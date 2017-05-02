For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto hit his third leadoff home run of the season, giving him five homers in his last nine games. He added a two-run single and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and an intentional walk.

2) Neil Walker and T.J. Rivera also had RBI singles during the Mets' five-run fourth inning. Jose Reyes, who homered in the eighth, had an RBI groundout.

3) Given a 6-1 lead, Robert Gsellman pitched into the sixth but allowed consecutive doubles and was lifted after throwing 77 pitches. Both inherited runners scored and were charged to the right-hander, who surrendered five runs on six hits and a walk in five-plus innings. Gsellman has a 6.75 ERA after five starts.

4) Five Mets relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Jeurys Familia worked around a one-out single to record his second save in as many opportunities.

Post-game reaction from Michelle Ioannou...

I'm sure I speak on behalf of most Mets fans when I say I didn't want to watch tonight's game. But, also like most, I did end up watching it. It was the first time the Mets were playing at SunTrust Park, and I was too curious to see if it would also be a house of horrors, just like Turner Field was.

Well, it wasn't. Phew!

To no one's surprise, Michael Conforto was hot once again, getting things going with a leadoff home run. I started to have hope for this game…until Ender Inciarte stepped up to the plate and hit one out of the park as well.Hope was restored in the top of the fourth when the Mets showed the world that they can actually hit, scoring five runs.

But, of course being up by five wasn't enough. Robert Gsellman once again didn't look good. And yet, he was still back out there in the sixth to face Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp. Clearly that didn't work out well; by the end of the inning the Mets lead was shortened to one. With Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz out, Gsellman needs to be on top of his game, and he just hasn't been yet this season, and this was evident again tonight.

Jose Reyes, who has started to hit again, kept this up by homering in the top of the eighth, which was hysterically caught by Addison Reed out in the bullpen. Reed then proceeded to look up and smile at Kemp, which was just hysterical.

All in all, the Mets looked significantly better than they did during Sunday's horrific outing - enough to gives us hope again.

Highlights from the game

Video: Conforto drives in a pair with a single in the fourth

Video: Mets Top Play: Conforto's leadoff homer

Video: Reyes provides insurance run with late home run

News and notes...

The Mets played their first game at SunTrust Park. New York was 67-106 (.387) at Turner Field from 1997-2016, although they had won 11 of their last 14 games in Atlanta.

The Mets had scored five runs in its last 49 1/3 innings off Braves starter Julio Teheran. They tallied five runs in the fourth inning alone. Teheran had allowed one run or fewer in five of his last seven starts against New York.

New York has hit 25 home runs in their first 11 road games.

Conforto is batting .350 (14-for-40) with six homers in 10 games from the leadoff spot. He's driven in a run in four straight games, totaling eight overall.

Reyes slugged his third homer in six games and extended his hitting streak to seven. He's batting .370 (10-for-27) with seven runs scored and five RBIs in that span.

Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He has one hit in his last 31 at-bats (.032) and is batting .124 in 24 games.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on the win: "Yesterday was an ugly, ugly day. The injury was bigger than the score of the game for me. But it just goes to show you it's only one game and you've got to move on. They bounced back today and they got some big hits."

Conforto on the club's psyche: "It's good to be back on the winning side. Yesterday was frustrating, but we put it in the past. I think this group can move on from that and kind of rebound a little bit."

What's next?

After dropping 11 of 12, the Mets (11-14) have won three of four as they continue their four-game series with the Braves (10-14) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on SNY.

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.146 WHIP) looks to rebound from his worst start of the year as he faces Atlanta for the second straight outing and the third time in six starts. Pushed up a day when Noah Syndergaard was scratched, Harvey issued a career-high five walks and was charged with six runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He had surrendered three runs just once in his first four starts.

Former Met R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.394 WHIP) matches up against Harvey again after defeating the Mets last week in his first start at Citi Field since 2012. The 42-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings but was forced from the game with a left quad issue.