Justin Dunn was ranked fourth in the organization (No. 100 overall by Baseball America).
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hits against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. (Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and played seven innings in center field in the first game of his rehab assignment from a partially collapsed lung.

Nimmo, who last played in a game July 4, was cleared last week to take batting practice. He was hospitalized and underwent X-rays during New York's road trip to St. Louis after he complained about how he felt.

He said earlier this month he wasn't sure what caused the partially collapsed lung.

Nimmo was hitting .350 with no home runs and two RBIs in 15 games with the Mets this season. In the minors, he was hitting .223 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.
The Mets embark on a 10-game road trip beginning with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday at 10:10 p.m.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Jacob deGrom (11-3, 3.37 ERA) looks to win his eighth straight start. He has pitched at least seven innings in six of his past seven starts, going 7-0 with a 1.51 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings in that span.

DeGrom is 5-1 with a 4.63 ERA in nine road starts, however he is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 10 starts at Citi Field. He has faced the Padres three times in his MLB career, going 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario fields a ground ball against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Mets top prospect Amed Rosario went 1-for-4 with an RBI double as he returned to the Las Vegas 51s' lineup on Monday for the first time since July 17 due to a stomach issue.

Rosario was hospitalized Saturday due to gastroenteritis and dehydration, but had been recovering Sunday, 51s manager Pedro Lopez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Betsy Helfand. The issue was likely related to something Rosario had eaten earlier in the week, according to Helfand.

Rosario, 21, is hitting .330 with seven home runs and 53 RBIs in 87 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season. He was ranked the Mets' top organizational prospect and the No. 4 prospect in the game in Baseball America's midseason top 100.
(Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets signed RHP Jonathan Albaladejo to a minor-league deal on Monday, the team announced.

Albaladejo, who last pitched in the majors in 2012, will report to and start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The 34-year-old Albaladejo had seven wins, a 4.44 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League.

In Albaladejo's MLB career, which began in 2007, he went 6-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 66 relief appearances, pitching for the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mets prospect Amed Rosario and SS Jose Reyes. Credit: USA Today Images
Jose Reyes told the NY Post's Ethan Sears that he is excited to see the Mets eventually promote top SS prospect Amed Rosario, despite them playing the same position.

"He's a good friend of mine," Reyes told Sears. "We speak on the phone almost every day, so I'd say we have a very good relationship."

In 87 games with Las Vegas this season, Rosario is hitting .330 with seven home runs and 53 RBI. He had been batting .435 during his last 10 games, after which he's missed roughly a week due to a bruised finger and stomach illness.

According to Reyes, he and Rosario talk more about life than baseball...
First Data's Veteran of the Game
The Mets and First Data salute Sergeant Robert Reilly of the US Marine Corps.

US Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Reilly was Sunday's First Data Veteran of the Game at Citi Field. 

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mets prospect OF Tim Tebow homered for High-A St. Lucie on Sunday -- his fourth homer since being promoted from Low-A Columbia.

Click below to watch

 
Michael Conforto (30) fields a single by Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (not pictured) in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Michael Conforto has increased his playing time in center field and would not mind playing the position over an extended period, he told the New York Daily News

"I think as long as I can play there, I would definitely enjoy playing there. If you're asking me, I'd love to play out there every day. It'd be awesome," Conforto said Saturday. "But I don't know what the plans are for me or for the team moving forward. I guess from my standpoint all I can do is try to play as well as I can out there, show that I can cover some ground and be effective out there. But I definitely enjoy playing out there, that's for sure. So we'll see what happens."
