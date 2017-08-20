Mets RHP Jacob deGrom said he regrets showing up shortstop Amed Rosario after the rookie's double-clutch led to an infield single and preceded Giancarlo Stanton's three-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

As the Mets led 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, deGrom got Dee Gordon to ground to short with one out and a runner on second. Rosario double-clutched to allow Gordon to reach, which prompted deGrom to throw his hands in the air.

"I probably shouldn't have done that," deGrom said, according to NJ.com's Rich Greco. "I'll have to talk to him. That's my bad. I can't show emotion out there like that. ... That one is on me."

Instead of there being two outs and a runner on third, deGrom then faced Stanton, the MLB's leading home run hitter, with runners on the corners and one out. Stanton then crushed deGrom's first pitch to add to his home run total and give the Marlins a 5-1 lead.

"It's definitely different," said deGrom, who was pulled after giving up the home run. "You have two outs and a runner on third, you try to get him to chase probably. I think you're more willing to walk him, but that's on me. I need to do a better job."

Said Rosario: "I really did feel a little bad after that error."

Rosario admitted he felt overconfident when he first made the play, and when he saw Gordon take a second step realized he was going to be late to throw it. Both the 21-year-old shortstop and deGrom said the play can be a teachable moment for each of them.

"I'm learning from all of the small mistakes," Rosario said.