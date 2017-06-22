For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Joc Pederson's solo home run of Paul Sewald in the seventh snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled the Dodgers to a four-game sweep of the Mets. It's the fifth time New York has been swept this season.

2) Steven Matz allowed three runs on three hits -- two home runs -- and a career-high five walks over six innings. The left-hander struck out a season-best eight in his third start of the season.

3) Curtis Granderson led off the game with a home run for the second consecutive night and went 2-for-4 with a walk. Travis d'Arnaud hit a solo homer, his eighth of the season, and Lucas Duda had a game-tying RBI double in the sixth.

4) Jerry Blevins walked three straight batters in the seventh, the last two with the bases loaded to force in a pair of runs.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Duda doubles in Bruce to tie game

Video: Granderson leads off second straight game with homer

Video: D'Arnaud's solo shot cuts Dodger lead to one

News and notes...

The Mets have lost seven of eight overall to fall 10 games below .500 (31-41). New York was swept in a four-game series by Los Angeles for the first time since 1979.

All seven runs Matz has allowed in his last two starts have come via the home run. He's surrendered five in his last 13 innings. The Dodgers' 15 homers are the most every surrendered by the Mets in one series.

Granderson's 20th leadoff home run moved him past Jose Reyes for the most in franchise history. His .225 average is higher than at any point in the season except for Opening Day when he went 1-for-3 (.333).

Blevins entered the game with nine walks in 24 innings.

Michael Conforto popped up the first pitch he saw as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth.

The Mets called up Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to the game and optioned Tyler Pill back to the minors.

What they said after the game...

Blevins on his poor outing: "I was just bad today. It happens sometimes. The good part of my job is that I've got to be ready to do it tomorrow so I can go out there and be better."

What's next...

The reeling Mets (31-41) travel up the California coast to begin a three-game series with the Giants (27-48) at AT&T Park on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. on SNY.

Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) follow's Matz's third start of the season with his own. The 27-year-old surrendered four runs -- three earned -- in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-4 loss to the Nationals last Saturday. Lugo allowed three runs over 6 2/3 to suffer the loss in his only career start against the Giants in 2016.

Ty Blach (4-4, 4.23 ERA 1.23 WHIP) makes his 12th start for the Giants looking to snap a three-start winless streak. Since tossing the first shutout of his career on June 2, the 26-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in three starts. Blach, who has a 2.54 ERA at home this season compared to 4.91 on the road, has never faced the Mets.