Mets OF Michael Conforto had three hits Sunday, including a solo home run off Max Scherzer, during the team's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

"Fastball out over the plate, that's kind of in my zone," Conforto said of the pitch from Scherzer. "I want to be able to elevate that ball and hit it the other way. I was ready for it, that's what I was looking for in that situation."

Conforto has started the last four games in the outfield, thanks in part to injuries to Yoenis Cespedes, Lucas Duda, and Wilmer Flores.

In that time, he's batting .467 with a two home runs, two RBI and a .529 OBP in 15 at-bats.

The silver lining to these injuries and losing is that the Mets are learning two important bits of information: 1) Jay Bruce is a first baseman, and 2) Conforto should be playing every day in the big leagues, regardless if it's a left- or right-handed pitcher on the mound.

It's interesting to think about, though. I mean, by now, I'm pretty sure Terry Collins would have been sitting Conforto again because that's what Terry Collins does to 'bench guys,' despite saying he'll reward production and 'play the hot hand.' Instead, TC has had no choice but to lean on Conforto, who has done everything most fans and media figured he would do if given a chance to play every day.

It's impossible to watch this kid carry himself on field, smile, stay poised, hustle, swing, get hits and stay composed through all of it and not come away seeing him as an all-day number-three hitter and potential batting champ.

Hopefully, now that Sandy Alderson and Collins are seeing it again, just like they did last April, the previous postseason and each of the last three spring trainings, they'll leave Conforto alone. At this point, knowing that Bruce can handle first base, if management gets tempted to mess with Conforto again, I'd just as soon see them bench or deal Duda, Curtis Granderson or Juan Lagares.