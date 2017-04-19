Catcher Travis d'Arnaud left Wednesday's game against the Phillies with a right wrist contusion he suffered in the fifth inning.

D'Arnaud hit his throwing hand on Aaron Altherr's bat when trying to throw out Cesar Hernandez at second base on a steal attempt. He remained in the game until the sixth but was replaced by Rene Rivera in the seventh.

After the game, d'Arnaud said he is not worried about this being a long-term issue and expects to be ready for Thursday's game.

D'Arnaud was 0-for-2 in the game and is now hitting .270 this year.