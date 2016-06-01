For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) One start after allowing a season-high seven runs, Jacob deGrom surrendered eight runs over four innings to match his career high. The right-hander surrendered 10 hits, including two home runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. His ERA has gone from 3.23 prior to his start last Wednesday to 4.75 after Tuesday night's outing.

2) The Mets scored four runs in the first three innings to jump ahead three separate times, but deGrom handed the lead back each time.

3) Trailing by five, New York scored three times in the ninth on back-to-back homers by Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud. Juan Lagares' fourth hit and a Michael Conforto walk put two runners on with nobody out, but Asdrubal Cabrera struck out and Jay Bruce grounded into a game-ending double play.

4) Neil Walker, Cabrera and Lagares also went deep for the Mets, who have homered in 10 consecutive road games. Wilmer Flores and Cabrera had three hits apiece and Lucas Duda singled twice for New York, which had 17 hits.

Post-game reaction from Michael Avallone...

When a pitcher says he doesn't know where the ball is going, that's a problem, and that's what deGrom said after his second straight disastrous outing in a row. To be fair, the best of pitchers go through rough patches, but the 28-year-old is surely pushing that envelope by allowing 15 runs in his last eight innings. It's so unlike anything we've ever seen from deGrom before, and it just continues an overall odd season for the right-hander.

While these last two starts have pushed his ERA close to five, it's still been a season full of highs and lows for deGrom, often mixed together. Even discounting these last two outings, his walks are up, his home run rate is up and conversely, so are his strikeouts. DeGrom entered Tuesday's start averaging more than 12 punchouts per nine, but high pitch counts and an increase in the aforementioned home runs have limited his overall effectiveness. And honestly, that's basically been the entire staff's issue, top to bottom.

Ignoring the offense when they homered five times, pounded out 17 hits and scored eight runs isn't something I'd normally do, but it's all about the pitching right now. The Mets aren't going anywhere without a complete 180 from the rotation, and though it's only seven days into June, we've now been saying "it's only so-and-so" since mid-April. At some point, you just begin to wonder if it's one of those seasons where the stars just won't align. New York has nearly four months to figure it out, but the signs are not encouraging. >> To follow Michael on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Granderson narrows the gap to 10-7 in the ninth frame

Video: d'Arnaud keeps late rally going with solo homer

Video: Lagares gives deGrom early run support with homer

News and notes...

The Mets have lost five of six to fall a season-worst eight games below .500 (24-32). They are 3-9 in their last 12 games away from Citi Field.

New York has allowed 10 or more runs seven times this season after combining to do so 10 times in 2015 and 2016.

Duda is hitting .357 (20-for-56) with five doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 14 games with seven multi-hit efforts.

Flores is batting .375 (33-for-88) since May 1, the second-highest average in baseball during that span (min. of 70 plate appearances). He has 11 multi-hit games in his last 19 starts.

DeGrom has allowed 15 runs on 18 hits -- four home runs -- and six walks over eight innings in his last two starts. The 28-year-old surrendered one run and struck out 19 in 15 1/3 frames over his two outings before that. He's allowed three or more runs in seven of his 12 starts this season after doing so 10 times in 24 starts last year.

What they said after the game...

DeGrom on his second straight bad outing: "I don't know where the ball is going right now. When you go out on the mound, you got what you got and got to find a way to get outs. I've done a poor job with that my last couple of starts. ... It's something I've got to figure out."

Terry Collins on deGrom's struggles: "You tell me that Jake deGrom is gonna start a game and we're going to score 8 runs, I figure the game is over. We're winning that game. It just tells you we've got issues we have to deal with."

What's next...

The Mets (24-32) and Rangers (27-31) complete their brief series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on SNY.

Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP) gets the call looking to rebound from his first loss since April 23. The right-hander allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings despite yielding a season-high 10 hits in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers on Thursday. Wheeler has a 2.65 ERA in his last six starts and has surrendered more than two runs once in that span. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings of an 8-4 win in his only career start against the Rangers in 2014.

Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) looks to snap a two-game losing streak which comes on the heels of a six-start unbeaten stretch. The 30-year-old was charged with three runs over five innings in a loss to the Astros on Friday. It was the 10th time in 12 starts Darvish has allowed three runs or less this season. The right-hander has one career start against the Mets, which came in 2014 when he surrendered four runs over five innings in a no-decision.