Mets C Travis d'Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a bone bruise in his right wrist, manager Terry Collins said Friday.

The plan is for d'Arnaud to rest for a week before resuming baseball activity.

D'Arnaud left Tuesday's game against the Braves due to the wrist -- the same wrist that recently kept him out of the starting lineup for four games -- and saw a doctor in Atlanta on Thursday.

Collins said after Tuesday's game that d'Arnaud seemed to feel pain during batting practice. When he felt the injury during the game, he told Collins he was unable to hit.

The 28-year-old d'Arnaud is hitting .203 with a .288 OBP and 475 SLG with four HR and 16 RBI in 22 games this season.