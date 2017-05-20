Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud continued his rehab assignment on Saturday, making a pinch-hit appearance for triple-A Las Vegas.

D'Arnaud flied out to left in his only at-bat. His latest appearance comes after he played two rehab games this week for single-A St. Lucie.

He is slated to catch nine innings for Las Vegs on Sunday, according to Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

D'Arnaud was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this month with a bone bruise on his right wrist. In 22 games this season, d'Arnaud has hit .203 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

René Rivera, who has been catching in d'Arnaud's absence, is hitting .324 with 13 RBI in 22 games this season.