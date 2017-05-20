Terry Collins will break the record for most career games as manager of the Mets tonight when his team hosts the Angels at Citi Field...

Rk Mgr Yrs G W L W-L% 1 Terry Collins 7 1012 498 514 0.492 2 Davey Johnson 7 1012 595 417 0.588 3 Bobby Valentine 7 1003 536 467 0.534 4 Joe Torre 5 709 286 420 0.405 5 Gil Hodges 4 649 339 309 0.523 6 Yogi Berra 4 588 292 296 0.497 7 Casey Stengel 4 582 175 404 0.302 8 Willie Randolph 4 555 302 253 0.544 9 Dallas Green 4 512 229 283 0.447 10 Jerry Manuel 3 417 204 213 0.489

I never thought he'd get 600 games as manager of the Mets, let alone 1,013. It's not that I thought he'd be fired, it's just that when he was hired he was talked about in private like a short-term guy, someone to help transition the team during a rebuild, after which Sandy Alderson would end up hiring someone else to get his Mets across the finish the line...

This may have been the plan at some point, but then 2015 happened and here we are. And, frankly, TC has earned the opportunity to see this team through to the winner's circle (assuming it ever happens).

Collins isn't the greatest in-game manager, but he isn't the absolute worst. Frankly, I think he's been hurt bad by losing Bob Geren to the Dodgers. However, thankfully for him, in New York, what happens during the game is not nearly as important as what happens before and after and in between games.

Spring, 2016: Collins laughs with Matt Harvey during stretching at Port St. Lucie (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Here, unlike in smaller, less pressurized markets, being authentic, adaptable and available, while quickly and strategically handling players and media, are literally the most important qualities to keeping a team successful. And, Terry does all five of these things as well anyone to have the job.

The problem for him - from a public relations perspective - is that fans only get to see his authenticity, his other four qualities are largely hidden from public view. But, I can tell you - speaking as a genuine fan that gets to look behind the curtain, as someone who loves media and social politics - he's really good at walking what is a unique and difficult balance beam.

Mets coaching staff before game five of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson)

I'm happy for Terry. He's a good, honest man who lives and loves baseball. I also appreciate that he has an accurate perspective on what the game (and team) means to us, the fans, not just in terms of winning and losing, but as it pertains to effort and entertainment. He gets it, probably because he's a genuine fan of the game, as well...

I mentioned the possibility of this day to him in the dugout during spring training. He literally rolled his eyes and made no big deal of it, instead saying he was most proud of the experiences and hurdles he had to handle along the way. Basically, he told me its his journey and not the destination that he's most proud of when he reflects on his career.

Congratulations, Terry. You've earned this, truly... enjoy it. And, Let's Go Mets...