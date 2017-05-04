Matt Harvey allowed six runs and eight hits, while walking three and striking out two, in 5 1/3 innings during a 9-7 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night.

It was his his second consecutive six-run outing.

"Today was the best I've felt in a long time and the ball was coming out better than it had for a few years," Harvey said after the game. "I just have to locate. It's fine tuning that. The velocity was there the whole time and I was able to repeat things the right way."

In his last three starts, Harvey has allowed four home runs, walked 10 batters, and struck out five, while losing twice and posting an 8.10 ERA. He has only pitched a full seven innings once this season.