Terry Collins celebrates with fans during the 2015 postseason (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Terry Collins will break the record for most career games as manager of the Mets tonight when his team hosts the Angels at Citi Field...

Rk Mgr Yrs G W L W-L%
1 Terry Collins 7 1012 498 514 0.492
2 Davey Johnson 7 1012 595 417 0.588
3 Bobby Valentine 7 1003 536 467 0.534
4 Joe Torre 5 709 286 420 0.405
5 Gil Hodges 4 649 339 309 0.523
6 Yogi Berra 4 588 292 296 0.497
7 Casey Stengel  4 582 175 404 0.302
8 Willie Randolph 4 555 302 253 0.544
9 Dallas Green 4 512 229 283 0.447
10 Jerry Manuel 3 417 204 213 0.489

I never thought he'd get 600 games as manager of the Mets, let alone 1,013. It's not that I thought he'd be fired, it's just that when he was hired he was talked about in private like a short-term guy, someone to help transition the team during a rebuild, after which Sandy Alderson would end up hiring someone else to get his Mets across the finish the line...

This may have been the plan at some point, but then 2015 happened and here we are. And, frankly, TC has earned the opportunity to see this team through to the winner's circle (assuming it ever happens).

Collins isn't the greatest in-game manager, but he isn't the absolute worst. Frankly, I think he's been hurt bad by losing Bob Geren to the Dodgers. However, thankfully for him, in New York, what happens during the game is not nearly as important as what happens before and after and in between games.

Spring, 2016: Collins laughs with Matt Harvey during stretching at Port St. Lucie (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Here, unlike in smaller, less pressurized markets, being authentic, adaptable and available, while quickly and strategically handling players and media, are literally the most important qualities to keeping a team successful. And, Terry does all five of these things as well anyone to have the job.

The problem for him - from a public relations perspective - is that fans only get to see his authenticity, his other four qualities are largely hidden from public view. But, I can tell you - speaking as a genuine fan that gets to look behind the curtain, as someone who loves media and social politics - he's really good at walking what is a unique and difficult balance beam.

Mets coaching staff before game five of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson)

I'm happy for Terry. He's a good, honest man who lives and loves baseball. I also appreciate that he has an accurate perspective on what the game (and team) means to us, the fans, not just in terms of winning and losing, but as it pertains to effort and entertainment. He gets it, probably because he's a genuine fan of the game, as well...

I mentioned the possibility of this day to him in the dugout during spring training. He literally rolled his eyes and made no big deal of it, instead saying he was most proud of the experiences and hurdles he had to handle along the way. Basically, he told me its his journey and not the destination that he's most proud of when he reflects on his career.

Congratulations, Terry. You've earned this, truly... enjoy it. And, Let's Go Mets...

Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud continued his rehab assignment on Saturday, making a pinch-hit appearance for triple-A Las Vegas.

D'Arnaud flied out to left in his only at-bat. His latest appearance comes after he played two rehab games this week for single-A St. Lucie.

He is slated to catch nine innings for Las Vegs on Sunday, according to Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal.
Collins, Wheeler and Reed on win 00:06:14
Terry Collins, Zack Wheeler and Addison Reed discuss the Mets' 7-5 win over the Angels in the second game of three at Citi Field.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Terry Collins managed his 1,013th game and passed Davey Johnson as the club's all-time leader. Collins' 499 wins are third in Mets history behind Johnson (595) and Bobby Valentine (536).

2) Jose Reyes went 3-for-4, including his 2,000th career hit, and drove in two runs while Michael Conforto doubled, scored three runs and walked three times (one intentional). Neil Walker had two RBIs, Wilmer Flores had an RBI double and T.J. Rivera and Jay Bruce delivered sacrifice flies.
( Adam Hunger)
Mets' assistant general manager John Ricco said 3B David Wright has been shut down from his throwing program, according to Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com.

The extent of Wright's rehabilitation at this point is limited to working with the team's physical therapists in New York, according to Ricco, and there is no timetable for his return. He is currently on the 60-day disabled list.

Wright's latest setback comes almost a month after he was able to field grounders, toss lightly, and take batting practice. He has been sidelined since March 2 with a shoulder impingement, but subsequently suffered lower back discomfort. 

Wright has a career .296 batting average with 242 home runs and 70 RBI. In 37 games for the Mets in 2016, Wright hit .226 with seven home runs and 14 RBI.
May 9, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) follows through on a single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
May 9, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) follows through on a single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Jose Reyes picked up his 2,000th career major league hit with a single in the first inning of the Mets' Saturday night game against the Angels at CitiField.

Reyes hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield off Angels pitcher Alex Meyer.
The Mets (17-23) will look to win consecutive games for the first time since May 8-9 as they face the Angels (22-22) at Citi Field at 7:15 p.m. They defeated the Angels, 3-0, Friday night as Jacob deGrom threw seven scoreless innings and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (3.76 ERA/4.15 FIP/1.226 WHIP) allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out six over six innings in his last start against Arizona on Monday night. He has allowed three earned runs over his last 16 2/3 innings and one earned run in four of his last five starts.  
(Anthony Gruppuso)
Jacob deGrom finally found his groove. Well, except for when he almost lost it.

After issuing a four-pitch walk to open Friday's game, deGrom at one point retired 13 straight batters and ended up tossing seven scoreless innings in what became a 3-0 win against the Angels at Citi Field. The victory snapped the Mets' seven-game losing streak.

It was a desperately needed performance by deGrom on many levels for the Mets (17-23).
Rivera, Collins, deGrom on win 00:06:33
Rene Rivera, Terry Collins and Jacob deGrom break down the Mets' victory Friday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom became the first Met -- since he did so on April 28 -- to complete seven innings, allowing four hits, three walks (one intentional) while striking out nine. He appeared to develop a blister in the seventh and proceeded to load the bases with nobody out, but he retired the next three batters, with the help of a juggling catch by Jose Reyes.

2) Michael Conforto had two hits, including his team-leading 11th homer, and Rene Rivera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-out RBI single in the sixth. Curtis Granderson opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first.

3) Jerry Blevins and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless eighth and Addison Reed fired a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
The Mets (16-23) open a three-game series against the Angels (22-21) on Friday night at Citi Field. The Mets, who were off on Thursday, were swept in a three-game series by the Diamondbacks in Arizona earlier this week.

Terry Collins will manage his 1,012th game with the Mets tonight, tying Davey Johnson for the franchise record. ... The Mets have lost seven straight games -- their longest losing streak since dropping seven games in a row from June 17-24, 2015. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (4.07 ERA/3.39 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed four runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out seven in 6.0 innings against the Brewers last Sunday.

He has four double-digit strikeout games in his last six starts and is third in the majors with 67 strikeouts, trailing only Chris Sale (85) and Max Scherzer (70).
Alderson on Mets' medical staff 00:01:33
Sandy Alderson discusses changes to the Mets' medical protocols in a press conference before the game against the Angels on Friday.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson has started to meet with the team's medical staff each day, he said on Friday at Citi Field.

"We haven't reached any significant conclusions but we have changed some of our practices," Alderson said about potential changes to the Mets' protocol when it comes to handling injuries. 

Alderson has been investigating ways to help facilitate the flow of information between his coaching staff, trainers, and medical departments, he recently told ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, who penned a terrific article earlier this week specifically about Alderson's staff, protocols, and team injuries.
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will continue their rehab assignments next week, with Matz potentially pitching for Triple-A Las Vegs, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday.

Matz and Lugo both made rehab appearances for St. Lucie on Thursday night.
Mets manager Terry Collins and Nationals manager Busty Baker (Credit: USA Today Sports)
The Nationals are again reaching out to teams in an effort to trade for a closer, sources recently told FanRag.com's Jon Heyman.

This past winter, the Nationals reportedly tried to sign Greg HollandAroldis ChapmanKenley Jansen, and Mark Melancon, all of whom joined different organizations.

In the case of Jansen and Melancon, each pitcher reportedly accepted less money than what was offered by Washington. Instead, the Nationals ended up signing Joe Nathan, Matt Albers, Tim Collins, Vance Worley, and Neal Cotts to minor-league deals.

There has so far been no evidence yet that Sandy Alderson is taking a similarly aggressive approach. However, it's fair to assume he eventually will make a move...
We ask Mets fans...Desert Island 00:01:37
In the latest We ask Mets fans, SNY.tv asks which player they'd want to be stranded with on a desert island.

In this We Ask Mets Fans, SNY asks which player fans want to be stranded with on a desert island.
Mets fans dressed as Thor wield their hammers as Syndergaard warms at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, Dennis Holden and I answer fan voicemails about...

  • Is there any hope for the Mets this season...
  • If so, why will they turn it around...
  • If not, what will they do to be better next season...
  • Lastly, is their record a reflection of their attitude or injuries...

To check out Holden's Dennis Has a Podcast, click here! To follow him on Twitter, go here!

To listen to today's Feedback Friday, click play below or use this link to download..
Collins on Cespedes' return 00:01:39
Taylor Rooks talks to Mets manager Terry Collins about the team's health and how the return of Yoenis Cespedes will impact the lineup

The Mets (16-23) will try to snap a seven-game losing streak tonight as they return home to open a three-game series with the Angels (22-21) at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, SiriusXM's Rob Brender and I stop laughing to commiserate about the Mets, while talking about...

  • How to deal with being 16-23, despite the injuries and expectations...
  • Injuries, and if they're solely to blame for the team's disappointing record...
  • Is this the worst bullpen in team history...
  • The good and bad of Terry Collins...

In a unique twist, I'm the emotional host, ranting and rambling about injuries, the job of a New York manager, the difference between a relief pitcher and bullpen, and Luis Ayala, who I still can't believe was acquired to be a closer when the Mets were in first place during August, 2008...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
(Charles LeClaire)
RHP Doug Fister has agreed to a minor league deal with the Angels, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.

The Mets had interest in Fister, Jon Heyman of FanRag reported last month.

The 33-year-old Fister, who did not pitch during Spring Training, had a 4.64 ERA (4.75 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP while striking out 115 batters in 180 1/3 innings (32 starts) for the Astros last season.
Conforto's two-run homer 00:00:50
Michael Conforto hits his 10th home run of the season to give the Mets an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Mets OF Michael Conforto hit his 10th home run of the season during Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona, which snapped for him a two-game stretch without a hit.

Conforto, who has been playing regularly since Yoenis Cespedes went on the disabled list, is hitting .310 with a .393 OBP and .638 SLG in 36 games (116 at-bats) this season. Along with his 10 home runs, he has six doubles, one triple, 26 RBI and 26 runs scored.

In the 213 games, including the postseason, Conforto has hit 34 home runs, while hitting the ball nearly even to all fields, as MLB.com's Daren Willman demonstrated with this image Thursday on Twitter...
On Saturday, Terry Collins will move past Davey Johnson as the longest-tenured manager in Mets history.

The Mets have had 20 managers since coming into existence in 1962. Below are the five longest-tenured managers in the team's history.

  1. Davey Johnson: 1,012 games managed (595-417 record) from 1984-1990. Two playoff appearances, including a World Series championship in 1986.
  2. Terry Collins: 1,011 games managed (497-514 record) from 2011-present. Two playoff appearances, including a World Series appearance in 2015...
Collins and Harvey react to loss 00:06:10
Terry Collins and Matt Harvey discuss Harvey's improved pitching and the lack of health on the Mets' roster.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey pitched 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five against the Diamondbacks.

"If could go back and change a couple pitches, I would," Harvey told reporters after the game. "But overall, I felt much better today and probably the best I've felt in two years. It's definitely a positive."
Tags: Matt Harvey
Mookie Wilson on Mets' situation 00:00:31
Michelle Yu sits down with Mookie Wilson to discuss the Mets' recent struggles on GEICO SportsNite.

The Mets (16-23) are Thursday after completing a winless, six-game road trip through Milwaukee and Arizona. They return to action Friday when they host the Angels (22-21) at Citi Field.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/17 00:03:32
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 extra innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero came into the game in the 11th inning and gave up a walk-off homer to Chris Herrmann on a 3-2 pitch. It was the first and only batter Montero faced.

2) Starter Matt Harvey battled through 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five. He allowed his 11th home run of the season to Jake Lamb in the third inning. 
Will Mets call up prospects? 00:05:39
The Daily News Live Panel discusses potential roster moves the Mets can make and how confident they are in Dellin Betances as a closer.

Catcher Patrick Mazeika and pitcher Justin Dunn are batterymates with Class A St. Lucie, prior to which they played opposite each other in high school while at separate boarding schools in Connecticut. The duo faced off again in college while Mazeika played for Stetson and Dunn, a future first-round pick, pitched for Boston College.

Mazeika and Dunn were recently hanging out on a day off when Dunn took a trip down memory lane.

"You remember when we used to face each other?" Dunn asked Mazeika. "I've got those at-bats."

The two former opponents, now teammates, pulled up the video shot by Dunn's dad years ago.
The Mets (16-22) look to avoid a three-game sweep against the Diamondbacks (23-18) today at Chase Field in Arizona at 3:40 p.m. The Mets lost to the Diamondbacks, 5-4, on Tuesday night.

The Mets have lost six straight for the second time this year and five straight road games. ... New York is 1-7 in its last eight games against Arizona. ... The Mets are tied for 10th in the majors with 52 home runs.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (5.63 ERA/6.48 FIP, 1.43 WHIP), who allowed five runs (including three home runs) on seven hits while walking five and striking out six in 5.0 innings against the Brewers last Friday in his first start after serving a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

He has allowed 17 runs in 14 2/3 innings over his last three starts.
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports
Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.63) will start today at 3:40 pm ET against the D-backs, as the Mets conclude a six-game road trip, during which they're 0-5.

In his previous start, which was hist first outing since being suspended earlier this month, Harvey gave up seven hits, including a career-high three home runs, five walks and five runs during a 7-4 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee.

According to Terry Collins, getting Harvey on track is critical to the team's success.
Terry Collins waits in the dugout at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Terry Collins waits in the dugout at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

I'm pretty sure I wrote this exact post a year ago, which makes it all the more irritating to write...

But just like the last two years, when the Mets were hit by injuries and under-performing, I don't know how to judge this current season, its potential outcome and the job being done by Terry Collins.
USA Today Sports photos from Mets-Diamondbacks on May 17, 2017
In a 1-1 count, the D-backs up and Yasmany Tomas at bat, their runner at first base broke for second base on a pitch down and away. Mets C Rene Rivera received the pitch, popped up and threw to second base, but the runner stopped half way as Goldschmidt slowly moved toward home.

Neil Walker jogged the runner back to first, keeping an eye on Paul Goldschmidt, who broke hard for home plate when Walker tossed the ball to Lucas Duda at first base. Flat footed, Duda turned his body and threw home, but the throw was too far wide, unable to remain in Rivera's glove and Goldschmidt was safe -- giving Arizona a commanding three-run lead...
GEICO SportsNite: Tebow in NJ 00:01:45
Eamon McAnaney reports from Lakewood, New Jersey, where Tim Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies took on the Lakewood BlueClaws.

The Mets (16-22), who are 0-5 on their current six-game road trip, play their final game in Arizona this afternoon when they face the D-backs at 3:30 pm ET.

Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.43 WHIP) closes out the series in the park where he made his Major League debut nearly five years ago. Harvey wobbled through five innings during his last start allowing three home runs in the game and surrendering five runs. He is winless since April 11.

Harvey will be opposed by RHP Patrick Corbin (3-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP), who has allowed 12 runs and 15 hits during his last two starts.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:37
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field, their sixth loss in a row.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets dropped their sixth straight game despite homering twice and scoring four times off Zack Greinke. New York loaded the bases with one out in the second and scored a run on Curtis Granderson's walk, but Tommy Milone and Michael Conforto struck out to keep the damage at a single run. 

2) Tommy Milone surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He became the 16th straight Mets starter to not register an out in the seventh inning.
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
RHP Robert Gsellman will have his next start skipped and is available out of the bullpen on Tuesday night in the Mets' game against the Diamondbacks.

With two off-days over the next week plus, the Mets will use four starters in their rotation for the time being.
The Mets (16-21) continue their three-game series against the Diamondbacks (22-18) tonight at Chase Field in Arizona at 9:40 p.m. The Mets lost to the Diamondbacks, 7-3, on Monday night as the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning.

The Mets signed RH reliever Neil Ramirez and placed INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday night's game. ... The Mets are a season-high five games under .500 and are 8-9 on the road this season. ... The Mets are 10th in the majors with 50 home runs this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Left-hander Tommy Milone, (5.88 ERA/5.36 FIP, 1.50 WHIP), who allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five against the Giants last Wednesday, during his first start as a Met.

He has allowed 17 runs on 35 hits while walking four and striking out 21 in 26.0 innings (four starts, three relief appearances) this season for the Brewers and Mets.
May 10, 2017; Tommy Milone (29) pitches during the second inning at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88) is scheduled to make his second start for the Mets this season when they face RHP Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79) and the D-backs in Arizona tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Mets claimed Milone off waivers in early May from the Brewers, with whom he had a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts).

In his first appearance after joining the Mets, Milone allowed two runs in five innings and was in line for a win until a ninth inning collapse by Jeurys Familia.

Milone has spent time with the the Nationals, A's, Twins, and Brewers during his seven-year career, during which he was 45-33 with a 4.21 ERA while appearing mostly as a starting pitcher. His best season was in 2012 when he went 13-10 with a 3.74 ERA in 31 starts for Oakland.
Who gets blame for Mets so far? 00:06:18
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate whether Terry Collins and Sandy Alderson will keep their jobs despite Mets' dismal start to the season.

During Sandy Alderson's seven-season tenure as general manager in Queens, the Mets have employed only one manager. And although there has been limited coaching turnover during that span, only one of those changes occurred during a season.

In fact, the last time the Mets made an in-season managerial move, it came via an infamous 3 a.m. ET announcement back in the summer of 2008, when Willie Randolph, Rick Peterson and, for the trivia buffs, Tom Nieto all were ousted during Omar Minaya's tenure as GM.

With nearly a quarter of the season now complete and the Mets five games under .500, the question may soon arise whether Terry Collins will emerge on the hot seat.

That would seem nonsensical, though, for these five reasons...
LM on calling up Rosario 00:02:18
Jon Hein and Marc Malusis rant on why they believe Mets prospect Amed Rosario should get called up immediately.

In response to a question about if the Mets may soon promote SS prospect Amed Rosario, GM Sandy Alderson rehotorically asked, "Can he pitch," FanRag's Jon Heyman tweeted early Tuesday, May 16.

Monday, May 15...

Rosario is not being considered for a promotion because he needs more time at Triple-A, where he's batting .361 with 16 extra base hits, Mets assistant GM John Ricco told reporters in Arizona.
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
The Mets have signed RH reliever Neil Ramirez to a major-league deal and placed INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list to make room on the 25-man roster.

RHP Jeurys Familia was transferred to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for Ramirez.

Cabrera left Saturday's game in the seventh inning and did not play on Sunday or Monday after aggravating the injury.
Collins talks pitching, loss 00:04:48
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses Hansel Robles' lack of consistency on the mound and Zack Wheeler's inability to induce quick outs.

Hansel Robles struggled again Monday as he allowed five runs and four hits -- including two home runs -- during the eighth inning, resulting in his first loss of the season and his team's fifth straight defeat.

"Baseball is like that," Robles said after the game, according to the Daily News. "Sometimes you are up and sometimes you are down. Some things I can't control."

Robles had last appeared in Saturday's 11-4 loss to Milwaukee, where he gave up four runs on four hits in one inning...
Apr 12, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets won the game 5-4. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports (John Geliebter)
The reeling Mets (16-21), who have lost five in a row, look to get back in the win column when they continue their three-game series against the D-backs (22-18) at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

The team is expected to make a decision before the game on whether to put Asdrubal Cabrera on the disabled list with a possible ligament tear in his thumb.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/15 00:04:32
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-3 loss to the D-backs.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Tied, 1-1, in the eighth, Hansel Robles and Josh Edgin combined to allow six runs, including three home runs, to help send the Mets to their fifth straight loss. Umpires initially ruled Paul Goldschmidt's blast to center a home run, but a review put him back at second with a double. The Mets intentionally walked Jake Lamb and Yasmany Tomas followed with a three-run homer.

2) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six-plus innings, the third straight start he has allowed one earned run.
The Mets (16-20) open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks (21-18) tonight at Chase Field in Arizona at 9:40 p.m. The Mets were swept in a three-game series by the Brewers over the weekend in Milwaukee.

The Mets have lost four straight games and are 8-7 over their last 15 games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 81 runs scored in May. ... The Mets have hit 48 doubles since April 27 -- the most in the majors during that span. ... The Mets have hit at least one home run in 14 of their 16 road games this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.18 ERA/4.22 FIP, 1.21 WHIP), who allowed one run on two hits while walking four and striking out four in 6.0 innings against the Giants last Tuesday.
New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Mets are considering skipping Robert Gsellman's turn in the rotation and using him out of the bullpen before he would start next, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert.

Gsellman gave up six runs (five earned) and nine hits in four innings in his last start on Saturday. The Mets would consider having Gsellman pitch in relief after New York's bullpen gave up seven runs in two innings in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 23-year-old Gsellman is scheduled to next pitch Friday against the Los Angeles Angels.

He is 2-3 with a 7.07 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) this season with one start lasting more than five innings. Gsellman earned a spot in the rotation out of spring training after he went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) last season.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera reacts after getting called out on strikes in the first inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. (Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets will determine on Tuesday if shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a thumb injury, assistant GM John Ricco told reporters before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cabrera left Saturday's game in the seventh inning and did not play on Sunday after aggravating the injury.

While Cabrera said on Sunday he had a torn ligament, Ricco called the injury a strained joint in his thumb, according to Wayne Randazzo. An initial MRI showed no damage to the ligament.
In this week's MetsBlog Q&A Cast, I talk with former Mets pitcher and current SNY pre- and post-game analyst Nelson Figueroa in hopes of answering the following questions...

1) Why are these very talented starting pitchers struggling?
2) What can Rene Rivera and Dan Warthen do to help them be better?
3) How much of a factor is the shaky defense impacting each pitcher's performance?
4) Will a better bullpen help the rotation?
5) Is the rotation's success as simple as pitching inside?

To listen to our conversation, download it here, or click play below...
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes drops his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes began a running program on Monday and could return to the team in about a week, assistant GM John Ricco told reporters on Monday.

"We're hoping to gets the at-bats and the timing down so that we can make that call when his legs are fine," Ricco said, according to NorthJersey.com's Matt Ehalt. "It's hard to tell right now. He'll tell us as much as we tell him when he's ready to come back and feels like he can play."

Cespedes hasn't played since April 27 due to a strained left hamstring. though the 31-year-old outfielder has recently resumed baseball activity, according to GM Sandy Alderson.
Conforto's growing confidence 00:02:33
Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa break down Michael Conforto's adjusted mechanics and early success this season for the New York Mets.

In 19 games batting leadoff for the Mets this season, Michael Conforto hit .325 with a .422 OBP, 11 extra-base hits, 19 runs scored and 16 RBI.

He returned to the middle of the lineup Sunday, batting third, where he picked up three hits, including a two-run double and a solo home run.
Jacob deGrom drives in two 00:01:10
Jacob deGrom hits a two-run single to right field to extend the Mets' lead to 9-3 in the fifth inning.

Jacob deGrom was charged with allowing four earned runs and eight hits Sunday, while walking one batter and striking out seven, during six innings against the Brewers.

"The past few starts I look up at the scoreboard and I have 70, 80 pitches in the fourth inning," deGrom said, who finished the game throwing 107 pitches to 27 batters.
Apr 25, 2017; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The story of this season for the Mets continues to feel incomplete and hard to believe, as if it never really started, it's all just a bad dream and eventually we'll wake up with everyone healthy and it's the real Opening Day. It doesn't help that - in this nightmare - the Yankees are 22-13, though I know that shouldn't matter...

The fact is, had I known the Mets would play a chunk of April and May without their best hitter, (Yoenis Cespedes), their best starting pitcher (Noah Syndergaard), and their elite closer (Jeurys Familia), this current reality would make total sense...
Mets on blown lead to Brewers 00:06:09
Terry Collins, Jacob deGrom and Addison Reed on the team's blown lead, as the Brewers rallied for five runs to hand the Mets another loss.

After losing their fourth straight game and falling to four games under .500, the Mets (16-20) open a three-game series on the road in Arizona against Diamondbacks (21-18).

Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.18 ERA) will start for the Mets against RHP Zack Godley (1-0, 2.25 ERA) in the first game of the series, which begins tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET.
New York Mets relief pitcher Addison Reed (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets allowed 11 runs for the second consecutive game and were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers with an 11-9 loss Sunday at Miller Park.

New York, which entered Sunday with the highest team ERA in the majors, blew a 7-1 lead and gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, including Manny Pina's go-ahead three-run home run off Addison Reed that turned a 9-8 Mets lead into a two-run deficit.

"It's frustrating, but that's baseball," Reed said, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert. "Stuff is going to happen. Gone through a lot worse times than this."

The Mets fell to four games under .500 and 7 1/2 games back of the NL East-leading Washington Nationals after losing their fourth straight game.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera may go on the disabled list with a torn ligament in his thumb, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert.

Cabrera told Ackert there was a tear despite an MRI showing last week no damage. He said he hopes he would be able to play through it despite leaving Saturday's game in the seventh inning and not playing on Sunday.

Manager Terry Collins said he doesn't expect Cabrera to play Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
