Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:47
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez recap the Mets' 7-5 win over the Braves

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto hit his third leadoff home run of the season, giving him five homers in his last nine games. He added a two-run single and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and an intentional walk.

2) Neil Walker and T.J. Rivera also had RBI singles during the Mets' five-run fourth inning. Jose Reyes, who homered in the eighth, had an RBI groundout.

3) Given a 6-1 lead, Robert Gsellman pitched into the sixth but allowed consecutive doubles and was lifted after throwing 77 pitches. Both inherited runners scored and were charged to the right-hander, who surrendered five runs on six hits and a walk in five-plus innings. Gsellman has a 6.75 ERA after five starts.

4) Five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia worked around a one-out single to record his second save in as many opportunities.

Post-game reaction from Michelle Ioannou...

I'm sure I speak on behalf of most Mets fans when I say I didn't want to watch tonight's game. But, also like most, I did end up watching it. It was the first time the Mets were playing at SunTrust Park, and I was too curious to see if it would also be a house of horrors, just like Turner Field was.

Well, it wasn't. Phew!

To no one's surprise, Michael Conforto was hot once again, getting things going with a leadoff home run. I started to have hope for this game…until Ender Inciarte stepped up to the plate and hit one out of the park as well.Hope was restored in the top of the fourth when the Mets showed the world that they can actually hit, scoring five runs.

But, of course being up by five wasn't enough. Robert Gsellman once again didn't look good. And yet, he was still back out there in the sixth to face Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp. Clearly that didn't work out well; by the end of the inning the Mets lead was shortened to one. With Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz out, Gsellman needs to be on top of his game, and he just hasn't been yet this season, and this was evident again tonight.

Jose Reyes, who has started to hit again, kept this up by homering in the top of the eighth, which was hysterically caught by Addison Reed out in the bullpen. Reed then proceeded to look up and smile at Kemp, which was just hysterical.

All in all, the Mets looked significantly better than they did during Sunday's horrific outing - enough to gives us hope again.

Highlights from the game

Video: Conforto drives in a pair with a single in the fourth

Video: Mets Top Play: Conforto's leadoff homer

Video: Reyes provides insurance run with late home run

News and notes...

The Mets played their first game at SunTrust Park. New York was 67-106 (.387) at Turner Field from 1997-2016, although they had won 11 of their last 14 games in Atlanta. 

The Mets had scored five runs in its last 49 1/3 innings off Braves starter Julio Teheran. They tallied five runs in the fourth inning alone. Teheran had allowed one run or fewer in five of his last seven starts against New York.

New York has hit 25 home runs in their first 11 road games.

Conforto is batting .350 (14-for-40) with six homers in 10 games from the leadoff spot. He's driven in a run in four straight games, totaling eight overall.  

Reyes slugged his third homer in six games and extended his hitting streak to seven. He's batting .370 (10-for-27) with seven runs scored and five RBIs in that span.

Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He has one hit in his last 31 at-bats (.032) and is batting .124 in 24 games.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on the win: "Yesterday was an ugly, ugly day. The injury was bigger than the score of the game for me. But it just goes to show you it's only one game and you've got to move on. They bounced back today and they got some big hits."

Conforto on the club's psyche: "It's good to be back on the winning side. Yesterday was frustrating, but we put it in the past. I think this group can move on from that and kind of rebound a little bit."

What's next?

After dropping 11 of 12, the Mets (11-14) have won three of four as they continue their four-game series with the Braves (10-14) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on SNY. 

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.146 WHIP) looks to rebound from his worst start of the year as he faces Atlanta for the second straight outing and the third time in six starts. Pushed up a day when Noah Syndergaard was scratched, Harvey issued a career-high five walks and was charged with six runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He had surrendered three runs just once in his first four starts.  

Former Met R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.394 WHIP) matches up against Harvey again after defeating the Mets last week in his first start at Citi Field since 2012. The 42-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings but was forced from the game with a left quad issue.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Michael Conforto, Robert Gsellman

The Mets (11-14) continue their four-game series against the Braves (10-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets, behind another big night from Michael Conforto, beat the Braves, 7-5, in Monday night's series opener.

The Mets have won 12 of their last 15 games in Atlanta and are 7-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in five-straight games. ... The Mets are third in the majors with 39 home runs, trailing only the Brewers (47) and Nationals (43). ... The Mets have hit 25 home runs on the road this season, which is tied with the Padres for the most in baseball. 

Click here to stream the game
Click here to follow via SNY Gameday

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (4.25 ERA/5.53 FIP, 1.15 WHIP), who allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one against the Braves last Thursday...
Tags: Matt Harvey, Danny Abriano
Read More
Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Mets 1B Lucas Duda is taking "dry swings" as he resumes his rehab from a hyperextended left elbow, manager Terry Collins said Tuesday.

Duda, who was initially supposed to return from the disabled list on Monday, had recently been shut down after experiencing soreness in the elbow.

The team said Duda felt a twinge in his arm during his first rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie last Friday. He he went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in six innings during the game.
Tags: Lucas Duda
Read More
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) will take the ball tonight against the Braves, the same team that roughed him up for six runs in 4 1/3 innings last week. In that game, Harvey walked a career high five batters.

In case you forgot, before Noah Syndergaard ever sniffed the big leagues, before we had "Thor," it was Harvey who turned heads in New York City and captured the attention of baseball.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Alderson on Syndergaard's injury 00:06:19
Sandy Alderson talks about his decision to place Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list after he injured his lateral muscle.

This isn't late July, when Sandy Alderson can ship a couple of minor league pitchers to the Braves in exchange for Bartolo Colon, as the general manager has done the previous two seasons in order to acquire Kelly Johnson. There are no sellers in early May.

So the Mets appear poised to give Rafael Montero his umpteenth shot in the rotation when Noah Syndergaard's turn comes up Friday at Citi Field against the Marlins. After all, with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the shelf, what's the alternative? Sean Gilmartin?

If Matz's 2015 lat tear is any guideline, Syndergaard may be absent for a couple of months. And with Alderson's once-deep stable of arms now depleted, he told reporters in Atlanta on Monday that the team would ramp up looking externally for arms.
Read More
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

Mets INF Wilmer Flores will play for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night as he continues his rehab assignment.

OF Brandon Nimmo, who has been out all season due to a hamstring injury, will also play for Las Vegas on Tuesday night. He began his rehab assignment last Wednesday with High-A St. Lucie...
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Wilmer Flores
Read More

This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Read More
The Ford Five: Plays of April 00:01:56
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.
Read More
May 1, 2017; Robert Gsellman pitches against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2017; Robert Gsellman pitches against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman earned his first victory of the season Monday, despite allowing five runs and six hits in five innings against the Braves.

"This is a game of failure," Gsellman said after the game, looking disappointed in his performance, but happy about the win. "You've just got to pick yourself up and keep going. ... It's a work in progress."

After allowing a leadoff home run to Ender Inciarte, Gsellman recorded eight consecutive outs. He again struggled in the fourth inning and was pulled two innings later having thrown 77 pitches.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More
Conforto's leadoff home run 00:00:52
Michael Conforto continues to find success as the Mets' leadoff hitter, knocking a solo shot to start the game

Mets OF Michael Conforto had two hits, including a leadoff home run, and three RBI during Monday's 7-5 win over the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.

Conforto's home run off Julio Teheran was his third in as many games. He added a two-run single during the team's five-run fourth inning that gave them a 6-1 lead.

"I think we just put together some really good at-bats tonight," Conforto said after the game. "We got some guys on base and found some holes and put some runs on the board."
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)

Josh EdginHansel RoblesJerry BlevinsAddison Reed, and Jeurys Familia combined to throw four innings of scoreless baseball during the team's win Monday in Atlanta.

Robert Gsellman lasted only five-plus innings, allowing five earned runs and six hits, after which the bullpen locked down the game's final 12 outs.
Tags: Addison Reed, Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Josh Edgin, Robert Gsellman
Read More
Staff shakeup after Thor injury 00:05:18
Mets Pre Game Live discusses the implications of the Noah Syndergaard injury, and who will step up to take his place in the rotation

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) and the Mets (11-14) go for their fourth win in five games Tuesday night as they face R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA) and the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park...
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

In a post-game tweet Monday night, RHP Noah Syndergaard said...

"I want to thank all the Mets fans who sent well wishes. I am truly grateful for your support. I HATE not competing and being with my teammates, but I promise I will come away from this experience stronger and with a renewed passion and respect for the game. I LOVE this team, I LOVE this city, and I'm sorry I can't be on the field during this time for all of you...

This TEAM is strong and we will thrive. I know this to be true, because I know the character of my teammates in that clubhouse. Thank you again to the Mets organization, the fan base, friends and family who have my back. I won't forget it. LGM."

Syndergaard is out indefinitely after Monday's MRI revealed a partially torn right lat muscle. 
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More

The Mets (10-14) open a four-game series against the Braves (10-13) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets took two of three games from the Nationals over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

This is the Mets' first game at new SunTrust Park. ... They went 67-106 all-time at Turner Field, the Braves' former home. ... The Mets are 6-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have hit 37 home runs, which is tied for third in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.23 ERA/3.71 FIP, 1.71 WHIP), who allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking three and striking out two last Wednesday against the Braves.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More
Alderson on Syndergaard's injury 00:06:19
Sandy Alderson talks about his decision to place Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list after he injured his lateral muscle.

The Mets announced early Monday that RHP Noah Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI revealed a partially torn right lat muscle.

4:35 PM: 4:35 PM: "You're allowed 24 hours to be upset, then you've got to move forward," Terry Collins said, when asked how he's dealing with the loss of his top pitcher. 

4:25 PM: Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he's open to adding pitching from outside the organization, though most available options still need to time to preapre for pitching in a big-league game.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
The Ford Five: Mets offense 00:02:19
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of April.

SNY.TV takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of April...
Read More

In today's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talk with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...

1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...

Later in the show, I attempt to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walks off the field after an apparent injury against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walks off the field after an apparent injury against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Noah Syndergaard has dealt with a blister, cracked nail, biceps tendonitis, arm fatigue and shoulder discomfort at various points this season. He refused to have himself checked out with an MRI and instead threw a bullpen session Friday. He supposedly looked and felt great, and was cleared to make his scheduled start Sunday.

Of course, after hitting 100 mph with his fastball to start the game, he was removed midway through the second inning after throwing a pitch and grabbing beneath his right arm (lat muscle). Now, he's headed for an MRI, initially scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

Asked if it's common for a player to refuse examination, GM Sandy Alderson said, "That's not standard practice, but I can't tie him down and throw him in the tube either."

No, you don't tackle him. (For starters, Alderson is 69 years old, while Syndergaard is Syndergaard and he'd win.) But the proper solution is to sit him down, call his agent and explain to them the situation and how that the MRI isn't a punishment, but is in the best interest of the player, his teammates, the organization and his future.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo throws against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo throws against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Mets hope RHP Seth Lugo will be able to throw a full bullpen session in two weeks after he threw 20 pitches off a mound, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Lugo, who suffered a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, threw from 120 feet last week and felt fine after his recent throwing session from the mound, according to Heyman.

The team will determine if Lugo will need to undergo Tommy John surgery based on his throwing program. If he needs surgery, it will take him 12 to 18 months to fully recover.
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More

In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, MetsBlog's Maggie Wiggin and I answer fan voicemails about...
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Syndergaard 00:01:31
Nelson Figueroa breaks down what could have caused Noah Syndergaard's injury that forced him out of his Sunday start.

RHP Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to undergo an MRI at 7 a.m. Monday to determine the severity of a possible lat strain after leaving Sunday's start in the second inning.

The Mets begin a four-game series on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Robert Gsellman (0-2, 6.23 ERA) faces Julio Teheran (2-1, 3.38 ERA) in the series opener at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Four Mets relievers, including catcher Kevin Plawecki, combined to give up 18 runs and 18 hits in Sunday's 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

New York's bullpen, which had allowed nine home runs all season entering Sunday, gave up seven home runs. Its 3.64 ERA skyrocketed to 5.06.

Sean Gilmartin gave up five runs and two homers in 2 2/3 innings after starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard left the game with an injury in the second inning.
Tags: Josh Smoker, Kevin Plawecki, Noah Syndergaard, Sean Gilmartin, Washington Nationals
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/30 00:03:02
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard allowed five first-inning runs and left with one out in the second after appearing to injure his right lat. He was charged with five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career.

2) Anthony Rendon hit three homers and went 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs. Matt Wieters hit two home runs and had four RBIs. Ryan Zimmerman drove in two runs and finished the series with three homers and eight RBIs. Washington hit seven home runs in the game.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Noah Syndergaard
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...

  • As fans, how we're each dealing with the team's losing streak...
  • If it's better for the Mets to be playing on the road right now?
  • Fan sentiment toward Daniel Murphy, who is crushing New York since leaving...
  • The life and times of Oliver Perez, who pitched twice against the Mets this past weekend.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the third inning at Citi Field. Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the third inning at Citi Field. Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets (10-13) will go for the sweep in the final game of a three-game series with the Nationals (16-8) at Nationals Park today at 1:35 p.m. on WPIX. The Mets have won two straight games after a six-game losing streak.

Noah Syndergaard will make his first start since April 20, when he gave up three earned runs on seven hits in seven innings of work. Joe Ross (1-0, 6.17 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More

The Mets will try to sweep the Nationals as they wrap up a three-game series at Nationals Park in D.C. today at 1:35 p.m. The Mets have won back-to-back games after a six-game losing streak.

The Mets have not swept the Nationals since September 7-9, 2015, in D.C... the Mets are 11-9 at Nationals Park since 2015 and have hit 21 home runs in their last 14 games there.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

 
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/29 00:03:45
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto homered twice and drove in three runs, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. It was Conforto's first multi-homer game during the regular season. He went deep twice in Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.

2) A combination of poor defense in the fifth inning and a high pitch count conspired against Zack Wheeler, who allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked into and out of trouble all afternoon and surrendered five hits and four walks while striking out four. 
Tags: Jose Reyes, Michael Conforto, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets' long list of injuries was the main topic as Sandy Alderson spoke to the media before Saturday's game in Washington.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
(Brad Mills)
(Brad Mills)

Maybe the decision was not that controversial given Jeurys Familia's struggles since returning from suspension. Still, Terry Collins exposed himself to the potential for serious second-guessing when, clinging to a two-run lead with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning on Friday night, he pulled his closer and inserted Josh Edgin to face Bryce Harper.

Edgin then coaxed a game-ending 1-2-3 double play and the Mets survived for a desperately needed 7-5 win at Washington to snap a six-game losing streak.

"The way things have been going, that's a big weight off our shoulders," Collins acknowledged postgame. "… Once in a while you have to make a decision. Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don't."

Collins indicated that the Mets' skid played big factor in his decision to lift Familia, even though Harper was 1-for-10 in his career against the closer. This is no time to passively manage and let players work out of funks.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jeurys Familia, Josh Edgin, Travis d'Arnaud
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/28 00:03:59
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-5 win over the Nationals to snap a six-game losing streak.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Josh Edgin got Bryce Harper to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end the game. Jeurys Familia had loaded the bases with nobody out and struck out Trea Turner before Terry Collins took him out of the game.

2) Travis d'Arnaud homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in a career-high five runs. After homering in the second to give the Mets a 2-0 lead, d'Arnaud blasted a three-run shot in the fourth to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Josh Edgin, Travis d'Arnaud
Read More

Mets 1B Lucas Duda finished 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. He played six innings at first as he began his rehab assignment coming back from a hyperextended elbow,

Duda had been placed on the 10-day disabled list last Friday due to the injury.

He suffered the injury on Wednesday, April 19 and did not appear in a game after, meaning he's eligible to return from the DL on April 30.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Lucas Duda
Read More

The Mets (8-13) open a three-game series with the first-place Nationals (16-6) in Washington, D.C. on Friday night at 7:05. The Mets were swept by the Braves in a rain-shortened two game series that concluded Thursday, and have lost six games in a row.

The Mets' six game losing streak is their longest since they lost seven in a row from June 17-24, 2015. ... The last time the Mets were five games under .500 was Setpember 27, 2014. ... The Mets are 2-6 in their last eight series against the Nationals.

The Mets' six game losing streak is their longest since they lost seven in a row from June 17-24, 2015. ... The last time the Mets were five games under .500 was Setpember 27, 2014. ... The Mets are 2-6 in their last eight series against the Nationals.

 
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Yoenis Cespedes heading to the disabled list with a pulled hamstring will be a crushing blow for the Mets, who posted a 15-21 record with him out of the starting lineup last season. Yet the firewall for the Mets in recent seasons has been the strength and depth of the team's starting rotation. And now that appears seriously breached, as well.

As they enter a weekend series against the Nationals in D.C., during which they will face Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, the Mets are five games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 27, 2014. They are in last place in the NL East and 7½ games behind Washington. Their current six-game losing streak is the team's longest in nearly 23 months.

The scariest part of the current skid? The state of the once-envied rotation...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Cespedes limps off the field 00:02:08
Yoenis Cespedes limps off the field with a left hamstring injury after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Yoenis Cespedes has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to his strained left hamstring and LHP Sean Gilmartin has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, the Mets announced Friday.

Mets manager Terry Collins said the team got better news than expected on Cespedes, but that he would still be out for a while.

Cespedes exited Thursday afternoon's game in the fourth inning due to the hamstring injury after he came up limping while legging out a double to lead off the inning.
Tags: Sean Gilmartin, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
New York Mets manager Terry Collins on the dugout phone during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets manager Terry Collins on the dugout phone during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

I have no idea what to write or think about the current state of Mets. Their situation has become such a mess, so fast, so aggressively, I'm left totally bewildered.

Frankly, I feel like we left St. Lucie, started on a happy walk down the street, swaying, whistling beneath the sun, birds chirping, feeling great about ourselves and the potential of a terrific season. Then without warning ... WHACK. Someone cracked us on the back of the head with a sledgehammer, and now we're bleeding, hunched over, seeing stars, dizzy and can't remember our names.

How this happened, I don't know.

But it's too early to give up. 
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Jeep Pitchcast: Reed's arm angle 00:00:25
SNY breaks down Addison Reed's arm angle and pitch location with his fastball.

Mets RH reliever Addison Reed, who filled in at closer during Jeurys Familia's absence, has been terrific so far in 2017.

Reed has a 3.09 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with no walks and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings (11 games) this season.

He struck out the side during his inning against the Braves on Thursday afternoon, and SNY's Ron Darling had the following to say about Reed's arm angle:

"He raises that front arm. And when he throws the ball away from right-handers, it's very hard to catch up. ... He steps acrsos his body, then fires it to the other side of the plate -- glove side of the plate."
Tags: Addison Reed
Read More
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) congratulates third baseman Jose Reyes (7) after scoring during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Washington Nationals won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) congratulates third baseman Jose Reyes (7) after scoring during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Washington Nationals won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

After the Mets lost their sixth straight game and their 10th in their last 11, third baseman Jose Reyes said New York has lacked energy over the past two weeks.

"No doubt, me myself, I feel like I have no energy at all," Reyes said, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, after Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves dropped the Mets to 8-13 and to the bottom of the NL East. "We don't have energy out there. We feel that way, like we go out there with no energy. It's hard to win a ballgame like that."

New York's six-game losing streak is its longest such streak since losing seven straight in June 2015.

Heading into a stretch in which the Mets play 13 of their next 19 games on the road, including this weekend's three-game series against the division-leading Washington Nationals and a four-game series against the Braves, manager Terry Collins addressed his team following Thursday's loss.
Tags: Jose Reyes
Read More

This season, thanks to Citi, each time the home run apple goes up at Citi Field, another step is taken in the fight against childhood hunger.

For each Mets home run at Citi Field this season, Citi has pledged to donate $2,000 to No Kid Hungry. Every dollar donated provides 10 healthy meals, meaning each Citi donation provides up to 20,000 meals to kids in need in NYC and throughout the U.S. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.
Read More
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets will try to get back on track Friday as they open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals in D.C. at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 2.55 ERA) will face off Max Scherzer (3-1, 1.95 ERA) for the second consecutive outing. DeGrom walked six batters against Washington on Sunday, but also struck out 10 batters. Scherzer gave up three runs on five hits in eight innings against the Mets on Sunday.

The Mets will be without Yoenis Cespedes, who left Thursday's game with a hamstring strain and is scheduled to have an MRI. Manager Terry Collins said he expects Cespedes to land on the disabled list.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Washington Nationals, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo connects for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo connects for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Brandon Nimmo led off and played nine innings in a rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night.

Nimmo went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout as he completed his second rehab game in as many days.

He went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs Wednesday in his first rehab game since straining hamstring during the World Baseball Classic in March.

Nimmo, 24, hit .274 with one home run and six RBIs in 32 games for the Mets last season. 
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
Read More

Mets RHP Matt Harvey allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one in 4 1/3 innings against the Braves on Thursday as his ERA rose to 4.25 for the season.

He said after the game that he had an 'intense' workout on Wednesday, was tight during his start, and that his body didn't respond. 

Harvey tossed a 1-2-3 first inning as his fastball sat in the mid-90s, but struggled with his command each inning after. 
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
Collins on Cespedes injury 00:07:41
Terry Collins discusses Yoenis Cespedes' left hamstring injury following the Mets' 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Mets manager Terry Collins addressed his team after Thursday afternoon's loss, before speaking to reporters, and told them it's time to begin doing what they did so well last season, which is fight through adversity.

In 2016, the Mets lost several players to injury during the season, including Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Harvey, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom and others, yet still won the top Wild Card.

I told them, 'We can do it again, but it's got to start now,'" Collins said, raising his voice in response to a reporter's question. "OK, so the weather is gonna start changing. That can no longer be the excuse. It's now time to go out and grind it out as we did last year...
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/27 00:03:43
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets? 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field in the fourth inning after injuring the same hamstring that kept him out for three games recently.

2) Matt Harvey looked great in the first inning and looked like a mess thereafter, as his command vanished and his fastball velocity dipped as low as 90 MPH. He limited the damage until the fifth, when he was done in by a three-run homer by Kurt Suzuki that ended his day...
Tags: Addison Reed, Jay Bruce, Jeurys Familia, Jose Reyes, Josh Smoker, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, TJ Rivera, Travis d'Arnaud, Yoenis Cespedes, Danny Abriano
Read More
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)

In their 10 games since April 14, the Mets are 1-9, they've made 13 errors, they're batting just .178, and averaging less than three runs a game. Also, they've played 93 innings, during 40 percent of which they sent just three batters to the plate.

This is a classic Sandy Alderson team, though. It's built on power hitting and power pitching. Its goal is to win by hitting home runs and striking guys out. That's it. It's not very nuanced or creative or strategic. It's not about stealing bases, manufacturing runs, pitching to contact or having a top-rated defense. He may be smart, and he might make decisions using statistical evidence, but to Alderson baseball is simple.

In 2013, I asked Alderson on record about his ideal roster...
Read More
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

R.A. Dickey will make his first appearance at Citi Field since being traded by the Mets in late 2012.

In 2012, Dickey, his story and his knuckleball distracted Mets fans from an otherwise disappointing season, during which he led the NL in victories (20) and strikeouts (230) and won the franchise's first Cy Young Award since Dwight Gooden in 1985...
Read More

The Mets (8-12) continue their shortened two-game series against the Braves (7-12) at Citi Field at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. The Mets, who were off on Monday and were rained out on Tuesday, lost to Atlanta 8-2 Wednesday night.

Noah Syndergaard was today's scheduled starter, but was scratched Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort in his biceps.

The Mets have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10 to fall to fourth place in the N.L. East -- 6.5 games behind the first place Nationals. ... The Mets are 4-9 at home this season. ... The Mets opened this season by winning 2 of 3 games against the Braves at Citi Field. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (2.84 ERA/4.91 FIP, 0.947 WHIP), who allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two last Friday against the Nationals.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Jose Reyes (7) reacts at third base at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Reyes (7) reacts at third base at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets committed three errors in the first three innings of their series-opening loss Wednesday to the Braves at Citi Field.

It was the team's fifth straight loss, during which they've logged seven errors.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Robert Gsellman, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Apr 26, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Apr 26, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman gave up five earned runs on 10 hits in four plus innings during Wednesday night's loss to the Braves.

The five earned runs all came in the first inning.

"He fell behind in counts," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "When you fall behind in counts in the big leagues, you're going to get in trouble."

 
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More

Your dreams of getting past the concessions and actually stepping on the grass at Citi Field might just come true this season.

Each month from May to September, lucky Mets fans who subscribe to Sports Crate's hot, new Mets gear subscription box could receive the opportunity to participate in special VIP Mets experiences.

These experiences are part of the Golden Ticket rewards that elevate those much beloved orange and blue colors to a new level - view batting practice on the field, meet team legends or players, or throw out the first pitch. Membership to Sports Crate means there's a chance every month to get Golden Ticket opportunities delivered straight to a subscriber's door.
Read More
Collins, Gsellman on Mets defeat 00:05:12
Terry Collins and Robert Gsellman comment on the Mets' frustrating 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets will again try to rebound and split a rain-shortened two-game series with the Braves at Citi Field today at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

R.A. Dickey (1-2, 3.86) and Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA) will face each other for the first time since they were involved in the same trade during 2012.
Tags: Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Wilmer Flores
Read More
mets Archives
Login with Facebook Login with Twitter Login with SNY.tv