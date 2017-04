Mets first baseman Lucas Duda hyperextended his left elbow and exited Wednesday's game after a first base collision with Cesar Hernandez in the fifth inning.

Hernandez ran into Duda's arm as the first baseman reached for an errant throw by Robert Gsellman after he fielded a slow ground ball off the mound.

Wilmer Flores replaced Duda in the bottom half of the inning as a pinch hitter.

Duda was 0-for-1 with a strikeout before leaving the game. He is hitting .238 with four home runs and seven RBIs.