Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who left Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to a right wrist contusion, was scratched from Friday night's lineup after having trouble throwing before the game, manager Terry Collins said.

Rene Rivera is starting in d'Arnaud's place on Friday night.

D'Arnaud hit his throwing hand on Aaron Altherr's bat when trying to throw out Cesar Hernandez at second base on a steal attempt. He remained in the game until the sixth but was replaced by Rene Rivera in the seventh.

After the game, d'Arnaud said he was not worried about this being a long-term issue.

He is hitting .263 with a .349 OBP and .526 SLG with two HR and nine RBI in 13 games this season.