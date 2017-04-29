For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto homered twice and drove in three runs, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. It was Conforto's first multi-homer game during the regular season. He went deep twice in Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.

2) A combination of poor defense in the fifth inning and a high pitch count conspired against Zack Wheeler, who allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked into and out of trouble all afternoon and surrendered five hits and four walks while striking out four.

3) Jose Reyes went 2-for-4 his second home run in three games and scored twice in his third straight multi-hit game. He also committed his fourth error, which led to an unearned run in the fifth. His four errors are tied for the second-most in baseball.

4) One night after loading the bases with nobody out and retiring just one batter, Jeurys Familia retired the Nats in order for his first save of the season.

Post-game reaction from Michael Avallone...

A good, solid win for the Mets, who have taken the first two games of the series that many folks predicted would result in a sweep of the negative variety. There isn't much to be said about Conforto that hasn't already been. He's locked in and looking like the hitter New York expected him to be when they drafted him in 2014. It's still early, remember his spiral didn't begin last year until May after a sizzling April, but he he's going the other way, laying off junk and looks like a veteran in the box. Cespedes won't be back for a few weeks at minimum, so it's a moot point at the moment, but barring another major slump, he's earned the right to play everyday.

The bullpen did a tremendous job today, although Reed continues to suffer from the long ball. He's allowed five now in less than 15 innings, which is terrible. But Familia looked like his dominating self, one night after he all but cost the Mets a needed win. Good to see him back on the horse and doing so in such easy fashion.

The Mets have to feel much better about themselves and with Syndergaard going tomorrow, they have a prime opportunity to complete a sweep of their own... >> To follow Michael on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Conforto takes Strasburg deep to right field

Video: Conforto's second home run of the game

Video: Reyes pads lead with home run to right field

News and notes...

The Mets have won consecutive games for the first time since they won five straight from April 9-13. New York improved to 11-9 in their last 20 games at Nationals Park.

Conforto was the second Met in as many days to have a multi-homer game after Travis d'Arnaud did so on Friday. Yoenis Cespedes (twice), Jay Bruce (twice) and Lucas Duda also have multi-homer games this season. The Mets have gone deep 31 times in their last 18 games and have 35 roundtrippers for the year.

Conforto is hitting .341 with six home runs, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 12 starts this season.

D'Arnaud's RBI groundout in the fifth scored Reyes, tying the game, 1-1. His 16 RBIs lead all Major League catchers and is more than he had all of last year.

Reyes is 8-for-16 (.500) with two homers, three RBIs and five runs scored in his last five games.

The Nationals' right-handed hitters went 5-for-12 (.417) against Wheeler on Saturday. He entered the game holding righties to a .143 batting average (6-for-42) in his first four starts.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on Conforto: "When we started playing well last year, it wasn't one guy. That's how you're going to win. You can't just turn to one guy all the time. Today, Michael had a huge day for us, and certainly we really needed it."

Conforto on the two wins: "It's huge, but you know, we had a feeling this was coming. We have a lot of faith in ourselves. Things were going bad for a bit, but there's no panic in here."

What's next?

After being swept last weekend at Citi Field, the Mets (10-13) try and return the favor against the Nationals (16-9) at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on PIX11.

After being skipped due to biceps tendinitis, Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA, 0.885 WHIP) takes the mound in the series finale nine days since his last start. The right-hander suffered his first loss on April 20 when he allowed five runs (three earned) with 10 strikeouts in seven innings against the Phillies. Syndergaard is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in eight career starts against Washington.

Joe Ross (1-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.371 WHIP) will make his third start of the season for the Nationals in the clubs' final meeting until June 15. After a strong season debut, the right-hander allowed five runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday. Ross is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, beating them last year despite surrendering four runs and 10 hits in six innings.