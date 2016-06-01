Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:03
Scott Braun and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 10-8 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) One start after allowing a season-high seven runs, Jacob deGrom surrendered eight runs over four innings to match his career high. The right-hander surrendered 10 hits, including two home runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. His ERA has gone from 3.23 prior to his start last Wednesday to 4.75 after Tuesday night's outing.

2) The Mets scored four runs in the first three innings to jump ahead three separate times, but deGrom handed the lead back each time. 

3) Trailing by five, New York scored three times in the ninth on back-to-back homers by Curtis Granderson and Travis d'ArnaudJuan Lagares' fourth hit and a Michael Conforto walk put two runners on with nobody out, but Asdrubal Cabrera struck out and Jay Bruce grounded into a game-ending double play.

4) Neil Walker, Cabrera and Lagares also went deep for the Mets, who have homered in 10 consecutive road games. Wilmer Flores and Cabrera had three hits apiece and Lucas Duda singled twice for New York, which had 17 hits. 

Post-game reaction from Michael Avallone...

When a pitcher says he doesn't know where the ball is going, that's a problem, and that's what deGrom said after his second straight disastrous outing in a row. To be fair, the best of pitchers go through rough patches, but the 28-year-old is surely pushing that envelope by allowing 15 runs in his last eight innings. It's so unlike anything we've ever seen from deGrom before, and it just continues an overall odd season for the right-hander.

While these last two starts have pushed his ERA close to five, it's still been a season full of highs and lows for deGrom, often mixed together. Even discounting these last two outings, his walks are up, his home run rate is up and conversely, so are his strikeouts. DeGrom entered Tuesday's start averaging more than 12 punchouts per nine, but high pitch counts and an increase in the aforementioned home runs have limited his overall effectiveness. And honestly, that's basically been the entire staff's issue, top to bottom.

Ignoring the offense when they homered five times, pounded out 17 hits and scored eight runs isn't something I'd normally do, but it's all about the pitching right now. The Mets aren't going anywhere without a complete 180 from the rotation, and though it's only seven days into June, we've now been saying "it's only so-and-so" since mid-April. At some point, you just begin to wonder if it's one of those seasons where the stars just won't align. New York has nearly four months to figure it out, but the signs are not encouraging. >> To follow Michael on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Granderson narrows the gap to 10-7 in the ninth frame

Video: d'Arnaud keeps late rally going with solo homer

Video: Lagares gives deGrom early run support with homer

News and notes...

The Mets have lost five of six to fall a season-worst eight games below .500 (24-32). They are 3-9 in their last 12 games away from Citi Field.

New York has allowed 10 or more runs seven times this season after combining to do so 10 times in 2015 and 2016.

Duda is hitting .357 (20-for-56) with five doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 14 games with seven multi-hit efforts.

Flores is batting .375 (33-for-88) since May 1, the second-highest average in baseball during that span (min. of 70 plate appearances). He has 11 multi-hit games in his last 19 starts.

DeGrom has allowed 15 runs on 18 hits -- four home runs -- and six walks over eight innings in his last two starts. The 28-year-old surrendered one run and struck out 19 in 15 1/3 frames over his two outings before that. He's allowed three or more runs in seven of his 12 starts this season after doing so 10 times in 24 starts last year.

What they said after the game...

DeGrom on his second straight bad outing: "I don't know where the ball is going right now. When you go out on the mound, you got what you got and got to find a way to get outs. I've done a poor job with that my last couple of starts. ... It's something I've got to figure out."

Terry Collins on deGrom's struggles: "You tell me that Jake deGrom is gonna start a game and we're going to score 8 runs, I figure the game is over. We're winning that game. It just tells you we've got issues we have to deal with."

What's next...

The Mets (24-32) and Rangers (27-31) complete their brief series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on SNY. 

Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP) gets the call looking to rebound from his first loss since April 23. The right-hander allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings despite yielding a season-high 10 hits in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers on Thursday. Wheeler has a 2.65 ERA in his last six starts and has surrendered more than two runs once in that span. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings of an 8-4 win in his only career start against the Rangers in 2014.

Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) looks to snap a two-game losing streak which comes on the heels of a six-start unbeaten stretch. The 30-year-old was charged with three runs over five innings in a loss to the Astros on Friday. It was the 10th time in 12 starts Darvish has allowed three runs or less this season. The right-hander has one career start against the Mets, which came in 2014 when he surrendered four runs over five innings in a no-decision.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Juan Lagares
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes throws in a catch during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets Assistant General Manager John Ricco said OF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) ran at 100 percent on Tuesday and is "close" to returning, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Cespedes will likely play in rehab games before returning, Terry Collins said on Tuesday.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
The Mets (24-31) open a two-game series against the Rangers (26-31) at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets went 3-4 in their seven-game home stretch, but have lost four of their last five games. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.97 ERA/3.58 FIP, 1.37 WHIP) who was shelled in his last outing against the Brewers. He let up seven earned runs on eight hits, including two homers, in four innings. It was deGrom's first loss since April 22.

deGrom leads the Mets pitching staff with 92 strikeouts this season, which is also fifth-best in the MLB. He leads the NL and ranks third in the MLB with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings 
Tags: Jacob deGrom
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets are considering using a temporary six-man rotation even after their doubleheader against the Braves this coming Saturday, manager Terry Collins said on Tuesday.

The potential six-man rotation would include either Tyler Pill or Robert Gsellman, with the Mets considering 'many scenarios,' Jon Morosi of Fox Sports reported on Monday.

Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) are set to return to the starting rotation on Saturday and Sunday respectively after missing the first two months of the season, joining a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Zack Wheeler.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Jay Bruce just before driving in a run for the Mets (Credit: Charles LeClaire, USA Today Sports)

The Mets have been hitting rockets all year, putting up a 35 percent hard-hit rate that ranks 3rd in the majors. But their .493 average on those balls in play ranks 28th, per Fangraphs, a factor that contributes to an offense that is overall around league average. So where are these hard-hit balls ending up?

To begin with, a lot of them are going in the air. The Mets lead MLB with a 42 percent fly ball rate, with Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce both in the top 10.

Fly balls are generally considered more valuable than groundballs because even though more grounders go for hits, fly balls generate much more power and ultimately more runs. So being a fly ball hitter is not necessarily a bad thing (though less desirable than a line drive hitter), but it does mean sacrificing average for power.
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Maggie Wiggin
Smith on playing in Las Vegas 00:03:29
Dominic Smith talks about the experience of playing for the Las Vegas 51's and about his hopes of joining the Major League club.

In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, SNY producer Joe Kraus talks with Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith, who is hitting .311 with a .365 OBP, 7 home runs and 39 RBI, while continuing to play exceptional defense.

To listen to our conversation, download it here, or click play below...
Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda, Addison Reed and Neil Walker, all of whom are eligible to free agents after the 2017 season (Credit: USA Today Sports)

There are still 107 games left in the 2017 season. However, the non-waiver trade deadline is just 49 games away.

Jay Bruce, Neil Walker, Lucas Duda, Curtis Granderson and Addison Reed are all eligible to be free agents at the end of this season, meaning they could be viewed this summer as possible trade acquisitions by other teams.

"We're certainly aware of the contractual status of the players that we have,'' Alderson said this past Sunday during an exclusive, on-field Q&A with season ticket holders.
GEICO SportsNite: BNNY on Mets 00:05:14
The Baseball Night in New York panel discusses Steven Matz and Seth Lugo returning to the Mets pitching staff.

Jacob deGrom (4-2, 3.97 ERA) opposes Nick Martinez (1-3, 5.24 ERA) as the Mets begin a two-game series in Texas against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters last week he hoped Yoenis Cespedes would be able to be activated from the disabled list early this week. However, subsequent reports indicated Cespedes might not be back until next week...
(Butch Dill)

Super 2 almost assuredly is no longer an obstacle keeping top prospect Amed Rosario at Triple-A Las Vegas. And with Sandy Alderson reportedly headed to watch Rosario this week at Salt Lake City, that seems a signal we're getting closer to the time when Rosario makes his major league debut.

Rosario has reached base safely in 21 straight games and is hitting .346 with five homers and 39 RBI in 228 at-bats in the Pacific Coast League.

One evaluator said Monday that the shortstop is ready defensively, but still needs to be more patient at the plate. Still, the insider projected that Rosario will be an impact player in the majors, while cautioning not to view the 21-year-old as a savior this season...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores
JR Sport Brief: Vote Conforto! 00:01:34
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR champions the effort to vote Mets OF Michael Conforto into the All-Star Game

The Mets do not have a single player in contention to be voted in as their league's starting position player during this summer's MLB All-Star Game.

According to current results published by MLB.com, Yoenis Cespedes is the closest to starting among Mets players, but he trails five players and would need to make up more than 170,000 votes...
Tags: Jay Bruce, Yoenis Cespedes
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:00:57
United States Navy Seaman First Class William Ferrone was honored as Sunday's First Data's Veteran of the Game at Citi Field.

United States Navy S1 William Ferrone was honored as Sunday's First Data's Veteran of the Game at Citi Field.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Alderson talks season so far 00:03:22
New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson talks about the challenging 2017 season to this point, including all the ups, downs, and the injuries.

According to FanGraphs.com, the Mets currently have a 15.8 percent chance of getting to the postseason this season.

Nevertheless, in an exclusive, on-field Q&A session for season-ticket holders at Citi Field on Sunday, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he believes the Mets still have the talent and time to make a run like they did the previous two years...

"If we get the pitching together and start playing up to our potential, I think we can make a run to the end," Alderson explained. "We did it last year, and I don't see why we can't do it again."
Matt Harvey, Travis d'Arnaud and Asdrubal Cabrera in the sixth inning at Citi Field. Murray/USA Today Sports Images
Matt Harvey, Travis d'Arnaud and Asdrubal Cabrera in the sixth inning at Citi Field. Murray/USA Today Sports Images

The Mets are off Monday.

They begin a brief two-game series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Jacob deGrom (4-2, 3.97 ERA) will face Nick Martinez (1-3, 5.24 ERA) in the first game at 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto catches a pop fly by Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp in front of shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets manager Terry Collins downplayed the two errors outfielder Michael Conforto made in Sunday's 11-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.

The 24-year-old Conforto made two throwing errors, overthrowing Wilmer Flores on David Freese's first-inning RBI single and throwing off target in the third inning on John Jaso's RBI double, allowing him to advance to third and score on Freese's sac fly.

"This kid's really played great defensively," Collins said, according to the New York Post's Howie Kussoy. "I have yet to see the kid ever not make a pretty good throw and today he made two of them. … Guys were already saying [to him], 'It happens.' I think he'll be fine."
Tags: Michael Conforto
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I talk about the best off-field stories from the last week, including...

  • The chance of Michael Conforto being a lone All-Star for the Mets...
  • Tom Seaver's misguided comments about velocity...
  • Who would be a better fit for the 2017 Mets? Seaver or Mike Piazza...
  • Matt Harvey winning and wearing the post-game crown...
  • And, should we suspend Brender for missing today's episode?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
New York Mets manager Terry Collins reacts after losing a video replay challenge during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets manager Terry Collins said he was disappointed by his team's pitching staff after Sunday's 11-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, their fourth in the past five games, dropped New York to seven games under .500.

"We haven't pitched," Collins said, according to Newsday's Mark Hermann. "We haven't pitched like we can. This game is about pitching."

The Mets gave up 11 runs (nine earned) and 15 hits on Sunday, as their 4.91 team ERA ranks among the worst in the majors. By comparison, the Mets ranked third in team ERA last year and fourth in 2015, when they made it to the World Series.
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Noah Syndergaard, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz
The Ford Five: Mets defense 00:01:52
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of May.

Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/4 00:03:20
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 11-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Tyler Pill surrendered five runs -- three earned -- on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts in five innings. A pair of throwing errors by Michael Conforto directly led to two unearned runs. 

2) Travis d'Arnaud drove in the only run for New York with a double-play groundout with runners on first and third in the second inning. Conforto doubled, singled and walked while Wilmer Flores and Jay Bruce both went 2-for-4.
SS Amed Rosario awaits in Vegas 00:00:44
A brand new episode of Mets Insider presented by W.B. Mason premieres Sunday at 4:30 PM on SNY.

Tune in to Mets Insider on SNY on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. to catch up with top prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith.

The episode also dives deep into the adversity the team has faced over the past month, how the Mets are facing that adversity, and what they can do to turn this season around.
New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Seth Lugo and Steven Matz will return to the starting rotation and pitch next weekend, Terry Collins confirmed on Sunday.

Collins said earlier in the week that Matz and Lugo were on target to return next weekend, pending any setbacks, but said following Saturday's rehab outings that the pitchers were "definitely in." One of the pitchers will pitch in the second game of the team's doubleheader in Atlanta on Saturday, while the other will pitch in the series finale on Sunday, Collins said. 
Tags: Seth Lugo, Steven Matz
The Mets (24-30) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series with the Pirates (25-31) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets are just 3-10 in day games this year, but have posted a 3-2 mark in rubber games... The Mets won the rubber game of their first series of the year with the Pirates in Pittsburgh... The Mets have won six of their last 10 series
Jun 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets' offense hit three home runs in the team's 4-2 win over the Pirates on Saturday at CitiField.

Jay Bruce, Neil Walker, and Wilmer Flores went deep for the Mets, who have hit 20 home runs in the last 13 games. Twelve of those home runs have come against the Pirates. 
Jun 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Robert Gsellman earned the win on Saturday after allowing two runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings against the Pirates, while Addison Reed pitched a six-out save to secure the win for the Mets.

Gsellman (4-3, 5.53 ERA) struck out six batters and walked two. He allowed runs in the second and third innings, but limited the damage thereafter despite throwing a season-high 109 pitches less than a week after he threw a then-season-high 105 pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tags: Addison Reed, Robert Gsellman
The Ford Five: Mets offense 00:02:16
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of May.

Mets discuss win over Pirates 00:06:25
Terry Collins, Addison Reed and Robert Gsellman discuss the Mets' 4-2 win over Pittsburgh including Gsellman's start and Reed's 6 out save.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Robert Gsellman turned in his third consecutive solid outing after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out six but needed 109 pitches to get 16 outs.

2) Neil Walker hit a two-run homer in the first and Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores also went deep to account for all of New York's runs. Walker also singled and walked while Lucas Duda stayed hot with a double and a single in four at-bats.

3) Fernando SalasJerry Blevins and Addison Reed combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Salas relieved Gsellman (4-3) with runners at first and third and one out and kept Pittsburgh from scoring. Reed, who hadn't pitched since Tuesday, worked two innings for his eighth save in 10 opportunities. 
Tags: Neil Walker, Robert Gsellman
New York Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets (23-30) will try to bounce back from their Friday night loss as they take on the Pirates (25-30) in game two of their three-game set on Saturday evening (7:15 p.m. ET) at Citi Field.

The Mets are 2-3 so far during this seven-game home stand and are 4-6 in their last 10 overall games. ... They have homered nine times in four games versus the Pirates this season. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 184 extra base hits and lead the league with a .390 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position.

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday
Tags: Matt Harvey
Alderson on frustrating season 00:03:36
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson discusses how he is coping with the team's current struggles with health and consistency.

In a recent article for FanRag.com, MLB reporter Jon Heyman lists Terry Collins, Brian Snitker (Braves), Don Mattingly (Marlins) and Pete Mackanin (Phillies) among 14 managers that either are or may soon be in jeopardy of losing their job this season...

According to Heyman, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he wasn't happy to see a report in late May from NY Post that claimed he had been starting to keep track of instances when Collins strayed from requests made by the front office.

In fact, Heyman says Alderson told reporters after the NY Post article was published that he would like to be consulted before anything similar is printed in the future.
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) leaves the game in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Mets pitchers allowed 12 runs on 13 hits in a 12-7 series-opening loss to the Pirates on Friday at CitiField.

Matt Harvey labored through five-plus innings, allowing six runs, while Paul Sewald squandered the Mets' lead and allowed five runs in the sixth inning. 
Tags: Matt Harvey
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets (23-30) will continue their series with the Pirates (25-30) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at CitiField. Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates
May 9, 2017; Reyes (7) shakes hands with Flores (4) after scoring a run at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores started for a third straight game at third base on Friday. So, other than one game spent starting at shortstop for a resting Asdrubal CabreraJose Reyes currently is the odd-man out on the left side of the infield.

That's the right decision. And Terry Collins said Reyes, whose action was limited to a pinch-hit opportunity in the eighth on Friday, understood as much when they chatted earlier in the afternoon.
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) follows through on a home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Lucas Duda hit two home runs on Friday for the second time this season and is now tied with Ed Kranepool for 10th place on the Mets' all-time home run list.
Tags: Lucas Duda
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:57
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 12-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Handed a three-run lead, Matt Harvey could not record an out in the sixth and Paul Sewald retired one of the eight batters he faced during Pittsburgh's seven-run inning. Pirates rookie catcher Elias Diaz drove in a career-high six runs.

2) Harvey was charged with six runs on five on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five-plus frames. Sewald surrendered five runs, five hits and walked in a run and was saddled with his first Major League loss.

2) Lucas Duda homered twice for the second time this season and drove in three runs. Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer -- his team-leading 14th -- and Neil Walker added an RBI triple -- played poorly by Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco -- during New York's five-run fifth. Travis d'Arnaud was the only other Met with two hits.
Tags: Lucas Duda, Matt Harvey
The Mets (23-29) open a three-game series against the Pirates (24-30) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets are 5-5 over their last 10 games and finished May with 153 runs scored -- sixth in the majors. ... The Mets are second in the majors with 44 runs scored in the first inning. ... The Mets are 7-10 in one-run games this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Matt Harvey (4.95 ERA/5.95 FIP, 1.46 WHIP) who allowed one run on six hits while walking two and striking out four in 6.0 innings against the Pirates last Sunday. 

Harvey has allowed six earned runs in his last three starts (16 1/3 innings) while walking 10 and striking out 15...
Tags: Matt Harvey
The Mets will select RHP Nate Pearson from Central Florida Junior College with the 20th overall pick in next week's MLB Draft, predicts MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.

Pearson, who stands at 6' 6", reached 102 MPH during a bullpen session last week (which Mets scouts attended) and has been "the talk of the scouting industry" since, notes Mayo.

Pearson has a 1.56 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 13 starts (81.0 innings) this season.
Wright talks Forde 00:00:40
David Wright talks about Shannon Dalton Forde after Major League Baseball dedicated a youth baseball and softball field in her memory.

Two blocks from Shannon Dalton Forde's longtime home, the Borough of Little Ferry (N.J.), the Mets, and Major League Baseball dedicated a youth baseball and softball field in her memory on Friday morning. 

A testament to the late Mets public relations official's popularity, the ceremony drew a large crowd of VIPs, including Sandy Alderson, Omar Minaya, Jeff Wilpon, Willie Randolph, David Wright, and John Franco, as well as Forde's two children and other family members.

Spearheaded by Mets VP Jay Horwitz, more than $235,000 was raised to renovate the field, which has been named "Shannon Dalton Forde Memorial Field."
Alderson talks season so far 00:03:22
New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson talks about the challenging 2017 season to this point, including all the ups, downs, and the injuries.

 

In an article for the NY Post, columnist Joel Sherman argues that despite being 23-29 to start June, the Mets still have a legit chance to get back to the postseason...

For starters, the Mets will soon add Yoenis Cespedes, Seth Lugo, and Steven Matz to their roster, which will in turn strengthen their bench, plus help their bullpen by shifting Robert Gsellman out of the rotation.
In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, I turn to Twitter instead of voicemails to answer questions about...

  • Whether the Mets should be buyers or sellers...
  • How does this PR staff and Front Office ranks in MLB...
  • Where is T.J. Rivera...
  • Is Dan Warthen good or bad for the pitching staff...
  • What must go right to get back to the postseason...

To listen to today's Feedback Friday, click play below or use this link to download..
Sewald on newfound sucess 00:03:43
Paul Sewald talks with Steve Gelbs about his unique delivery, and how he's adjusting to his new role in the bullpen.

The Mets will open a three-game series at Citi Field with the Pirates on Friday at 7:10 p.m. Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65 ERA) will be on the mound for Pittsburgh. 
(Andy Marlin)

Zack Wheeler limited the Brewers to two runs in 6.1 innings on Thursday, but suffered the loss after the Mets could only score one run in a 2-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at CitiField.

Wheeler (3-3, 3.72 ERA) allowed ten hits, struck out six batters, and walked one. Wheeler's lone walk was a costly one, as Milwaukee's Nick Franklin drew a leadoff walk in the third and eventually scored on an RBI double by Hernán Pérez
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Jun 1, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) is tagged out at home plate by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy (47) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets' offense scored just one run on Thursday for a second consecutive game in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers at Citi Field.
  
New York struggled against Brewers starter Chase Anderson, who tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out seven batters. Wilmer Flores finally put the Mets on the board in the eighth inning with a solo shot on the first pitch he saw from Milwaukee's Jacob Barnes, but that was the extent of the team's offensive production.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes, Lucas Duda, Michael Conforto, Neil Walker, Wilmer Flores
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/1 00:03:24
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) The Mets offense was mostly silent for the second consecutive day. Wilmer Flores led off the eighth with his fourth home run to account for New York's only run. Travis d'Arnaud had a two-out single to left in the second, but Lucas Duda was thrown out the plate by a wide margin. Duda's fourth-inning single and Flores' homer were the only Mets hits after the second inning. 

2) Zack Wheeler turned in another strong effort, allowing two runs despite yielding 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one, struck out six and was the beneficiary of double plays in three consecutive innings, one which ended a base-loaded situation in the fourth.
Tags: Wilmer Flores, Zack Wheeler
The Mets (23-28) look to take three games out of a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

The Mets had their seven-game win streak against the Brewers at home snapped last night after a 7-1 loss. Jacob deGrom didn't have his best stuff, letting up a season-high seven runs on eight hits to earn the loss. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (3.83 ERA/4.26 FIP, 1.32 WHIP) who left in the sixth inning of his last start against the Pirates due to a blister on his right middle finger. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two in six innings. 

Wheeler had a good May as he finished with a 2.74 ERA compared to a 4.78 ERA in April. He allowed only seven earned runs in 23 innings in that span. 
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Santana's speech 00:00:25
After becoming the first pitcher in Mets history to throw a no-hitter, Johan Santana thanks his teammates in the locker room.

Johan Santana threw the first no-hitter in Mets history on this day five years ago.

Last year, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling shared their memories of that night:

  • Ron: "I still think about that game every once in a while, it was just, it was interesting how we have to sort through Johan, the Adrian Johnson call, and the pitch count."
  • Gary: "What I remember more than anything else about that night, except for the fact that it actually occurred, was the agony on Terry Collins' face for the last several innings of that game. Because he knew exactly what he should do, and then what his heart forced him to do."
Alderson with injury updates 00:00:56
Mets GM Sandy Alderson says the impending returns of Seth Lugo and Steven Matz means Robert Gsellman will likely head to the bullpen.

Mets pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will both make one more rehab start this week before they return to the majors.

Matz will start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, while Lugo will start for Double-A Binghamton on Friday. 

When they return to the majors they will both be in the rotation, with Robert Gsellman likely moving to the bullpen, GM Sandy Alderson said on Monday.
Tags: Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz
(Frank Franklin II/AP)

Jacob deGrom allowed seven runs on eight hits and five walks over four innings as the Mets fell to the Brewers on Wednesday, 7-1.

It was deGrom's shortest outing and first time he didn't get an out in the fifth inning this season.

"I was just bad tonight. Honestly, terrible," deGrom said after the game. "I couldn't throw the ball where I wanted to. … Tonight's on me. I couldn't keep our team in position to win."
Tags: Jacob deGrom
The Mets will open a three-game series with the Pirates on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at CitiField.

Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65 ERA) will be on the mound for Pittsburgh. Steven Matz will make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Friday.
Tags: Matt Harvey
