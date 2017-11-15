Apr 25, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) shakes hands with starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) after defeating the New York Yankees in an interleague game at Yankee Stadium. The Mets defeated the Yankees 8 - 2. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)
Apr 25, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) shakes hands with starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) after defeating the New York Yankees in an interleague game at Yankee Stadium. The Mets defeated the Yankees 8 - 2. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports ( Adam Hunger)

With the Mets down 3-1 in the 2015 World Series, Matt Harvey took the hill for New York looking to extend the series. 

Harvey was spinning a career defining performance, and through eight innings hadn't given up a run with eight strikeouts. The Mets were winning 2-0. Terry Collins talked to Mike Francesa, Live at the Tilles Center, about how Harvey fought to remain in the game.

"The toughest part was he had an eight-pitch 8th inning, and so he comes off the mound in the 8th inning and he walks in the dugout and I said as he walks by me I said, "That's it." He went over to grab his jacket and he stopped and came back and said, "You got to let me go out there. This is my night, this is my game! I'm fine, you got to let me have this game" and I said "Well you got the first two guys." And certainly, it didn't work out but um, you know," Collins said.

Harvey saw two batters that ninth inning. The first, Lorenzo Cain, drew a walk on a 3-2 slider. It's a decision that has been questioned ad nausium, because Cain stole second before Eric Hosmer doubled him home. Harvey was removed after the Hosmer double, and Collins has no regrets with Harvey's pitch choice.

"Matt was so good, his slider was so good, I know his only thought was "I'm striking this guy out" and that's why he threw it," Collins said. 

Late during that regular season, Harvey was the subject of a public innings dispute. Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, said the pitcher should be shut down after 180 innings. Harvey didn't exactly distance himself from the comments. 

That debacle played a part in Collins' decision in that World Series game. Harvey showed he wanted the ball, innings limit be damned, so Collins let him stay in.

"A month earlier we had gone through a situation about pitch limits, pitch innings limits with him, and he got caught up and he was at 180 innings and then the next thing you know and that became, he got ripped about that and his teammates were down on him a little bit and I thought this was his night to rectify all that and I gave him that opportunity and it just didn't work," Collins said. 

At the time, Harvey was one of the best pitchers in baseball. In the two seasons since that game, he's been anything but. Collins was asked if he believed Harvey would ever return to those heights. 

"I'm not sure he'll ever see the velocity again," Collins said. "I think the injuries that he's had have curtailed that but you know what I saw Matt pitch great games and throw 94-95; he didn't have to throw 98. If he gets the slider back which I think was the pitch that he was most affected by this year, if that returns in his repertoire, Matt Harvey will win some games for the Mets."
Tags: Matt Harvey
Mar 15, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Rovak)
Mar 15, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Rovak)

The deadline to add Rule-5 eligible players to 40-man rosters is this coming Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Eligible players left off the roster can be selected by another organization during the Rule 5 Draft, which is held each year at the MLB Winter Meetings in early-December.

According to MLB.com, the Mets have five players from their Top 30 Prospect list that are eligible, including Luis Guillorme, Jhoan Urena, Gerson Bautista, and Corey Oswalt.
Read More
Jun 3, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Matt Purke (64) (Rick Osentoski)
Jun 3, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Matt Purke (64) (Rick Osentoski)

The Mets have signed LHP Matt Purke to a minor league deal that contains an inviation to big league spring training, the team announced Friday.

Purke, 27, has a 5.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP during his six-year minor league career.

He had a 3.84 ERA and 1.36 WHIP while striking out 80 batters in 65 2/3 innings (48 games) this past season in Triple-A for the White Sox.
Read More
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera fields and throws to first base in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. (Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera fields and throws to first base in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. (Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets assistant GM John Ricco said the team will put a new emphasis on defense in 2018.

As a team, the Mets ranked 17th in fielding percentage (.984), 16th in ultimate zone rating (-0.3), 20th in defensive rating (-7.3) and 21st in range runs (-6.7) last season.

"That is one area we collectively think we need to be a little stronger," Ricco said Thursday during an appearance on Mets Hot Stove on SNY...
Read More
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Baseball fans are understandably focused on free agency, player acquisitions, payroll, and trade rumors during the offseason. However, in the case of the Mets, it may be the following off field changes that have the biggest impact on the team's success in 2018...

Mets pitchers, get ready to be prepared

Mets manager Mickey Callaway repeatedly said this past week that it is vital that the team's pitching staff be healthy and mentally strong when taking the mound. In his view, this includes conditioning between starts and proper advanced scouting, but it also includes things like visualization techniques and being properly hydrated...
Read More
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) doubles in a run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) doubles in a run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Mets INF T.J. Rivera, who had Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow on Sept. 14, is hoping to return around the beginning of next season.

While pitchers usually miss between 12 and 18 months recovering from Tommy John surgery, position players can return in as little as six months.

Mets officials foresee Rivera returning this coming summer, but his goal is to get back sooner...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera, Dominic Smith, Jose Reyes, TJ Rivera, Danny Abriano
Read More
John Ricco joins Mets Hot Stove 00:05:52
Mets Assistant General Manager John Ricco joins Mets Hot Stove to discuss the team's offseason plan and their expectations for 2018.

In a report for the NY Post, columnist Ken Davidoff argues in favor of the Mets making a push for free-agent Eric Hosmer by offering at least a seven-year, $150 million contract.

"While he has not presented a picture of consistency, with underwhelming 2014 and 2016 campaigns, Hosmer has displayed his ceiling with very strong performances in 2013, 2015 and 2017," explains Davidoff, who predicted earlier this month that Hosmer would eventually sign with the Red Sox.

I totally understand that signing Hosmer would 'make a splash,' as people say. It would plant a bold, new flag at the start of the Callaway Era, much like Omar Minaya did with Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran when he and Willie Randolph took over the franchise...
Read More
May 9, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard (left) and Jacob deGrom (middle) and Matt Harvey (right) walk to the dugout before start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
May 9, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard (left) and Jacob deGrom (middle) and Matt Harvey (right) walk to the dugout before start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

It was reported last week that -- like the Dodgers and Indians -- the Mets intend to keep their starting pitchers from facing a lineup more than two times during a game, hoping it will reduce injuries and maximize their effectiveness.

However, Mets manager Mickey Callaway told WOR and NBC New York this past week that, while it's important to be aware of how his starting pitcher is performing, each situation is different and there will be no one rule dictating when a pitcher will be removed in favor of the bullpen...
Read More
Chances the Mets pursue Ohtani 00:02:02
The Mets Hot Stove crew break down the likelihood of the Mets pursuing Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason.

The Mets will not rule out a pursuit of Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani, GM Sandy Alderson said on Wednesday.

The final hurdle for Ohtani is the MLBPA allowing the old posting system to be grandfathered in to allow his Japanese club to post him for a fee of $20 million -- with a deadline for a decision set for Monday, according to multiple reports. If the MLBPA does not allow Ohtani to be posted, he will not be able to come to the majors this coming season.

Ohtani, 23, hit .332 with a .403 OBP, 8 home runs, 16 doubles, and 1 triple in 65 games this past season for Nippon, while playing right field and left field. During his five-year career as a pitcher, he has a 2.52 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 624 strikeouts in 82 starts. He's fastball has reportedly reached 101 MPH.
Read More
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw (Phil Long/AP)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw (Phil Long/AP)

With the Mets turning focus towards the bullpen, as they look to turn around one of the league's worst from last season, we will hear from some familiar names (like the rest of MLB, they will be kicking the tires on Addison Reed and Brandon Morrow), but also some lesser-known relievers with established histories of success.

One right-hander they will likely be looking at that fits this mold is Bryan Shaw. The 30-year-old put in two solid years with the Diamondbacks before blossoming over five excellent seasons with the Indians. His pitching coach there? Mickey Callaway, who knows a good arm when he sees one.

Shaw made 378 appearances for Cleveland from 2011-2017 and hits free agency having put together a 3.11 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP for them. His strikeout rate is far from dominant for a relief arm -- just 8 batters per 9 innings -- but his strong groundball tendency has given him considerable added value in this homerun-heavy era.
Read More
Conforto ahead of schedule 00:02:38
Daily News Live discusses Michael Conforto likely being ready for Spring Training as he is ahead of schedule with his shoulder injury.

Michael Conforto's recovery from shoulder surgery is progressing well and he should be able to begin swinging a bat by late January, the NY Post's Joel Sherman reports.

According to his representatives, Conforto has been working out regularly since undergoing surgery in September and should be fully ready to go in spring training. The 24-year-old Conforto dislocated his shoulder and tore the posterior capsule during a swing Aug. 24 against the Diamondbacks. Doctors quickly recommended surgery and after a second opinion, Conforto reached the same conclusion.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | The uncertainty when the severity of Conforto's injury was known turned in to a widely held expectation that he would not be ready for the beginning of the season -- potentially missing the first few months.That makes the news that he's expected to be ready for spring training huge in two ways...
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz (32) delivers against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson/AP)
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz (32) delivers against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Mets LHP Steven Matz, whose 2017 season ended due to ulnar nerve surgery, is "really excited" with the way his arm has recovered, but he's taking nothing for granted heading in to next season.

"Dealing with failure on a personal level as well as with the team, it was tough," Matz said recently on WOR radio. "I'm not taking anything for granted, even as far as my position coming out of spring training. As far as I'm concerned, I've got to earn my spot."

"This is a really big year for me. I know what I'm capable of."
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz
Read More

According to NY Times reporter James Wagner, Juan Lagares is working this winter with Craig Wallenbrock, who is the hitting instructor credited with changing J.D. Martinez's swing.

Prior to working with Wallenbrock, Martinez hit .251 with a .300 OBP and just 24 home runs in nearly 900 at bats, during which he bounced between the Astros and their upper-level affiliates. 

The season after working with Wallenback, at which time Martinez was 26 year sold, he hit .315 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI, while striking out less and getting on base more than earlier in his career.

In his subsequent three seasons, Martinez has hit 105 home runs and enters this winter a top free agent corner outfielder reportedly seeking a $200 million contract.
Tags: Juan Lagares
Read More
Oct 9, 2017; Indians 1B Carlos Santana hits during game four of the 2017 ALDS. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2017; Indians 1B Carlos Santana hits during game four of the 2017 ALDS. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mets GM Sandy Alderson, any outfielder he acquires this winter must have experience and be willing to regularly play first base.

Otherwise, the Mets are open to acquiring someone that only play first base, Alderson explained on the final day of this week's GM Meetings.

The Mets were among roughly 10 teams to express interest in free agent 1B Carlos Santanareports Jon Heyman reported earlier this week for FanRag.com.

Free-agents Jay Bruce, Logan Morrison and Adam Lind are among the names Alderson is reportedly considering for a first base-outfield platoon that would likely also include Juan Lagares and Michael Conforto in center and right field, as well as Smith and Wilmer Flores at first base.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores
Read More
Sep 9, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor (Jeffrey Becker)
Sep 9, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor (Jeffrey Becker)

The Mets are among the teams expressing interest in free agent LH reliever Mike Minor, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 29-year-old Minor reinvented himself as a reliever in 2017, as he pitched in the majors for the first time since 2014, when he was a starter for the Braves.

After having shoulder surgery in 2015, Minor returned this past season with a a 2.55 ERA (2.62 FIP) and 1.02 WHIP while striking out 88 batters and walking 22 in 77 2/3 innings (65 games). He was dominant against lefties, holding them to a .163/.228/.196 line, but solid against righties as well, as they hit just .223/.281/.383 against him...
Tags: Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Danny Abriano
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets appear most willing to deal Wilmer Flores, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Plawecki, Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman, Rafael MonteroDominic Smith, and most of their top prospects, according to what MLB insiders told me at the end of this week's GM Meetings.

However, though they may all have "value," SNY contributor Andy Martino wrote earlier this week that the Mets remain reluctant to move most of the above names.

According to multiple reports, Sandy Alderson is aiming to add a new second baseman, back-end reliever, a first baseman that can play outfield, and possibly, a reliable veteran starting pitcher. However, he may have only $30-40 million to spend on acquisitions, which would mean possibly dealing big-league talent to fill a need and/or free up money to spend on free agents.

"There is an assumption on the part of most clubs that we are not going to trade Jacob deGrom or a Noah Syndergaard," Alderson added during a talk with reporters this week at the GM Meetings.
Tags: Robert Gsellman, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
New York Mets injured third baseman David Wright (5) watches from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets injured third baseman David Wright (5) watches from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

David Wright was inducted into the Arizona Fall League Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Scottsdale Stadium.

Wright participated in the AFL in 2003 and hit .341/.426/.489 with two home runs, seven doubles, 15 RBIs and four stolen bases in 26 games for the Peoria Javelinas.

The 34-year-old Wright was honored last year as one of the AFL's top 25 all-time players.
Tags: David Wright
Read More
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today

Based on my own conversations, published reports, and reading between the lines, I'm convinced the Mets intend to have a new, every day second baseman on the team next season.

According to MLB insiders, the Mets held back channel talks this week with a number of teams open to trading a second baseman, including Marlins 2B Dee Gordon and Indians 2B-OF Jason Kipnis.
Read More

The Mets today announced their 2018 major league coaching staff.

  • Gary DiSarcina will join the staff as Manager Mickey Callaway's bench coach.
  • Dave Eiland was named the pitching coach.
  • Pat Roessler has been promoted from assistant hitting coach to hitting coach.
  • Glenn Sherlock will return as the third base coach and catching instructor.
  • Ruben Amaro, Jr. will serve as first base coach and outfielder instructor. He will also oversee the base running responsibilities.
  • Ricky Bones will return as the bullpen coach.
  • Tom Slater will join the staff as the assistant hitting coach.

Callaway is replacing Terry Collins, who it was announced in October will soon begin serving as a special assistant to Sandy Alderson's front office.
Read More
Mets interested in Ohtani 00:07:17
The Baseball Night in New York crew break down the Mets having interest in acquiring Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | TwitterOrlando, Fla. -- Before departing the GM meetings on Wednesday morning, Sandy Alderson stood outside the Waldorf Astoria Orlando with a small group of reporters and confirmed that the Mets are interested in Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani. If he wasn't interested, he'd have no business being a general manager -- every team should be engaged on this potentially once-in-a-lifetime bargain.

Ohtani can be had for a $20 million posting fee that will be paid to his Japanese team, the Nippon-Ham Fighters, plus relative pennies in international signing money -- anywhere from a few hundred thousand to a few million dollars. In theory, a team could offer him a larger contract later, but the expense of acquiring him will be minimal relative to his value. Scouts say he has the potential to be both a high-end starting pitcher and a capable everyday player.

So there's no downside, right? Well … there is one thing ….
Read More
April 27, 2007; Joe Smith pitches for the Mets at RFK stadium. Credit: Lang-US PRESSWIRE
April 27, 2007; Joe Smith pitches for the Mets at RFK stadium. Credit: Lang-US PRESSWIRE

The Mets are interested in side-arm reliever Joe Smith, according NY Post reporter Joel Sherman.

Smith was drafted by the Mets in 2006, traded to the Mariners in 2008, and later spent six seasons pitching for the Indians when Mickey Callaway was their pitching coach.

Callaway is reportedly also interested in reuniting with free-agent reliever Bryan Shaw, who has been repeatedly mentioned among relievers expected to be pursued by the Mets. 

Smith, 33, had 11.8 strikeouts and 1.7 walks per nine innings last season during 59 relef appearances with the Indians and Blue Jays...
Read More
BNNY: Andy Martino 00:03:17
Andy Martino reports live from the GM Meetings in Orlando and speculates on players the Mets may target to re-tool for the 2018 season.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets spoke on Tuesday with the representatives for free agent first baseman Carlos Santana because that's what baseball teams do in November: they take meetings and canvas the market. The same goes for free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the many other names sure to trickle from loose-lipped agents in the early part of the offseason.

But, according to sources with direct knowledge of New York's thinking, Santana is very unlikely to become a Met. The team remains more focused on finding a reliever, a second baseman (via free agency or trade) and an outfielder who can also play first base. Some reasons for this approach...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Dominic Smith, Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Loud Mouths: Jim Duquette 00:05:49
Jim Duquette joins Loud Mouths to discuss the Mets' pitching staff, their offseason plans, and Sandy Alderson's comments on Dominic Smith.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson on Monday indicated that 1B Dominic Smith has not yet secured a starting job on the team for the 2018 season.

"He didn't win it in September, let's put it that way," Alderson said, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

In a post here Wednesday afternoon, I wrote that the Mets prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith are only penciled in as the team's starting shortstop and first baseman next season.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Oct 9, 2017; Indians OF Jay Bruce and 1B Carlos Santana celebrate at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY
Oct 9, 2017; Indians OF Jay Bruce and 1B Carlos Santana celebrate at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY

MLB teams are again hesitant to commit dollars and years to free agent first basemen, corner outfielders, and designated hitters, suggesting it may be the first group to experience a feeding frenzy this winter, baseball insiders attending this week's GM Meetings told me Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, including my own intel, the Mets are trying to acquire a player that can start at first base, but also play corner outfield and hit for power.

In reports last week, it was said that Sandy Alderson would be targeting free agents Jay Bruce, Logan Morrison and Adam Lind. However, reports Tuesday indicate the Mets are also showing interest in Carlos Santana, who insiders believe very much wants to return to the Indians.

However, according to friends in Cleveland, the Indians and Santana never got far on a contract extension because they were not interested in giving him more than a three-year contract. Obviously, Santana felt (and probably still feels) he will get more on this winter's open market...
Read More
John Ricco on Mets offseason 00:00:53
Mets assistant general manager John Ricco discusses the Mets offseason from the GM Meetings in Orlando, Florida.

The Mets and Blue Jays are expressing interest in free agent CF Lorenzo Cain, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, who says the Royals are growing "increasingly more pessimistic" about re-signing Cain, 1B Eric Hosmer, or 3B Mike Moustakas.

Cain, who turns 32 years old in April, hit .300/.363/440 with 15 HR, 27 doubles, 26 stolen bases, and 49 RBI in 155 games for the Royals this past season.

He was worth 5 DRS in center field in 2017 after being worth 11 DRS in 2016 and 18 DRS in 2015.
Tags: Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Callaway on contacting players 00:01:05
Mickey Callaway discusses how he's already made the effort to get in touch with every player on the roster while still hiring his staff.

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway has already reached out to the majority of his players, and said he wants to connect with them on multiple levels.

"There is nothing such as a players manager per se," Callaway said on Mets Hot Stove on SNY. "I think that you -- to be a good manager you have to make sure that everybody in the organization knows that you care, and you do that on a daily basis, by showing them in caring about them. Not only as a player, and a performer, but as a person."

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterThis is all great. Mickey Callaway has only been manager for a couple of weeks, and he's already personally reached out to an entire team. Building a personal relationship starts with one step, and in this case, it was a personal text message from Callaway to each player. How great is that? He didn't wait until everyone reported down to Port St. Lucie. He didn't wait until things settled in and he became accustomed to his new life. He hit the ground running, and knows that it's important to establish a relationship with his players...
Read More
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today

The Mets will attempt to sign a late-game relief pitcher, even if it means offering a multi-year deal, a source recently told Newsday's Marc Carig.

Carig believes the group being targeted by the Mets includes Addison Reed, Brandon Morrow, Mike Minor, and Bryan Shaw, among others, all of whom are projected to ink contracts in the two- to four-year range.

The willingness to sign free-agent relievers to multi-year deals is a shift in strategy for Sandy Alderson, who has mostly added to his bullpen by signing journeyman pitchers late in the offseason. However, as Carig was first to report, the Mets (like most successful MLB teams during the last few years) intend to limit most of their starting pitchers to facing the opposing lineup only two times each night.

"The teams that have the discipline to do that are getting better results out of those starting pitchers," Alderson told reporters Monday at the GM Meetings in Orlando. "They have the discipline to do it and they have the bullpen capacity.
Tags: Addison Reed, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia
Read More
Breaking down Juan Lagares 00:03:53
On Mets First Pitch, the guys break down outfielder Juan Lagares and discuss what improvements the slickfielding outfielder needs to make.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson suggested that Juan Lagares may see significant playing time in center field next season, Newsday's Marc Carig tweeted Monday afternoon.

"I think Lagares is definitely figuring into our plans," added Alderson, who talked with reporters after Monday's GM Meetings in Orlando.

According to FanGraphs.com, Lagares was the best defensive center fielder this past season during the 85 games he played at that position. He won the Gold Glove for center field in 2014, but did not play enough innings at the position to qualify in 2017.
Tags: Juan Lagares
Read More

The Mets are among roughly 10 teams expressing interest in free agent 1B Carlos Santana, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Along with the Mets, the Angels, Phillies, Red Sox, Mariners, and Indians are also interested in Santana.

Santana, 31, earned $12 million last year for the Indians while hitting .259/.363/.455 with 23 HR, 37 doubles, and 79 RBI in 154 games. He was also worth 10 DRS at first base and was a finalist for the Gold Glove award.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Jay Bruce, Danny Abriano
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: GM Meetings 00:01:45
Andy Martino reports on the state of the Mets' offseason after speaking with Sandy Alderson at the meeting of MLB GMs in Orlando.

According to MLB insiders at the GM Meetings in Orlando, Sandy Alderson clearly intends to sign a free-agent relief pitcher and either sign or trade for a second baseman.

If possible, he'd like to also ink a reliable, veteran starting pitcher, as well as someone who can start at corner outfield, first base and hit for power. There are a lot of options to fill this shopping list.

For instance, there are at least a dozen relief pitchers to consider; there are three free agent second baseman and four or five also available in trade; I see a half dozen starting pitchers that qualify as old and reliable; and there are multiple free-agent first baseman capable of playing the outfield, not to mention guys available in trade.
Read More
Callaway talks fixing Harvey 00:01:14
Mickey Callaway discusses his plans for helping Matt Harvey return to the dominant pitcher he was before a rough 2017 campaign.

To be successful again, Matt Harvey must shed his past, move on from the Dark Knight persona, and adjust to being the best pitcher he's currently capable of being, Mets manager Mickey Callaway told SNY during an interview Monday night on Mets Hot Stove.

"I think that's the key, to make sure you're not trying to get him back to anything," Callaway explained. "You want to get the most potential out of who he is today."

"Some guys never throw with the same velocity," Callaway said about players aging and returning from major surgery. "We don't need the Dark Knight, we need Matt Harvey to be Matt Harvey on a daily basis and be comfortable with who he is."
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
Jun 8, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wily Peralta (38) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)
Jun 8, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wily Peralta (38) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)

The Mets consider free agent RHP Wily Peralta as a versatile option for their pitching staff, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets see him as a "potential swing man," according to Puma.
Read More
July 24, 2011; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carlos Beltran (15) (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
July 24, 2011; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carlos Beltran (15) (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Carlos Beltran announced his retirement from baseball on Monday, about two weeks after winning his first World Series title when the Astros defeated the Dodgers.

The 40-year-old Beltran, who slashed .279/.350/.486 while hitting 435 HR, 565 doubles, 78 triples (he had 2,725 hits total), and stealing 312 bases during his 20-year career -- which he spent the majority of as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball -- will almost certainly be a Hall of Famer.

The question now becomes, which hat (if any) should adorn Beltran's plaque in Cooperstown?
Read More

Mets manager Mickey Callaway joined us on Facebook live to discuss some off-the-field questions...

Click below for the video
Read More
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today

At the GM meetings on Monday, Mets GM Sandy Alderson stressed the importance of bolstering the team's bullpen.

"Any way you cut it, the bullpen is becoming more important," Alderson said, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Newsday's Marc Carig revealed last week that Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom may be the only starting pitchers the Mets allow to face an opposing team the third time through the lineup each game.
Read More
Jose Reyes hitting a home run against the Reds. (AP)
Jose Reyes hitting a home run against the Reds. (AP)

"The Mets are open to bringing back free-agent infielder Jose Reyes, but they're also examining other possibilities," the NY Post's Mike Puma tweeted Monday afternoon.

Reyes, who is currently a free agent, told the Mets in September that he hoped to return in 2018.

"I want to be here," he told reporters after the team's final game of the season. "We'll see what happens. It's going to be an interesting offseason."
Tags: Jose Reyes
Read More
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today

In a post earlier today on MetsBlog, SNY contributor Andy Martino said it will be difficult for the Mets to top competing offer for Marlins 2B Dee Gordon or Indians 2B-CF Jason Kipnis.

According to Martino, even if Alderson is to offer RHP Robert Gsellman, OF Brandon Nimmo, 1B prospect Dominic Smith and a second minor leaguer, such as infield prospect Luis Guillorme, it still might not be enough to get a deal done with the Marlins or Twins.

I think Martino is right, at least for now...
Read More
Juan Lagares (left) steals second while Dee Gordon waits for the throw during the seventh inning. (AP)
Juan Lagares (left) steals second while Dee Gordon waits for the throw during the seventh inning. (AP)

Orlando, Fla. - Mets GM Sandy Alderson is set to report to these GM meetings Monday morning. Here, he will have his first opportunity of the offseason to chat in person with his counterparts from rival teams and see if he can lay groundwork for trades. However, Mets people know they will have to get creative in order to pull off an impact deal. because the way this roster is constructed, trading won't be easy...

The Mets are seeking a late-inning reliever, a second baseman, a corner infielder or strict first baseman, and possibly a back-end starting pitcher. Free agency will be the easiest route to fill as many of those needs as possible, because the team knows that its farm system lacks the type of high-end trading chips Alderson had a few years ago (and even then he tended to hold onto his prospects).

The Mets have players on their major league roster that would bring back value, but I'm told they are highly reluctant to move most of them...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith, Jacob deGrom, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Robert Gsellman, Steven Matz
Read More
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)

Former Mets OF Carlos Beltran has officially announced his retirement after a 20-year MLB career. 

Beltran, who just won the World Series with the Astros, was emotional after securing his first, and now only, championship.

Click below for video of Beltran after winning the World Series
Read More
Sandy Alderson talks with reporters
Sandy Alderson talks with reporters

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

With a new manager in Mickey Callaway and a coaching staff in place, Sandy Alderson can now focus his full attention on the Mets' roster.

This is a significant offseason for the GM, who is in the homestretch of his tenure, and who must return the franchise to the relevance it enjoyed in 2015 and 2016.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jay Bruce, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Sep 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez (28) (Jennifer Stewart)
Sep 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez (28) (Jennifer Stewart)

According to multiple reports, Mets GM Sandy Alderson may be able to spend between $30-40 million in new talent for 2018. In October, he told reporters he'd like to add to the bullpen and acquire a reliable, veteran starting pitcher.

Alderson will also reportedly try to add at least one consistent, everyday hitter. I suspect he'll first try to put a bat at second or third base. If he can't, he'll have no choice but to turn to the outfield. If the big hitter is a center fielder, Alderson can use Michael Conforto in right field. If the Mets end up pursuing a power hitting right fielder, they can use Conforto in center. 

The thing is, there are only three or four proven, everyday outfielders available on the open market. At the same time, the Giants, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Indians, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mariners, D-backs, Red Sox, and Phillies are all reportedly looking to acquire the same caliber outfielder as Alderson...
Tags: Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
LM: You Think This Is a Game? 00:01:39
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss the Mets players who were and were not in attendance at Travis d'Arnaud's recent wedding.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterWelcome to the offseason, everyone. Most Mets fans were wishing for this after the injury-riddled 2017 season, and now that we're here, many of us are right back to missing baseball.

But in this time period between the season ending and Spring Training beginning, the Mets are staying busy off the field. Thanks to social media and the internet, all of us get to see what's going on and stay connected to our players (who we hope are also hitting the batting cages). This past weekend for instance was the weekend of Mets weddings. Travis d'Arnaud, Brandon Nimmo, and Mets Minor league knuckleballer Mickey Jannis all walked down the aisle over the weekend, inviting some of their Mets friends.

Click below for lots of pictures from this weekend's Mets adventures...
Tags: Amed Rosario, David Wright, Dominic Smith, Eric Campbell, Kevin Plawecki, Matt Harvey, Travis d'Arnaud, Michelle Ioannou
Read More
Sep 20, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 20, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has found advantages to having shorter hair.

The Mets' starter got a haircut after the season ended and said the shorter hair could have an impact on his pitching.

"I did some research and I found that shorter hair actually will speed up my delivery and add two more miles to my fastball," he wryly said, according to the New York Daily News.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today

Sandy Alderson's top priority this winter will be to acquire an established reliever to complement Jeurys Familia, AJ Ramos, and Jerry Blevinsclub sources told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

Last offseason, Alderson reportedly had been looking to trade for a former closer, who was still successful pitching in high-leverage situations. However, he ended up only reacquiring Fernando Salas, who was designated for assignment less than six months later.
Read More
Sep 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) (Peter Aiken)
Sep 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) (Peter Aiken)

The Royals have made qualifying offers (one-year contract offers of $17.4 million that net the team a draft pick if the player refuses) to pending free agents Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and Eric Hosmer. This move did not come as a surprise but nonetheless may play a role in the Mets' offseason as they look to retool their lineup.

This year marks the debut of a new system of qualifying offers, one designed to have a lesser impact on a player's market than in prior years. If the Mets sign a player who has received a qualifying offer, instead of losing a first round draft pick, they will lose their second-highest pick This is based on there being a big market team that didn't exceed the luxury tax last season, the rules vary for teams in other situations.

To the Mets, this is a lesser obstacle to signing a player than it would have been last year, though the league may see overall sticker prices on these players rise because they don't "cost" as much in draft pick compensation.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Maggie Wiggin
Read More

The Mets will be searching for offense starting at the GM meetings in Orlando next week and could decide to pursue Indians 2B/OF Jason Kipnis, according to The Post's Joel Sherman.

Sherman notes that he believes the Mets will make a trade, offering up a scenario that includes New York sending RHP Robert Gsellman and minor league 2B Luis Guillorme to the Indians for Kipnis.
Read More
Aug 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) (Isaiah J. Downing)
Aug 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) (Isaiah J. Downing)

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter

Jerry Blevins was the only Met to survive the 2017 season without missing time due to injury, without being sent down, and without being traded -- even Jacob deGrom missed a start. This of course wasn't the only reason they Mets rightfully picked up his option, but it was a strong reason as to why they should have.

Blevins has been the constant in the bullpen, the relief pitcher we can all rely on, even relied on too much by Terry Collins. It's actually pretty amazing that Blevins' arm hasn't fallen off after these last couple of seasons. And with the way the Mets' bullpen has performed, it's been good to have this sort of relief whenever we'd see Blevins come out. Plus, it's been entertaining to see his social media hysterics.

A one-year, $7 million option on Blevins was a no-brainer. The guy wants to stay on this team, too, and he's a realist, even saying that the team needs another reliable arm (which is no secret). He knows the bullpen isn't perfect, he knows that his arm has been heavily relied on, and he knows he needs help if he wants this team to get to the level they should be at (and fans want them to be at).
Tags: Jerry Blevins, Michelle Ioannou
Read More

Yes, if they include Amed Rosario or Dominic Smith. Otherwise, I don't think they do...

The way I hear it, Sandy Alderson's farm system is seen as weak at the top, which is understandable due to trading and promoting several prospects during the last few years. The Mets only started replenishing their upper levels last summer, but they still have a lot of work to do. Alderson does have attractive players in the lower levels, but they're not advanced enough to have real value in a deal for a big-league player.

At the same time, their ability to trade less-valuable talent for a salary dump is restricted because they reportedly have just $30-40 million available to fill multiple holes on next year's 25-man roster...
Read More
Sep 16, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) throws to second. Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) throws to second. Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, I still think Asdrubal Cabrera or free agents Eduardo Nunez or Todd Frazier will be starting at third base for the Mets next season... assuming David Wright is again not able to play.

It also helps that Frazier can play first base, while Nunez can play second base, which would allow Sandy Alderson options when filling other positions.

The other multi-position player I keep hearing would be a good fit for the Mets, who are wanting to acquire a first base-outfielder that can left-handed pitching, is Cardinals 1B-OF Stephen Piscotty, who is also capable of playing third base.
Read More
Aug 6, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and infielder Jose Reyes (7) (Wendell Cruz)
Aug 6, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and infielder Jose Reyes (7) (Wendell Cruz)

Amed Rosario wants Jose Reyes -- the Mets' only major league free agent -- to return to the team in 2018.

"There's no words to it," Rosario, through an interpreter, told NJAM about his relationship with Reyes. "He's more than a friend, he's a brother and I've learned a lot from him."

"If it's God's will, he will be next year," Rosario added about Reyes being on the Mets.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera, David Wright, Dominic Smith, Gavin Cecchini, Jose Reyes, Matt Reynolds, TJ Rivera, Danny Abriano
Read More
mets Archives