In late-2013 and most of 2014, the Mets and the Mariners reportedly talked about potential deals that could have swapped shortstops Nick Franklin, Chris Taylor, or Brad Miller for Jon Niese and a prospect.

However, according to Seattle beat reporter Bob Dutton, the Mariners shut down talks with the Mets after they acquired J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays for outfielder Michael Saunders.

Miller had been a serviceable player until struggling last season in Tampa. Niese, who didn't pitch last year, hasn't been successful since being traded by the Mets.

Taylor, on the other hand, had a breakout season in 2017, during which he hit .288 with 21 HR and 4.7 WAR playing outfield and filling in at shortstop for the Dodgers. Earlier this week, he hit a solo home run against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in Game 1 of the World Series.

Taylor, who turned 27 last month, is from Virginia Beach, which is located 20 minutes from Norfolk, VA, where David Wright was born and spends time with family during the offseason.

"Chris is certainly representing the area well and I'm glad Justin Turner has been there to help him out," Wright recently told the NY Post about Taylor's recent success. "It's been fun to see his versatility both defensively and in the lineup."

In addition to producing Wright, Turner, and Taylor during recent years, the east coast of Virginia is also responsible for Ryan Zimmerman, Michael Cuddyer, Daniel Hudson, and brothers Justin Upton and Melvin Upton.