The Mets (15-16) continue their three-game series against the Giants (11-22) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. Neil Walker hit a game-winning double in the ninth inning Monday night as the Mets beat the Giants, 4-3.

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and won three straight series ... Last night's win was the Mets' first walkoff win of the year. ... When Terry Collins manages his 1,004th game with the Mets tonight, he will pass Bobby Valentine for the second-most managed games in team history. Davey Johnson is first with 1,012.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.83 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Nationals...