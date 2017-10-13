New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's "constitutionally impossible" for him to root for the Yankees, who are even with the Astros at two games apiece in the ALCS.

De Blasio, who is a die-hard Red Sox fan, explained his reasoning to the the NY Daily News.

"The truth is called for in editorial board meetings," de Blasio said. "I am a crazed, rabid baseball fan and Red Sox fan. It is constitutionally impossible to quote unquote root for the New York Yankees."

De Blasio, who hasn't been to a game at Yankee Stadium since taking office in 2014 but has attended numerous Mets games (and supported them during the 2015 World Series), added that he won't attend any World Series games if the Yankees advance since it would be too "weird."

If the Yankees advance to and win the World Series, though, De Blasio said he would "bow before them" during the parade.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

Not that Bill de Blasio is a Mets fan, but this is a statement most Mets fans can get on board with.

As Mets fans, can you root for the Yankees? There may be a handful that can, but the majority -- at least who I know -- would never. I know I never could root for the Yankees, and I've lived in NYC my entire life.

Why can't I root for the Yankees? Oh, there's a plethora of reasons, and many prime examples of tweets from Yankees fans these past week flooding my Twitter feed. The fact that fans are calling a team with 27 rings an underdog is absurd -- again, just one example. Or the fact that my uncles text me about the Yankees every time they're in the postseason and the Mets aren't They're our crosstown rivals, and how can we root for a rival to win and bask in more glory?

I love New York and I could not imagine living anywhere else. But I cannot and will not support the Yankees in the playoffs. Now should the mayor of a city be rooting for one of the teams in his city? That's up for you to decide.