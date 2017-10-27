In late-2013 and most of 2014, the Mets and the Mariners reportedly talked about potential deals that could have swapped shortstops Nick Franklin, Chris Taylor, or Brad Miller for Jon Niese and a prospect.

However, according to Seattle beat reporter Bob Dutton, the Mariners shut down talks with the Mets after they acquired J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays for outfielder Michael Saunders.

Miller had been a serviceable player until struggling last season in Tampa. Niese, who didn't pitch last year, hasn't been successful since being traded by the Mets.

Taylor, on the other hand, had a breakout season in 2017, during which he hit .288 with 21 HR and 4.7 WAR playing outfield and filling in at shortstop for the Dodgers. Earlier this week, he hit a solo home run against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in Game 1 of the World Series.

Taylor, who turned 27 last month, is from Virginia Beach, which is located 20 minutes from Norfolk, VA, where David Wright was born and spends time with family during the offseason.

"Chris is certainly representing the area well and I'm glad Justin Turner has been there to help him out," Wright recently told the NY Post about Taylor's recent success. "It's been fun to see his versatility both defensively and in the lineup."

In addition to producing Wright, Turner, and Taylor during recent years, the east coast of Virginia is also responsible for Ryan Zimmerman, Michael Cuddyer, Daniel Hudson, and brothers Justin Upton and Melvin Upton.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender offer their reactions to Mickey Callaway being hired as Mets manager, after which they roll through highlights of Monday's press conference to learn what to expect from him this season...

The Mets beat the Red Sox, 8-5, at Shea Stadium on today's date in 1986 to win the second World Series title in franchise history.

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mets rallied to score three runs to tie the game -- with Keith Hernandez ripping a two-run single and Gary Carter driving in the tying run. Ray Knight's solo homer in the seventh inning gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, and New York added two more runs later in the frame to go up 6-3. After the Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to draw within 6-5, Darryl Strawberry hit a solo homer in the bottom half to make it 7-5, Mets, and Jesse Orosco's RBI single made it 8-5.

The Giants, Phillies and Cardinals were most aggressive in trying to acquire Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton at last summer's trade deadline, Jon Heyman recently reported for FanRag.com.

In advance of this off-season, Heyman considers the Giants to be the early favorite.

Earlier this week, Stanton was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which Mets fan and host Jimmy Kimmel used the opportunity to try and woo Stanton to Queens.
Several teams have begun to hire pitching coaches for the 2018 season, while the Mets are still looking to replace Dan Warthen.

It was reported Thursday that the Cardinals plan to hire Mike Maddux to fill their vacancy, the Twins have reached agreement with Garvin Alston, the Cubs hired Jim Hickey and the Indians will hire Carl Willis to replace Mickey Callaway, who was introduced as the new manager of the Mets earlier this week.

The Mets began interviewing potential candidates this week, a team source told the New York Post's Mike Puma.
Mets hitting coach Kevin Long is "more likely than not" to switch teams after losing out on becoming manager for the Mets, FanRag.com's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

The Mets recently gave permission to the Nationals to interview Long for their managerial vacancy, according to the Washington Post's Barry Svrluga.

The Yankees' managerial job is also open, after the team parted ways with Joe Girardi on Thursday. Long served as hitting coach for the Yankees from 2007 to 2014. The Phillies manager job is technically open, but multiple reports indicate the team is set to hire Triple-A manager Dusty Wathan.

In addition to available managerial jobs, there are multiple hitting coach positions open throughout the league.
LHP Tommy Milone has decided to enter free agency, the Mets announced on Thursday.

 
The NL East will feature three new managers next season, one of whom will inherent the division's winner each of the previous two seasons. Meanwhile, though the other two teams aren't changing managers, one team was sold and about to dump it's best players, and the other team is being investigated for tinkering with the international free agent market.
Callaway on becoming manager
New Mets manager Mickey Callaway talks about his personal history, what he's bringing to New York and his excitement to get started.

The Mets introduced Mickey Callaway as their new manager earlier this week at Citi Field.

The NY Post and Daily News each recently published outstanding, detailed profiles on Callaway that look at his upbeat personality, authenticity, his views on coaching, his start in baseball and what to expect from him as manager of the Mets.

"I don't think Mickey's ever had a bad day in life, because he's so positive in everything," former big-leaguer and Callaway teammate, David Dellucci, told the NY Post's Zach Braziller. "He has such a positive outlook on life. ... There will not be any question where these individuals stand with him and he's going to back his players 100 percent. There's no question he's primed and ready for this opportunity."

Callaway and Mets GM Sandy Alderson both said earlier this week that if their pitching is healthy the Mets should be able to return to being a contending team in 2018.
The Mets are more than capable of contending again in 2018, their new manager Mickey Callaway told reporters Monday at Citi Field.

In 2015 and 2016, Terry Collins and the Mets won 177 games and made the postseason each year, including a trip to the World Series. However, due in large part to rampant injuries, they lost 90 games in 2017, finished in fourth place and fired their manager.

"In our situation, short-term, pitching is everything," Sandy Alderson declared Monday, reiterating a theme he has put forth the last few seasons.
Asdrubal Cabrera is hoping to be back with the Mets next season, the player's agent recently told Daily News beat reporter Kristie Ackert.

The Mets have until five days after the World Series to pick up a one-year, $8.5 million option on Cabrera's contract and retain him for 2018 or pay him a $2 million buyout and make him a free agent.

According to Ackert, the Mets have told Cabrera they will discuss his contract at their organizational meetings, after which they will inform him of their decision.
Shortstop Andres Gimenez and left-handed pitcher David Peterson rank as the Mets' two best prospects, according to Baseball America's newest team list

The 19-year-old Gimenez, who signed out of Venezuela, spent the 2017 season with Class A Columbia, compiling a .265/.346/.349 slash line over 92 games. ESPN's Keith Law wrote in February that Gimenez was the team's sleeper prospect that had a chance to develop into a strong overall player. 
The Mets have removed five players from  from the 40-man roster, including RHP Erik Goeddel, the team announced. 

The team also outrighted RHP Tyler Pill, outfielders Travis Taijeron and Wuilmer Becerra and infielder Phil Evans.
The Mets could consider bringing Tim Teufel back to the major league coaching staff, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Teufel, 59, managed in the minors for the Mets from 2007 to 2011, and was on the big league coaching staff from 2012 to 2016.

Ricky Bones, who has been working as the Mets' bullpen coach, is a candidate to join Alex Cora's staff with the Red Sox, notes Puma.
The Braves recently declined their $8 million option for R.A. Dickey, who is now a free agent.

However, in September, he told reporters he had recently started considering retirement, though he has yet to make an official announcement.

In early October, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's beat reporter, Dave O'Brien, said the Braves expected Dickey to not play next season regardless of how they handled his option.
With two outs and no one on base, the Mets rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Red Sox, 6-5, in Game 6 of the World Series on today's date in 1986. 

After the first two batters were retired, Gary Carter, Kevin Mitchell, and Ray Knight delivered singles to bring the Mets within 5-4.

Mookie Wilson was up next and fought off numerous two-strike pitches before Bob Stanley's wild pitch allowed Mitchell to score the tying run. Wilson then hit a dribbler up first base that got through Bill Buckner's legs, bringing home Knight with the winning run as the Mets forced Game 7.

Mark DeRosa was "disappointed" he didn't get the Mets' managerial job, but wasn't surprised -- adding that GM Sandy Alderson was great throughout the process.

"Sandy was amazing," DeRosa said during an appearance on WFAN. "I spoke to him at length when he called and told me that Mickey Callaway was going to get the job. And I was honest with him, I said, 'Hey, anything I could've done differently?" and we went into it. He said as such, 'You're not going to win these jobs on just charisma and class.'"

DeRosa, whose candidacy was not known until after the Mets announced the hiring of Callaway, said his biggest regret was not giving a detailed plan during his interview regarding how he would have managed the Mets.
Dodgers INF Justin Turner hit a decisive two-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson recently said he is happy for Turner, who was non-tendered by the Mets after the 2013 season, noting that turner was let go for baseball reasons.

The 32-year-old Turner said last week that the Mets wanted him to work out with Mike Barwis shortly before he was non-tendered -- which he refused to do...
The Mets are expected to begin interviewing potential pitching coaches this week, a team source told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

According to Puma, the Mets continue to view former Yankees and Royals coach Dave Eiland as a possible candidate.

Dan Warthen had been pitching coach for the Mets since 2008, but was informed late in the season that he would be replaced next season. He was offered a different role in the organization, but has yet to accept it, Sandy Alderson said in early October.
It is somewhat rare for pitching coaches at the major league level to transition to manager, which is what Mickey Callaway will be doing with the Mets.

Bud Black, who coached Callaway when the latter was with the Angels from 2002 to 2003, discussed the process he went through when shifting from pitching coach of the Angels to manager of the Padres (after being hired by Sandy Alderson) prior to the 2007 season.

"Being the manager is a lot more about who the person is than what position they played," Black -- now the manager of the Rockies -- told the NY Daily News on Monday. "But I remember having those conversations with some of my veteran players in my first year - guys like Brian Giles, Mike Cameron, Geoff Blum...
Dodgers OF and former Met Curtis Granderson was left off the Dodgers' World Series roster. 

Granderson has played six postseason games with the Dodgers -- three in each series. In 15 plate appearances, he's only tallied one hit while striking out eight total times in those games. 

The 36-year-old did not find good fortunes in Los Angeles during the regular season as he hit only .161 over 36 games.

Granderson, who was in his final year of his four-year, $60 million contract with the Mets, was traded to the Dodgers for minor league reliever Jacob Rhame. He hit .239 with 95 homers and 247 RBI over his four-year stint with the Mets.
$55 million in renovations for First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL have been approved, according to Michael Mayer, who says the renovations will include a 360-degree concourse.

Aside from being the Mets' spring training home, First Data Field is also the home of the Mets' High-A affiliate.

It was announced last November that the Mets would spend at least the next 25 years playing there.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson declined to comment on his contract status when talking to reporters Monday afternoon at Citi Field.

Alderson's contract was set to expire at the end of this past season, but neither he nor the team has made a formal announcement about his current role with the organization.

In response to a question about his future, Alderson would only say that he did not expect a change in the organization's leadership and hierarchy.
Sandy Alderson, his staff and new manager Mickey Callaway will work together on constructing the team's coaching staff for next season, the GM told reporters Monday at Citi Field.

"There are some coaches we would like to have back and there are some we are wide open about considering," Alderson explained. "It's a little bit of jigsaw puzzle, but it only has seven pieces."

Based on what I was hearing yesterday, their first order of business will be to lock in a pitching coach. Bench coach is a top priority, as well, but will likely need to wait until the Nationals and Phillies get closer to making their managerial selections.

Hitting coach is also a wild card, given Kevin Long's status, but it is lower on the front office's totem poll. Again, due to the team's reliance on pitching, plus Callaway's background, my sense is that pitching coach (and bullpen coach) are going to be the most important hires.
Alderson on Callaway's interview
Sandy Alderson talks about Mickey Callaway's impressive interview, and how the whole front office couldn't wait to offer him the job.

The Mets introduced Mickey Callaway as their new manager on Monday at Citi Field.

What did you think of Callaway?

As a Mets fan who believes it is necessary to inject new life in to this team, I entered the building today excited about Sandy Alderson's announcement. And after listening to Callaway and being in his presence, not only am I excited, but I'm extremely confident in his ability to connect with his players, refocus them and put the franchise in position to return to the postseason.

Callaway said all the right things. He looked nervous, but let's be honest, he should be nervous. At the same time, he kept in command of himself. He isn't fidgety. He's wide-eyed, but focused. I like that he stands tall no matter the situation, be it at the podium or in a casual conversation. He talked to the room the same way he spoke to me, which was the same way he talked to Fred Wilpon, which was the same way he talked to the camera.
Callaway on becoming manager
New Mets manager Mickey Callaway talks about his personal history, what he's bringing to New York and his excitement to get started.

The Mets began their managerial search a few weeks ago with a list in excess of 35 candidates that "fit into a variety of different categories," GM Sandy Alderson said on Monday at Citi Field before introducing Mickey Callaway as the 21st manager in team history.
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard tweeted a reaction to the hiring of Mickey Callaway as the 21st manager in franchise history.

Mickey Callaway's parents, Mike and Donna, watched together as Callaway was introduced as Mets manager on Monday at Citi Field.

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | Steve Karsay is a Queens kid, born and raised in New York. He pitched in the Bronx cauldron with the Yankees, serving in the same bullpen as Mariano Rivera, and even subbed at closer for Rivera during a stretch in 2002.

So Karsay has a grasp of the New York market, its pressures and strains. And Karsay, who has worked with Mickey Callaway the last few years in the Indians organization, believes the new Mets manager is suited to thrive in it, mostly because "one of his strengths is, he's a great communicator," Karsay says.

"I think he'll excel at being a manager. He'll be a players' manager, but with the stern-ness and the growth for them to learn under him."
The Mets will introduce Mickey Callaway as their new manager at a press conference later today.

In the next few weeks, Callaway and GM Sandy Alderson will be tasked with rounding out the team's coaching staff...
The Mets will introduce 42-year-old Mickey Callaway as the 21st manager in team history during a press conference at Citi Field on Monday at 4 p.m.

Callaway beat out Kevin Long, Joe McEwing, Manny Acta, and Mark DeRosa for the job.

Here are our thoughts on Callaway, who will inherit a team that expects to rebound from an extremely disappointing 2017 season and contend in 2018...
Rightfully so, Sandy Alderson and the Mets are receiving a lot of praise -- from reporters, talking heads and fans -- for reportedly hiring Mickey Callaway to be the team's next manager. 

To get my take on Callaway, which is similarly positive to what most everyone else is saying, check out my reaction during last night's news post on MetsBlog by clicking here!

To read opinions and analysis of Callaway, check out Joel Sherman's article for the NY Post, Roger Cormier's post for Good Fundies, and David Lennon's report for Newsday
Former-Met Ray Knight, who was the MVP of the 1986 World Series, has been arrested on assult charges after an incident in his home in Fairfax, Virginia, according to local police.

The 64-year-old Knight was reportedly involved in an altercation with a 33-year-old male acquaintance of his.

Knight played for the Mets from 1984 to 1986, hitting the go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the 1986 World Series against the Red Sox.
BNNY: Mets hire Mickey Callaway
Tonight on Baseball Night in New York, MLB Insider Anthony McCarron shares his thoughts on the addition of Mickey Callaway to the Mets.

Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway reportedly accepted an offer to become the Mets' next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Callaway, who has been with Cleveland since 2013, will sign a three-year deal once it's finalized, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Callaway helped develop star pitchers Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar in his tenure with the Indians and would inherit a Mets pitching staff that includes Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGromSteven Matz and Matt Harvey.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender break down Sandy Alderson's search for a new manager, after which they discuss raiding the Marlins and joy and pain of rooting for Justin Turner...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterA little over a week ago, Mets fans basked in the glory of the Nationals losing, or as many put it, still never having won a playoff series. Now Mets fans get to bask in another sort of glory -- the Yankees losing to the Astros and not making it to another World Series.

Thank goodness, right? I know I couldn't take seeing one more tweet from Yankees fans about how they were the underdogs or how they've suffered for eight years. I've pretty much suffered my entire life by being a Mets fan, but I'm so sorry you guys have gone through this eight year "rough patch."

Naturally, Mets fans rejoiced as the Astros won Saturday night, and #MetsTwitter did not fail. As you can imagine, there were a lot of "thumbs up" tweets -- a not-so-subtle reaction to the Yankees losing, in response to their "thumbs down" rallying cry that held strong throughout the playoffs. Besides thumbs up tweets, here's what you may have missed -- just a glimpse at some of the tweets from Mets fans last night...
The Red Sox will name Astros bench coach Alex Cora as their team's new manager once Houston's season is over, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, citing sources.

The Mets interviewed Cora earlier this week.
The Sandy Bunch: Mickey Callaway
SNY.tv takes a look at Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

This post was originally publised October 9, 2017...

For a team whose pitching staff collapsed as epically as the Mets' did in 2017, it makes sense to consider bringing in a manager with pitching expertise. And after helping the Indians put together one of the best group of arms in baseball, that's one metric Mickey Callaway might very well lead the league in.

Since taking on the role of pitching coach in Cleveland in 2013, the pitching staff there made a complete 180. After posting a major league worst ERA in 2012, the Indians have led the American League in ERA every year since then and have put up MLB-best numbers in strikeouts and wins above replacement.

Under Callaway's tutelage, they have developed stars in Danny Salazar, Carlos Carrasco, and Corey Kluber, who may be looking at his second Cy Young Award this year. In many ways, the Indians have reached the heights of pitching that the Mets were expected to, and Callaway receives a lot of the credit. It's also noteworthy that, despite throwing hard, they have generally stayed healthy...
Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy had microfracture surgery on his right knee Friday, the team announced.

The Nationals did not provide a timeline for his injury but said Murphy will begin to rehab immediately following the completion of the successful surgery. In the team release, the Nationals said the surgery was to repair articular cartilage in the second baseman's knee.
The Sandy Bunch: Kevin Long
SNY.tv takes a look at Mets hitting coach Kevin Long as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

Mets hitting coach Kevin Long and Mariners third base coach Manny Acta are the current frontrunners to be manage of the Mets, according to a report Friday afternoon by the NY Post's Joel Sherman.

If this is accurate, I hope Long gets the job. 

According to Sherman, the Mets hope to make a final decision before the start of the World Series, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 24.
The Mets will pick up LH reliever Jerry Blevins' $7 million option for the 2018 season, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

"I would love to come back to New York," Blevins recently told MMO's Matthew Brownstein. "I feel like we have a lot to prove and I think we'll play that underdog role a lot better than we do playing the favorites. Everybody kind of needs a chip on their shoulder. ... I hope to be a part of it."

Blevins, 34, had a 2.94 ERA (3.12 FIP) and 1.36 WHIP with 69 strikeouts in 49.0 innings (75 games) this past season.

He has a 2.72 ERA (3.01 FIP) and 1.22 WHIP with 125 strikeouts in 96.0 innings (155 games) for the Mets from 2015-2017.
Dusty Baker is out as manager of the Nationals, the team announced on Friday.

"The contracts for the Major League coaching staff have also expired," the team said in a statement. "The Nationals' search for a new manager will begin immediately, and we will work with that person to build his coaching staff."

Baker, 68, served as manager from 2016 to 2017, with the Nationals being eliminated in the NLDS both seasons.
In addition to the Mets, the Red Sox are also actively searching for a new manager and may only be considering three candidates.

According to local and national reports, Astros bench coach Alex Cora is considered the frontrunner.

The Sox reportedly interviewed Cora and former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus this past weekend in New York. They interviewed D-backs bench coach and former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire earlier today, according to the Boston Herald.

Before making a final decision, Boston is expected to conduct a second round of interviews, NBCSports.com's Evan Drellich tweeted earlier this week.
Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his front office position with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He is already receiving calls from interested organizations that would like to work with him, La Russa told reporters at a press conference in Arizona.

"The Diamondbacks are in great hands." However, he added, "It's time to move on."

Sandy Alderson hired La Russa to manage the A's in 1983. Alderson, as the team's GM, was also responsible for firing La Russa roughly a decade later. The duo won nearly 800 games, three pennants, and one World Championship together in Oakland. So, when hearing about La Russa leaving Arizona, and knowing the Mets are in a bit of a leadership transition, my first thought was wondering if these two have interest in reconnecting...
In an article for the NY Post, Joel Sherman argues that Sandy Alderson should aim to sign 3B Todd Frazier, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

In 66 regular season games after being acquired by the Yankees this season, Frazier hit just .222, but had a .365 OBP with 11 HR and 32 RBI. He had 16 home runs with the White Sox before the trade, prior to which he hit just .207. Frazier hit .235/.316/.294 in the Yankees' five-game ALDS victory over the Indians, but is hitting .333/.385/.667 so far in the ALCS against the Astros.

According to his former manager with the Reds, Bryan Price, Frazier's value to a team has as much to do with what he brings off field as it does with what he can do between the lines.
The Mets have removed former White Sox manager Robin Ventura from consideration for their managerial opening after he revealed he is not interested in managing, according to the NY Post.

"I'm not pursuing any of the openings," Ventura told the Post by text message.
Robin Ventura's hit his walkoff "Grand Slam Single" against the Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS at Shea Stadium on today's date in 1999.

His teammates mobbed Ventura at second base, resulting in the home run counting as a single and the Mets winning, 4-3 to force the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.

Click below for the video
Marlins owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman will try this winter to cut the team's payroll by as much as $65 million, a source recently told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Jeter, Sherman, and their ownership group recently agreed to pay $1.2 billion to buy the Marlins, who are expected to lose roughly $50 million in revenue next year, Spencer reports.

"They told us that they're prepared to dump," a rival executive recently told B/R's Scott Miller. "They're working on it and talking to clubs."

The Brewers ended 2017 with the lowest payroll at roughly $85 million, according to Spotrac.
Michael Conforto is doing well and experiencing no set backs during his recovery from shoulder surgery, agent Scott Boras said Monday, according to the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

In late September, Conforto told reporters that he expects to return to baseball activities next March, at which point the surgically repaired posterior capsule in his right shoulder will be fully healed.

"It's not a set deadline," he added. "When I see the doctor again in a couple of weeks, we'll see where I'm at, see where my range of motion is, see where the strength is and kind of go from there."
Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus declined to interview for the Mets' managerial job, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

In their search to find a new manager, the Mets talked at least once with Ausmus, Heyman reported last week.

Ausmus interviewed for the Red Sox' managerial opening on Monday, reports Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald. The Phillies are also reportedly interested in Ausmus.
