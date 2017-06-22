For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Yasiel Puig's three-run homer capped a four-run fourth inning against Tyler Pill, who had allowed one unearned run and no hits through his first three innings. Wilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud exchanged words after the slugger admired his long home run and took more than 32 seconds to round the bases.

2) Pill (0-3) was charged with six runs -- five earned -- on six hits and three walks. He struck out a career-high six over six innings.

3) Curtis Granderson drove in both Met runs, leading off the game with his eighth home run and doubling in Michael Conforto in the ninth. He finished 3-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle.

4) With the score tied, 1-1, in the top of the fourth, the Mets loaded the bases with nobody out. Jose Reyes, Gavin Cecchini and Pill struck out in succession. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead two batters into the bottom half of the frame on Logan Forsythe's RBI double.

News and notes...

With six losses in seven games, the Mets dropped to nine games below .500 (31-40) for the first time since Sept. 2, 2014.

New York has been outscored 30-8 and outhomered 11-5 in the first three games of the series. Zack Wheeler, Robert Gsellman and Pill combined to allow 19 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings.

Granderson is hitting .326 (17-for-52) with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs in his last 20 games. His 19th leadoff homer as a Met tied him with Jose Reyes for the franchise lead.

T.J. Rivera made a throwing error from third base for the second straight game, both of which led to unearned runs.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on Puig and the game: "We've got bigger problems than somebody's home run trot right now."

Flores on his exchange with Puig: "I don't think he knows what having respect for the game is. We're playing horribly right now and we don't need his [stuff]."

What's next...

For the second straight series, the Mets (31-40) look to avoid a four-game sweep as they finish the series with the Dodgers (47-26) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. on SNY.

Steven Matz (1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) makes his third start of the season for the Mets. After allowing one run over seven innings in his debut on June 10, Matz surrendered four runs on three homers in seven frames of a 7-2 loss to the Nationals last Friday at Citi Field. The left-hander has a 1.50 ERA and two wins in two career starts against Los Angeles -- both coming at Dodger Stadium.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.35 ERA 1.40 WHIP) toes the rubber for the Dodgers looking to win his second straight decision. The 26-year-old surrendered two runs and struck out seven in five innings of a 10-2 win over the Reds on Saturday. Ryu is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Mets