The Mets and Indians have discussed a trade for catcher Yan Gomes, and there is a decent chance for a fit, according to major league sources.

Gomes, 31, had a .762 OPS and 16 home runs for the Indians last year.

His contract runs through 2019, with team options for 2020 and 2021. The Mets are not the only team interested in Gomes, but there is a sense that this could happen.

The Indians are looking for young outfielders. Could the Mets bring in a Brandon Nimmo and make a bigger deal for a Cleveland starting pitcher, then move Noah Syndergaard?

Cleveland has made Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, and Trevor Bauer available.