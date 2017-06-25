The Mets announced X-rays on outfielder Michael Conforto's left hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Conforto left the game before the bottom of the sixth inning after he suffered a left hand contusion when he was hit on the wrist by a Matt Moore pitch in the top of the fifth.

Conforto shook his wrist and knelt in pain but stayed in the game until Brandon Nimmo replaced him in left field in the sixth inning. After the game, he said he expects to play Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

The 24-year-old Conforto, who was batting seventh on Sunday, was hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 14 RBIs in 69 games with the Mets this season.